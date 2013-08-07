Season finale review: ‘The Killing’

A quick, belated review of “The Killing” season finale coming up just as soon as you interrupt my family bowling night…
When I reviewed “Six Minutes,” I noted that even if Veena Sud and company botched the ending again, I would ultimately feel that season 3 had been worth my time in a way the first two seasons mostly were not. The side stories about Holder’s friendship with Bullet, and the lead-up to Ray Seward’s execution, were both vastly more interesting character arcs than anything the show had done previously. Bex Taylor-Klaus was a tremendous discovery as Bullet (and made us care more about the investigation than anything with the Larson family, even before she became the killer’s latest victim), and Peter Sarsgaard’s work in “Six Minutes” was mesmerizing. My ultimate issue with the Larson seasons is that they didn’t provide enough of value outside the plot to justify how terrible the plot was. This year, the character work was good enough that I don’t feel like a chump for having sat through these 12 hours.
That said, they blew it on the resolution. Again.
For all the lessons that Sud very obviously learned from the first two seasons, she never was able to kick her addiction to red herrings. Now, any lengthy mystery is going to present false suspects; that’s just the way the genre works. But the particular way that Sud deploys them (which would be, for all I know, identical in style to how the Danes did it on “Forbrydelsen”) quickly turns into self-parody. It’s not just that we’re given one suspect after another who turns out to be innocent, but that Holder, Linden and the show itself immediately latch onto the idea that this person must be the one who did it. Whatever is the newest piece of information Sarah Linden has been given becomes the only thing she believes in anymore, and it always makes her look gullible and the show seem desperate to trick us. This morning, I reviewed the British series “Broadchurch,” which is very similar in structure to the Larson arc, and which presents a wide array of suspects. But on that show, neither the cops nor the show ever commit fully to the idea that this latest suspect, absolutely, positively has to be the killer, and as a result, nobody’s intelligence feels insulted when the truth comes out and the investigation moves on to someone else.
The way “The Killing” is structured, Linden and Holder not only constantly look like fools, but the audience has by now been conditioned to disbelieve anything they’re told right before the very end of the case. So when the detectives realized that Carl must be the killer, fairly early in the finale, I realized that they had to be wrong – and, therefore, by process of elimination (and the fact that the writers hadn’t given Elias Koteas enough to do to justify the hiring of Elias Koteas) that it was going to be Skinner. And by the same property, once Skinner told Linden that he had Adrian, it became clear that he didn’t. Linden gets hoodwinked one last time, allowing her ex-partner and lover to commit suicide-by-cop, and allowing Linden – who was smiling and joking around with Holder in the early parts of the two-hour finale – to go back to being perpetually dark and damaged and tearful.
The ratings for this season have been non-terrible, and the reviews have been deservedly better, so I wouldn’t be surprised if AMC orders another one. And if it does return, I may sample it again (depending on time of year), but it’ll be with the understanding that I shouldn’t pay the slightest bit of attention to the plot.
What did everybody else think? Did you find the resolution satisfying or frustrating? And how did you feel about season 3 as a whole?
I enjoyed the season a lot, though I watched 8 back to back and only the last few weeks had to wait for new episodes on Netflix so I think that made it more engaging. I don’t like the loose ends about Cali though. He never confirmed he killed her also do we think her mum jumped off that bridge?
He gave Kalli’s ring to his kid. I’m pretty sure it’s implied that she’s dead, he just didn’t care enough to even remember her. And no, I don’t think the mom jumped off the bridge. I don’t think she’d do that if there is even the remotest possibility (in her mind) that her kid is alive.
I really enjoyed this season, and I didnt finish the 2nd. I know what you are saying about the intelligence of the detectives, but I never felt as strongly about it as you did. I thought linden performance in ep where.she was driving was incredible.
The randomness of the killer’s identity was just boring. They turned a previously sane character completely nuts, and his reason for killing was just… I mean, the writers basically spun the crazy-wheel and landed on “had to protect their innocent souls” or whatever non-reason we were given.
I mean, they could’ve made anyone the killer when that’s the character’s motivation. They could just spin the “cliché crazy”-wheel on any character.
