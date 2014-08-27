“The Sopranos” creator David Chase has finally – out of frustration more than anything else – answered the “Is Tony dead?” question.
Well, sort of. UPDATE: And even much less definitively than it seemed at first. See below.
In a story published on Vox this morning, Martha P. Nochimson – who has had a friendship with Chase since she interviewed him for a book about gangster films in the mid-’00s – gets to the bottom of the most hotly-debated question of the Golden Age of TV Drama.
“I had been talking with Chase for a few years when I finally asked him whether Tony was dead or alive,” she writes. “We were in a tiny coffee shop, when, in the middle of a low-key chat about a writing problem I was having, I popped the question. Chase startled me by turning toward me and saying with sudden, explosive anger, ‘Why are we talking about this?’ I answered, ‘I’m just curious.’ And then, for whatever reason, he told me. And I will tell you. So keep reading.”
It’s a long piece, and one that gets into much of Chase’s interests as a storyteller, his fondness for ambiguity (inspired by a love of European cinema), and his post-“Sopranos” work on films like “Not Fade Away.” But Chase’s response to Nochimson’s question is considered so important that it’s presented in a giant graphic that reads “Just the fact and no interpretation. He shook his head ‘no.’ And he said simply, ‘No he isn’t.’ That was all.”
Now, you’ll note that Nochimson never actually presents how she phrased the question – and if she literally said “Is Tony dead or alive,” then Chase’s “No, he isn’t,” response is just one more attempt to elude an explanation. But Nochimson follows that graphic by writing, “Fine. Tony’s not dead. But what do we do with this bald fact? And isn’t Chase’s flat response exactly the point?” So presumably, he was responding to a direct “Is he dead?” query.
UPDATE: After the story was initially published, the following line was added directly before the “No, he isn’t” graphic: “So when he answered the ‘Did Tony die’ question, he was laconic.” Clearly, Vox is attempting to avoid even more ambiguity about this.
I’ve long been in the “Tony lives” camp, feeling that Chase had no interest to a definitive conclusion to Tony’s story – even if that conclusion was presented in that maddening, ambiguous cut to black during the scene at Holsten’s. In “The Revolution Was Televised,” I suggested that the editing of the Holsten’s scene was designed to give us a sense of the paranoia and unease that Tony is burdened with, and that “Tony”s life goes on (and, as Journey”s Steve Perry sang, on and on and on), and the only punishment he has to face is continuing to be the fat, miserable fuck that is Tony Soprano.”
When I interviewed Chase for the book, he declined to answer the same question Nochimson asked, but he did talk about the impulses behind presenting the final scene of his masterpiece in that way:
“It just seemed right,” he suggests. “You go on instinct. I don”t know. As an artist, are you supposed to know every reason for every brush stroke? Do you have to know the reason behind every little tiny thing? It”s not a science; it”s an art. It comes from your emotions, from your unconscious, from your subconscious. I try not to argue with it too much. I mean, I do: I have a huge editor in my head who”s always making me miserable. But sometimes, I try to let my unconscious act out. So why did I do it that way? I thought everyone would feel it. That even if they couldn”t say what it meant, that they would feel it.”
The Internet has turned the question of Tony’s fate into a cottage industry, most notably in 2008’s “The Sopranos: Definitive Explanation of ‘The END,'” which spent 20,000 words arguing for Tony’s death as the only possible explanation.
In the Vox piece, an irritated Chase simply gives a yes/no response and then moves on to other things he finds much more interesting, so I doubt we will get further elucidation on the nature of the concluding scene. Then again, I hadn’t expected him to even give so much as a yes/no answer this soon, or ever.
But I think of something else he said when I interviewed him for the book:
“I think that ending so enraged some people that it affected their whole view of the show,” he says. “Why it would, I don”t know.”
As his initial anger with Nochimson’s question suggests, I think he was just tired of this being the first, last and only thing people ever wanted to talk about with this great show that he put so much of himself into. Chase is not an optimist by nature, but maybe he’s hoping that by giving a (mostly) definitive answer to that question, people can finally get back to discussing all the other great and fascinating parts of “The Sopranos” as a whole.
UPDATE: Chase’s publicist put out the following statement:
A journalist for Vox misconstrued what David Chase said in their interview. To simply quote David as saying,” Tony Soprano is not dead,” is inaccurate. There is a much larger context for that statement and as such, it is not true.
As David Chase has said numerous times on the record, “Whether Tony Soprano is alive or dead is not the point.” To continue to search for this answer is fruitless. The final scene of THE SOPRANOS raises a spiritual question that has no right or wrong answer.
So now we can all go back to arguing about everything. Yay!
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
This is crazy. I finally finished watching the full Sopranos series yesterday, was bamboozled by the ending, and this happens to come out the day after. Weird.
Ha! Timing is everything
I’m not sure how anyone who watched the show could’ve expected a clearer ending. The show played with ambiguity and obfuscated meaning long before then, and it was pretty clear that was a major theme in Chase’s work. The ending of the Pine Barrens, one of the show’s most famous and arguably best episodes, along with many other instances, should’ve tipped everyone off well beforehand.
You won’t find any criticism from me for the people that didn’t like it, though. It certainly wasn’t for everyone. But watching it, I just didn’t see how people expected anything different from Chase.
