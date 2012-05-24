Are you ready for the summer? (2012 edition)

As I mentioned in yesterday’s review of “Men at Work,” the broadcast network TV season officially ended last night at 11 p.m. Though there are still a handful of spring shows with episodes yet to air (for my interests, primarily the Sunday shows on AMC and HBO), we’re mostly moving into a whole new wave of programming, with the return of old favorites (“Breaking Bad” on July 15), the debut of intriguing newcomers (Sorkin’s “The Newsroom” on June 24), and also lots of shows I’m less inclined to cover weekly (a lot of the USA and TNT stuff).
As always in summer, we’ll figure it out as we go beyond the obvious weekly candidates. And, as I’ve been doing in the summer going back to the old blog, we’re going to revisit a classic show on DVD. (In addition to the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” season 1 rewatch Dan and I will be doing for the podcast.) This year’s choice seemed obvious: following up last summer’s “Deadwood” season 1 reviews with a look back at season 2 of the David Milch Western.
The approach will be the same as last year: two identical reviews, but one where “Deadwood” veterans can comment on anything and everything to do with the series, and the other that’s considered safe for series newcomers who don’t want later episodes or seasons spoiled for them.
Also the same as last year will be the greatest unplanned bonus of any of these DVD rewinds: “Deadwood” actor Jim Beaver’s weekly visit to the comments of the veteran edition. I checked with Jim, who said he’s going to be traveling the world for the early part of the summer but will do his best to chime in whenever he has Internet access. And while Jim’s doing this purely out of the goodness of his heart, I thought that it would be a nice gesture for anyone who really appreciates his contribution to these reviews to buy a copy of Jim’s book, “Life’s That Way.” He’s selling personally autographed copies on his website.
Where last year’s reviews were published on Thursday mornings, I think my writing schedule this summer makes Friday a more feasible destination. So look for my review of the season 2 premiere, “A Lie Agreed Upon, Part 1,” a week from tomorrow. There may be interruptions due to Comic-Con, press tour and vacation, but we will get through 12 episodes, come hell or high water.
Will either you or Dan be possibly covering ‘Bunheads’ this summer?
We’ll at least be reviewing the premiere. As for weekly coverage? Again, play it by ear.
It was widely-promoted last week that the Bunheads pilot can be seen ahead of time here, with the “password”: Zap2itBunheads (case-sensitive)
The two part premiere may be my favorite episode(s) of the whole show. And then, Wolcott! So, so excited for this.
And, of course, I just checked and realized my series DVD collection is currently out on loan.
Hi, Hatfield – my fellow Deadwood fanatic buddy!
Glad to see you here and see that Season 2 is officially on the docket.
And I know I’m one of the few who hasn’t watched Buffy yet, so this will be my chance to finally do that.
Oaktown Girl! It’s always nice when one of the old guard around here pops up. (Still miss Treacher, but oh well.) I figured you’d be around to dork out over McShane, Dillahunt, Callie and the rest. Personally, I’m excited to start irritating my friends and co-workers with my adopted Deadwood-speak for the next three months.
Ha! I’d love to hear your “Deadwood-speak”. Does it go a little something like the YouTube “Deadwood Pancakes” video? (Definitely NSFW) If the link below gets blocked for fear of spam, just look up “Deadwood Pancakes” on YouTube.
Oaktown Girl – The link is still good and one of the funnies things, at least Deadwood related, that I’ve seen.
Jim Beaver is a great actor, the part he will be remenbered for will be as Bobby Singer, it’s a shame he doesn’t return in season 8.
It was really for the best. It was getting to the point where the brothers relied on Bobby too much. He will be missed, though.
YES!!!! I was itching to revisit Deadwood after Luck and reading the GQ roundtable that included Milch and now here you are, presenting the perfect opportunity. Great timing, and thank you to Mr. Beaver for once again bringing a very special insight to the comments section.
No I’m not, I’m still a bit poorly, but thanks for asking.
I shamefully failed to keep to schedule last year (last year!) but I’m going to do all I can to watch these with you week to week. Deadwood is one of those shows that I watch in awe, almost unable to think of it as a human construction, something that some guy came up with in an office somewhere, and so a lot of its craft and cerebral meaning goes right over my head; your reviews should remedy that though.
Viginti, I can relate except for the part of not keeping up with the episodes. I couldn’t even wait for Alan’s reviews. I couldn’t restrain myself, instant gratification. It’s the fad this decade. ;)
Alan’s reviews will most definitely help a lot. I never would have made it through “The Wire” without his incredible insights and dissections. I would easily have missed so much more than I did for not having read them.
