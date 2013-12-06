AMC cancels ‘Low Winter Sun’

Surprising absolutely no one, AMC has canceled “Low Winter Sun,” the Detroit-set cop drama that was ignored by viewers and dismissed by critics during its run this fall.
A remake of a British crime miniseries – with actor Mark Strong reprising his role from the original – “Low Winter Sun” was given a prime timeslot after the final half-season of “Breaking Bad.” This proved more curse than blessing, as the new show began losing such a huge percentage of the veteran show’s audience that AMC eventually pushed it back to 11 p.m. towards the end of its run, switching places with the ultra-cheap “Talking Bad.”
With the bad ratings, with “Hell on Wheels” renewed and with some other series and pilots in the pipeline after a relatively quiet development stretch for AMC, there was almost no chance “Low Winter Sun” was returning. That the news took this long, and came out after 5 on the East Coast on a Friday, was just an attempt to downplay the inevitable.
I stopped watching after either the third or the fourth episode, after it became clear that the show was doomed and I didn’t like it nearly enough to see it to the end. For those of you who stuck with it, was it a satisfying experience? Or just lots of more snarling and cliched talk about shades of gray?
I watched all of it, and it wasn’t bad, but it was a little below the level of “good.” Easily at the very bottom of the hierarchy of AMC dramas. The new series AMC has lined up look far more promising, so of course LWS needed to be cleared out of the way. I am surprised this announcement took as long as it did to be made.
I watched the first three or four, and then skimmed through most of the remaining episodes. I didn’t even bother to watch the last episode. The premise and locale of the drama showed such potential only to get mired in a one note lovelorn cop/hooker cliche.
How you can make a gritty Detroit cop drama, with an actor as good as Mark Strong, boring and lacklustre is beyond me. I live across the river from Detroit in Canada and they just did not capture the decayed beauty that is is Detroit.
Suffered mostly from having the wrong guy in the main role. It was obvious that the supporting actor was the more interesting person. I forget the actors name…Lenny? Anyway, show sucked too.
I watched the first 5, fell behind and then didn’t bother to finish it. I didn’t mind it but there were so many other and better shows that I wanted to watch instead.
Also it was only moved to 11 pm once for the Breaking Bad finale.
AMC will also have to fire the person responsible for putting a trope-ridden crime drama in the slot right after a gloriously unpredictable, humorous, taught cutting edge crime drama, no?
IT’S A DAMN STROBE!
They pronounced Gratiot “Gratchet.” So much for realism.
I’m glad I never began watching it! This and Rubican, amirite?
Rubicon
Rubicon was very enjoyable. I have dipped in and out of this show (LWS) without any real interest on a number of occassions, I watched episode 8 this week. I wont finish it now.
Not surprised that another cop show based in DeTOILET failed to attract an audience. Just like Detroit 1-8-7 it lasted only one season.
I WAS NOT A BIG FAN OF LOW WINTER SUN. BUT NEXT TIME THE RED WINGS, LIONS AND TIGERS PLAY IN THE DETOILET, KEEP YOUR A_ _ AT HOME.
Seriously all AMC did was upset the Breaking Bad fans, by hiding next weeks on BB clips in the midst of Low Winter Sun, trying to make the BB fans watch the show.
Plus they did this to the Walking Dead fans. That is one pretty big audience to seriously irritate.
People felt like Low Winter Sun was being jammed down their throats.
If you were watching twitter while people were waiting for these BB and WD tv show nuggets, there were some pretty hilarious – and telling – comments made. In fact I saved this one I saw on Facebook –
“I did hear that not only will you get a walking dead sneak preview if you choke down more footage of low winter sun, but will also get 40% off your next purchase at Armani Exchange, the cast of LWS will personally hand wash your dog, and you will be entered into a drawing for a lifetime supply of happy meals.”
This should be a lesson to anyone trying to promote a show – just take care when you are promoting a show to fans of other shows that you are not actually creating enemies.
Also, if you were a “Breaking Bad” fan, you didn’t want to stick around after that show ended to watch a lesser crime-drama on the same network. You wanted to hop online to see what everyone else was saying right then about “Breaking Bad.”
I wonder how much higher the numbers for “Talking Bad” would’ve been if they’d aired it after “Breaking Bad” all season. There were times I kept the channel on (sometimes muted) during “Low Winter Sun” just so I’d remember to watch it.
can’t say i’m surprised. i tried to stick it out, had the finale on my dvr for weeks before i decided i’m never watching it and deleted it
Alan, like you, I stopped watching after the third episode. It wasn’t a great series. On paper, AMC airing LWS after BB made sense — they wanted the viewers. But all they did was highlight how bad LWS was by airing it immediately after one of the best series of all time that, consequently, was having one of its best seasons of the entire series. I think the huge difference in quality between BB and LWS was so magnified and it really didn’t help LWS at all.
A blessing. The show had talenetd actors working under terrible writing. Hopefully they all go bigger and better things…and frankly I am hoping Mark Strong lands on GoT…it would be heavenly.
What role though? Haha
talented*
I had a somewhat different experience. I recorded all the episodes when they were airing, and figured I’d wait until BB was over before I watched them. But I was aware of the negative response to the show, and didn’t immediately watch. And time passed. And passed. Finally about 3 weeks ago my wife and I flipped a coin to decide whether to watch or delete them. It came up heads and we started watching. And we loved it! I don’t know if it was being free of the comparison to BB, but it was much better than we expected. Up there with The Wire, or BB, or The Shield, etc? Nope. But quite good on its own merits.
Enjoyed the dark tone and atmosphere. Especially enjoyed the couple of episodes just before the finale, where the bleakness seemed to reach just the right level. The last episode was weaker, mainly because they had to do what was necessary to allow another season. Would have been perfect if they had just gone out in a blaze of nihilistic glory.
Thus, I’m happy it was not renewed–not because I didn’t like it, but because I’m pretty sure I would not have liked it so much if it had become a multi-season series.
Since I’m a Lennie James fan, I watched the whole series. It was okay, but would have been way better if Mark Strong and Lennie James played good cops with maybe some side issues, rather than two corrupt cops.
For example, Luther is a very good cop drama series- Luther has issues and is accused of being corrupt in the way he does things, but the show is well done- I recommend watching.
I watched all the episodes and I enjoyed them. I am very disappointed the show was cancelled.
it is a surprise and too bad for you and the viewers who didn’t stick around. It did take a little to get what it was all about it, and I actually started really getting it after the 3rd or 4th episode, by the end of the season I wanted more. it’s a shame….the dark themes explored here were unique and worthy of viewers attention. and the acting was really good….sorry to see it go…
One thing worth mentioning that I forgot, the color of the show, literally, it being Detroit, where I lived for a year and a half, they did an excellent job with the cinema photography…lighting, mood, underrated show
Damn. I can still hear “Brendan, it’s Katya. Yes.” playing in my head every time I see Stanley Tucci (Or the Mark Strong Jag-yoo-R commercial…) Someone really needs to cast those two guys in a film as brothers!
At least ‘The Bridge’ is returning in July…
I really like the show. It baffles me how many reality shows are still running that just absolutely suck as well as some of the most ridiculous supposedly comedic series keep returning. They insult your intelligence. It’s scary to realize how entertaining stupidity is to the majority.
Totally agree, Spot on Jodi,
Think Mike and Molly- Man that is a piece of shit. Low winter Sun was engaging in my humble view.
This is an old article but I have thoughts on Low Winter Sun. For what it’s worth, I never even wanted to watch the show and didn’t simply because I felt like AMC was using Breaking Bad to push this show on me that I didn’t really want to see. That alone pretty much turned me off to it entirely.
In addition, you could just tell by the teaser commercials and how hard they were trying to push it that it wasn’t a good show. Good shows don’t have to be overly pushed on people and ride the coattails of a show that is actually good. People watch good shows because their friends and/or families tell them about it and their friends/families tell them about it because the shows are actually good. See how that works? It’s a reciprocal thing.
And there’s also the fact that it’s just another shitty cop drama in a sea of shitty cop dramas on prime time TV. Because we sure don’t have enough of those…
I thought it was a fine show. Well written and beautifully shot. Huge analogies to North America as a whole, displaying a corrupt civic government and decaying infrastructure all around. Too Bad, the show was cancelled, it was enjoyable.