Other than that, I did enjoy the season far more than the previous ones, and I’m totally up for a fourth one.
Reply to comment…I don’t agree that he was always sane we never heard much about his character to know his state of mind but I do agree they def should have given us more on the killers background. Maybe next season they will clear all loose ends up? At least I hope so :)
I think I disagree with both of you. Even though it was kinda lame that Skinner ended up being bad (I guessed it was him at the beginning of the season just because he was played by Elias Koteas), I thought his explanation/justification was kind of fascinating. He wasn’t always a crazy bloodlusting killer. He just got really mad one day and hit a street urchin and accidentally killed her, and realized how good it felt. So he kept killing and it was his dark little secret behind his otherwise normal life. That’s way more interesting to me than if we found out that he was abused as a kid and was a killer since childhood or something stupid like that. It makes sense that he didn’t start killing until recently, otherwise Linden never would have liked/trusted him as a partner because he would have been an obvious weirdo.
@Patrik and @ HSLOCL
Most serial killers aren’t crazy; they clearly know what they are doing and can tell right from wrong. They just have a compulsion to kill and to do it ritualistically. Most of them aren’t frothing at the mouth and look completely normal with families and such. Just look at Dennis Raeder, the BTK killer. That is your model for Skinner.
As for him killing his first victim accidentally, it wasn’t. What he said is that he struck out and hit the girl after she spat at him. He knew she would tell and so destroy his career, so he killed her.
As for it would’ve been stupid for the plot to revel that Skinner was abused when he was young or something along that vain, I don’t think it would’ve been stupid at all since that is exactly how most serial killers are created. But I do agree it is better this way, that Skinner found his truth self when he was middle aged, instead of killing since he was a kid, starting with animals.
But then again, he could’ve been lying. After all I believe he lied when he went to Adrian’s house at 1am to talk with him to see what he knew.
But really, what reason would there be to kill pre teen and teenage street prostitutes that wouldn’t be on the “crazy wheel”? Can anyone think of any real life serial killers that has a sane and understandable reason to kill?
I also felt there was a randomness to it that seemed phony. Skinner was forced into a situation where he felt he had to kill to preserve his career — okay, that’s plausible. And ONLY THEN discovered he was a serial killer who enjoyed it? … Nah. I don’t buy it. No cravings whatsoever to kill before he felt forced to do it? I’ve never heard of any other serial killer with that type of history. Also, serial killers like Bundy who passed as normal didn’t seem at all normal *after* they confessed. Bundy was fricking scary when interviewed. Koteas wasn’t. He went on sounding as normal and affable as ever as he discussed his killing. I think the performance was meant to seem chilling because he was so nonchalant about it, but instead it just rang false.
Agree that the season overall seemed stronger. At the end was left with “they just don’t learn do they” not only in my head but coming out of my mouth. Part of the annoyance is that it makes Linden and Holder seem incompetent. They are detectives, not the dog from Up.
I really hated the LONG drive with Skinner and Linden in the car after the reveal. Imagine how dumb Linden would have looked if Adrian had been in the trunk that whole time. I don’t need Skinner explaining his actions, especially with how badly written most of it was.
I wouldn’t think Linden would’ve “look stupid” if Adrian was in the trunk. I mean how could she know? Should she have asked Skinner to open the trunk before they went on the road trip? I doubt Skinner would’ve run off into the sunset with Linden happy at his side like both of them were planning to do before Linden saw Callie’s ring on Skinner’s daughter’s finger with a boy in the trunk, so she had no reason to look there.
How about if, at least, Linden doesn’t do something completely stupid like, I don’t know, stopping the car and turning her back on a serial killer who has just admitted killing like 50 kids so she can THROW UP on the side of the road?
This show made Linden look like the dumbest, most incompetent cop on the planet, who should be fired AGAIN. Oh wait. Make that prosecuted for murder now.
No, it wasn’t as dumb as the end of the first (two) season(s), but then again, that was the stupidest ending of any show in the history of television, so the bar was pretty low. But it still nearly got there.