I finished it an hour ago. The only conclusion I could come to is death. Baccala and Tony in the boat discussing whether you feel it or not. The guy at the end of the bar going in the bathroom then darkness. He’s dead in the show, the actor has passed in reality.
ELI FINE, how did it stand up for you? I, too, missed it at the time, and got to mid season 2 before deciding that it hasn’t stood up quite enough to be worth prioritizing (ala Rectify, Hannibal, Americans, etc). Did you find it fully worthy, going through the whole series now in 2014?
JIMMBO, I thought it was terrific. Honestly, I have no need for a definitive explanation of the ending. I just love the last stretch of episodes so much. Christopher’s death is fantastic, as is Bobbys and the rest. Melfi leaving Tony is a perfect end to their relationship. AJ trying to kill himself works great. It holds up perfectly, in my opinion.
There’s a metaphysical angle here, as in much of the final season. The ending is Schrödinger’s cat – dramatically, mathematically, whatever – Tony et al are shut in a box, and unless the box is opened again (which it never will be) nobody is definitively dead or alive. To quote Matt Weiner, “All the options are alive in the room.”
@Alphabet: My thoughts exactly!
The final scene was Schrödinger’s Chat.
So what’s your take on it? I think he’s dead based on other analysis. Specifically when tony and big pussy were fishing how he said he thinks it just goes black.
@Jack – I get your point, but I keep reading people posting this same misinformation.
What actually happens is that when they’re fishing, Bobby says, ‘You probably don’t even hear it when it happens, right?’:
[www.youtube.com]
I really want Rectify to have definitive ending but the way the show is teaching us to watch it tells me that the ending to this show will be very ambiguous.
Then again HIMYM had a very definite ending and it was the worst I have ever seen.
You must not have watched Dexter then.
Q: Is he alive or dead
A: No
Oh, yeah! That cleared things up alright.
Actually, that explains it perfectly. He is Schroedinger’s Soprano: forever both alive and dead because there is no way we can look into the box to find out for sure.
Even that would be a pretty definitive retort to the “Definitive Explanation” essay, since that literally says that Simon intended the ending (and various other parts of the series) to be a series of clues that can only be properly interpreted as “Tony is dead”.
I love the Schroedinger’s Soprano idea! The better answer, then, to “Is Tony alive or dead” would simply be “yes.”
Hey, I’m actually disappointed that Chase deigned to answer the question, so I’ll stick with this. Since we don’t see anything onscreen, the answer really is the same as what happened next on every series that ends: nothing, everything, we don’t know; it’s not part of the narrative. Maybe it was ballsy of Chase to end the show there instead of in a more settled place, but what Alan quotes him saying about artistic impulses works for m
Yes, Schroedinger’s Cat occurred to me as well after rewatching The Hal Holbrook episode (Episode 4) in Part I to Season 6. He talks about Schroedinger’s “Equation” specifically in the scene below. You would have to look up Schroedinger’s Equation to get to the conundrum about the cat — is it dead or alive?
[www.youtube.com]
You’ll notice that towards the end of this scene, the TV goes off in the middle of the boxing match.
Interestingly, Holbrook has a great scene in Wall Street, where he tell’s Bud Fox that “Man looks in the abyss, there’s nothing staring back at him. At that moment, man finds his character. And that is what keeps him out of the abyss.”
Does this have anything with the Sopranos? IS Tony staring at the abyss at the end? Are we, as individuals, as consumers of art and entertainment, as a country staring into the abyss at the end? Who knows. As Chase said, these things are subconscious sometimes. An artist digs deep for an image and it feels right. His entire bank of knowledge, history and artistic literacy feeds the creation of that image.
Similarly, rewatching the show suggested to me that Chase is very much interested in existentialism, Eastern philosophies, etc. In interviews, he specifically mentions The Myth Of Sysiphus. In that book Camus says of Kafka “The whole art of Kafka consists in forcing the reader to reread. His endings, or his absence of endings, suggest explanations which, however, are not revealed in clear language but, before they seem justified, require that the story be reread from another point of view. Sometimes there is a double possibility of interpretation,
whence appears the necessity for two readings. This is what the author wanted. But it would be wrong to try to interpret everything in Kafka in detail. A symbol is always in general and, however precise its translation, an artist can restore to it only its movement: there is no word- for-word rendering. Moreover, nothing is harder to understand than a symbolic work. A symbol always transcends.”
Following the Eastern Philosophies theme, there is also the classic “Zen Flesh Zen Bones,” which, given everything I’ve read about him, Chase must have read. This is a collection of Zen and Pre-Zen writings. It’s a bunch of riddles. How does one figure out how to live the “way of the zen” (not sure I am writing this correctly). Well, the riddles are there to help, but it seems like you are not supposed to “try” to hard to figure them out. It takes a daily practice, really, to try to get to the point where you are aware. And THIS is very much what the Sopranos is all about — all of these characters catching fleeting glimpses that there is a better way to live and, for a time, trying to get there. So like the Zen Flesh Zen Bones, we have a series of “Koans”. What does it all mean?
Well, this what the last page of Zen Flesh Zen Bones says it all means:
What is Zen?
Try if you wish. But Zen comes of itself. True Zen shows in everyday living, consciousness in action. More than any limited awareness, it opens every inner door to our infinite nature.
