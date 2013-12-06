AMC cancels ‘Low Winter Sun’

12.06.13 5 years ago 30 Comments

Surprising absolutely no one, AMC has canceled “Low Winter Sun,” the Detroit-set cop drama that was ignored by viewers and dismissed by critics during its run this fall.

A remake of a British crime miniseries – with actor Mark Strong reprising his role from the original – “Low Winter Sun” was given a prime timeslot after the final half-season of “Breaking Bad.” This proved more curse than blessing, as the new show began losing such a huge percentage of the veteran show’s audience that AMC eventually pushed it back to 11 p.m. towards the end of its run, switching places with the ultra-cheap “Talking Bad.”

With the bad ratings, with “Hell on Wheels” renewed and with some other series and pilots in the pipeline after a relatively quiet development stretch for AMC, there was almost no chance “Low Winter Sun” was returning. That the news took this long, and came out after 5 on the East Coast on a Friday, was just an attempt to downplay the inevitable.

I stopped watching after either the third or the fourth episode, after it became clear that the show was doomed and I didn’t like it nearly enough to see it to the end. For those of you who stuck with it, was it a satisfying experience? Or just lots of more snarling and cliched talk about shades of gray?

Around The Web

TAGSLennie JamesLOW WINTER SUNMARK STRONG

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP