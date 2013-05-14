After ‘How I Met Your Mother’ finale, what comes next?

I already reviewed the “How I Met Your Mother” season finale last night, but I have some morning-after thoughts – including words from Carter Bays – on what the episode means for the show’s final season, coming up just as soon as we watch a movie that doesn’t start with a desk lamp jumping on top of a capital I…
Sigh. So last night, I was all excited and optimistic about what the introduction of Cristin Milioti as the Mother (watch the video below if you missed it) would do for the show as it headed into the home stretch. Surely, I thought, even Bays and Craig Thomas wouldn’t show us the Mother’s face in this episode and then drag out her meeting with Ted until the last episode of the series, right? Surely this would force the series to get its act together and move forward at the end, right?
Wrong.
At the end of a long statement CBS put out this morning, Bays said, “Our ninth season will tell the epic story of the longest wedding weekend ever. We hope you like it. Next stop, Farhampton…”
Sigh. They’re going to do it. They are really going to stretch Robin and Barney’s wedding weekend out over the entire final season.
Now, given the shenanigans the show has pulled over the last several years, this probably shouldn’t be a surprise. And in an interview with Craig Thomas over at EW, Bays even comes out and says that their plan all along was, as I’d assumed for a while, to take the show’s title literally and not introduce the Mother until the very end of the series. This appears to be them just putting a twist on that idea by letting us meet the Mother before the end, even if the final scene of the series is likely to be them on the train platform at Farhampton.
And earlier in the CBS statement, Bays says, “We’re thrilled to welcome (Milioti) to the ‘How I Met Your Mother’ family, and look forward to getting to know her – and the character she plays – much better in the coming final season.”
So whatever the plan is, it is not to show us Milioti’s face for a few seconds here, then keep her off-camera again until the series finale. There are at least three ways they can approach things:
1)They pull a “Lost” season 4, and Barney and Robin’s wedding weekend becomes a framing device to flashforwards of Ted and the Mother’s life together in the days, weeks, months and/or years that follow that wedding;
2)They use the wedding as a framing device for a parallel flashback narrative about what the Mother was up to over the last 8 years, including the various times (Ted’s lecture to the wrong college class, Ted dating Rachel Bilson) when their paths briefly, tangentially crossed. That’s one of the ideas Thomas mentioned a couple of years ago for what they might do if a ninth season happened;
3)A combination of the two, where sometimes we see the Mother’s past and sometimes her future with Ted.
(There’s also the horrific fourth option, which I’d rather not consider: that the great bulk of each episode is about wedding weekend hijinx, and every once in a while we cut to the Mother sitting on an LIRR train, tuning her
guitar bass, or doing something else on her own for five seconds.)
As you know, I’d much prefer it if the show cut out the time travel games at this point, since they’ve tended to do more harm than good. A more straightforward approach – Robin and Barney get married in a two or three-part episode at the start of the season, then we spend the final year with Ted and the Mother dating – seems preferable to either of those approaches. But if Milioti is really good, and the writers can make her into a character worthy of all the build-up, this could work, anyway.
In other words, my assumption last night that the show would just move forward from this was Denial, my reaction to Bays’ comments at the end of the CBS statement were Anger, and now I’m Bargaining. Join us next fall to see when or if I go through Depression and then Acceptance!
What does everybody else think? Do Bays and Thomas’ comments make you more or less enthusiastic about the final season than you were when you saw Milioti’s face last night? And given that we’re apparently stuck with the wedding all season, would you rather see the Mother’s past or future?
In the immortal words of Ian Malcolm… “Boy, do I hate being right all the time…”
Chuck FTW with that comment.
Nailed it. Alan also nailed it with his LOST comparison–I loved that show. A lot. But it really got tedious at the end, and HIMYM has been tedious for years. I am not looking forward to this at ALL.
Chuck, I am so glad someone else uses that quote regularly. Well done.