Instantly mind frees. How it frees! False Zen wracks brains as a fiction concocted by priests and salesmen to peddle their own wares.
Look at it this way, inside out and outside in: consciousness everywhere, inclusive, through you. Then you can’t help living humbly, in wonder.
“What is Zen?”
One answer: Inaya Khan tells a Hindu story of a fish who went to a queen fish and asked: “I have always heard about the sea, but what is this sea? Where is it?”
The queen fish explained: “You live, move, and have your being in the sea. The sea is within you and without you, and you are made of sea and you will end in sea. The sea surrounds you as your own being.
Another Answer:
I also want to say that I agree with Arben when he says “Since we don’t see anything onscreen, the answer really is the same as what happened next on every series that ends: nothing, everything, we don’t know; it’s not part of the narrative.”
Part of this is Chase communicating to the audience, I think. Or, again, at least unconscious. He purposely creates tension and shows us the threat in Members Only Jacket guy. But I think at this point, Chase is disgusted with some of his audience. He’s almost saying “you want Tony’s brains on the floor? Well, then you’re the type of fan that would go for Cleaver. Plus, I gave that to you with Phil’s horrible, over-the-top death in front of his grandkids. Is that what you want? Well, I am not going to give it to you.”
And there’s the element of his telling the same story over and over again. You hear it in the Journey song “it goes on and on and on…” That wasn’t the first time the Sopranos featured Journey. I would have to look it up, but it might have ended Season 2, but you hear “Wheel in the Sky” (with the lyrics “Wheel In The Sky Keeps On Turning”). The same story, being told over and over again in a bunch of different ways.
Just like Melfi says to Toni at the end that she is done enabling his sociopathic behavior, I think Chase is saying to many of us “OK, I am done. I’ve given you all I’ve got and if you don’t get it by now, you never will.”
You’ll recall the Little Feat song, All That You Dream, that is playing at the beginning of the scene. The first line: “I’ve been down, but not like this before
Can’t be ’round this kind of show no more.”
So he pulled the plug.
The Tony Dies camp could never make a good argument for an enemy that would be bold enough to pop Tony in the middle of a crowded diner. It’s been some time since I skimmed that 20,000 word piece and I think that the author mostly brushed off that crucial part of the story.
The same way the New York acting boss was popped in a crowded restaurant with Silvio in attendance just a couple of episodes earlier? My opinion was always it was as payback for whacking Phil in front of his wife and Grand children at the Gas Station earlier in the finale
You mean the whacking that happened when there was a violent war for leadership going on in New York? Tony got the greenlight to kill Phil, so that’s why I rule out retaliation. But I guess Members Only could have been a Leotardo cousin. Or something.
There have been numerous real life mob hits in history. A quick Google search will show plenty of photographs. That wouldn’t stop a pro hitman.
The NY captains gave Tony the green light but there was always a sense they preferred a word without a Sopranos crew. Once Silvio and Bobby where taken out the only thing left to do to bury the entire family forever was to take out Tony. His killing Phil gave them cover from the other NY families and the Soprano hit men killing Phil the way they did (in front of his family which a GIANT no-no in mob land) gave them the excuse to do the same.
I don’t think it matters if someone would be bold enough or not because hits happened all the time. But my reasoning that he was killed is because the first episode of Season 6 opened with Tony and Bobby Baccalieri, in that beautiful wooden boat, and they talked about what it would be like to be killed. Bobby noted that it would just basically go black. Then that scene was used countless times in the “Previously on the Sopranos” intro before the show started. It would make sense that the “killing” would reference that discussion that was shown so often.
I think the self-proclaimed “Master of Sopranos” [sic] proposed it was Patsy Parisi as 6-season-too-late retribution for his brother. Which I always thought the equivalent of “let’s just say it was Moe” rescuing the Simpson kids from their Lord of the Flies island.
My argument has always been that the Members Only jacket was a clue. In my mind the guy was a relative of Eugene, who wore the same jacket and killed himself when Tony wouldn’t let him out of the life in the episode Members Onky. I think the blog guy touches on that idea too. Perhaps the reason the killing was done in public, was because it was spur of the moment, A crime of passion. He walked in, saw Tony, couldn’t believe his eyes, got enraged, and decided to just kill him right there.
@Ed G. – Yes, I agree. Because of the written, shot, and oft-replayed scene of Bobby mentioning things going to black, the ending was meant to lean in the direction of Tony getting whacked. But then it’s clear that the way the final scene was shot and edited, that Chase wanted it to be ambiguous.
@Meg – Imagine that Tony Soprano is sitting at Holsteen’s and someone walks up to him and says, “This is for Gene Pontecorvo!” and shoots Tony.
Is there ANYONE that would find Top-5-TV-Character-of-All-Time Tony Soprano being murdered by Some Guy over something that may have happened with a character who was nearly a glorified extra a REMOTELY satisfying ending?
@JREINATL – “…a REMOTELY satisfying ending?”
I think it was clear to Chase that whatever he did, a good portion of the audience was NOT going it find it a satisfying ending.
So he did the next best thing – he tried to piss off everybody.
Semi Off-Topic, but do you know whatever happened to Chase’s Hollywood set HBO miniseries A Ribbon of Dreams? Here’s hoping that it’s still moving forward.
