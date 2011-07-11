‘Alphas’ – ‘Pilot’: Shoot to kill

I published my review of Syfy’s “Alphas” this morning. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody think of the new superhero series? Is David Strathairn alone enough? Did you enjoy the various powers and limitations? The chemistry between the cast?

As I said on today’s podcast, this is a show I’m likely going to have to catch up on via marathon after I’m back from Comic-Con and press tour, but the pilot was promising enough that I’m going to make the effort at some point.