Except LOST made a big deal about answers to it’s mysteries and how they linked into the storyline as a whole. HIMYM uses it’s big question simply as a framing device to tell funny stories. It’s not really the same as LOST and if you treat it as such you’re going to be permenantly disapointed.
Also “HIMYM has been tedious for years. I am not looking forward to this at ALL.” Perhaps stop watching perhaps?
My problem with the show was never that we hadn’t met the mother, but rather that the show was completely directionless, and that it kept using stall tactics and ignoring tons of character work over the years to extend the life of the show. It clearly has a direction now, and I actually think it sounds interesting. I don’t care when Ted meets the mom–That was never my frustration. Instead, it was things like Ted saying he wasn’t ready until this season, or his relationship with Zoey. I don’t need to meet the mother, I just need the show to make sense. Which it could now.
And I imagine there will at least be extensive scenes with Ted and the mother in the future, since why else care how she tested with Josh Radnor?
I couldn’t agree more Joe. The last two seasons have been so stagnant – not advancing the story at all. I think the only reason I watch it anymore is that the DVR records it.
If the final season actually fits in and advances the story line I’m fine with however it goes. As usual, the devil is in the details.
I agree Joe. Nothing about this announcement changes my thoughts about next season. Any of Alan’s options 1-3 above sound fine to me, and the success of which will depend on how well they pull it off. Option 4, just a lot of wedding hijinx, obviously sounds terrible, but I think unlikely based on the fact that it would be really hard to squeeze 20+ episodes out of just the wedding. I’m optimistic. I think they have known how they want this final season to play out for a while, and the downturn in quality over the last few seasons had a lot to do with the fact that they had to stall because the ratings were so high and they were getting paid so much money.
Even if they did this in real-time (22minx22eps), that’s over 8 hours which is a significant chunk of a 48-hour weekend. Pretty sure they won’t take that approach.
This just makes me cringe. I worry that we’re going to get a whole season of the longest weekend ever, with a finale finally wrapping up Ted meeting the mother, Barney and Robin getting married, and Marshall and Lily deciding to do whatever about Rome (I really could care less).
If they want to “Lost” it, I might be okay with that. If they want to focus more on the mother, that’s fine too. But quit stalling. I don’t care about Barney and Robin, I don’t care for Ted’s feelings about Robin. At this point, I’m just watching because I’m a completist and for some reason am invested in how he meets the damn mother.
Chris, don’t Ted’s feelings about Robin count for something in this endgame? Off and on for the last eight years that we’ve followed Ted, he has convinced himself that Robin is his true love (as evidenced by last week’s episode and him giving her the locket as a wedding gift). There will surely be some qualities of Robin in the Mother, which is what will draw Ted to her and close the chapter on one book while opening another
This news is just like the reveal of the mother…underwhelming.
Yup. I feel like people got so distracted we actually saw the mother that there’s not enough about how LAME the reveal was. After 8 year, THAT was how they introduced her?? That was so incredibly underwhelming.
I mean, what wouldn’t have been? After 8 years, it’s pretty much impossible for the reveal to live up to the hype. Understated is probably the best possible approach, and if they’re dragging out the weekend they couldn’t do the meet cute anyway.
The wedding weekend is going to cover the whole final season…this is some kind of sick joke, right…right?
But in the sideways HIMYM-verse it only lasts about thirty seconds, then cuts to the gang sitting in their booth at McLaren’s while they tell stories.
Or .. here is a thought .. DON’T WATCH IT ANYMORE !!!!
Seriously. I quit last season. My wife joined me about 1/4 into this season. We are both happier for it. I continue to read Alan’s recaps because I consume just about everything he writes, but also so that I basically get weekly confirmation that I made the right decision.
You guys can do it. It’s not that hard.
Yeah but, after you’ve watched a show for this long you have to see how it ends…I didn’t sit through the first 8 seasons to not see how the story ends.
It’s like poker…there’s a term, “Pot committed”…and it means that you have to big of an investment already staked to fold. That’s where I’m at.
But in poker you’re pot-committed because your significant investment has a chance of paying off big (i.e., you might win the hand). I would argue that the chances of your time investment paying off to a commensurate degree are extremely slim and not worth additional investment. There is a term I would use to refer to the time you (and I, before I quit) invested in the show: sunk costs. They’re gone and you’re not getting them back. That’s fine; there were some laughs along the way. But those sunk costs should not affect your future decisionmaking (whether or not to keep watching).
Why do these guys have such contempt for those of us who’ve stuck around through the last 3 mostly-bad seasons?
Cause CBS pays them a lot of money.
Carter and Thomas… maybe that’s why they’ve decided to become super-villains…
… Thomas keeps on getting called “Bays.”
You either die a hero… or you live long enough to see yourself become the villian.
I am already in Depression. And though I’ve staunchly watched eight seasons, I very well may just wait on reviews of the first four episodes before I bother watching this debacle.
If there are more ignorant, cowardly showrunners out there squandering the amazing talent of a delightful cast, I don’t want to meet them.
Seriously? They’re going to spend an entire season on one weekend? I was so hopeful when we finally saw her last night. I hope I can still find something to like when I watch next year like I have with Jim and Pam on ‘The Office’.
If they really go through with the wedding season it’ll just solidify the thought I’ve had for years that Ted should have met the mother a while ago and the series finale should have been their wedding.
Well that approach is not a surprise at all. A few seasons ago they ended an episode with Ted seeing an unknown actress and declaring “and that’s how I met your mother” only to follow with a “just kidding.” If Bays and Thomas had any interest in using a surprise reveal with an unknown actress to actually lead to a storyline of us getting to know the mother they would have done it then. Instead it’s clear that, even though we’ve seen her, they’re gonna drag the actual meeting out til the last second of the finale.
I’m officially depressed.
One of the reasons the show has suffered because they’ve been spinning their wheels with all the mother deception.
Now they are telling us the ENTIRE season is going to be spent at the 3 day wedding? More wheel spinning in a much more confined time period sounds terrible.
Way to get everyone NOT excited for the final season, after giving everyone hope by finally showing the mother.
I think they’d probably do something where the mother meets Barney, Robin, Marshall and Lily, says or does things that basically save the wedding, and almost runs into Ted in every episode but never actually meets him until the end.
It should not take 2 1/2 seasons to tell the story of a wedding!
I want to hear more about Marshall and Lilly’s tough choice.
I’m disappointed at the approach, but not surprised – Bays and Thomas have been jerking the audience around for years, why would we expect the last season to be any different? By the way, am I the only person who thinks the mother looks AMAZINGLY like a combination of Robin and Lily?
This is a bad, bad idea. 24 episodes over the course of three days? Even with framing devices that’s not going to end well. Why not get us to buy that she is the mother? Instead of just telling us? They’ve spent so much time building her up, do they not have any confidence in their ability to convince us that Ted and this woman belong together? Lame.
Jack Bauer will guest-star. “Three days? Pfft, back when I had a series, we made a season last just ONE day!”
Wow. Yesterday a lot of people found new hope in HIMYM and were really looking forward to the final season. I felt like they were actually gonna turn this whole thing around if we could finally see how Ted and the mother were perfect together… and then THIS happened.
Both Jason Segel and Josh Radnor are talented writers. They must have felt actual pain when Bays and Thomas told them about this magnificent plan. Is there no one in this cast and crew that can set them straight anymore?
Option 4 it is! I don’t even watch the show but I can tell from looking over your reviews from time to to that that’s the only possible way they’ll approach it.
Also, some logistics: It’s 2013 in the show right now. The kids are being talked to in 2030. The oldest one has to be at least 15, probably 16. This means that The Mother has to get pregnant basically right after the wedding, or at least within a year.(Are the kids twins? They look like they could be.) The actresses playing Ted and the Mother were born in 1974 and 1985 respectively. Allowing for TV age compression let’s assume the characters are 5 years apart. They really had to stretch out the last season to have everything fit in what would be a reasonable amount of time for them to fall in love, get married, get pregnant, and have two children who are teenagers in time for the 2030 conversations. And having the mother be 5 or more years younger than the pushing 40 Ted is also helpful (although, sure, fertility treatments, whatever, but those wouldn’t be likely to be tried immediately after a marriage, which is when they’d have to be done to get the oldest kid on the timeline.)