Jonah – At TCA press tour last month, HBO brass said that they’re basically still waiting for a script from Chase. Like Tony Soprano himself, the miniseries is alive, except on the level it isn’t. But it’s definitely not definitively dead.
-Daniel
I’ve never understood why these obsessive show runners, who want to and need to control everything, don’t understand why their fans also feel invested in their shows. I’m not saying they need to answer these questions or give in to fan expectations, but the fact that people like Chase and Weiner don’t UNDERSTAND why their fans care and are invested in these shows is baffling.
Equally baffling, to consider their work art (which I do, too) but then not understand or expect criticism is also weird. I don’t really understand what they expect? To just make their shows, make a ton of money, have everyone love it, but nobody talk about it?
They expect criticism. Just criticism that’s fawning comparisons to Welles and Antonioni.
No, I think they’re more frustrated with the audience’s lack of tolerance for ambiguity.
But according to Chase, the last scene ISN’T ambiguous.
And I take issue with the idea that ambiguity is rejected by audiences – Christopher Nolan built a career on it.
What the hell is wrong with people that it matters if Tony is face down murdered in a bowl of onion rings or if he just keeps eating those onion rings? Make the decision for yourself, you don’t get answers to everything in life, TV shows being the least of your problems with that. I can’t even imagine the anger Chase feels over this constant complaining and nagging when I get mad just seeing people not being able to handle a little ambiguity, especially when it was so masterfully done.
No, we don’t get answers to everything in life, but one of the reasons to watch TV shows and movies is because we can get answers to everything. Clarity is a virtue too.
I loved the show and celebrate its brilliance, but the ending was not something I’d call masterful. It seemed like a parlor trick.
It’s not about the ending. It’s about the holistic journey we embark with these characters…
The same thing can be said about Lost. I fall into the camp of being satisfied with the endings of both those shows.
Probably Tony’s not dead. But one family member, or all of them. And that underlines the phrase: “Tony’s life goes on and on and …”. The journey is permanent, without his loved ones – and so a bigger punishment after all.
He’s dead. All the “clues” are littered throughout the final season. Chase’s continuing to allow the debate to rage on is self-serving and a sad statement of his own ego.
So even though the show’s creator said he’s not dead, you still insist he is? Oy…
Did you read the article? When asked if Tony is alive or dead, Chase answered “No, he isn’t”
Hardly a definitive answer. Oy!
When taken out of context any quote can prove any point you’re trying to make.
Eric, you’ll find upon a careful re-reading that “Nochimson never actually presents how she phrased the question,” so we only know the exact wording of the answer, not the question.
The thing that always irritated me most about the “Tony Dies” theory was that it depended on the final scene being this pattern of POV shots (hear bell, Tony looks up, POV shot of door), thereby explaining the cut to black as the final POV (i.e. dead) shot.
The problem was that the shots in question clearly weren’t POV shots. The camera was too close to the door, high, and centered to convey the POV of a man sitting down a decent distance from the door and off to the right slightly. There are actually shots that are much closer to true POV shots just prior to Carmela and AJ sitting down.
POV shots are always a cheat. They are rarely, if ever, a true to life actual POV. Hence the reason a long distance POV can also have a closer shot to show more detail.
They also depended on the assumption that Chase wasn’t using those editing techniques for the sole purpose of manipulating and subverting the form and the audience’s reaction.
Has it ever came into your mind that aj killed Tony? Aj could have had a major brake down. Who knows I guess we will niver know
I’ve always been a believer that a great show has a theme, and sticks to it… particularly in the ending.
The theme of “Six Feet Under” was that everything ends (and more specifically, everyone dies). So the ending made it the perfect ending for that show.
The theme of “The Sopranos” was that nothing (and nobody) changes. How many times during the course of that series did they come up to the precipice of a war with New York only to have it fizzle out at the last minute. The second to last episode ended with Tony in a safe house with a shotgun… what happened 10 minutes into the finale? It all settled back down. Meanwhile, AJ Soprano decides he’s going to join the army and fight terrorists? Gives it up for a movie job and a nice car.
The ending was the final proof that in general, life is pretty boring. It’s not like in the movies. It goes on and on and on and on….
Tony didn’t die. If you think he did, you weren’t watching the series.
I watched the series, very closely, and I feel he died. That is my opinion. The biggest reason I felt he died is because there was that moment Tony and Bobby were fishing and Bobby mentions when someone dies everything just goes black. Since the series ended that way that’s what gave me the conclusion.
I’m with Kane. I said the same thing up above.
@Kane & Ed G.: Why are you privileging 7 seconds of dialog over the narrative and structure of the other ~80 hours?
I was strongly in the ‘Tony’s Dead’ group, until now.
This new information settles it for me, and it makes sense of some (but definitely not all) of David Chase’s previous quotes on the matter. He was going for a non-traditional ending. An ending that wasn’t saying anything specific.
I’m disappointed. I mean, why have the pattern of POV shots in the scene if they’re not setting up something? Why have a hard cut to black instead of a fade out? Why drop so many apparent clues (re-quoting Bobby’s line, the wearing of a Member’s Only jacket, and so on) if they aren’t intended to lead somewhere? Everything about that scene seems to me to be set up to lead the viewer to a conclusion, but the word from on high is that, no, there is no conclusion.
