Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 64: 'Parks and Recreation,' Pee-Wee on HBO and listener mail

Senior Television Writer
03.14.11 18 Comments

The

It’s Monday, which means it’s time for a new Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which Dan and I preview this week’s “Parks and Recreation” (the first one produced after the show returned from a long, pregnancy-related hiatus), talk about Pee-wee Herman’s HBO special, and answer a bunch of your questions. The run-down:

“Parks & Recreation” — 01:10 – 09:50
“The Pee-wee Herman Show on Broadway” — 09:50 – 18:05
Listener Mail – The Sweeps System — 18:20 – 24:43
Listener Mail – “Shameless” — 24:55 – 35:05
Listener Mail – Media kits and promotional items — 35:10 – 45:15
Listener Mail – Out-of-synch pop culture references — 45:15 – 49:45
Listener Mail – Basic cable language/nudity — 49:50 – 58:30 (NOTE: This segment features extensive use of profanity and discussion of various sexual acts, but with a warning first)
Listener Mail – Fictional characters on “The Amazing Race” — 58:40 – 01:02:40
