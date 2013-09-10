AMC cancels ‘The Killing’ again

AMC has canceled “The Killing” – again.
“We have made the difficult decision not to move forward with a fourth season of ‘The Killing,'” AMC said in a statement. “We want to thank our great partners at Fox Television Studios, creator Veena Sud, an extraordinary cast and the dedicated fans who watched.”
You all know the story of “The Killing” by now: greeted as the next great thing from the channel that gave us “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad,” then with frustration as its first season consumed too many red herrings at the expense of interesting plots or characters, then with anger and incredulity when the first season didn’t solve the Rosie Larsen mystery in a way the ads had implied, and then apathy by the time the Larsen case was closed at the end of its second season. AMC pulled the plug, then reconsidered when scheduling needs changed and a it looked like a deal could be made with Netflix to help pay some of the budget for a third season.
That third season was a creative improvement over the first two, but only to a point: the non-police characters were much better integrated into the storytelling (and the performances by Peter Sarsgaard and newcomer Bex Taylor-Klaus were terrific), but cop heroes Linden and Holder remained gullible at every turn, and the finale was another disappointment. The ratings were about on par with the second season, but despite that, the Netflix deal and better reviews – not to mention the big holes in the schedule that are about to be left after the final seasons of “Breaking Bad” and “Mad Men” (and the probable one-and-done fate of “Low Winter Sun”) – AMC (as first reported by Deadline) decided to move on.
As I said when the season three finale aired, Veena Sud had improved the show just enough that I would have watched more episodes (while focusing on the characters and ignoring the plot entirely) if they were made, but I’m also fine with the show coming to an end. Sud got a second chance after the negative response to the Larsen-centric seasons, and she fixed what she could, but the TV landscape today is so much denser than even a few years ago when “The Killing” debuted that viewers will not lack for other dense, slow-burning drama series.
What does everybody else think? Given the tweaks for season 3, are you upset AMC isn’t continuing the show, or are you ready to let Joel Kinnaman do something better?
Im all friggin upset!!!
Aw, I’m bummed, I think. Linden and Holder had a really interesting partner dynamic and I definitely would have kept watching.
I agree, Linden and Holder were the only reason I watched. I hated the plot lines but the interaction between the two leads was totally entertaining.
I’m also upset – Loved The Killing, especially Joel Kinnaman. But I am sure we will see him elsewhere, in something better.
After the disappointment of the first season, I won’t miss this at all. Heck, I’m thrilled that I don’t even have to see commercials for it any more!
This is very interesting. I thought they would renew the show considering how Breaking Bad and Mad Men are ending (not to mention the disastrous that is Low Winter Sun), but AMC never seemed to much care about having holes in their schedule, I suppose. They had an overload of scripted programming this year, so that might have given us the impression they did, but they never really cared about it.
Now I’m very interested about what they’ll do with Hell on Wheels. It’s doing better than The Killing and Low Winter Sun, but not much.
I actually like Low winter sun. I had 4 episodes of it on my dvr and watching all of them in a row made it so much better. I think Mark Strong is great and I could watch him in anything. Unfortunately I can’t say the same about the guy who plays his partner…he over acts so much that its almost funny. I’ve seen him on other shows and dont remember him being this awful. I haven’t been following the ratings, is it definitely getting canceled? I’m disappointed that the killing is cancelled, I enjoyed this season minus the Peter Sarsagard storyline which I fast-forwarded through because it was boring and didnt add anything to the story in my opinion.
Well, it’s not official yet, but it’s a slam dunk at this point. Low Winter Sun is doing pretty much what The Killing did, but with the second highest rated show on cable as its lead in. AMC is probably just waiting for the season to be done before announcing its cancelation.
I’m not too upset, especially considering the bottleneck of quality dramas on Sunday nights. But I’m bummed that we won’t find out what happens as a result of Linden’s action, and how Holder might react. Maybe a RoboCop/ World War Z mash-up in Summer 2016? If Superman and Batman can do it…
Will miss it just because some arcs weren’t resolved. The show needed to be a six or seven episode season. A similar show was Top of the Lake and look how good that was with just a few episodes.
AMC shouldn’t have brought it back in the first place. It does raise questions about the future viability of this network, though. They played hardball with the creators of Mad Men, The Walking Dead, and Breaking Bad. They’re probably going to cancel Low Winter Sun, and while it isn’t a show at the level of Breaking Bad or Mad Men, it’s decent. The pushing of reality TV trash like Small Town Security and Freakshow will pretty much guarantee that the audience that turned Mad Men, Breaking Bad, and the Walking Dead into cultural phenomena will disappear.
With apologies to any fans of the admittedly much-improved third season, I’m not sad to see The Killing go. The show never fully succeeded in taking its premise – a single case spread out over an entire season – and fully exploring all of the potential avenues that such a structure can provide a good storyteller. That premise, once a seemingly novel idea, is now all the rage, and subsequent shows have proven far more capable of exploring such pathways within similar narrative confines. The best example I can think of Broadchurch, which handled its case superbly and is still haunting me weeks after I finished it. (Yes, it’s a British show and therefore gets to play by different rules, but certain aspects of quality TV transcend such borders).
