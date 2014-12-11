Your Official With Spandex WWE NXT TakeOver: R Evolution Predictions

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

WWE NXT airs its next live special this Thursday night, December 11, on the WWE Network. It has the most impossible-to-type name ever: WWE NXT TakeOver: R Evolution. They could’ve just called it “NXT Revolution,” but nope; capital T take, capital O over (one word), colon, R, space, capital E evolution. I feel like I’m typing in code. I hope the next live special is called WWE NXT TakeOver: R Evolution 2: FaTal 4-Way: Re Demption.

Anyway, here’s your complete WWE NXT TakeOver: R Evolution card:

1. NXT Championship Match: Adrian Neville (c) vs. Sami Zayn 2. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte (c) vs. Sasha Banks 3. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Lucha Dragons (c) vs. The Vaudevillains 4. Hideo Itami and Finn Balor vs. The Ascension – The debut of Kevin Owens

And now, as always, our 15% correct and legally-binding staff predictions.

NXT Championship Match: Adrian Neville (c) vs. Sami Zayn

What You Need To Know: Adrian Neville is NXT’s dominant, high-flying champion. He looks like a Hobbit, but he’s good, and he’s got the muscles of like 14 people crammed into one little weightless guy. Sami Zayn is a world-traveled veteran and impossibly-beloved fan favorite who is the nicest guy in the world, but has two problems: (1) he’s into ska, and (2) he can’t win the big one. He lost his match to Cesaro at NXT Arrival, lost to Tyler Breeze at NXT Takeover and lost to three guys at NXT Fatal 4 Way. Zayn promises that if he doesn’t win the big one here and become NXT Champion, he’ll leave the company. Neville and Zayn are old friends and doesn’t want that match stipulation, because he’s kinda overconfident and just assumes he’ll win and end dude’s career.

Prediction: Sami wins the big one. I don’t know if it’ll actually happen, but I’m putting my pessimism aside. Zayn is due, and in developmental you’ve got a shorter character “lifespan” so to speak so you can’t afford to drag a guy along for a decade and pay it off when we’re old and jaded. Chris Benoit, Daniel Bryan, I’m looking in YOUR directions. Okay, just Bryan’s.

But no, I think Sami’s got it. Neville wowed everyone during the NXT guys’ Raw appearance earlier this year, and his mic work’s improved about as much as it’s going to (which is, admittedly, a big improvement). Zayn’s ready too and is doing some of the best in-ring and on-the-stick work of his career, but his story in NXT needs an ending. Neville could get called up on Monday and it wouldn’t matter. If Zayn got called up, it’d leave a wound. Give him the strap, let his “road to redemption” end with some definition of that and move him forward. With or without Kevin Owens.

Staff Predictions:

David D. – Usually the guy who has to leave town if he loses the title match ends up winning the title. But I think NXT pulls a fast one on us and we get a win from Neville and Sami Zayn gets called up to the main roster. Then he’ll lose to Adam Rose in three minutes.

Danielle Matheson – Remember when Tyler Breeze had his chance, and was kind of the best thing ever? Can that happen again? …no, I have to pick one of these dudes? Uhhh, Neville via ~shenanigans, unless gravity suddenly remembers him, or some guy named Kevin decides to break the internet.

Austin Heiberg – Do not be surprised if this ends up being a Match of the Year candidate. Sami is going to win this, the only question is how much of an emotional wreck this match will make me. OLEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE, OLE OLE OLE

Nate Birch – Everything seems to be building to Sami Zayn winning the title, but I dunno – I have feeling it’s not happening. Zayn is ready for the main roster and Adrian Neville isn’t. Don’t get me wrong, Neville is tops in the ring, but the character isn’t there yet, and screwing Zayn out of the title here is his chance to go full-bore heel. Zayn winning would be the cathartic thing, but the a developmental promotion like NXT isn’t always about tying up storylines in nice bows. It’s about making guys better, and Neville winning makes him better.

Jessica Hudnall – How many kinds of rad will this match be? Probably at least six. I’m picking Zayn to win this thing because he’s a good dude.

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte (c) vs. Sasha Banks

What You Need To Know: Charlotte is the NXT Women’s Champion thanks to a combination of genetic superiority, pro wrestling heritage and INCREDIBLE learning ability. She went from a green-as-goose-shit gymnast to one of the best wrestlers on the show faster than anyone expected, and she’s main show ready. Sasha Banks is NXT’s best-kept secret. She’s a lot like Charlotte in that she started off without a lot to offer and morphed into the most hilariously evil, confidence-free “mean girl” ever. She’s got an in-ring charisma that can’t be taught. They’re fighting because they used to be friends, and now they aren’t. Charlotte and Sasha used to run with the BFFs, and when Summer Rae left town the act splintered and turned them against one another. Now Sasha wants to prove her superiority, and justify her own exaggerated belief that she’s “the boss” and better than everyone. Charlotte just is.

Prediction: Picking Sasha to win seems easy, because Charlotte showed up on Raw and got a bunch of praise. I think that’s a red herring. I’m picking Charlotte to retain and stick around a little longer, and worst case scenario she’ll get the Paige “you can’t be NXT Women’s Champion and Divas Champion at the same time” speech. The first two NXT Women’s Champions getting called up without being defeated sets a dangerous precedent for the third, and that moment will be huge.

So yeah, I’m going with Charlotte. If don’t see them switching all the titles in one night. If I’m wrong, I hope the finish involves Bayley going rogue, throwing in with Sasha and Becky Lynch’s “BAE” team and changing their name to “BAE-ley.”

Staff Predictions:

David D. – I’m angry. I’m angry that Charlotte lost to Nattie in three minutes on RAW. It’s the most angry I’ve been at wrestling in ever and it damn near ruined my excitement for this match because the light at the end of the tunnel is the sun glistening off the end of a shovel. That may not stop me from running around my neighborhood naked when Sasha Banks wins.

Danielle Matheson – Sasha Banks is the greatest pro wrestler of this or any generation. BANK ON IT. And that’s my BANK STATEMENT. Something something OVERDRAFT.

Austin Heiberg – Charlotte showing up on Raw might be the key here. I mean, she is READY for prime time, so I guess that means she’ll get the Paige treatment and lose the title while making the main roster transition. Plus, Bayley’s beef is with Sasha… imagine how much her title win will mean if she beats The Boss without Charlotte’s help. So just to set things in motion, I’m picking Sasha.

Nate Birch – Well, they can’t strip the title twice in a row, and Charlotte is headed to the land of milk, honey and two-minute roll-up matches, so Sasha Banks wins here. Personally though, I’d pull a switcheroo, leave Charlotte on NXT for a while longer, and promote Sasha, since I think she actually has the best main roster potential of any of the girls.

Jessica Hudnall – BOSS STATUS, Y’ALL. Sasha is gonna win that title and I’m going to high five my laptop.