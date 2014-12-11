Your Official With Spandex WWE NXT TakeOver: R Evolution Predictions

WWE NXT airs its next live special this Thursday night, December 11, on the WWE Network. It has the most impossible-to-type name ever: WWE NXT TakeOver: R Evolution. They could’ve just called it “NXT Revolution,” but nope; capital T take, capital O over (one word), colon, R, space, capital E evolution. I feel like I’m typing in code. I hope the next live special is called WWE NXT TakeOver: R Evolution 2: FaTal 4-Way: Re Demption.
Anyway, here’s your complete WWE NXT TakeOver: R Evolution card:
1. NXT Championship Match: Adrian Neville (c) vs. Sami Zayn
2. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte (c) vs. Sasha Banks
3. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Lucha Dragons (c) vs. The Vaudevillains
4. Hideo Itami and Finn Balor vs. The Ascension
– The debut of Kevin Owens
And now, as always, our 15% correct and legally-binding staff predictions.
NXT Championship Match: Adrian Neville (c) vs. Sami Zayn
What You Need To Know: Adrian Neville is NXT’s dominant, high-flying champion. He looks like a Hobbit, but he’s good, and he’s got the muscles of like 14 people crammed into one little weightless guy. Sami Zayn is a world-traveled veteran and impossibly-beloved fan favorite who is the nicest guy in the world, but has two problems: (1) he’s into ska, and (2) he can’t win the big one. He lost his match to Cesaro at NXT Arrival, lost to Tyler Breeze at NXT Takeover and lost to three guys at NXT Fatal 4 Way. Zayn promises that if he doesn’t win the big one here and become NXT Champion, he’ll leave the company. Neville and Zayn are old friends and doesn’t want that match stipulation, because he’s kinda overconfident and just assumes he’ll win and end dude’s career.
Prediction: Sami wins the big one. I don’t know if it’ll actually happen, but I’m putting my pessimism aside. Zayn is due, and in developmental you’ve got a shorter character “lifespan” so to speak so you can’t afford to drag a guy along for a decade and pay it off when we’re old and jaded. Chris Benoit, Daniel Bryan, I’m looking in YOUR directions. Okay, just Bryan’s.
But no, I think Sami’s got it. Neville wowed everyone during the NXT guys’ Raw appearance earlier this year, and his mic work’s improved about as much as it’s going to (which is, admittedly, a big improvement). Zayn’s ready too and is doing some of the best in-ring and on-the-stick work of his career, but his story in NXT needs an ending. Neville could get called up on Monday and it wouldn’t matter. If Zayn got called up, it’d leave a wound. Give him the strap, let his “road to redemption” end with some definition of that and move him forward. With or without Kevin Owens.
Staff Predictions:
David D. – Usually the guy who has to leave town if he loses the title match ends up winning the title. But I think NXT pulls a fast one on us and we get a win from Neville and Sami Zayn gets called up to the main roster. Then he’ll lose to Adam Rose in three minutes.
Danielle Matheson – Remember when Tyler Breeze had his chance, and was kind of the best thing ever? Can that happen again? …no, I have to pick one of these dudes? Uhhh, Neville via ~shenanigans, unless gravity suddenly remembers him, or some guy named Kevin decides to break the internet.
Austin Heiberg – Do not be surprised if this ends up being a Match of the Year candidate. Sami is going to win this, the only question is how much of an emotional wreck this match will make me. OLEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE, OLE OLE OLE
Nate Birch – Everything seems to be building to Sami Zayn winning the title, but I dunno – I have feeling it’s not happening. Zayn is ready for the main roster and Adrian Neville isn’t. Don’t get me wrong, Neville is tops in the ring, but the character isn’t there yet, and screwing Zayn out of the title here is his chance to go full-bore heel. Zayn winning would be the cathartic thing, but the a developmental promotion like NXT isn’t always about tying up storylines in nice bows. It’s about making guys better, and Neville winning makes him better.
Jessica Hudnall – How many kinds of rad will this match be? Probably at least six. I’m picking Zayn to win this thing because he’s a good dude.
NXT Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte (c) vs. Sasha Banks
What You Need To Know: Charlotte is the NXT Women’s Champion thanks to a combination of genetic superiority, pro wrestling heritage and INCREDIBLE learning ability. She went from a green-as-goose-shit gymnast to one of the best wrestlers on the show faster than anyone expected, and she’s main show ready. Sasha Banks is NXT’s best-kept secret. She’s a lot like Charlotte in that she started off without a lot to offer and morphed into the most hilariously evil, confidence-free “mean girl” ever. She’s got an in-ring charisma that can’t be taught. They’re fighting because they used to be friends, and now they aren’t. Charlotte and Sasha used to run with the BFFs, and when Summer Rae left town the act splintered and turned them against one another. Now Sasha wants to prove her superiority, and justify her own exaggerated belief that she’s “the boss” and better than everyone. Charlotte just is.