I’ve been harsh on Veena Sud throughout the life of the show, particularly after the disastrous Season 1 finale. That said, I certainly don’t think that she’s talentless. She set up some interesting things, even she was seldom able to pay them off effectively. At the very least, she set the stage for her actors to deliver some good performances. I look forward to seeing what Joel Kinnaman and Mirelle Enos go onto next, be it in TV or movies. Wherever they go from here, they’ll be just fine.
AMC … that’s another matter. It’s hardly a new observation to say that they’re at a real crossroads right now. I don’t anticipate shedding any tears over Low Winter Sun – which lost 85% of its Breaking Bad lead-in in the demo this past Sunday – when AMC inevitably pulls the plug on it after one season (and to be fair to LWS, I don’t think it’s as bad as many people are making it out to be. It’s a long, long way from being great drama, but it’s hardly the affront to humanity that Twitter often makes it out to be. Its proximity to Breaking Bad is doing it no favors). With The Killing gone and Low Winter Sun floundering, AMC will have exactly three shows remaining on their roster in three weeks: The Walking Dead, Mad Men (which will be gone forever by the summer of 2014), and Hell on Wheels, currently banished to Saturdays. The network that a few years ago was once being hailed as the new standard-bearer for quality drama is only a few months away from becoming a one-trick pony.
I hope that AMC has a lot of faith in their two recently-ordered series (Turn and Halt & Catch Fire). They need another hit show to emerge in the coming year, badly. Having the highest-rated show on TV in the demo isn’t a bad trick to have, but it doesn’t speak well for the network’s long-term future. No one’s paying premium subscription fees for Small Town Security.
Sounds like Fox TV is going to try and shop the around elsewhere. I wonder if Kinnaman and Enos really want to do a fourth season with the amount of movies they have filmed recently? It is time to let the show go.
I haven’t been able to look at Mireille Enos with a straight face ever since a relative started calling her GOLLUM, but I will miss Joel Kinnaman’s character because he was so funny. Season 3 was a huge improvement over the first 2 seasons I thought.
nope I checked out after season 1. My time is too valuable to fool with a show that disrespects it’s viewer
But you’ll still waste your time posting a comment on a show you haven’t watched for the past two seasons?
I hate it when people waste time by slamming people for wasting their time.
Oh no… =( And seriosly Alan? That’s the headline you go with? You know damn well this time is for real, so hey, congratulations on your sensitivity and non bias! *sarcasm*
What’s wrong with the headline? Seems very factual to me…
I mean, Alan didn’t write : AMC finally says “Fuck you Th Killing”!
Seems weird that they’d cancel it with ratings that were basically flat against last season. I have a hard time believing they seriously expected the numbers to go up.
Why wouldn’t AMC expect slightly higher ratings? This season was regarded as better than season 2.
It may be that the costs of production would have gone up too much. Actor salaries don’t get cheaper the longer a show goes on.
Is it just me, or is Sud strangely not graced with a positive kiss-off adjective? It’s well written not to be glaring, but it’s there.
I encourage everyone to seek out the Danish originals. There are three seasons – the 1st is 20 episodes and the 2nd and 3rd are 10 episodes each. They are so amazing that I can’t say enough about them.
Well… it ends on a high note. I had great hopes for this series and throughout it’s highs and lows it was a very flawed but enjoyable show. Season 1 and 2 were pretty uneven but I really thought Suds and her writing team redeemed themselves with a dark and moving season 3. I saw the ratings, I looked at the reviews and even I had doubts it would be renewed by AMC for a 4th. At least it removed the stain of season 1 & 2 from memory. Honestly AMC’s choices in new programming isn’t really keeping viewers. Breaking Bad ends in three episodes and Slow Winter Sun is the most disappointing effort since Rubicon. HBO Premieres True Detective in January which looks like a hit in the making. What’s AMC’s answer when BB and Mad Men leave the stage?
I’m really going to miss: “Whaddddd upppp Linden”
Joel Kinnaman is a phenom and will go on to do awesome work, but I loved the character of Holder and will miss him. A spin off for Holder would be the best.
“We have made the incredibly easy decision not to move forward with a fourth season of ‘The Killing,'” AMC meant to say.
Crap. That cliffhanger had promoise. This sucks. In a year nobody will care about AMC.
I liked the show well enough to appreciate the good for the bad, but I’m neither surprised or upset it’s gone again.
That being said, is a “Robocop” reboot really “Kinnaman [doing] something better”?
I gave up after season 1. I’m hoping AMC has something better up its sleeve.
I love that show!
I’m glad this clears its stars for new, better roles.
I’m bummed. I love Holder/Kinneman Linden/Enos, and the feel/look of the show, and was hoping that somehow they’d renew and change showrunnders. I think this show has potential to be something great under a better writer. Too bad
I’m extremely upset AMC is cancelling The Killing. I loved the first two seasons, and thought this third season was amazing. I don’t understand why they would cancel this show considering they’re looking to fill the time with a bunch of spin-offs.