I would really be fine with the ‘no conclusion’ ending if David Chase hadn’t been sending so many signals in the episode that lead to a certain conclusion.
This leaves me empty. Them’s the breaks, though. It’s his ending. Doesn’t matter if I like it.
@JREINATL
I think 80 hours is a bit of an overstatement. There were a few open ended (or even mystical) elements to the show before this (the Russian), but most of the story telling was logical, traditional story-telling. Just well done.
If the show was chock full of non-traditional story telling techniques, then Alan’s blog, which breaks down each episode in a rational manner in terms of plot and character motivation, wouldn’t make any sense.
That said, this being the ending increases the likelihood of something unusual. And we got it. I accept that.
@JREinATL, because we saw this same scene on more than half of the “Previously on the Sopranos” openings. They beat us over the head with that scene.
@Reagan – “but most of the story telling was logical, traditional story-telling.”
Right. It was never a puzzle that you were meant to figure out or a mystery to solve. The Sopranos never dropped something like that out of thin air; you always saw the build up (e.g., Junior’s S1 attempt to assassinate Tony).
@Ed G. – I sincerely doubt that Chase had anything to do with those montages as opposed to HBO publicity, who have an interest in ginning up the audience. Either way, it’s outside the text of the show.
Tony Soprano isn’t a real human being. Who gives a shit?
Good point. I often ask myself why I care so much about the shows I care about. What difference does it make one way or the other?
The only answer I can come up with is that when you see that something is great (in your own eyes), you develop an attachment to it. But it isn’t rational. It’s a fantasy world.
By the by, same reasoning goes for sports. The score of the game is ultimately just a number in the newspaper. Why should I be happy or sad if one number is greater than another?
We all realize that John. But as fans of the show, we become invested in the characters and their story arcs. Just because they’re fictional doesn’t mean we don’t want some definitive closure. Yeah, we can all apply our own theories and sensibilities and come up with an ending we “like”, but it would be nice to know the intent of the creator.
John,
There’s another level to this. I cared about this whole thing not because I cared whether Tony Soprano, a fictional character, lived or died in the last scene, but because I cared whether my interpretation of this last scene was what the author intended.
Turns out I was wrong.
I never thought the ending was that tough to figure out. The screen cuts to black because, we, the audience, got whacked. Life goes on for the Soprano family, but not for us. It was alluded to earlier in the season that you never see the one that gets you. That’s what happened.
That was exactly my interpratation at the time. We got to experience Tony’s constant anxiety with the POV shots and then boom; we were taken out…I remember hearing that movies in Chile or somewhere like that also end with a black screen signifying that “life goes on and on” and all endings are ambigous in that way.
What a long self-involved interview that purports to give an answer and doesn’t.
There’s a reason David Chase hasn’t had a hit since The Sopranos: He now believes his own hype.
I always thought the ending would be answered with a movie if he lived or not one if he did not.
Since James Gandoldini passed away (RIP) I think the interpretation could be that Tony is not with the fictional world of New Jersey.
I think Chase and Weiner are deep down just schadenfreude junkies and will enjoy screwing with people….so it does not really matter in the end. If they do not care for the audience why should we bother to care about their shows.
I always preferred the Sorkin run West Wing anyway.
“Anybody who wants to watch it, it’s all there,”
I never took that quote to mean “Watch the entire series frame by frame and look for the impossibly subtle hints to the ending that I have put throughout the show even though that’s never been the style of the series”
I took it to mean, “What you saw in the final scene is what happened. Tony and his family go to get some awesome onion rings”
I always felt the finale was about family. Remember the call back to the first season finale, with them eating at Vesuvio in the rain? And Tony made some sort of peace with Junior in this episode. Family is the only thing that gives Tony a modicum of peace. Meadow walks in, he looks up, done.
You nailed it.
The thing that always bothered me about the ending is that the entire run of the Sopranos gave the audience a sense of the paranoia and unease that Tony is burdened with. One of the show’s strengths was that it never (or at least rarely) telegraphed when something bad was about to happen. Such is Tony’s life — things seem fine, and then bang, they’re not fine anymore. The gimmicky ending just wasn’t necessary
I thought Tony died, and I still think that interpretation makes the most sense, based on what we see in that final scene and the conversation he had with Bobby Bacala about what it would be like to die. But since James Gandolfini’s passing, I prefer to think of Tony Soprano living on.
For what it’s worth, I always saw the end as literal “blacking out”– you have to go back to the first episode of the show, where Tony’s panic attacks cause him to pass out. It’s where we first find him.
So the very end of the show again has Tony in a common situation that’s weirdly filled with potential panic, and what happens? The screen blacks out. We’re now put in the position Tony was in the first moments of the series.
Whether we as the audience black out or Tony literally blacks out like he did at the start of the series, I’ve always read it as we’re back where we started, nobody’s really changed or learned anything. Dr. Melfi didn’t help, Tony hasn’t given up crime, most of these people will continue to be awful and recklessly hurt– and be hurt by– everyone around them. As Alan notes above about the Journey song, it goes “on and on and on and on.”
