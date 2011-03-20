A detour is a choice between two fictional TV characters…

03.20.11

On last week’s podcast, Dan and I were asked which fictional TV character would make the ideal “Amazing Race” partner. Dan mocked me for my list dominated by attractive women – even if all of them had “Race”-applicable skills – and ultimately we decided to expand the discussion into gallery form, with 20 characters from current TV shows. Nothing deep; just fun. So go check it out and feel free to join the discussion there of other characters you’d want to send to handle a Roadblock for you.

