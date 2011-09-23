‘A Gifted Man’ – ‘Pilot’: The ghost chatterer

Time constraints (on Dan’s part) and a lack of enthusiasm (on mine) prevented either Fienberg or I from offering a written review of “A Gifted Man,” but I did run my Margo Martindale interview this morning, and we discussed the show as the first segment on today’s podcast. Not ideal, but premiere week is not an ideal time.
To sum things up, Dan really admired the way Jonathan Demme’s direction of the pilot brought some grit and leavened the sap of the premise. I was less impressed by the direction and felt the show was tonally inconsistent, and didn’t particularly believe Patrick Wilson in the scenes where he was playing his character as a cold bastard in need of change. (On the other hand, the scenes where he’s with Jennifer Ehle or Mr. Noodle and opening himself up? He’s terrific.) And both of us are skeptical about the show going forward.
Now it’s your turn. For anyone who watched tonight, what did you think? You setting the season pass for this or not?
Felt really weird at first but thought it gor a lot better the second half hour. With no other competition at that time slot I’ll give it a shot if I’m at home on a Friday night.
I agree I enjoyed the parts when Wilson’s character opened up as well. Here I thought it was just because I’m a Patrick Wilson fan and to see him as a jerk turning into a nice guy felt good. But how long could the transition go on for and still be interesting? Probably not long no matter how charming he can be, how deep his love with his ex wife runs, & how heartwarming the free clinic cases are. That being said I’ll stick around to support my boy for a few more eps to see where it goes. Also, to see Margo Martindale just makes me miss Mags more and more.
The better question is how long he can continue this and still keep both his sanity and the respect of his staff, who might be wondering about his sanity, too, not to mention his competency to continue treating patients. I’m pretty sure his office manager, apparently played by Martindale, will see huge liability issues here for the practice as a whole if he’s hallucinating his wife and talking to himself. And we don’t REALLY think he can clue in any of his staff to what he’s seeing, now *do* we?? Not in real life. And to me, that’s where the interesting part lies: how realistic can they keep this while still managing to keep the’ ghost’ around. A few questions need to be addressed, such as why he hasn’t at least asked his ex-wife’s ghost yet NOT to talk to him in front of other people if she wants him to not banish her permanently. She was a doctor herself, so she should get why he can’t afford to act loony in front of others. They need to zip that up SOON if this story is to maintain any credibility.
ps — get over Mags, ’cause she ain’t coming back. Deal.
I liked it enough to stick around for the next episode; I like the cast enough to put it on my season pass.
I loved the cast. I found the story to be manipulative.
As I learned on Scrubs surgeons do not take on cases with unnecessary risk or performs operations (in the Scrubs case give organs) to people who would misuse them. So the kid should have been the one to receive the surgery from the beginning because he had more potential. This to me made the whole show mawkish.
I would rather watch a docu-series on Doctors Without Borders real life people doing interesting work.
Seriously: If you take your notions about what doctors will or won’t do from comedy shows instead of from science or medical programs on PBS or the Science or Discovery channels, you’re more clueless than you look. And you’re looking in the wrong places. Doctors take the patients who come to them, by and large, with the patients’ insurance status being a much greater determining factor than whether or not the patients are pleasant or grateful. Doctors DO, in fact, treat patients who are ungrateful or uncooperative all the time. Patient compliance is a big issue, as the case of the doctor’s completely uncooperative, self-destructive friend finally dying indicated. You’d be surprised how many patients really are that self-abusive, and yet doctors treat them. As for who gets organs, there are rules about transplants that doctors must follow. They don’t get to decide that on their own. See what you miss by taking your ideas about medicine from comedy shows??
Not even the presence of Margo Martindale, or one of celebrity crushes, Julie Benz, will be enough to keep me watching this drivel. I’ll just bide my time until Chuck returns next month.
Shoot, Jennifer Ehle is in this? I hate it when actors I love turn up in something I really don’t want to watch!
I, too, really like Jennifer Ehle. She and Wilson are both very appealing actors, and the showrunners were smart to cast them. I don’t have Alan’s problem with Wilson’s character, either, because I don’t really think he’s such a cold bastard at heart to begin with, or he probably never would have married her in the first place. Doctors who know how to have laser focus on what they’re doing often come off as arrogant even when they may not be in real life, surgeons especially, and neurosurgeons — who are pretty much at the top of the pecking order — absolutely. What they do really IS like rocket science, and unlike rocket scientists, the the neurosurgeons save lives every single day. Yeah, that does tend to give you a pretty big head — but if his ex-wife is still hanging around, it’s probably because she never thought him to be a true bastard in the first place.
Too bad you don’t want to watch: Ehle and Wilson may make something decent out of this yet. I’ll be watching for sure, but we’ll see if they justify my taking the chance.
I was really moved by the sequence where the tennis star was totally incapable of recognizing the gift of life, contrasted with the palpable gratitude of the kid’s mom. Also like the portrayal of the shaman.
Am I alone in finding it completely ludicrous that a neurosurgeon had to google what hallucinations were a symptom of? It was going well up until that point. I know there was a need to make the ignorant in the audience aware of the possible causes, but dumbing down your ‘brilliant’ brain surgeon shouldn’t be the way to do it.
Neurosurgeons are specialists: they don’t keep in mind all of the other non-neurological reasons people might have hallucinations. Using Google was probably the wrong search engine … but you’d be surprised about how many doctors need to use digital references for areas of medicine that aren’t part of their own specialties. For that matter, both doctors and nurses now rely on databases like ePocrates to have pharmaceutical information on hand via their PDAs or laptops. So no, the fact that he was looking up things isn’t what bothers me. But he should have gone to Medscape or another site like that and not to Google. That’s the fault of the writers not being in touch with the digital databases doctors use.