Yes, the show was much better getting to the end, but the end was so incredibly stupid and boring and downright laughable that it kind of ruined whatever good will Sud may have built from that buildup, just to be let down by her show yet again.
Throwing up on the side of the road is not a intellectual enterprise that one chooses to do. She was emotionally distrought by then, this was the a man she loved so it wasn’t a normal cop/perp situation, but yes if Skinner wanted to he probbly could’ve taken her, although she still had her gun. Fortunately for Linden he wanted her to kill him.
It’s not the throwing up I object to. It’s the fact that she turned her back on him. What kind of cop would do that? What kind of human being would do that? None with a working brain. He’s just confessed to being a vicious serial killer. Yet another example of really bad writing from this show.
What a lame ending.
There was no way that Skinner would have been able to take the kid and then drive out to the lake house AND then get back to meet up with Holder and Linden after the kid was reported missing.
So Linden is either the stupidest detective or is incapable of figuring out simple transit times, which is odd because she was working as a ferry cop at the start of the season.
Add to the lamefest was Linden’s inability to not be an emotional trainwreck when a kid’s life is presumably on the line. Getting out of the car to puke AND turn your back to a murdering psycho who’s killed umpteen girls/women? what?! unnecessary and just plain dumb.
So much of this show is reliant upon people doing something dumb then doing something even dumber solely in order to serve the misguided story. Normal IQ people wouldn’t act the way Linden did this season.
It was lame, I agree. I figured out it was Skinner and not the other cop early on and I agree, there is no way he could have driven the kid out there, driven back etc in the time frame. I liked the very end, how Holder reacted to her taking another shot and then it’s over. I think that it should be renewed just to get more Holder.
lol @ the fact that she should have known transit times because she was a ferry cop.
Right. We knew it was Skinner the moment Linden smiled after having sex with him! Because, by the actions of this show, she has to be the dumbest cop and a woman with the worse intuition on the planet. Then, she gets in the car with the guy. Are you kidding me? And we have the writers scrambling to concoct some last moment explanation for how he went crazy that bordered on the worst Columbo villain rant of all time. The season was good, the Seward hanging episode almost great, but this ending was just a shoddy joke. They would have been better leaving the nice resolutions at the beginning of the episode and having them start a new case as the season cliffhanger. I’m done.
Except I don’t think Linden knew where the Lakehouse was when she originally got in the car. She obviously didn’t know where Skinner was going to take her, or she would have arrested him and found the kid herself.
So she could have thought Adrian was closer than the Lakehouse was, and by the time she had a chance to figure out the difference, her mind would have been pretty shot by the emotions of the whole thing. Face it, Linden wasn’t thinking straight at this point. We can’t expect her to be as observant as normal.
There were a lot of problems with the resolution of this season, but the long drive wasn’t one of them. As Other Scott said, there was no way for Linden to know how far Skinner was going to drive them when she got in the car. And by the time she could realize that it was bullshit, there’s no way she would be in the mindset to realize, “wait a minute, there wasn’t enough time for him to do all this.” Before she got in the car, she was focused on finding Adrian and arresting Skinner. But as they were driving and he kept talking, it started to sink in that she had just slept with a serial killer, she may be indirectly responsible for Adrian and the other victims’ deaths, etc. Even the most stable person would have trouble thinking about travel times at that point.
As for the complaint about her turning her back to throw up, it was made clear that he was unarmed. She frisked him before they got in the car. I suppose he could have jumped her, but it still didn’t bother me that much.
Linden didn’t know where Skinner was holding Adrian. He didn’t tell her. They just drove off with him under the gun, so Linden had no idea how far it was until well into the drive and by that time she was in a sickening “I loved and had sex with a serial killer” revelation in her head.
@Grubi: it didn’t bother you that she turned her back on a serial killer so she could throw up on the side of the road (remember, this is supposed to be a POLICE DETECTIVE, not some teeny bopper who just saw something gross) because she thinks he’s unarmed???? First, skipping over the part where he could easily just jump on her and take her gun, because she’s, you know, got her back turned to him and is squatting by the side of the road, he could also have a weapon hidden somewhere in his car. Or pick up a rock. Or use his belt to strangle her. Remember, he’s a serial killer. He does this a LOT.
