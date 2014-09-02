‘Boardwalk Empire’ creator Terence Winter previews final season

Usually, I wait until the end of each “Boardwalk Empire” season to speak with creator Terence Winter about all that happened. In the case of the gangster drama’s fifth season, which debuts Sunday at 9 on HBO, a preliminary conversation was necessary. Not only is this going to be the show’s final season – earlier than Winter had maybe once intended, but the one he wanted after realizing the direction he had taken the story – but it leaps seven years into the future for Nucky, Chalky, Margaret and the other surviving characters, landing them in 1931. Atlantic City and the rest of the country are still mired in the Great Depression, while Nucky and many of his partners are hearing rumblings that Prohibition may be repealed soon.
I’ve seen the first three episodes of season 5, and though the show is dealing with a shorter order (8 episodes compared to the usual 12), they feel very much like the beginning of a “Boardwalk Empire” season – which, based on past experience, means the best time to evaluate it will be at the end, rather than now. (Though I’ll still be doing weekly write-ups.) We get to see Nucky, Luciano and others in action in the early ’30s, but we also get flashbacks to Nucky’s childhood and his early days working for the Commodore.
Here’s the conversation with Winter, whose pilot (produced with Martin Scorsese and Mick Jagger) about the New York music scene in the ’70s recently wrapped filming on its pilot episode. (“I’m going to have a couple of conversations with HBO in a month or two,” he says of it, “and godwilling, we’ll know something soon.”) We talk about the decision to end the show, and to jump forward in time, and in the process get into some historical “spoilers,” including some famous true crime events the show will no doubt cover this season, not to mention why the show has to do without a character who in real life died in the late ’20s.
Also, this conversation took place the day after David Chase appeared to confirm that Tony Soprano survived “The Sopranos” series finale, then put out a statement suggesting that that wasn’t exactly what he said. Since Winter worked on “The Sopranos” until the end, we talked about this turn of events and whether he considered the response to that finale at all in writing his own for “Boardwalk.”
When and how did you decide this would be the final season?
Terence Winter: Somewhere toward the middle of season 4, (writer/producer) Howard Korder and I looked at each other and I said, “I feel like we’re inadvertently winding down Nucky’s story. He has his eye on an exit, and he’s so desperate to get out of this business.” The whole idea of trying to move his operation down to Florida and Cuba, we seemed to be wrapping it up. It wasn’t our intention to end it this quickly, but it was certainly looking like that. The more we talked about it and the more we talked with HBO, we felt we were really getting towards the end here. The one thing nobody wanted to do was feel that we were treading water, bringing back the Villain of the Year, keeping it on the air beyond what felt like the natural progression of the story was. It felt more and more clear that we were there. Then it just became a question of how we wrap it up, and when we wrap it up. And the decision was made to jump ahead and bookend with the end of Prohibition, because we started on the day before Prohibition, and 1931 was the first year it became clear that Prohibition was going to go away.
Was there ever a point where you had thought about just jumping ahead a year or two like you had previously?
Terence Winter: I thought about it in the broad scheme of things. In terms of tying it to historical events, not a lot happened in the gangster world between 1924 and 1931. There was the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre and a couple of other things where guys were shooting at each other, but it wasn’t like we said, “Oh, in ’26, we’ve got this event.” It would have just been a continuation of things we’ve done before about who the big bad is. It would have been repetitive. ’31 was really attractive to us for a lot of reasons: Capone went to jail, Luciano formed The Commission, which became the governing body of the mob, it was clear the Depression wasn’t going away, and the country was settling in for a long period of economic decline. It was very clear that the party that was the 1920s was over. Even the hemlines were lower. It was a much more somber period of time. And close enough to repeal that it felt like a bookend for us.
By jumping ahead to 1931, though, you lose Arnold Rothstein, who died in 1928. How soon in the process of planning the season did you realize Michael Stuhlbarg wouldn’t be a part of it?
Terence Winter: As soon as we said (it would be) 1931, we went, ‘Oh, shit.’ Yeah, that was really really tough. He’s one of my favorite characters – and in terms of real life, one of my favorite people. But that could not be the tail that wagged the dog that was the rest of the series. As tough as it was to miss that, it was a decision that had to be made. I’d been comfortable enough in the past playing around with the timeline a few months in either direction, but Rothstein’s death was too big of an event to cheat and say he was still alive in ’31. But his presence is certainly felt. The residual effects of his relationship with Margaret are felt. He’s always there in spirit.