Of course, why I’m even concerned about a timeline when this show has played fast and loose with it in the past is beyond me, but I always figured they picked 2030 thinking it was impossibly far away, and they’ve now squandered enough time and had the show renewed enough that it’s actually now a bit tight.
(Also, Lyndsy Fonseca and David Henrie were 18 and 16 when the show started, so we’ve already blown it in terms of the actors’ real ages, but since people in their mid-20s regularly play teenagers 16 and 14 for the characters’ ages are not out of line.)
Logic and continuity…feh. This show spits on your logic.
There was an episode a year or two back involving the guys watching the Star Wars trilogy that featured a flash forward to Ted watching the movies with his baby daughter in 2015. So yes, they will have to move quickly in their relationship….
They also could have decided to play loose with the dates in the final season…for example, when ‘The Year 2030’ pops up on the screen, a line could go through ‘2030’ and be replaced by ‘2035’ or something, and then we hear the voice of Saget saying to the kids, ‘Oops, I’ve forgotten what year it is.’ Saget has enough of a boneheaded tone in his voice to pull that off.
Hey, they can use the wedding weekend for framing all they want. In fact, there would be something poignant about the final moment being the actual meeting.
HOWEVER, they had BETTER use their time travel gimmick for good instead of evil and actually let us watch Radnor and Milioti as a couple in the in-between.
We’ve spent seven seasons watching Ted date many women, pine over Robin, and complain that he just wants to settle down but can’t find the right woman (including last night). I’d like to see a season where we know Ted is with the Mother and where Ted is actually happy and not complaining that he can’t find anyone.
Maybe this is also a way to avoid showing Barney and Robin as a married couple.
Hey, if they want to stretch out 56 hours of the wedding weekend over the final season go right ahead. It will make my decision to stop watching until the finale that much easier. Personally, I did find some emotional payoff in the mother reveal-I had goosebumbs as soon as the montage began. But letting her die on the vine for the whole season would be trerible.
ARRRRRGH. That totally destroys any good feelings I had after last night. That’s it, I’m done.
Alan…it is clearly, without a doubt going to be this….. your dreaded, horrific 4th option. As much as I d like to see the Mother’s past or future, there’s no doubt in my mind we’re headed for HIMYM 24 style…lots of hijinks, and the Mother riding the LIRR. Episode 1 Mother pulls into Wantagh….episode 2 the conductor announces “tickets Please, next stop Babylon” and so forth and so on…. not good, not good at all
I dunno, I don’t see them building up all the tension with the judgeship / move to Italy if they aren’t going to explore that at all next season. That seems — for now, anyway — like it will be a major B story next year, even if Lilly stays in NY or Marshall calls off the job. But I don’t see how the explore that story if the final season is just one long wedding.
If they go that route, they could spend two episodes on Ronkonkoma alone! And if she changes at Jamaica….
Would there be any chance for a spin-off series to follow this last season? Something where we follow Ted and the mother as they start their life together?
I didn’t really take their statement to mean that at all. Obviously the wedding is going to take more than one half hour. And they now have to deal with all of the other issues that they set up in the finale. I totally understand the frustration with the show, but I swear, people just hate on it to hate on it sometimes. But then again, that’s why I’m just a person watching TV, not writing about it.
Alan, just one thing. She has to have a bass, not a guitar right? “Like Kim Deal from the Pixies”, old callback. Haven’t watched the show since the first time Barney and Robin broke up.
You are correct. She plays bass, as discussed back in the first Bilson episode.
I was really annoyed last night. The reveal of the mother was great but the entire episode just stunk of contempt for the HIMYM fanbase and logic.
