Review: Bros will be bros in TBS’ forgettable ‘Men at Work’

The 2011-12 network TV season officially ends tonight at 11, right after the closing credits for “Revenge” and “Law & Order: SVU” have rolled. So for the next few months, the television business goes all “Freaky Friday,” as the broadcast networks trot out their secondary programming — reality shows, imports and other low-cost series — while cable breaks out some of its biggest guns.
Tomorrow, for instance, brings the return of “So You Think You Can Dance” to FOX, and the debut of yet another singing competition show, “Duets,” on ABC, as well as the third season premiere of ABC’s cheap Canadian import cop show “Rookie Blue.” Meanwhile, the next couple of months will see the return of HBO’s “True Blood” (June 10), USA’s “Burn Notice” (June 14), AMC’s “Breaking Bad” (July 15) and the final season of TNT’s “The Closer” (July 9), along with a whole batch of new shows like TNT’s “Dallas” sequel (June 13), Aaron Sorkin’s new HBO drama “The Newsroom” (June 24) and Charlie Sheen’s sitcom comeback with FX’s “Anger Management” (June 28).
That’s a lot for any TV junkie to keep track of, even in the “slow” summer months. Unfortunately, the off-season gets off to a forgettable start with its first new cable offering: the TBS sitcom “Men at Work,” which debuts tomorrow night at 10.
“Men at Work” was created by actor Breckin Meyer, who currently stars in TNT’s “Franklin & Bash,” and the shows share both a bros-will-be-bros theme and a generally lazy quality, full of half-finished jokes and thin characters.
The setting here is a men’s magazine, where best buds Milo (Danny Masterson), Gibbs (James Lesure), Tyler (Michael Cassidy) and Neal (Adam Busch) work, but where they spend most of their time just hanging out and getting into each other’s personal business.
Given a tin-eared subplot in the pilot in which Tyler tries to interview the pretentious star of a “Twilight”-esque movie franchise, the less we see of the men actually being at work, the better. But the personal stuff isn’t significantly better.
We open with Milo being dumped by longtime girlfriend Lisa (Amy Smart, doing a favor for former co-star Meyer), and the other guys spend the rest of the premiere trying to pull him out of his funk. Sample gag: at the office, Gibbs tells Milo not to dwell on the break-up forever, and Milo notes it’s only been an hour so far.
“And yet we’re still talking about it!” Gibbs insists.
Gibbs is a regular font of hacky one-liners like that. Another subplot involves him being attracted to Tyler’s Scandinavian cleaning lady; upon learning her name is Alva, he smiles and says, “Well, Alva be damned!”
None of “Men at Work” is funny, but the greater sin is how uninspired it feels. A comedy doesn’t need a high-concept premise to work — TBS previously gave us a very solid entry in the pals-hanging-out genre with “My Boys” (even the gimmick that the main character was a woman was never the point of anything) — but it needs to have some kind of point of view about its characters and their world, and give you evidence of why you want to hang out right along with them. And the “Men at Work” pilot never offers any of that. The guys smile a lot and laugh at each other’s antics, but it’s forced mirth; there’s never a sense that they actually enjoy each other’s company, or even met before the actors sat down for the table read of the script.
Later episodes try to spice things up with stories where Milo learns to his extreme discomfort what it’s like to be a drug mule, or where Milo and Gibbs get sucked into a devil’s threesome, but the raunchier jokes aren’t any better-constructed than the tamer stuff in the pilot.
TBS has set itself up as the comedy yin to TNT’s drama yang, but most of its success in the arena has come from outside sources, be it the Tyler Perry shows (which Perry’s company largely makes on its own) or off-network repeats of shows like “The Big Bang Theory” and “The Office.” Starting sometime next year, the channel will become home to new episodes of “Cougar Town” after ABC canceled it; that’s a terrific comedy, but another one that originated outside the Turner development process. (For that matter, “Conan” is essentially Conan O’Brien continuing to do “The Tonight Show” after leaving NBC.) The “Big Bang” repeats and Perry sitcoms are doing strong business for TBS, but it’s clear the channel would like to introduce an in-house flagship sooner or later. “Men at Work” isn’t that show, and seems likely to get quickly lost in the flood of original programming this summer.
Hey, the 2011-2012 network TV season doesn’t end after tonight. The series finale for Awake is tomorrow! Have you forgotten about the show already?!
The network season officially ends tonight. NBC is airing the Awake finale tomorrow (just as CBS is continuing to air NYC 22, etc.) because it doesn’t care about having its ratings factored into its official average for the season.
The May sweeps end tonight even though Awake finale is tomorrow, Cougar town 2-episode finale airs next Tuesday and Touch 2-episode finale airs next Thursday.