You had started to set up that relationship with Margaret at the end of season 4. Did you have anything more in mind to do with it that you never got to because of the time jump?
Terence Winter: We never got that far in terms of the plotting. As it progressed, the first part of that relationship had become apparent. And I should clarify, by “relationship,” I don’t mean that they had a kid together. It was a business relationship.
Where did the idea to do only 8 episodes come from?
Terence Winter: (It) was the result of my conversations with Howard Korder, Tim Van Patten and HBO. Once we knew it we were wrapping up Nucky’s story, we didn’t feel that we had to stick to the traditional 12 episode structure, so after waffling between 8 and 10 episodes, we finally determined that 8 would give us the right amount of time to tell the story we wanted to tell
Nucky took something of a backseat to Chalky in season 4, but he’s at the forefront of the story here, and we also start getting flashbacks to his childhood as he first went to work for the Commodore. Why did you decide to go back to Nucky’s origins?
Terence Winter: Because it was the end of his story, we felt it was also now time to see what were the events that shaped him. What were the events that made Nucky Nucky. It was much more powerful to show it than just talk about it. We had talked about his relationship with his father, the Commodre, the young Gillian, but it felt more powerful and visceral to see this kid, and then see Nucky as a young man, at 22. We’ll see the young Gillian, the young Eli. It paints a much clearer picture of who Nucky is and why he is what he is. We’re really happy with how it turned out.
How do you go and find a kid or a young adult version of Steve Buscemi?
Terence Winter: We have an incredible casting director, Meredith Tucker, who just put out a wide net. It’s a huge challenge, of course. We were questioning whether or not we could pull it off. The kids, you have a lot more lattitude, because you don’t have to find an exact match, but the 20-year-old has to feel like a young Steve. Marc Pickering was the actor we cast, and it’s uncanny. He’s not in any way doing a Steve Buscemi impression, but he captures it in the way Robert DeNiro captured the young Vito Corleone in “Godfather Part II.” The right makeup, the right posture, and you get the essence of it. And we had to find a young Commodore. We weren’t looking for a young Dabney Coleman, but someone who reminded us of that character.
You lost the use of the original boardwalk set a while ago, and you built a new, smaller one for the flashbacks this season. Why was now the time to do that?
Terence Winter: We haven’t had our boardwalk set since season 2. We just used the real boardwalk in Rockaway and augment it with visual effects. It turned out over the course of season 3 and 4, the story didn’t take us to the boardwalk very often. We would go to Rockaway when we needed, but a lot of last season took place on the north side of town, for instance. But this season, because we were doing the flashbacks and showing Nucky working with the Commodore as a kid, we had to do it. It was challenging, because we had to present the boardwalk in 1884, in 1897 and 1931, and it looks so different in each era. But if Nucky’s first job was sweeping the sand off the hotel porch, we needed to see and feel that. It felt like we needed to spend more time there if we were going to tell Nucky’s story.
I assume you’ve heard about yesterday’s kerfuffle involving David (Chase) and “The Sopranos” finale?
Terence Winter: It’s funny, we wrapped photography on the series officially yesterday. I saw a headline, something about how he finally confirmed that Tony isn’t dead?
Well, sort of. Someone wrote that they asked David if Tony was dead, and that David said, ‘No, he isn’t,’ and for five or six hours, you had some people happy they had gotten closure, some upset because they think he died, and some who prefer to keep it ambiguous. And then David put out a statement that said that while he did say that, the quote was misconstrued and part of a much larger discussion about the finale, so now everyone’s back to arguing about what it meant.
Terence Winter: (laughs) Well, he oughta know. It’s amazing that people are so into it. That’s great that people still care so much.
You were there at the time David wrote that ending, and I know at times you argued for more closure – like with the Russian – than David wanted to provide. Given that, and given the reaction to that finale, has that in any way informed how you’ve chosen to end Nucky’s story?