Prediction: Picking Sasha to win seems easy, because Charlotte showed up on Raw and got a bunch of praise. I think that’s a red herring. I’m picking Charlotte to retain and stick around a little longer, and worst case scenario she’ll get the Paige “you can’t be NXT Women’s Champion and Divas Champion at the same time” speech. The first two NXT Women’s Champions getting called up without being defeated sets a dangerous precedent for the third, and that moment will be huge.
So yeah, I’m going with Charlotte. If don’t see them switching all the titles in one night. If I’m wrong, I hope the finish involves Bayley going rogue, throwing in with Sasha and Becky Lynch’s “BAE” team and changing their name to “BAE-ley.”
Staff Predictions:
David D. – I’m angry. I’m angry that Charlotte lost to Nattie in three minutes on RAW. It’s the most angry I’ve been at wrestling in ever and it damn near ruined my excitement for this match because the light at the end of the tunnel is the sun glistening off the end of a shovel. That may not stop me from running around my neighborhood naked when Sasha Banks wins.
Danielle Matheson – Sasha Banks is the greatest pro wrestler of this or any generation. BANK ON IT. And that’s my BANK STATEMENT. Something something OVERDRAFT.
Austin Heiberg – Charlotte showing up on Raw might be the key here. I mean, she is READY for prime time, so I guess that means she’ll get the Paige treatment and lose the title while making the main roster transition. Plus, Bayley’s beef is with Sasha… imagine how much her title win will mean if she beats The Boss without Charlotte’s help. So just to set things in motion, I’m picking Sasha.
Nate Birch – Well, they can’t strip the title twice in a row, and Charlotte is headed to the land of milk, honey and two-minute roll-up matches, so Sasha Banks wins here. Personally though, I’d pull a switcheroo, leave Charlotte on NXT for a while longer, and promote Sasha, since I think she actually has the best main roster potential of any of the girls.
Jessica Hudnall – BOSS STATUS, Y’ALL. Sasha is gonna win that title and I’m going to high five my laptop.
Liking ska isn’t a problem.
It really isn’t just a problem. It’s a HUGE problem.
Ska is divine and skanking is the dance of the gods
Welcome to the internet. We’ve got jokes. Sometimes they poke fun at things people like.
Sheltered genius-waiting-in-the-wings here: is it pronounced SKAHN-king or SKAYN-king?
It’s felt like Charlotte vs Sasha has been more like Bayley vs Sasha. Personally I think Sasha wins but Charlotte sticks around to help Bayley win the title at the next Live Special.
My personal predictions:
– Zayn wins, Neville gets the call up, Owens comes out after the match to start that up
– Sasha wins, Charlotte gets the call up (thought this before Monday)
– Lucha Dragons retain, but the feud does not end there, because I agree with Brandon that this feud doesn’t have enough heat on it. Plus, I need more Vaudevillain Pictures in my life
– Itami and Bálor win, Ascension gets the call up
– TaKeOVeR: R-EvoLuTioN will be better than TLC(S) in a goddamn walk
– I will mark out a LOT tonight no matter what
More clone high gifs. They flipped the bitch!
We’ve all done things we’re not proud of after a good track meet.
As long as they make Owens look STRONG all will be well
So don’t ever promote him to the main roster?
Sad how that truly applies to half the NXT roster. To go from an environment where skill and uniqueness matter to a traveling show where the people running it don’t give a shit… just depressing to think about, man.
I agree with David D. that Dempsey dies.
WWE NXT: Get Ya Heat Back 2K15ive
I predict we’ll get Corbin v. Dempsey and Breeze v. Louis to round out the card.
It’s only a two-hour show. Hopefully each announced match gets plenty of time so there’s no need to round out the card.
Seems way more likely they just do another set of dueling 20 second matches to show off that bit for the presumably larger live audience.
Yeah, plus, how many of these matches really need to go long, or have precedent to go long? The two tag matches should top out at a combined 20 minutes, so let’s make it 30 or so to fill the segments.
Charlotte-Sasha… maybe 13 minutes so 20 as a whole because it’s a big match.
Neville-Zayn will obviously go long, the shortest match at a supershow that either has had was Zayn’s match with Breeze that went 15:55. 25 minute match, 35 for the segment. That still leaves over a half-hour.
‘If the Young Bucks …’ – so funny!
FACT!, Sasha wears a necklace that says BOSS on it, Charlotte does not. FACT!, Sasha has brass knuckles the spell out BOSS, Charlotte does not. FACT!, Sasha has a t-shirt that says she is the BOSS, Charlotte does not. Thus I proved with FACTS! that Sasha Banks is THE BOSS and Charlotte is not.
That’s flawless logic. I got to give it to you.
+cats
FACT
“Either that or Owens murders Bull Dempsey in cold blood. ”
I’m all for this.
I love the Ascension’s syncretism of occult symbolism. I just wish they were better in the ring.
NXT is such a safe haven for good wrestling things that I kidna wish all the “man it’s going to suck when xxxx gets called up stuff” didn’t end up in these conversations because it kills my ability to live in a state of denial.