Anyway, that’s how I read it. I never thought the “Is Tony dead” thing was really much of interest. If Tony dies, it’s sort of a lame and pat end to a show that was rarely that simple.
We…the viewer got whacked. End of story.
There is very good video on YouTube that presents the case for Tony being killed in that last scene. Very detailed and insightful.
I always loved the ending. I basically thought Tony wasn’t dead but that his life would go on just as described above. Never needed a clarification. Just wish the series hadn’t ended.
For people saying who would want tony dead, the crisis was over; I always look back to matt and sean trying to kill chris. There doesn’t have to be a good reason for wanting Tony dead. Maybe it’s just a young punk trying to make a name for himself.
Write a comment…I always didn’t care if Tony was dead or not, just that I was entertained.Not that I didn’t realize what Chase was doing.When I watched that screen go to black, I (like probably half the country) , thought there was a problem with the signal. Then, I sat back and said to myself,”Chase, you magnificent bastard.”
Part of why I liked the ending is that we don’t know. Not sure why people need the answer to every question.
Attended First and Last: An Evening With David Chase. It was a screening of the pilot and finale of The Sopranos then a Q&A with the creator, David Chase. Knowing that I may never get the chance to speak directly with him again, I made sure I was selected to ask him a question. He responded with a very insightful answer that reassured my interpretation of the infamous ending. A great night for a huge fan.
Most people ask David Chase, “Is Tony dead?” (including the event curator.) That may be why he never clearly answers the question. He has stated in the past that alive/dead is not the point. But, he also has said that all you need to know is on the screen. Those two comments, in my eyes, are, in a way, contradictory. Chase is coyly saying that the series is much more than just did he live or did he die, but there IS an answer.
I can understand his frustration. As an artist I am often frustrated when people do not recognize the thought and effort I put into my work. My feeling is he is too, especially that the an entire decade of his career has become focused on about ten seconds of black on screen.
As a way to get him to open up more about the final scene, my plan was to discuss the ending by approaching it from a art/film perspective. Which is why, out of EVERY response he has given about the end of the show that I have read (and I have read a ton) the answer he gave me was the most insightful. I believe he finally gave fans of the show the answer they have wanted, but he was able to do so in the context of the thought process behind editing the final scene, not a yes or no answer.
As I said, I almost did not ask my question – then I thought, I have a hundred questions for him. I would love to breakdown the final scene shot by shot, but I only have one chance and I knew the question. My question was about the use of three individual shots of the family eating onion rings in a fashion very similar to taking communion (watch it again, it is VERY obvious.) My interpretation, it was symbolic of the Last Rites (the sacrament performed before death.) He said something along the lines of “that’s it.” I said back, “that’s all I need to know.” He quickly responded, “I didn’t say he’s dead.” Then the magic – he continued speaking to me, expanding on his answer. The funny thing was he brought more into it than I had been able to ask about. To me, it felt like he was finally getting a question that respected his work and he wanted to take the opportunity to reveal more.
Here is a write-up discussing the response to my question.
Chase seemed to confirm one of the key points of those who believe that the ending does depict Tony getting whacked, namely, a pattern identified in which a bell rings, signaling the diner’s door is being opened; then the camera shows Tony looking up; and then the camera assumes Tony’s point-of-view. The fade-to-black comes right when we would have assumed Tony’s point-of-view. The bell, Chase explained, is an allusion to a scene between Tony and Bobby Baccala on a lake, in which a bell also rings. (He didn’t mention that this is the same scene in which Bobby says, “You probably don’t even hear it when it happens,” a line Tony remembers in the penultimate episode and which is basically Exhibit A for those who believe that Tony gets killed.) “I had read that very often in Zen ceremonies they ring a bell like that, and what it’s supposed to do is bring you to the present, to keep bringing you to the now—the right now,” Chase said. And he went on to explain the camera-shooting structure: “It would come somewhere, see the person he was going to talk to, cut back to him, and then cut to him walking into his own point of view.”
Another article, in the New York Observer, mentions my onion ring question: A quiet question from the back cut in. “In your mind, do you know if Tony lives or dies?” (not me) “Maybe he choked on an onion ring,” Mr. Chase said. Which brings us to the most novel observation of the evening: the onion ring sequence. Each member of the Soprano family places one on their tongue in succession. “The last rites?” one gentleman wondered aloud. Mr. Chase froze. “Good,” he said.
filmsnork.com
That was a good talk. I just found the audio for it over the weekend. Your question was one the many that were inaudible on the recording. Good to hear what you asked.
I was waiting for Chase to respond to this. I stand by my post.
The sentence:
“So when he answered the “Did Tony die” question, he was laconic.”
Appears right before the answer…
This was added later in the day, I believe.
Shouldn’t the response be, “No he didn’t,” then? The mystery continues!
“Did Tony Die?”
“No, he isn’t”
Makes sense to me…..
“I think that ending so enraged some people that it affected their whole view of the show,” he says. “Why it would, I don’t know.”
Really? REALLY? He really doesn’t know, eh? Sorry. He’s not that clueless. Not even close. I’ve always felt he was a tool for ending the show the way he did, but that’s just my $0.02. For those that think it brilliant… well… to each their own.
Quite telling that shows since have gone out of their way to NOT end like The Sopranos (with showrunners even stating the fact – see: The Shield). That should tell you something.