Terence Winter: It didn’t influence me at all. It never would have been my intention to do the same thing anyway. I never thought, ‘Oh, let’s do this or not do that.’ I just took Nucky’s story to the place where I thought it should naturally end up. As it turns out, it’s not ambiguous; it’s pretty much there for you to see. That said, it could have been. I wouldn’t have avoided ambiguity if that’s where I felt the story took us. David gave us absolutely one of the all-time great endings. Certainly, people talk about it every day. So I think it’s apples and oranges.
And finally, I’ve heard some people say, ‘Well, we know how Nucky Johnson’s story ended, so that’s what the show will do, right?’ But you’ve always said that you changed the name to Nucky Thompson precisely so you wouldn’t have to be married to that part of the real story.
Terence Winter: Nucky is not Nucky Johnson, and that’s all I’ll say. They’re two different people.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
It sounds suspiciously like he’s pulling a Milch here and being a good HBO soldier rather than expressing disappointment with the network that’s about to give him another show. I have a very hard time believing that he considered it ideal to end the show with a reduced order and in such a manner that required a seven-year time jump to get to his desired end point.
I mean so far as his claim that nothing all that important happened within the seven-year time jump, I think a historic, multi-day, meeting in Atlantic City organized by Nucky of pretty much every major and minor gangster character that’s ever appeared on the show, would qualify as the kind of important thing he’d have rather not skipped.
[en.wikipedia.org]
He may well be playing the good soldier, ala Milch. That said, if you consider the show to be primarily about Nucky Thompson — which Winter obviously does — then it really has felt like his story was winding down these last couple of seasons. A lot of major characters have been killed off or marginalized, Nucky has been looking towards retirement, etc.
And while I surely would have enjoyed seeing a dramatization of the conference, including Stephen Graham as Capone tearing paintings off walls and throwing them at Nucky, I don’t know that you can build a whole season around that.
I think you could totally make an entire season about the build up and aftermath of the conference. Think about all the characters involved, the machinations and different players pursuing their own agendas. It could be the best season of Boardwalk and it wouldn’t be a replay or rehash of anything in the previous seasons.
Certainly it sounds better to me than “Nucky: The Early Years”.
In f
Hell, the aftermath of the conference ties directly into what some of the main final season plots appear to be: the end of prohibition, Luciano forming The Commission, and Capone’s downfall. More than anything else (even Rothstein’s death), I find skipping this event hard to grasp.
Skipping the event the whole show has been geared to is inexplicable.
Season Five could’ve been 1928-9 (Rothstein’s death to Stock market crash) and Season Six could’ve been 1931 with events cited. HBO chose instead to save money. Pound foolish!
There is no way that TW thought to himself that this is when it would end. HBO definitely said we won’t go further and TW had no choice but to play ball.
I mean even if we’re to concede the idea that Winter actually did decide on his own that season 5 should be the end, I have a seriously hard time envisioning any scenario where he decided, without any prodding from HBO, that he’d rather not have a full season to do it.
He never said that the Conference would be skipped. It sounds like this final season will jump around quite a bit in time, so who’s to say that the Conference won’t at least be mentioned as a catalyst for the events being depicted in 1931, primarily as a precursor to Luciano’s Commission?
This show has never quite lived up to its potential, and with this being the final season I hope that Winter and his crew have swung for the fences and given us loyal viewers the kind of resolution that we’ve been waiting for the past four years.
Jesus Christ, really? You’re entitled to your conspiracy-mongering but I liked the cut of Winter’s jib. The way his response was completely off-hand about the whole debacle surrounding David Chase’s finicky reply to the question about Tony’s death suited me. As he mentioned, it’s still circulating discussion to this day in a way BrBa’s ending never will, yet I’m glad it seems like he’s decided to gopher a properly conclusive series finale in spite of it. Reminds me of the-book-within-a-book subplot in The Fault In Our Stars and the main character’s fixation on having a satisfactorily omniscient ending to her favourite story.
And I dunno Chris, it’s true we’ll probably have callbacks to the Conference but I think the show HAS lived up to its potential time and time again throughout the seasons. Providing it in its typically understated manner doesn’t prove otherwise.
It’s not really a conspiracy theory to think a guy wouldn’t be inclined to criticize his employer.
No more Arnold Rothstein is a bitter pill to swallow. He was my favorite, and I always wanted more of him on the show. Boardwalk Empire only got better every year. It’s a shame this is the last season.