If Bays/Thomas want to end the series with Ted meeting the mother then the 9th season NEEDS to be a combination of future/past with the culmination being their meeting on the train platform. We had a whole episode recently with Ted basically at rock bottom saying he wished he had 45 more days with the mother. We need to see him at his highest and his lowest and the end of the series needs to be when those two paths cross.
ALSO – the Marshall as a judge plot line needs to go. Not one iota of the entire process is factual is any way. Lawyers aren’t called on the phone and offered a judgeship…it just not even remotely close to anything that could ever possibly happen ever.
Hmmm, is that a pun I’m not getting, or a weird Freudian slip on the first paragraph? What’s a “capital eye”?
It’s a reference to the Pixar logo. Basically Lily was glad to be out away from Marvin and not have to watch Pixar movie after Pixar movie. Pixar movies save for Cars 1&2 are awesome though so I don’t know why she’s complaining.
Try watching a Pixar movie 100 times in a row with a kid who wants nothing more than to watch it again, and you’ll get it.
Ugh, so much less optimistic now. I want to see Ted and the Mother actually interacting, dammit! Of course, as you say, presumably they’ll flash back and/or forward to show Ted and the Mother together…but in the words of the show’s own season 1 finale, COME ON.
I gave up on this series last year. I watched last night’s episode only to see who they would cast to be the Mother. I have no real interest in watching any more episodes except for the one in which Ted and the Mother actually meet. So they can do whatever they want for the last season.
That said, dragging the wedding weekend out over 22 episodes seems like a slap in the face to the viewers who have stuck it out all these years. Are the writers trying to prove they can out-Seinfeld “Seinfeld” and write an ENTIRE SEASON about nothing at all?
So Ted is going to get over Robin in three days? Yeah totally believable. If they would have put the Ted and Robin issues to rest at the end of last season, it might have been more credible that instalove of the Mother upon first meeting would work, but as it is, Ted wants to move to Chicago simply to avoid seeing Robin, not because he has resolved his feelings toward her.
And when he meets the mother for the first time we are supposed to believe that he will simply get over Robin when he has not done so despite all the other women he dated since Robin, and for longer periods of time.
They have already sabotaged the last episode and it has not even been written. Because of all this playing around with unresolved feelings with Robin, the audience would need to see Ted with the mother for more than one day to believe that he truly got over Robin. Now we will have to be told that he did, instead of seeing it, and that will leave the audience unsatisfied.
Well I love LOST, so if they’re doing any of those options, I’m all in. Like someone said, the most frustrating thing about the show these past few season has been its lack of direction. That won’t be the case next season. It’s their final season and they know exactly where they want to go with it. Frankly, I don’t care if Ted meets the mother in the very last scene. Just give me a good show.
Am I being naive? Maybe, but we’ll see!
HATE the Bays quote. I don’t want a wedding weekend for an entire season. I go to enough weddings already in real life, as I assume most fans of this show do (that’s the age-range they target). HOWEVER, what Alan said gave me a little hope. They ONLY (and I absolutely mean ONLY) way the last season won’t be a disaster, if they really do stretch the wedding out for the entire season, is if they use that time to satisfactorily explain why Cristin Milioti’s character is perfect for Ted (and vice-versa, although hopefully that will be self-evident after 8 seasons), so that when we get to the point that they do finally meet (at the end of the finale), we can already imagine, with some certainty, their future together. The possibility that this is what Bays & Thomas will do, and ONLY that possibility, is now the only reason I will watch season 9. (I still would have much preferred them to meet early in the year. I can’t stand an entire season worth of cold feet from Barney and Robin, the mere idea is making me nauseous. Ditto with a full season of Ted’s moping. They could have given us a season of happiness, with Ted in a new relationship and everyone moving in new directions, which is what this show needs after the last couple of years. Huge opportunity missed. But, the sucker I am, I’ll likely watch…and hope.)