Her turning her back on him like that makes her the dumbest cop in history.
Another thing that was extremely unbelievable was that neither she or Holder call for any kind of assistance on the loooooooooooooooooooong drive out there. I mean, Holder could have simply called for backup to cut them off at the Lake House, but no, Sud wanted him there to ineffectually attempt to keep Linden from executing Skinner. Another great moment in the Incredibly Lame Career of Detective Linden, World’s Worst Detective.
Have fun explaining to the parents of all those unfound victims that they’ll never know where their kids are buried now, or if they were one of Skinners’ victims, because, oops, I just had to shoot him in the head, after throwing up, after having sex with him and then showing up at his wife’s house and just walking in because, Hey! The door to my lover’s wife’s house is unlocked! This won’t be awkward at all if she happens to come home in a few minutes….
Oh my God, the only thing that falls faster than stupid in this show is the rain from Sud’s Incredibly Stupid and Neverending Cliche Seattle Rain Machine.
Like you, I was fascinated enough at the character work (Holder, always Holder) to like it, but when that ring showed up on the daughter’s hand seconds after Linden stared pensively at the giant blow-up photo in the police station for the millionth time, it nearly erased the goodwill. Ridiculous.
I completely agree. I was so into it every step of the way. The guest stars this season were fantastic, but the acting has never really been an issue. They were given excellent characters and story arcs to work with this time around. I was glued. Then the finale happened and I was bored. They try too hard to steer us in one direction, I became skeptical immediately. I hate it when a show treats it’s audience as though it has to hold your hand the whole way. Smart viewers enjoy subtly, it make us feel equal to the detectives working the cases. That’s why we watch these shows! Prior to Six Minutes, I really enjoyed the episode ‘Try’. In a TV Land where we rely on every character to make the wrong decision in order to propel the conflict forward, I found this episode to be quite a satisfying break from the norm. The Pastor didn’t leave his past life and motives up for interpretation – he told Linden what really happened (Whereas so many shows are content to keep things moving based on misunderstanding). Pastor Mike also didn’t jump, he let himself be taken, the Police didn’t just shoot, they were patient and the prisoner survived. So many times it came down to the character making a decision, and instead of making the wrong one, they do the logical thing, and it was still just as interesting. For once I didn’t have to say under my breath “Don’t be an idiot”. I really enjoy this show. But I’d enjoy it more if the finale’s didn’t feel like someone else wrote them.
I suspected Skinner from early on b/c he worked w/ Linden on the original case and b/c he was so resistant to recognizing that the new murders/discovered bodies were all connected. Thought it was obvious enough that it might have been a red herring itself though.
Linden getting in the car w/ him was stupid from the minute he suggested it. Just arrest him interrogate him at the station.
Thought they really could have done a better job by identifying Skinner earlier, have Linden slowly come to realize it is him, and gather evidence with Holder and try to solve case while dealing with her feelings without giving away that she knows. Would have made her look smarter and gotten rid of all those red herrings.
Most overlooked line of episode was when skinner’s daughter calls Linden “that woman….the one with the hair.”
I liked this season a lot more too so I was really disappointed in the weak finale. As soon as Skinner and Linden resumed their relationship I knew that he was the killer. You just knew that something was going to wipe that goofy smile off of Linden’s face. I think that she would be a much more interesting character with more layers of complexity. As it was I found my attention wondering which hasn’t happened much this season. Love Holder though, he could carry the show easily.
That’s wandering.
to Kelly- I’ve been watching a lot of British tv and interesting how they pronounce wondering as wandering.
“So when the detectives realized that Carl must be the killer, fairly early in the finale, I realized that they had to be wrong”
Same here. They couldn’t resist one last red herring. That being said, it was a decent season, and an improvement from the previous two. I’ll watch a 4th season if there is one.
The season should have ended with “Six Minutes.”
Come to think of it, if it had ended with Six minutes, there are almost zero plot threads left dangling. I think the only one that would have been left was that Kalli would still be missing.
Exactly.