“And yet we’re still talking about it”: 2012 NBA Playoffs::”His father is the district attorney!”:2003 MLB playoffs.
Thanks for saving me some time. While the show looked very suspect from the commercials, I was considering giving a shot, but not after your review. There is nothing worse than watching “buddy” comedy when the characters don’t seem to fit together and the crappy one-liners seem forced (like with most network buddy shows).
Maybe this show would work on Spike or some network aimed at teenage boys, but without a strong female character, this show will sink on TBS.
Over/Under?: This show will be canceled after 4 episodes
4 episodes? this isn’t a network. they could pull half of “work it”‘s audience and get a full summer run. speaking of “work it” this wasn’t great, but I can reel off a quick dozen network comedies that debuted this past year or so that it was better than. some people might not realize this, but there are actual “bros” out here that like good ol’ fashioned “bro jokes” and don’t need “strong female characters. tv (and life) is littered with strong females now, its not 1993
Did you watch “Men at Work”? It was awful. I watched it for 10 minutes and turned it off. The show was EXACTLY how Alan described it. Danny Masterson is no where near funny enough to carry a show due to his poor delivery and terrible screen presence. The “bros” were just as terrible. James Lesure’s dialog was so forced and was written so poorly. He acted as if he knew this show would be cancelled quickly and wanted to cash a paycheck. The other 2 were so poor, they didn’t even register. Remember, I saw all of these bad traits in a matter of 10 minutes.
Entourage was “Bro joke” comedy. ‘Men at Work’ was just stupid.
Entourage? yeah ok. take away the hbo budget, swearing, nudity, LA location shoots and multiple weekly celebrity cameos and let’s see how funny you think the reparte between jerry ferrara and kevin dillon looks then
Good call there… Not.. Show is awesome
They should have kept My Boys.
totally agree. that cast was so much fun to watch.
at least Jordana Spiro will be on THE MOB DOCTOR (i cringe typing that)….
and Reid Scott is on VEEP thankfully — he’s no Tak (yummy Jay Hayden) a la Hulu’s BATTLEGROUND but it’s nice he’s working on something interesting.
dang i miss the cast of MY BOYS…..
Hey Alan, I know this is pretty off topic, but I was wondering if you had any thoughts on Workaholics? The bros thing made me think of it. I’ve been catching up with the first two seasons over the last month or two, and I was pleasantly surprised with how funny it was. It’s certainly no Parks and Rec or Community, but there are solid laughs in every episode, and a few are gold all the way through.
I don’t think Workaholics is Alan’s comedy (& he certainly wouldn’t review it) but it IS awesome…”Did Jamie Foxx and Gabrielle Union just walk in? Cause somebody’s Breakin’ All the Rules!!”
LOVE WORKAHOLICS!!! I was pleasantly surprised as well. That show is hilarious.
Steven Hyde deserves better than this.
Shit man, I think “Bros Will Be Bros” would have been a better show title.
i’m looking forward to the return of ROOKIE BLUE. cheap Canadian show or not it’s very enjoyable — and perfect for the summer.
it’s actually a lot better than a lot of network shows that have been on the air during the “regular” season. the cast is pretty great (Missy Peregrym and Gregory Smith, among others) and it’s sexy, fun, and not boring.
sometimes it’s very odd the stuff you guys choose to review. i don’t really get it. there’s so much reality tv (especially on dan’s column). oh well….
also returning is NECESSARY ROUGHNESS, which it seems like you guys totally don’t talk about. Callie Thorne and Marc Blucas are so good in this show. more summer fluff that i’m grateful for.
oh, and forgot to mention that AWKWARD. is coming back this summer too…. such fun!
as a Canadian, i have to take exception with calling ROOKIE BLUE a “cheap Canadian import”. it may be inexpensive as a pick up, and it may even be a cheap looking show (i don’t watch a lot of police shows), but using the term “cheap Canadian import” is a bit derogatory to Canadian production in general.
It’s cheapness as far as ABC is concerned is the point.
And Erika, neither Dan nor I have watched Rookie Blue in a long time, nor do we like Necessary Roughness at all.
In terms of what we choose to review, the goal is to try to acknowledge the debut of any new scripted show. I didn’t expect I was going to like “Men at Work,” but I gave it a shot — ultimately wound up watching 4 episodes — to be sure. That’s the job.
it’s too bad you didn’t give NECESSARY ROUGHNESS any love. i think you are both missing out.
compared to much of what is on USA, it has a lot more personality and is so much less procedural / cookie-cuttery than most shows nowadays.
plus Callie Thorne is such a talented actress, it’s nice that she has something to do besides being on a crazytrain with Denis Leary on RESCUE ME.
i am grateful you guys put your critical eye(s) on scripted shows (R.I.P.?) but it does seem a bit uneven what you end up covering.
and the choice to focus on BUFFY, gads 1997 was such a long time ago. i could list 12 other shows that are more recent and might be worth a second summer look. it seems so safe and fanboy. it also seems like it has been done before — next case ten bucks.
i know i’m coming off very Wendy Whiner here, but it is difficult to not feel disenfranchised by the glut of TV that is out there that “most people” watch and i don’t get and/or enjoy. and when you and the Fien-man do it right you really hit it out of the park. so… :-)
Your complaint is that we’re picking a show that’s too old when last summer’s podcast show was even older?