I feel like I’m listening to poetry when I hear the dialog in Deadwood. I rewind during the show so many times that it takes me twice as long to watch one episode. That’s part of the awe for me.
Then there’s how were dropped into an alternate reality that pulls you in so quick you forget that there’s another world we live in.
I was also in awe of a couple of the Deadwood veterans, Oaktown for one, and most likely Hatfield. I may have to go to the newbie thread if I want to say anything that won’t be over my own head.
I look forward to your comments during the rewind Viginti. I was about to write Vigilante before I caught myself.
Awesome. I was new to the series last year and have been eagerly looking forward to starting season 2. Your reviews make my viewing experience much richer. Since your season 3 reviews already exist, I’ll power through those come August. Thanks so much.
Awesome. To my mind, the best season of TV drama America ever produced. And more Jim Beaver!
This is just some great c*********g news. Cannot wait.
Dude, I got 8 shows to look forward to this summer.
Might check out BBC’s Copper, that could turn out alright.
Huzzah, Cocksuckers ! =)
Considering Buffy, would you consider Gilmore Girls some summer? I saw your earliest posts on it, you weren’t thrilled (by later seasons). I finally got to it 3 or 4 years ago (maybe both, library slow – one patron had season 4 for a year) and am now accumulating DVD’s to show the brother.
I love the newbies/veterans thing, even if you are not doing it for Buffy (not a problem here – I started watching when it started on FX; the UPN/WB agreement left me missing 4 or 5 eps when I transitioned from season 5 to 6 but a nice person from the Usenet group fixed me up. So glad. Waiting for Tabula Rasa would have been sad. Still, we saw OMWF before The Gift; it was Callbacks In Reverse. We got the goosebumps when we got there. “Bunnies” lost a bit in translation, though.)
Season 2 was a bit of a mess. It was hard to tell what was going on (e.g. with the annexation story), I didn’t like or care about the Bella Union people and storylines, and I loathed everything about the “Hearst’s man” character. Season 3 was better, but Season 1 was by far the best of the three.
I’d really like to see you expand on this opinion once he starts the recaps. I suspect you’ll be in the minority, but it’s always good to hear a dissenting voice.
Goddammit… Anyway, you may be in the minority, D4P, but you’re definitely not alone. I too think that season 2 was a significant step down from the first season. Time permitting I hope to get into more details once we get into the season proper.
Question for Alan: are you planning to review “A Lie Agreed Upon” as one episode, or over two weeks? Given how much these two episodes are of a piece and really only cover one day the way other individual episodes do, I’d say they really need to be viewed as one, but I assume time considerations are also an issue.
Yes! I was hoping you’d do S2. Combined with Buffy, this will be a great rewind summer.
I will also be traveling the world but you will be sure I will make time to comment.
LOL! I like the way you think. I was just contemplating about how traveling the world sounded so exotic. I would have much rather thought about *me* doing the same exact thing.
Fantastic timing. I just started rewatching Buffy. It’s all new to me since I haven’t seen it since I was a kid. And you can’t go wrong with Deadwood.
Mr. Sepinwall… would it be at all possible the next you do a rewind that we could vote on a list of shows you would be willing to review? Just a suggestion. :)
No. I have specific requirements I need. In the past, I’ve solicited suggestions, and virtually all of them were ones that wouldn’t work for one reason or another. So I’ll go with my gut, and thus far, my gut has pleased enough people to keep these worth doing.
Understood. In Alan We Trust.
I’m confused. Does this mean I can or can’t vote for a Firefly rewind rewind?
“But my gut also says I’m hungry” -GOB Bluth
I would also love a Firefly rewind.. as a consolation prize, two fine bloggers at the AVClub will be doing one this summer. =)
“I would also love a Firefly rewind.. ”
Ummm… [www.hitfix.com]
Great, didnt know. Now will have 2 great sources to bounce between. (i did something similar with Deadwood before, and recently really enjoyed yours and MoRyan’s take on Generation Kill which has been replaying over here in the last weeks.) =)
Poor Touch and Awake aren’t even official network shows :P
The Man in Black has chosen Al to come to the Island it seems…
Thinking ahead a bit here, Alan, but do you think you’ll do a rewind for Deadwood season 3 next summer? I know you wrote about it on your old blog when the episodes originally aired, but, 1, you didn’t write about every episode and, 2, some of the recaps you did write were pretty short due to other things going on. I feel like such a classic show deserves the full Sepinwall treatment, not to mention it would be great to give Jim a forum in which to talk about season 3. I’m not asking you to commit to it now, but just wanted to put it out there.