The long drive near the end included at least a minute or two of pick up shots (both the lighting and sound was off during those parts and you could tell both actors were not present together and called in after the fact). So I wonder what that rewrite was all about. Anyway, that ending was terrible – they have to stop with all the red herrings as it became laughable. It also didn’t make much sense that Skinner would suddenly go after the kid because why? – Linden’s investigation was getting too close? – an investigation in which she was getting too close several episodes ago and Skinner all of a sudden feels he might be find out? Please. Terrible.
I think what made him go after the kid was Linden’s line about “he’ll remember eventually.” You’re right. That’s not a very strong reason, but at leasts it’s something…
I love this show, but the ending let me down again. You knew something was going to blow up the happiness that had Linden beaming (for the first time in the series) after her brief reconciliation with Skinner. When Linden was scoping out the squad room, focusing on one cop, then another, when she finally looked at Skinner I realized that he would be the killer because it was such a stretch and so far out in left field. It was as if the writers just ran out of good ideas and threw in the towel. Very disappointing finale. And given that Linden executed Skinner (a rip off of the finale of the movie “Seven”), she’s done as a cop. Even if he was a serial killer. All of which is too bad, because the relationship between Holder and Linden really appeared to become normal – like real persons would interact with each other. Thier acting this season was Emmy worthy. But, ask Andre Baugher how his Homicide Emmys look on his mantle.
Haha if you don’t think that Linden could return to the force for a 4th season, you haven’t watched enough bad TV.
Everything was left pretty open. If Season 4 picks up immediately afterwards, Holder and Linden can, if their willing, make it look like Linden was forced to shoot him.
And even the show doesn’t do that, Chris is right. I’ve seen cops continue working on TV shows when they’ve done FAR worse that that. Quinn on Dexter should have been fired at least 3 times by now. And the shit Jack Bauer got away with on 24? Please.
Holder will say nothing. He will cover up Linden’s murder of Skinner just like Linden covered up Holder’s manufacturing false evidence (the toll both photo) at the end of season one of the Rosie Larsen case. Holder this year has Detective Reddick’s philosophy that cops look out for each other.
My biggest complaint? That Skinner could report Holder to IA and Holder’s ex-partner (after an obvious fake bomb threat) could get IA to release him, without IA notifying Skinner. And then when Holder was released, he only got his ex-partner to find Adrian. Holder’s role with Linden & Skinner in the final scene were done because he and she are the leads. They could have done so much more to justify his odd release from IA. It just felt like they wrote themselves into a corner and decided they couldn’t find a way out without stupidity.
I’d really like to see the show continue in the hands of a better showrunner. Holder and Linden are such great characters, and the actors are outstanding. And by and large the guest actors – like Sarsgard, and the actors that played the Larsens – have given some of the most riveting performances on TV.
And even the writing is okay, and some scenes are great. I think with someone else at the helm, this show could rise to a level of greatness.
I loved the season so much – character development, Peter Saarsgard, Holder – I don’t think I really cared how it ended. That said, the ending was lame. When I figured out it was Sinner, I was so disappointed in how it all developed, as many of you have mentioned. That said, I would definitely watch the show again. I thought it was quite mesmerizing. Six Minutes was fantastic!
You can’t be disappointed in the show’s ending and not care how it ended at the same time.
I didn’t think the Ray Seward storyline was worth exploring until the plot accelerated to his execution. There was some great ac ting by Saarsgard there. In terms of the red herrings, I fully agree. They become distracting and predictable. In fact, my wife and I both felt it was Skinner in the third or fourth episode. The scene with the ring on Skinner’s daughter’s finger was both a conceit and laughable. It was the clue Sarah needed at the exact moment she needed it – it came across as contrived, almost a deus ex machine moment. And it’s ben said elsewhere, but the ending was rather ‘Se7en-ish’.
Exactly. In fact “Six Minutes” may have been one of the most emotionally moving episodes of television ever. The show was blessed to have Sarsgaard aboard. But it’s actually fascinating that with such great characterization there were so many plot problems. Can’t think of another show that did this paradox so well/poorly.