There is a LOT of great television that predates the turn of the millennium, some of which hasn’t been nearly as exhaustively covered as the post-Sopranos stuff. More often than not, I get complaints that I focus too much on this last decade or so.
Erika – If it makes you feel any better, the podcast only covers some of what I watch on TV, too. I’d have weekly “Vampire Diaries” segments, but nooooooooooooooo.
And the show I wanted to do was far older than 1997, but we wanted to do a show available on Netflix instant and other easy streaming platforms. Oh well.
-Daniel
@Alan – uh, i’m wasn’t a fan of last summer’s choice either. (apologies, as i said, wendy whiner….)
it’s very nice of you guys to select something on netflix watch instantly but there’s so danged much to choose from, i was just shocked by the BUFFY selection.
curious, when did THE SOPRANOS became the date-time delimeter…? youth of today are so unaware of history, it would be good for them to be exposed to earlier than that era TV.
@Dan – i say do what you enjoy, bring on the VAMPIRE DIARIES, baby! maybe other people might get over themselves enough to enjoy some content that might be a bit junkier and/or teen-oriented television if they understand why you like it. that is unless it’s for creepy reasons.
i loved AWWKARD., SECRET CIRCLE, SWITCHED AT BIRTH, etc. even though i’m way outside the demographics of the shows.
network TV isn’t really cutting the mustard anymore — i know i’m personally watching such a mix of cable / internet / streaming that pretty much limiting myself to a straight network tv diet would be akin to being on a desert island drought in a thriving vibrant jungle….
Dan, you taunt — what show was that you wanted to do that’s pre-1997? THE LARRY SANDERS SHOW? HILL STREET BLUES? please share!
— erika
Yes, Buffy is super-fanboy-ish.. but is a good show, and is so long ago, i remember the general season plots and major events, but almost nothing of the ep by ep beats, so i welcome the choice..
stray notes:
– Dan, you should do little TVD recaps, i think they will get a lot of us reading weekly, your last recapper’s love of snark is good for reality TV but really annoy us TVD fans.
– Im glad to have Rookie Blue on the summers, personally i think is more than a guilty pleasure, but if it is not, im still glad to have it.
How disappointing. Ever since he charmed me as Zach on The OC, I have been excited to see Michael Cassidy pop up in various projects, only to see them swiftly cancelled or terrible in quality or both. I stuck with the horrific Hidden Palms for him, but I think I’ll pass on this one.
Just what the world needed, a comeback by that other guy from That 70’s Show.
also, saw this little nugget over on Vulture. he is obviously delusional. oy.
from: [www.vulture.com]
Let’s talk about Men at Work. I watched the pilot —
Did you like it?
Honestly, not really. It felt very familiar; the comedic rhythm and writing was really predictable.
I didn’t write it, so I can’t defend it, but when I saw the pilot I thought, That’s a good (fword) pilot. You kind of know who we all are, and it’s not so explanatory that it’s (fword) retarded. But you get to know what’s going to happen and what are going to be the story lines. We’ve done five episodes so far, and the last one was the best one we shot. It got weird and funny; my half of the story involves a magic toilet bowl. Pilots are usually a piece of (sword), but this was a good enough appetizer for me to check it out. Generally, you give a show three or four episodes before you turn it off.”
wow the irony in Masterston’s statement is hilarious “pilots are usually shitty…our best episode so far involves a magic toilet”
I’m a 35 yr old White male and an Aerospace worker for demograhic purposes. I love Seinfeld and grew up watching M*A*S*H. I thought the show was pretty funny and I wasn’t high or drunk. If you don’t look at the serious details and just enjoy it as fantasyland, (which TV is BTW) then it is entertaining. Of course if you break it down to a detailed analysis then it will suck, as almost all of Hollywood does.
actually after reading all of these comments and then watching the second episode….yeah, it sucks. Thanks for ruining it, now I’m gonna be a critic for all shows I watch, like the movie “Twister” and didn’t think about the MAJOR OVERACTING!!
Lol that shows funny as hell
Yeah this show sucks, why are so many people watching it then?
I’m a Masterson fan from That ’70s Show. This show is really bad. TBS can’t possibly expect other than poor ratings from this program.