Predictions:
I think Sami wins. I’d wager it ends up being a thing where he wins, gets called up, vacates the belt and they have a tournament. (which could be an effective way to get Balor and Itami into the singles scene if they’re not sticking as a tag team, which I kinda hope they don’t).
My guess would be Sasha goes over via Lynch related shenanigans and possibly despite Bayley showing up to stop them.
VaudeVillains win – I think the Lucha Dragons are a lot more effective when they can take losses, plus I want to see the belts in sepia tone.
Ascention get their heads kicked in.
Kevin Owens seems like the perfect person to interrupt some Tyler Breeze something. It seems a bit notable that Tyler isn’t on this show, and Owens’ promos have been a bit too facey to think he’s doing something with Sami..
Total geeky fantasy hope-prediction: Owens comes out to some sort of variant of Kevin Steen’s indy theme. Not even gonna lie, I would fucking mark out, man.
Zayn pulls out all the stops. He proves Neville wrong by doing something absolutely ruthless. He’s enraged. He’s showing the same emotion he showed in his latest promo with Neville. But he still loses. Clean.
He’s in shock. Neville tries to console him but Zayn pushes him away, into the turnbuckles, hits a Helluva Kick, and begins to storm out. In comes Owens to stop Zayn. Owens is pissed at Zayn. By quitting, Zayn is taking away Owens’ power to beat Zayn on a big stage. Owens explains how hard he had to work just to get here and as soon as he arrives, he sees a guy who got there almost two years earlier quitting because he’s a sore loser.
Zayn walks out anyway. But the anger he had showed is gone. Now he just looks defeated. In the next few weeks, Owens squashes a few jobbers and maybe a CJ Parker or Mojo Rawly. But the matches are just excuses for him to cut promos calling out Zayn for being a sore loser and challenging him to matches. 2-3 weeks later, Zayn returns only to cut his own promo defending himself, doesn’t wrestle, and walks out again.
A few weeks later, Zayn returns to interrupt an Owens promo. By this time, Tyler Breeze has taken the championship off Neville (on a normal night! Now you KNOW I’m fantasy bookin) and Neville has moved up. Owens is using this to shame Zayn even more. Zayn comes in and they brawl. Zayn knocks Owens down, Owens rolls away, and Zayn leans over, motioning for Owens to get up so they can fight some more. Owens stands and offers a handshake. He congratulates Zayn on coming back. Zayn looks conflicted for a moment. But he shakes Owens’ hand. They’re friends now and they go on to separate feuds.
Upon spending part of this week catching up with the Vintage Season 4 NXT episodes & reports, I’m hoping for Itami/Balor win via a plate of cheese.
So… Why isn’t Generico allowed to be shown? We’ve seen Pac, Tyler Black, Bryan Danielson, KENTA, even ADR in his Dos Caras match, all on WWE TV. Is it Zayn’s preference? Because the video package for Owens was very clearly avoiding showing Generico.
I was pleasantly surprised that they showed an older “Sami” photo to establish a connection. I presume that WWE didn’t “buy” the Generico character. A small part of me hopes that at some point he loses a “career” match and Generico shows up the next week.
I wanna watch this live but I’ll be on the train where service is horrible.
“Then he’ll lose to Adam Rose in three minutes.” Every week. For 20 weeks.
“because the light at the end of the tunnel is the sun glistening off the end of a shovel.” This was depressing. *skips rocks by the lake, just thinking*
Somebody call my momma… Fuck.
What if in the main, after a good back and forth fight, Neville starts getting the upper hand. Sensing he’s about to lose, Owens causes a distraction as Zayn tags Neville with the belt from behind. New champ, and after the bell they proceed to demolish Neville and officials coming into the ring. Brings the indy team back, but in a new light.
PREDICTIONS!
VaudevillAIns BEAT Lucha Dragons for the titles.
Finn Balor comes out like DRAX THE DESTROYER, him & Hideo Itami beat The Ascencion who go on to cost Dean Ambrose his match in TLCS.
Sasha beats Charlotte through chicanery for the title.
Kevin Owens BEATS Baron Corbin’s time who already BEAT Bull Dempsey’s time.
Neville beats Zayn because Kevin Owens is a D!CK.
Even though Bull lacks the same aesthetic charm, Dempsey is the good looking impostor Lobo to Steen’s Main Man. Look forward to Owens arriving, package piledriving, and leaving in under 20 seconds..
The Bucks are booked for Wrestle Kingdom 9, so I doubt we’ll see them (and I know it was a joke). That would be awesome though.
Are we not getting the Hoss battle of the year with Dempsey vs Corbin? Maybe Owens should come out and end them both in record time.
I want to live in a magical world where Sami Zayn and The Boss are both champs.
Also, I don’t want Finn in body paint. I want Finn AND Hideo in body paint! Lets do this right, people. They are a team after all.
THIS
Besides, every Japanese dude wants a Muta persona. Who wouldn’t want one? Even Liger wanted one, and his gimmick was already cooler than Mutoh’s.
So many sad old goth hearts for Danielle’s Vampire: The Masquerade reference.
LASOMBRA 4 LIFE YO