TV shows with great characters but dumb plot? Lost will always be my poster child for great characterization in a long drawn out plot with no payoff.
I think it’s a given that this finale was a let down compared to the previous few episodes (which relied on character development, this show’s strong point). They had to tie this thing up quickly, so plot contrivances abounded.
I would like to pose a question: If you were given free reign to write the last episode, how would you all have wrapped it up? I’m very interested to see if we can come up with a better ending.
(I just thought of asking this now, so I haven’t thought of a better ending myself yet, but I think I can!)
What makes it really lame is the fact that he gave the ring to his daughter. Supposedly extra careful with details, knowing that the picture is hanging at the station…. if the writers are trying to convince us that he wants to get caught, and wants Linden to kill him, still it feels scripted, and not as realistic as the rest of show. This season brought some of the best suspense and acting (which will definitely show some prizes at the award ceremonies), and perhaps there is no real way of making such a series without screwing up the ending.
Nothing deep. Good acting by the principles, good plot and good entertainment. Give me more. Somebody deserves an Emmy.
Nothing deep. Great acting, good plot, good ending, and great entertainment. Can’t wait for next season.
As for me I will NEVER watch another episode of this stupid, insulting show. I don’t understand why Alan has gone so gentle on it, and on Veena Sud, a producer whose obvious contempt for her audience must be rooted in the obverse of an overweening, albeit exorbitantly unearned, self-regard. Agreeing with all the other criticisms, you CANNOT just make a guy the killer via some lame last-half-hour confession. How about a little character development!? There’s a little development on Linden, yes, that she’s dumb as a rock. And Holder thinks of her far too well. Saarsgard, attractive man, but the character was nothing. This has been the most brain-dead, opaque, nonsensical series in all of basic cable.
I liked the ending better when it was called Seven. Fortunately, the season as a whole was pretty damn good, and the acting was phenomenal. It feels as though two different writing teams are in charge of the character stuff and the plot stuff. Whoever’s doing the character work, bravo. The plot guys need to go back to NCIS LA, or something.
We just had the final (double) episode here in NZ last night – and you are SO right. After the drama last week of Seward’s execution, this just lacked any drama.
I thought the fact that Skinner was the killer made a lot of sense–his connection with Linden (damaged foster kid) was like a clue hiding in plain sight all along. The creepy way he controlled her in the car–though not believable–suggested a strong parallel between Linden and his other kid-victims, and the long ride to the lake was a kind of spatial play on the Pied Piper theme. That said, I was REALLY disappointed with the ending. It’s hard to know where we can go with this damaged character if she is so easily manipulated into doing the bidding of the criminals she’s hunting. The truth is Linden is (and will always be) and yet is not (and will never be again) that runaway kid from years ago–just as Holder both is and isn’t addicted to drugs. I wish the show would do more to explore Linen’s resiliance, competence, and success. They do a much better job showing Holder’s ongoing development and vulnerability to fall-back. Hopefully we’re not going to see his successes dismantled in future seasons (if there are any).
Just substitute the following in the last scene:
Linden = Brad Pitt
Holder = Morgan Freeman
Skinner = Kevin Spacey
and you’ve got the conclusion to David Fincher’s Se7en all over again. I know the series is already supposed to be derivative (Denmark’s Forbrydelsen) but Sud seems to have been fresh out of original ideas with that ending.
I watch this show for Linden and Holder so the rest of it doesn’t matter. I could watch those characters just talking about the laundry and I’d find something to chuckle about. Holder’s vocab is great.
ITA on all points except:
Fool me once, shame on Sud; fool me twice, shame on me.
Shame on me. I just didn’t find Skinner credible as a killer and the ending was deplorable.
I will not bite the bait again; the killing’s dead in my house.
I think some of this depends on whether you want it to be an entertaining TV show or a depiction of real life. In TV, sure you’re going to have a balanced look at every character and possible suspect to keep everyone involved. But don’t you think in real life that if the detectives feel they are on to a suspect they are going to investigate it full throttle until they rule it out?