WORD. I know someone who knows him (family friend) and he’s apparently a huge dick about the whole thing of everyone wanting to know. I call such bullshit on that. If he didn’t realize he would be hounded for an answer, like Carly Simon with “You’re so Vain”, for the rest of his natural life, then he’s a goddamned idiot.
If he did know, as any rational thinking human would, then he would have presented the ending more clearly.
a) Tony Dies: If he wanted to portray Tony dying definitively but not give the audience “his brains on the wall”, as he’s complained about before, he should have just showed Members Only Guy coming out of the bathroom with a gun before the cut to black. That would have made things pretty obvious but still wouldn’t have been graphic like Phil’s head getting squashed.
b) Tony Lives: If he wanted to present an ambiguous sort of “life just goes on” ending that still would have dissatisfied many but would have negated all these years-on-end arguments and hounding, he should have left Members Only Guy out of the scene altogether, and just had Meadow go in, sit down, and leave the family at the restaurant.
Instead he presented us with the infuriating cut to black and then throws up his hands all “I can’t believe this is all anyone wants to ask me about!” every time someone asks.
Please. The guy is an egomaniac and a dick.
Exactly. After “Felina” aired, Vince Gilligan said that about the ending for “Breaking Bad.”
You want to talk about a letdown? The only thing I want to know is when HBO is going to release the rest of the series on Blu-Ray. Only Season 1 and both parts of Season 6 were ever released. So annoying.
November 4.
[www.amazon.com]
Finally! It’s about friggin’ time. Thanks for the heads-up, ALYNCH.
I always loved the ending, believe it or not. Because, to me, it was so much less about what actually happened to Tony, and so much more about being forced to ask ourselves what we wanted to see happen.
I immediately asked myself that question– did I want Tony to die? Was I rooting for him? It’s like watching Norman Bates when the car he was trying to hide momentarily refused to sink. Or the tennis ball scene toward the end of Woody Allen’s Match Point… Is there a part of us that is rooting for these criminals? And, if so, what does that say about us?
To me, this scene always underscored what made the show great in the first place.
The related question was always “which is the worse punishment for Tony – to die, or continue to be Tony Soprano?”
I had always thought that Tony died at the end. And quite frankly, the fact that the ending has been revealed, had it been dead or not dead, is kind of disappointing as I might be of the few who loved that there was an ambiguous ending.
I have to laugh at Ms. Nochimson. First, she clearly has an agenda as she wrote a piece about the Sopranos and the last episode years ago in a Sopranos compilation essay book. In that essay, she believed that Tony was still alive.
She also e-mailed me at my site (years ago) stating that she thought Tony lived and even claiming that Chase TOLD HER that Tony was alive within the same e-mail (I still have the e-mail to prove it). In the same e-mail she made no indication that she even read my site or the multiple statements from Chase indicating that Tony died.
So now she claims Chase sincerely answered the question after apparently exploding at her for even asking it. I even like the cute “just the fact and no interpretation” she writes about his answer. Ms. Nochimson clearly has a bias. This would be like me telling the world that Chase told me Tony is dead. Would anyone believe me?
Just to be clear. I’m not saying that Chase didn’t tell her “He isn’t” but just that she clearly has a motivation to believe he’s sincere, despite just blowing up at her seconds before. I think Nochimson is not being honest when she doesn’t reveal her personal opinion on the matter.
How much of Ms. Nochimson’s work are you aware of? I believe there are strong hints that she knows that Tony’s alive throughout the rest of the pieces she’s written, regardless of the subject – you just have to put the puzzle together.
I’m not quite sure what purpose attacking Nochimson’s credibility is supposed to serve, unless you think she made the Chase quotes up, which doesn’t seem like the kind of thing someone could get away with.
I don’t think she made it up. I just think she may have a bias in interpreting whether Chase was sincere. Chase gave the answer (to a question that is still not transcribed) right after “exploding” about being asked the question. In that context and in the context of Chase’s statement going against just about everything he’s stated in the past, it is certainly NOT clear that he was being sincere. Her personal opinion (as expressed to me) years ago on my site was that Tony was still alive. Just like Alan, there is a bias there. That’s all I’m saying. The rest of the piece by Nochimson was well written and I enjoyed it.
MOS may have a point. I put in the authors name in the search engine on his site and on page 3 there is a comment dated 2/8/13 from “Martha P. Nochimson”
“A lot of thought went into this essay, but David Chase has himself said that Tony does not die at the end of the series. He’s said it to me and I’ve seen it in print in a number of places.”
So apparently she has asked Chase the question at least a year and a half ago but says in her article that she just asked it him now. That is strange. She also writes back then that Chase had said in print that Tony didn’t die when we all know there is no such statement.
Hmm….the plot thickens.
Chase just had his publicist say the story is not true and that the author screwed up. So you are 100% correct.
MOS,
I think it’s time to call it quits. I like your work (I even posted something supportive in the comments a few years ago), and was a strong advocate of the ‘Tony’s Dead’ theory, but unless there’s something to this publicist comment thing, it’s over.
It’s not like DC’s statement was a one sentence thing; he goes on to talk about his love of the ambiguous in the rest of the article (I need to read that Edgar Allen Poe poem he mentioned). Just as he’s made many statements that are consistent with a Tony’s Dead interpretation, he’s made others that are consistent with an ambiguous ending.