Yeah, I was a bit disappointed once I learned that Boardwalk Empire was jumping ahead to 1931 for its final season, and thus would be skipping over Rothstein’s death in 1928. I held on to hope that at least that the show might do a flashback or two to that time period, so that we could at least see the events leading up to his murder and, based on what the show set up in the latter part of Season 4, get some closure on his relationship with Margaret.
I suppose that it’s still possible that could happen, given that Alan notes that he’s only seen the first three episodes of Season 5. But based on Winter’s comments, it sounds more likely that Michael Stuhlbarg won’t be appearing at all this season. That’s a shame. I’m still looking forward to the final season, though.
You’ve got to hand it to Winter, he’s not afraid to make the tough decisions his story requires.
Flashbacks are always possible if from the view of a connected character.
On Reddit, someone linked to an interview with Michael Stuhlbarg where he mentioned being involved in shooting the final season of Boardwalk Empire, so maybe there will be an appearance of some kind.
What I wouldn’t give to have Nucky dropped after this season, and have this show continue on with some of the characters/actors somehow.
I like Nucky, but at this point there are still so many other fascinating figures to follow.
And only 8 episodes?! I was bummed when I heard it was only going to be 10, and now we’re getting flashbacks to his younger self? The reason I think she show has gotten better each year is because it focused less on Nucky.
Gah, I just really love this show.
Part of the problem with this show for me is that I just don’t find Nucky to be all that interesting a character. He’s the center around which everything orbits in the show but as a character, he’s just not that compelling.
If this last season is going to be all about Nucky, I don’t know how interested I am to watch it.
Ditto. This show has always been good, not great. And the biggest reason for that is how boring Nucky is as a character. Especially once Jimmy died (who was the Nucky’s initial main source of conflict, both internal and external), I don’t think the writers ever figured out what to do with Nucky.
For me this show peaked at the end of season 2 with its sudden bizarro turn into an incestuous melodrama. After that it’s been fitfully amusing, but again never really appointment TV for me.
Yeah fair point. I have a similar issue with Mad Men honestly. I like Don, I want him to get better, but he still remains a nexus to this day. But I blame that on my empathy more than writing problems. How can I comprehend a robotic apex predator?
>Sudden bizarro turn into an incestuous melodrama
While hilarious that’s such a wrong claim on many different fronts. That subplot fit seamless into the overarching story of the season and I’m only sorry you couldn’t see it the way I seen’t it.
Jeez. It’s funny Alan how you are still trying to push that Chase interview (now in a Boardwalk feature) when Chase already said the statement “is not true” and “inaccurate”.
I guess you won’t do a write up about this Chase interview below:
So about that ‘Sopranos’ finale…
After a long pause, Chase shed some light on the final episode that still has us scratching our heads:
“Well, what Tony should have been thinking, I guess, and what we all should be thinking — although we can’t live that way — is that life is really short. And there are good times in it and there are bad times in it. And that we don’t know why we’re here, but we do know that 20 miles up it’s freezing cold, it’s a freezing cold universe, but here we have this thing called love, which is our only defense, really, against all that cold, and that it’s a very brief interval and that when it’s over, I think you’re probably always blindsided by it. That’s all I can say.”
[www.metro.us]
Someone should send this to Vox. That’s what you call an EXPLICIT and elaborate explanation of the end and Tony’s death.
You’re adorable.
On a sort of related note, NY Times op ed writer today writes that Tony is dead and that certain television bloggers (Matt Seitz and Todd VanDerr something) basically have no arguments to refute it other than “It’s a mystery!”. The writer is political about it but he basically calls out Seitz on his ignorance. There was no mention of you Alan which is surprising since you’re more well known than Seitz (I don’t know this VanDer guy). I’m sure Seitz will ignore it. The NY times op ed is here:
[douthat.blogs.nytimes.com]
HBO cut his budget and he had to totally change his story. I’m sure hes thrilled about losing Rothstein dying, Lucky and Lansky taking out Masseria, Capone and St V’s, etc.
He’s being a good soldier because he has his new show to worry about.