This seems to be a lot of the criticism of the Killing and I can’t agree with it. Saying that they are dumb detectives isn’t realistic. Bill Bratton, former chief of Boston and LA PD’s, is on record saying that the depiction of murder cases in the Killing is dead on as a realistic portrayal of a murder investigation. Cops are all the time chasing dead leads and they do it with the conviction of believing that they have the killer. How else would you do it? “Well, I believe it’s probably Reddick, but I’m going to hold back because it might be someone else….” I wouldn’t. If I thought I was on to a suspect I too would be pretty consumed with finding out if it was them, and likely with pretty-much tunnel vision.
I totally agree. I have always said that “The Killing” depicts police work more realistically than the slicker depictions of the hour long police procedurals. It is not as clean cut as depicted in say “Law & Order” or Blue Bloods” or any other cop show one cares to name, probably including “The Wire”. If William Bratton, former police Commissioner of the NYPD really said that “The Killing” depicts police work correctly (link?) that is high praise of how police work is shown on “The Killing”.
The Killing can’t carry The Wire’s jockstrap, in any sense at all. The Wire is one of the greatest crime dramas to ever air. The Killing is dreck. And if Linden is a realistic portrayal of a detective, then God help us all, because she’s got to be the dumbest cop in history.
@Nat King Kong
To be clear I wasn’t comparing “The Killing” and “The Wire” together as shows but the depiction of police work in the two shows as compared to real life. After all one of the major detractions of “The Killing” is how Linden & Holder perform investigations. I would like to see that Bratton quote though.
I don’t think The Killing is bad at plotting. That would be too vague. The plot it creates leads to some great character moments, including large parts of this episode. Bullet’s death was a plotting move. Seward’s hanging not being sufficient to kill him instantly was a plotting move. Linden being captured by the pastor was a plotting move. All of those created fantastic character moments and made this season much better than any preceding it.
The Killing is not good at plot twists. I don’t know why the show thinks it needs them. It doesn’t understand that if we know a plot twist is coming, even if we don’t know what that twist is, we won’t be surprised by it. The show has the actors and the ability to wring the most out of them that it could be great if it played more straight up. Instead, it has to settle for good, but flawed. That’s disappointing.
Still, much better finale than the first two, though that bar is set pretty low.
I think part of the reason is that of the time scale of these series. I think the mere fact that Pastor Mike was a suspect in the middle of the season was enough to say he wasn’t the killer. The only thing to be revealed was why he wasn’t. It is the nature of the beast. I knew in part that a person seen taking a woman on “The Bridge” wasn’t “the guy” in part because it was very early in the season. It is the same with a typical cop show’s one episode plots like say on “Law & Order: SVU”, or on the CSIs. As a rule of thumb if a suspect is picked up about 30 minutes into an hour show you know he didn’t do it.
On the other hand if they pick up a guy 50 minutes into the hour chances are overwhelming they got the right guy this time.
This is why in part all of the “red herrings” on “The Killing” didn’t bother me.
There have been exceptions to this rule but as a general rule of thumb of “The Killing” (or any mystery series) don’t bother with who is the guy until about episode 10 of a 12 to 13 episode season.
Of course if it is a show like “Motive” or “The Fall” then this rule don’t apply because we are shown the killer form the get go, but those shows aren’t mysteries in the classic sense.
Was it just me, per did anyone else here the faint echo of “what’s in the box?” coming from deep in the woods?
Did anyone else here the echo of “what’s in the box” in the woods during the final scene?
The finale was just awful, especially compared with the artistry of the execution episode. I too suspected Elias Koteas from the start (just based on the casting and what he’d done so far this season, which wasn’t much), and when it turned out to be him, I was heaving disgusting sighs all episode long (especially during the interminable drive to the lake). The season had its gems, as you rightly point out, Alan, but I do feel a bit like a chump for subjecting myself to these last two disappointing hours. *heaves exasperated sigh*
I felt like I’d been sucker punched. We were not really given any real insight or reason for Skinner’s serial killings. a very weak “they were Human Trash” isn’t much insight…..a very bad ending to an overall interesting season.