Bays and Thomas know that their show is not very good and know it is not a critical success and know that they have screwed up something that could have been special…..they do not care!
The fans who hate the crap the show pulls cannot be too large because the show keeps pulling big enough numbers to keep on going week after week.
CBS has obviously give Bays and Thomas Carte Blanche to distribute this crap. So some of the blame should be put on them… Considering everybody loves Raymond and Murphy Brown and Mary Tyler Moore were all ratings and Emmy power houses, CBS should take a hit for letting HIMYM fail creatively to get Emmy wins. Or at least some more nominations.
The studio should be slammed too, the actors should have spoken up too. Segal is a movie star, he is writing movies and acting in them and directing and doing well. If anyone in the cast should have called them out on this crap it should have been him. Seriously, this must be damaging his movie career.
Finally, me included, it is our fault we keep watching and hoping for better. We are fools for sticking around as long as we have. Urgh, I am such an idiot!
I never watched Mary Tyler Moore, but I did watch Raymond and Murphy Brown, and I don’t think there is any questions that the peak of HIMYM was way better than anything those 2 shows ever did.
HIMYM peaked for 2 seasons and then gave us shit for 6 more, that is the problem. Raymond and Brown stayed at an overall higher level for 6-7 seasons then at the end went downhill. HIMYM basically started killing itself after season 2.
I am amazed at how these showrunners continue to ignore ALL THE COMPLAINTS by fans and critics, and don’t acknowledge that they are bleeding fans who are fed up with this shit. They were all, “by god, he doesn’t meet her until the last fucking minute of the last fucking episode” when they started this show, and 9 years later, by god, THEY ARE GONNA STICK WITH THAT NO MATTER HOW BAD IT GETS.
GRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR.
Seriously, dudes? This is not gonna help your careers any.
And yet they hit a 3.4 in the key demo…back in their heyday of season 2 they were lucky to get a 2.4 or something. The difference between a 2.4 and a 3.4 on CBS? 2 seasons and 9 seasons!
As the song and Cuba Gooding Jr says….”Show me the MONEY!”
Shawn is right on. The biggest problem is the shows viewership has increased. For the creators, that is all the justification they need to say our way is the right way. The fans that liked it originally are not the fans that have kept the show on for 9 seasons. Reminds me of Seinfeld. It really went in the tank in the last two seasons yet those were its highest rated.
What a disaster. Feeling better and better about my decision to not watch next season. Not only does it likely prevent time showing Ted and the mother together, but it keeps Barney/Robin at the forefront. The whole leadup to their wedding has been awful and it just keeps an emphasis on their current not good chemistry along with the issues with Ted.
Maybe they want Ted to meet the mother in the series finale so they can make a HIMYM movie where they date and get married.
On the surface, this seems like bad news. It would be interesting to see Ted interact with the mother but perhaps more importantly I’d like to know WHY this long, drawn out story has been worth our time. This woman has been such an important thrust of the show that I was hoping we’d find out why from a narrative standpoint she has been worth waiting for.
All that being said, some of the best stories are quite literally the “how we met” stories. While a season of nothing but the wedding would probably get tedious, it’s possible that something good/interesting could come out of it. The teases we’ve gotten about the mother so far (mostly through Ted teaching and the Rachel Bilson storyline) have been interesting/intriguing and part of the intrigue is the feeling we have been getting that Ted has just missed her the last few years. I could see stretching the wedding out over 5-6 episodes in that spirit. Anything more than that is going to be extremely gimmicky.
As many other people have said, I’m glad this justifies my decision to stop watching after last season. I’ve kept up with Alan’s reviews just in case there was some resurgence, but that clearly isn’t the case. And now all the excitement about the reveal of the mother has been drained by a ridiculous plan for next season. I fully expect #2 on Alan’s list to be the way they go – flashbacks to what the mother was doing for the past 8 years and her near run-ins with Ted. That will let them do their constant bs teasing for an entire season.