I’ve been rewatching the show to catch up before the final season, and on a binge watch it really becomes apparent how brilliantly structured the seasons are. The phrase that keeps coming to mind is one Feinberg used on twitter after this past season: something about how Boardwalk may be better at “character-based cause and effect” than any other show on tv. That strikes me as exactly right, and why (pending the last season) along with the great ensemble and cinematic beauty I feel like the show is a masterpiece. The way all the separate story threads tie up into an elaborate knot by the end of each season could feel mechanical, like a Rube Goldberg contraption, but the way the plot is guided by that character based cause and effect Dan talked about makes it not merely a formal pleasure but an often intensely emotional one as well (especially season 4…wow, lots of gut-punches in that one.)
I can’t wait.
I’ve enjoyed Boardwalk Empire, but the show has always felt like all set-up and no payoff (except for the extraordinary season 2 finale, which I still believe is the show’s peak).
I will be there to see how they wrap it all up.
Oh, and I’ll never understand how they decided to give an Emmy to Bobby Cannavale for his ridiculous Villain Of The Year rather than for Jonathan Banks’ amazing performance in Breaking Bad. The Emmys are often just … the worst.
You just explained why I haven’t bothered with the Emmys in many years.
Absolutely cannot wait for Boardwalk Empire. Such a shame that HBO decided to shorten it. I have faith that it’ll be a great final season. Even though it’s only going to be 8 episodes, True Detective showed us that can be a perfect amount, even with numerous time jumps as well. If any of you guys want to know what happens during the seven year time jump, you can check this page out, [boardwalkempire.wikia.c]…
Just look at the years of 1925-1930, It really clears things up and sets up the new season. It can also kinda make you angry at the content we’ll be missing out on..
True Detective 2 characters. Clear contained story. BE many, many main characters. Big difference.
Gotta believe that a couple more Emmy nominations for Best Series might’ve earned the “BE” another year or two from the awards-obsessed HBO brass (or at least a full 12 episode order for the finale).
But being shut out the last couple of years was probably the writing on the wall for this fantastic, albeit expensive, exercise in storytelling.
My iPad won’t let me reply to comments for some reason, so…
To the fellow that wonders why Winter would skip (among other events) Lucky and Meyer taking out Joe the Boss: it’s close to a mortal certainty that we WILL see this happen and that is one of the reasons 1931 was chosen
There are several scenes from the trailers I am close to certain take place during the Masseria rub-out.
As for the commenter who felt that with the exception of season 2’s finale the show has been all build up and no pay-off, I can only shake my head in astonishment at how disparate aesthetic judgements can be. I think back to the Firewall and Iceberg videocast from last year, which encapsulated my view of the subject:
Feinberg: Alan, what show does finales like Boardwalk Empire does finales?
Sepinwall: Very, very few of even the best shows.
(Sorry for the multiple posts, as I wrote above my iPad is being temperamental.)
So rather than being the highpoint, I’d say the season 2 finale was just the first taste of what was to come (the 1st season functioning as something of an extended prologue.) BE seems to me to have improved with each passing season, and great as To the Lost is, it seems to me that Margate Sands and especially Farewell Daddy Blues clearly top it.
No Rothstein is Devastating.
8 episodes is disappointing.
Yet HBO renewed that crapfest, the Leftovers. I don’t get the lack of vision TV producers and programming heads have at times.
The creators and writers have really done an outstanding job of charting the rise of the american gangster.
I hope they & HBO could consider continuing it with the Capone era or a few seasons, then the 30’s with the rise of the unions, then the 40’s & 50’s with the rise of Las Vegas & the entertainment scene….the five families etc.
They are great stories & myths that are waiting to be told….It would take decades, but I think generations of fans will follow it.
I will really upset if we don’t get any flashbacks to Rothstein. The show has been building the character for four seasons and to kill him off-screen is a slap to the face to the royal fans who stuck by this show.
To think I came this close to Sunday without a clue. I really wish the headline didn’t mention the time jump, and included some ‘MAJOR SPOILERS’ tag. I’m sure HBO has been advertising the shit out of this and it’s hardly a fan or industry secret, but I really had no idea and feel it truly would’ve been a tremendous surprise to witness dramatically.
I typed that and immediately felt kind of bad. Of course, I am sure that this is in fact open and well known news, otherwise Sepinwall would never have ‘spoilered’ anything. Hell, it’s an interview with the series creator himself, who obviously condones, if not encourages that we know of the time jump going in. So sincere apologies if I seemed critical; I love Sepinwall and in Sepinwall I trust.