I find this spot on. I found this season far more enthralling than the past, for the very reasons you mention (especially the Holder-Bullet friendship). I was glad that they didn’t take their typical bountiful detours down red herring alleys, and instead focused on the characters. That was all shot to hell with the finale, which was as cheap and silly a construct as I could imagine. I stopped watching The Bridge three episodes in for the same reasons. But I did start Broadchurch last night and am hoping the Brits do it right.
Worse than red herrings, there are no satisfying clues that might reasonably lead to Skinner being the killer. If you try to examine it in reverse, there’s hole after hole. And Linden looks like a moron no matter how you look at it. While I like the Seward story, I’m dying to understand why the hell it was even there. To tell us about the tree house? I felt totally used by the lazy storytelling. Fool me once, shame on me. Fool me twice – I’m over this show. So much promise, too. I’d love to see these characters in the hands of writers more assured at telling good stories.
Well, this was by far the stupidest finale I have ever watched.
The problem with most people who watch television is that they watch too much television.
The so-called “super-viewer” seems to be an entitled whiner.
They seem to believe that satisfying TV shows are guaranteed in the
Bill Of Rights.
Many of the comments here
have a douchey quality that makes
me think it’s the bitchy venting of
frustrated would be writers.
You don’t like what’s on TV ?
Turn it off and go do something.
Like, hmm . . . oh I know !
Write a show that gets on the air
and is better than The Killing.
Go do that.
Good luck navigating those waters.
I just finished the series. What prompted Carl to look for Adrian at the graveyard? Did they explain? How did I miss that?
My SO and I are working on watching this. We really enjoy the show, but we were having trouble with the fact that they focused on the Larsen case for so long. I don’t know if it needed to be dragged on that long, and I’m not sure if I’m going to continue caring about it if they keep bringing it up in future episodes. Good show nonetheless.
Though Holder is a recovering addict, Linden is the one who is REALLY emotionally and mentally unstable, incapable of ANY true critical thinking and really needs therapy plus anger management since she flies off the handle for no apparent reason regularly and is wholly unapologetic. I have lost ANY empathy for her character. I only began watching these because I liked the original Danish version and never cared a whole lot for this version, but ran out of British mysteries. Now into season four and find myself frequently doing the fast forward past Linden and Holder’s complete emotional idiotic, no point, breakdowns. Most are apparently due to their guilt over covering up Linden killing Skinner. That though was not believable within the plot and characters. Really, she mentions shooting a starving abandoned cow to put it out of it’s misery as apparently eluding to why she killed Skinner…sorry, but her and his relationship was not believable enough, showed no real depth so there was not the substance connection to justify shooting him, basically in cold blood, in the scene itself Skinner’s seems almost an afterthought, Holder does nothing really to stop his utterly stupid partner who apparently has no emotional control of herself whatsoever and shoots her “ex-lover” with seeming impunity. Plenty of tears and blah blah blah, oh, ever worse, the “who dun it” is far too easy to figure out STILL several episodes before Linden ever reacts to a clue. So it fails on multiple levels, at this point I am using it as background to finish some vacuuming, sawing, general construction, so I can just go back when I see a scene that looks decent and watch the good 2-3 minutes that exist a few places in each episode.
I sat through the many hours of “the red herring show” and after each episode I swore to not watch one more episode… until the gotcha ending which made me continue going back for just one more. It seems like I know and like all of the main characters as my friends. But the scene when Skinner claimed that he had Adrian captured somewhere and that if Linden arrested him and didn’t go with him that Adrian would surely die was preposterous. Then when Linden killed Skinner and Holden conspired with Linden to cover it up, it became too much for me. I will not finish watching the series…… maybe.
The series has great moody atmospherics, but too many of the plot twists were unconvincing and red herrings were just plain annoying. Also, too many of the subplots went nowhere. At the end of seasons 2 and 3, when the respective murderers’ identities are revealed, I was unconvinced by their motives. I was equally unconvinced by Linden’s action at the end of season 3. I’ll watch season 4 just to see how (and if) they tie up the loose ends.
It’s better to have a number of possible killers that remain under suspicion until the denouement, rather than eliminating them as suspects one at a time as the writers did in “The Killing.”