I would really love it if they decided to just reboot the series from about season 4 or 5 and write the damn thing in a way that plays out without all the games and just tells a good story instead. This had the potential of an all time great show for 4 seasons and now is one of the all time great disappointments.
I find this line of thinking odd. The final season hasn’t even happened yet. How can a season that hasn’t happened yet justify anything?
Fair enough. Maybe the last season will redeem the show and leave it something less than an all time great disappointment. But the showrunner quotes leave me awfully skeptical.
I first quit this show early in Season 6, around the peak of the Zoey awfulness. Since then, I’ve never really regretted that decision. I’ve occasionally checked in on Alan’s reviews to see if the show was wising up, and I’ve listened with wry amusement to the podcast every time Dan vents about how this show makes him miserable every week (but he continues to watch anyway). When the news broke last night about the Mother finally making an appearance, I got legitimately excited for the first time in years. I thought that I might actually tune in for the final season of this series I used to love, as the producers were finally willing to turn the page and risk breaking some new ground.
That resolve is gone. I may still check out the Season premiere to get a sense for myself about how they’re going to handle this reveal in practice. But I’m no longer optimistic. Granted, it’s not entirely fair to infer Carter and Bays’ plans from one sentence in a press release. But it IS fair to infer it from their extensive track record of increasingly strained procrastination and gimmicks. And right now, that record speaks infinitely louder than the fleeting but familiar high I got from one 83 second clip set to a jaunty Shins song.
*Thomas and Bays
The show plays with Time. It always has from the beginning. That’s its “thing”. I am fine with this if it’s well done. Most long running shows that have good DNA behind them find away to have good final seasons. I’m optimistic here.
I’m excited about the new season. An awesome wedding weekend can feel like FOREVER. And we’ve seen the approach you prefer before. Ted has had relationships. They’ve been good. Then they are bad. I don’t want to see another whole season of him dating someone and this time WE KNOW it will work out.
I rather see a random wedding weekend, where he has several encounters with his future wife. We get some background on her. Ted gets closure on Robin. Then end it with him and the new girl leaving an epic wedding weekend together.
I like option 1. If they do that, one of the episodes should open with the Milioti character reading P.D. Eastman’s “Are You My Mother?” to the kid(s).
I think they should do a crossover with Jack Bauer 24 and have the two meeting during a hostage situation. They can feel like viewers have felt since Season 1.
I hope Bays is kidding about that quote.
There’s also another option they can employ, which is that Ted and The Mother meet at the wedding or the train station, and The Mother rebuffs him because she’s in a relationship or some other reason. They can still do the flash forwards in option 1, but they don’t actual commit to a relationship until the finale.
random thought: what if they make a play on the “mother” part? Get the weekend wedding over with, spend time showing Ted and Milioti dating, but have the series ender (or near ender) be Milioti finding out she’s pregnant with their first child?
Longest Wedding Weekend ever could very well just mean they don’t stop partying all weekend. I could see an episode getting ready for Farhampton, an episode for when Ted gives the locket, one for wedding day jitters, and then wedding and reception, and then Ted is at the Train Station meets the mother and heads back to the wedding with her. They mentioned once the music fell through and she’s got the guitar. She probably plays at the wedding and Ted falls for her there and thinks he lost her when she leaves and leaves because of it and then there she is. The series has hardly got stagnant over the last few years in the overall story arch. There were a few(or more than a few) episode archs that were unnecessary and contrived but that’s always been the case for humor purposes. I think Ted meets her early (episode 3 or 4) and does what Ted does.
Season 9 is going to be bittersweet an I can’t wait.
I read a quote a long time ago that was basically the show isn’t about Ted finding “the one”. It was about Ted becoming the one for somebody else to find. I thought that was a great summary. I never needed clues about the mother. I would’ve been perfectly happy never seeing her until the final shot of the series and just spent the time hanging out with these characters that I loved. Instead, Bays and Thomas ruined that with all the constant clues and teases to the point that it’s all the audience ever focused on. It didn’t have to be that way. They created their own monster, and now they have no idea how to control it.