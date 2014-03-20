A review of the funniest ‘Review’ yet

A few weeks ago, I sang the praises of Comedy Central's “Review,” starring Andy Daly as an amiable but sheltered WASP who has different life experiences at the request of his viewers. In particular, I singled out tonight's episode as an early frontrunner for funniest half-hour of 2014, and thus wanted to do a second post for people who had now seen it. A few thoughts coming up just as soon as this post could be my penicillin…
On the one hand, the title of “Pancakes, Divorce, Pancakes” gives away some of the better jokes of the episode. On the other, Daly's initial reaction to each assignment is so perfect and funny that the lack of surprise ultimately didn't matter. We go from his understandable disgust and dismay at having to eat what he describes as “an upsetting number of pancakes” (complete with encouragement from both the waitress and his producer, played with the expected cruel deadpan brilliance of James Urbaniak) to the way his eagerness at getting a more substantial assignment is immediately crushed when he realizes he has to divorce his wife(*), to the existential despair and confusion at realizing he will now have to eat even more pancakes than the first time, and that he has multiple viewers who want to see him do it.
(*) It's the “Oh, dear” from his chipper sidekick A.J. that really drives home the pain of that one, just as the waitress gently rubbing Forrest's back as he holds the water glass to his forehead sells us on the physical ordeal of eating all those pancakes.
I don't know if the Australian show that Daly and company are adapting also ended its hero's marriage this early, but it's a brilliant move, giving strange emotional weight to all these stunts, and also playing off of what happened in the previous episodes, so that you can understand why Forrest's wife might be eager to move on from her erratic husband once the initial shock wears off. It's Forrest's own fault for committing so intensely to the concept of his show – Urbaniak's reminder that Forrest begged to never be let off the hook reminded me of how Inspector Clouseau could never get Cato to stop attacking him – and yet it's hard not to feel some sympathy from the poor bastard as he has to end his marriage and then consumed 30 additional pancakes in one sitting.
I've only seen one episode past this one, and it continues the sad arc of Forrest's life as an unhappily divorced man. It's wonderful and weird in its own right, and at the rate the show is going, I expect Forrest to either be in jail or dead by the end of the season. Either way, I can't wait to see more.
Five stars.
What did everybody else think?
It really was a fascinating and very funny piece of television. I’m curious as to how they will top this one. Also, I think Andy Daly deserves an Emmy nom for this episode. Fantastic.
Andy Daly getting an Emmy nod for a show on Comedy Central would be the greatest coup in tv history. And I’d love every second of it.
Excellent episode. Hard to imagine them sustaining this level of comedy/tragedy, but I’m looking forward to seeing them try.
Was that the same diner as the Alan Tudyk episode of Justified. Would have loved to see Jere Burns react to someone eating all those pancakes.
i thought the same thing!
This was a hysterical episode, but I have one major issue with it. He said that he will do whatever task his audience requests of him, but he never said that once he does it, he can’t just go back to how things were before he did said task. So the entire time I’m wondering, why doesn’t he just tell his wife THE REASON for his divorce request? It’s a ridiculous reason, but at least it’s a reason. He can just say that they have to get divorced for the show, but they can get remarried afterwards. He doesn’t even have to say that they will get remarried if he doesn’t want to go back on the task. He can just say that they have to get divorced, but he wants everything else to remain as it is. In fact, if he wanted to, he could probably sell her on the idea that he just doesn’t believe in the idea of marriage anymore. So while the episode was hysterical (since I wasn’t spoiled by the episode title, I particularly loved what the third task ended up being), it has a major plot issue that kind of ruined some of the hysteria for me.
The point of the show is for Forrest to go through real life experiences and review them. That means Forrest had to become an addict, a racist, go hunting, eat 15 pancakes and get a REAL divorce.
Telling people he is doing these things for a TV show completely invalidates the experiences and makes it impossible for him to adequately review them.
It’s a ridiculous concept, but that’s what I think makes it so insanely funny!
Daly has indicated in interviews that his wife’s lack of knowledge about what his show actually entails gets addressed as the season goes on.
Based on every character Daly plays on things like Comedy Bang Bang, I’m not at all surprised to see Forrest MacNeil travel steadily and maniacally down a road toward suicide.
I agree. But first he’ll spend some time Don DeMillo in International Waters….
And hopefully he’ll have to review being a cowboy poet laureate.
Just watched the first three episodes in one sitting – and man is this show amazing. Five stars indeed.
Bizarre, hilarious and perfect.
This show gets five stars.
I had to wonder watching the episode – what does Suzanne think Forrest does for a living?
Going to Denny’s tonight just so I can order an enormous amount of water.
Amazing how a show with such a simple concept can come so close to genius. I was laughing so hard I could barely catch my breath as his producer insisted he finish the pancakes- completely absurd yet genius.
I’ve been laughing all day replaying this episode in my mind.
From “This isn’t food.” to “Oh dear.” to “What’s it like to eat 30 pancakes?” (which is where I totally lost it and had to stop the show for a good 2 minutes to catch my breath) to the dead-souled Forrest killing the “10 tall stacks” like they were nothing. It was just so classic.
The one false note in the episode was the fact that the wife never once asked “Are you just doing this for your show?” when he asked for a divorce out of nowhere. That bugged me.
According to MattM’s comment up above, “Daly has indicated in interviews that his wife’s lack of knowledge about what his show actually entails gets addressed as the season goes on.”
Thank you Alan for giving Andy Daly more exposure. I haven’t seen all of the episodes yet but I’m a huge fan of his work on screen and especially on podcasts like Comedy Bang Bang. He’s awesome and deserves all the best.
Andy Daly should give Steve Carrell residuals for this performance. Not complaining, I love Michael Gary Scott.
Andy Daly is a comedic genius. There’s just no question about it.
Strange, I actually rarely laugh out loud at this show. It’s very amusing, but no lol-worthy (in the literal sense) except on rare occasions, like when the producer offered “words of encouragement”. Something like Archer, Community, or Brooklyn Nine-Nine makes me laugh way, way harder. However, I really love the concept and, as Alan said in his original review of Review, how it essentially takes a sketch character and doesn’t allow him/the show to be reset every episode like many sitcoms. Everything he does has weight and affects him down the road; he feels like a real person, and so do the other characters. That’s a really cool idea, and I can’t wait to see where they take it.
I thought the cringe comedy was more cringe than comedy. I must be getting soft in my old age because I just felt bad.
What’s weird is how fully realized and fully formed this show has been from the first moment. There isn’t all the usually explaining and orienting that would seem to need to go along with a show built on a premise like this. The primary reason for that is how fully realized Daly’s understanding of that character is.