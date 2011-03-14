It’s Monday, which means it’s time for a new Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which Dan and I preview this week’s “Parks and Recreation” (the first one produced after the show returned from a long, pregnancy-related hiatus), talk about Pee-wee Herman’s HBO special, and answer a bunch of your questions. The run-down:

“Parks & Recreation” — 01:10 – 09:50 “The Pee-wee Herman Show on Broadway” — 09:50 – 18:05 Listener Mail – The Sweeps System — 18:20 – 24:43 Listener Mail – “Shameless” — 24:55 – 35:05 Listener Mail – Media kits and promotional items — 35:10 – 45:15 Listener Mail – Out-of-synch pop culture references — 45:15 – 49:45 Listener Mail – Basic cable language/nudity — 49:50 – 58:30 (NOTE: This segment features extensive use of profanity and discussion of various sexual acts, but with a warning first) Listener Mail – Fictional characters on “The Amazing Race” — 58:40 – 01:02:40 As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store , where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