Jim Beaver was great in Deadwood and is terrific as Shelby in Justified. But he will always be Bobby Singer to me. His story arc this season was the best part of an otherwise lackluster season of Supernatural.
I guess it depends on which show that he was in you like the most. I have seen all seasons of Supernatural and have seen his character grow and evolve. You have only seen a couple of episodes so you don’t know the full extent of what the character was and meant to long time fans. And Supernatural is high quality NETWORK TV. It is, in my opinion the best drama on network TV no competition. But hey, I’m 18 years old so our opinions may vary.
Ya, Seasons 4 and 5 were definetly Supernatural’s best moments. Season 7 has gone back to mostly a monster of the week format. And the main plotline is not all that interresting. The problem is they almost never brought back all the old familliar characters ( Castiel, Crowley, Meg) until the very end of the season. I though season 6 was terrific though. But hey, once your main characters stoped the apocalypse, there really is not much more to do. Hopefully this new showrunner can breath some extra life into the series. I also love Fringe but Supernatural still inches it out as my favorite Network drama.
Yes, thats exactly what it was called and it was a perfect series finale had the show ended there. I agree with you on Dexter too. That show started out awesome, peaked at season 4 and has now become nearly unwatchable. But hey, I have watched 7 seasons of Supernatural and 6 of Dexter, I’m in until the bitter end. Breaking Bad is smart though, ending while their still on top. All they need to do is nail the last season and they will have made a nearly perfect show.
OMG Alan have you been reading my mind? During my last re-watch of Buffy S1-7 I found myself repeatedly wishing you had covered the show with all your critical observations and insights. I’m a big fan of your writing since ‘What’s Alan Watching'(The early years).
This is wonderful news. I’m very excited!
The Newsroom promos are really intriguing…can’t wait to see it, and to read your thoughts on it. I haven’t been this excited about an HBO show since the trailers for the first season of Boardwalk Empire.
Oh, shoot, and here I am in Australia with halfway decent Wi-Fi and I thought we were ready to start. Well, I’ll do my best to chime in next Friday. I’m on Guadalcanal then, I think, and I’m not sure the internet there is any better than it was when my father-in-law was there in 1942, but I’ll give it a shot. Season 2 was the first time I realized that Ellsworth would be more than a mere foil on the show, so I’m looking forward to revisiting it. Still my most rewarding acting experience. (And I did Days of Our Lives!)
Sorry, Jim. Had to give people time to get out the DVDs and watch the first episode. And your commentary will be worth the wait, whenever it comes, and wherever it comes from.
The Guadalcanal internet joke is still making me chuckle from yesterday. Well done, and welcome back!
As someone who is currently watching the series for the first time (finished S2E4 last night), I too wish Alan could start the reviews earlier for purely selfish reasons. As with other dramas, Alan’s insights on Deadwood are top-notch.
Since I haven’t seen the show in its entirety, I’ve avoided your comments in the “Veterans” reviews, Jim, as I didn’t want to be spoiled by talk of future events. Howvever, I want to thank you in advance for the pleasure I’m sure I’ll get while reading your commentary.
I too have been pleasantly surprised at Ellsworth’s increased screen time so far in Season 2. The scene in which Ellsworth confronts Wolcott for the first time at the claim has been one of the best scenes in a season that’s already full of them. I can imagine it was hard to deliver such an intense scene while never fully straying from the Ellsworth that we know and love.
Thanks again for sharing your comments with us!
Ellsworth has got some serious sand, Matt. He just happens to be a genuinely nice guy on top of that.
Tim – yeah, that’s good. But the scene when I really knew just how good a character Ellsworth was and how good an actor Jim was is in Season 2 when he (in his glorious Ellsworthian Deadwood manner) was advising Ms. Garrett not join in with all the panic going on in the camp with people freaking out and selling their gold claims. It was brilliant (and Molly Parker no slouch, either).
1942 was before the invention of the shoe-phone, I take it? ; )
Thank YOU, Jim Beaver. You just made my day. *No way* am I missing your thoughts. It was an amazing experience last year. Hell, I’d read anything you wrote. I’m clicking on your book link now.
Luck trouble didn’t jump out earlier, huh Bullock, might have found you mid-thrust in other business.-best line ever in Deadwood