‘Alphas’ – ‘Pilot’: Shoot to kill

Senior Television Writer
07.11.11 26 Comments

I published my review of Syfy’s “Alphas” this morning. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody think of the new superhero series? Is David Strathairn alone enough? Did you enjoy the various powers and limitations? The chemistry between the cast? 

As I said on today’s podcast, this is a show I’m likely going to have to catch up on via marathon after I’m back from Comic-Con and press tour, but the pilot was promising enough that I’m going to make the effort at some point.

Around The Web

TAGSALPHASAzita GhanizadaDAVID STRATHAIRNLaura MennellMALIK YOBARyan CartwrightWarren Christie

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP