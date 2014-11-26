As part of our fall TV preview, Dan and I came up with 10 Burning Questions For Returning Fall TV Shows, covering everything from whether “Homeland” could get its creative mojo back to whether “Agents of SHIELD” could maintain the improvement from the end of its first season.
We’re now almost to Thanksgiving, and the TV business will largely shut down between now and the new year. Expect lots of reruns for most network series – “Parenthood,” one of the shows we had questions about, won’t air another new episode until January 8 – while cable shows will be wrapping up their current seasons (or, in the case of something like “The Walking Dead,” half-seasons) over the next few weeks.
With that in mind, it seemed like a good time to revisit those questions to see how various shows made out. Take a look below for our thoughts.
I’m looking forward for the next few weeks so I can catch up on the shows I’m behind on. Frankly, that’s most of them. It’s been a busy fall and I haven’t had a lot of time to watch TV.
Oof this just reminded me of how much catching up I still need to do before the Christmas break. This has been a better-than-last-year start to the fall season.
Spending Thanksgiving ignoring your relatives and staying glued to a screen of some sort is still acceptable, right?
Madmeme – Glad to know all the things you don’t care about!
And No.10 makes perfect sense and if it doesn’t, it’s explained entirely in the original gallery.
-Daniel
Dan – I meant it in good fun; I know it’s snarky, but I thought it was funnier that way (given the list/gallery format), but it wouldn’t be the first time that I’ve wildly miscalculated the response to a communication.
And No.10? I just meant, isn’t the correct answer to that question “whatever they want”?
Mark
Alan, this is the second time that I’ve seen you mention that Carrie’s orders were ignored by a roomful of male subordinates. The show didn’t do anything to suggest they were overruling Carrie because she was a woman; the scene suggested they overruled her because they thought she was making the wrong decision. If you’re going to read sexism into the scene, can you at least explain your reasoning? Because I found Carrie’s gender to be incidental in this case.
She’s the boss. It is not their place to question her orders, even if they think they’re wrong. It’s a chain of command thing. But because Carrie is behaving hysterically about the murder of the boy she was just having sex with, it’s presented as if Quinn is justified in assuming she’s just being an irrational lady person.
She has behaved like a hysterical person person numerous times so how anyone could possibly perceive that scene as sexism is beyond me….even if I do think she was making the right call. Quinn’s reluctance to follow her lead here had everything to do with the past behavior of this character and nothing to do with her gender.
The use of the word hysterical and talking gender politics is a bit ugghhhh / not good.
I think the last episode of TVD has brought all the disparate threads together in a really interesting way. And the new Big Bad is really compelling. But yes, not as good as Arrow, The Flash or The Originals.
Tigger500 – I’m gonna be honest: I’m two episodes behind on “Vampire Diaries.” If I catch up and owe the show an apology… Something.
-Daniel
But did Elena go back to being the awesome strong character she was in the first three seasons?
Loved the how many boxes of tissues thing re: Parenthood — ain’t that the truth….
Questions:
– Is Revenge just too old and/or workaday to cover? I am always surprised how enjoyable that show is, especially compared to other aging shows like The Good Wife, Elementary, the Shondafests
– Are you guys watching Jane the Virgin and/or Cristela? I am a little behind on them, but am so happy to see more diversity on my network TV watching choices
– And any thoughts on Goldbergs. It was an acquired taste for me initially, but I really love the cast — such fun!
Erika
I will never understand the hate for season 3 of NEW GIRL. When I watched it, I kept waiting for the moment when it was supposed to start getting bad. And I waited and waited and waited…and then the season was over and I liked it as much as the previous two!