That said, I still feel that his intended meaning doesn’t fit what’s on the screen very well. A fade to black instead of a cut to black would have gone a long way to fixing this.
Yes, you do have to “laugh at her.” Attempting to discredit her is about all you have left. Your long-winded, misinformed, poorly-written house of cards of a blog is crumbling.
“Ms. Nochimson clearly has a bias.”
So do you. If having a bias invalidates her, then the same applies to you.
“This would be like me telling the world that Chase told me Tony is dead. Would anyone believe me?”
No, but unlike you, Ms. Nochimson knows Chase personally, you don’t.
Master of Sopranos [sic], apparently taking a break from realizing he’s wasted his life.
Chase has always been playing a clever game.
“Did Tony die?” is irrelevant to Chase because it happens outside the scope of the show. Chase considers the show to be everything from the first shot of the statue to the last bell and anything that happens outside that timeline is (to him) irrelevant fan fiction.
So “Is Tony Dead?” has always technically been a no because the last we see him, he’s still alive.
I am of the personal opinion that milliseconds after “the show ends”, MembersOnly guy tags him thanks to clues like the POV shots, the lake flashback, and other hints. But again, since it’s outside the show’s purview, who am I to speculate?
I think it doesn’t matter. I know how I felt about the end of the series, this doesn’t change my viewing experience.
The disappointment is that at the end of a series I loved, I wondered for several minutes whether my cable went out. That was the question at the forefront of my mind at the precise moment it happened. That will never be replaced as the first thoughts of mine about the end.
It’s easy to respect and enjoy the ending now, but It’s interesting to see how many posters are acting as if the original ending wasn’t maddening to watch back in 2006. We can all agree on the genius of Chase and the show, but he had a clear disdain for people who enjoyed the mob story lines over the more creative, abstract, and ambiguous parts of the show.
After season 3 the most meaty mob-oriented “who’s gonna get whacked” weekly surprises were mostly gone. Chase replaced them with unique but often out-of-left-field character studies that had little or nothing to do with mob life. During stretches of season 4 and 5 Chase clearly eases up on mob violence and deliberately deprives viewers of the ‘Goodfellas’ type of material because (i beleive) he was disgusted by viewers who only watched the show for those reasons. Problem was, many, many people watched the show for those reasons.
So when the end was not definitive and those fans (im guessing the majority of viewers) were pissed off, Chase shouldn’t have been surprised. You can’t start a show based on one premise and then expect casual viewers expecting mob escapism to NOT be pissed off when they spent years wondering what was going to happen to Tony.
Chase shouldn’t be shocked that the fate of one of the most iconic fictional characters ever is still a main point of interest.
The ending is NOT CLEAR. It is open to different interpretations. I can’t understand why people are so pushy about their views on this question. The one thing we know about Tony Soprano’s fate is that we don’t know.
I go back and forth on what a creator owes the audience for an ending.
At the end of Life on Mars, they ended the show with the girl from the 1970s era BBC title card literally making the scene go to black but turning a knob on the TV.
And there are the words Dan Harmon and his writers put in the Abed character’s mouth, something to the effect that TV is better than real life because it must have structure and logical progression and real beginnings and real endings…
David was giving a frustrated answer to those people who don’t have the brains to figure out that Tony died.
Or he was spelling it out for those who didn’t have the brains to realize he’s still alive.
See, it works both ways.
If I didn’t know better, I’d think Journey had the “Is Tony Dead?” controversy in mind when they sang “it goes on and on and on and on.”
I can’t figure out if it’s more comic or painful that otherwise intelligent people can’t accept that Tony died. Let’s see…”Next meal: Supper” on the blackboard to the Last Supper framing of Tony at the diner to the all three of them eating the onion rings just randomly in that strange way to Members Only guy coming out to fade to black for about 10 minutes….and we think, yeah, David Chase is showing how nervous Tony will always be. The mind reels.
Oh wait, nobody wanted Tony dead anymore, right? That’s it, the perfectly safe Mob boss. Oh my.
LOL at you criticizing anyone else’s intelligence when you’re talking about the Last Supper and onion rings…you can’t make this stuff up.
Absolutely. But it’s less “intelligence” than a stubbornness, an inability to realize one’s initial reading was wrong. It’s one of Alan’s view real blind spots. (From your screen name you seem to be particularly guilty of this.)
The Last Supper construction of the scene isn’t subtle, and if you’re not familiar with the details of it you really shouldn’t be commenting at all. The onion rings are but when example–you can LOL all you want, but if you think David Chase planned his final scene for a year and just randomly decided to shoot each of his three leads eating an onion ring in the same, strange way….well OK….guess he just decided to wing it that day. LOL.
“The Last Supper construction of the scene isn’t subtle” And it wasn’t intentional, either, you nitwit. Chase said so himself.
And only a demented clown would talk about the onion rings as if they had some deeper meaning. Please tell me you’re kidding about the onion rings, because you can’t really be this stupid.
Struck a nerve, huh buddy? Nitwit indeed.
If you don’t think David Chase painstakingly planned every moment of that episode, and particularly that final scene, you are…mistaken, to be charitable to you.
In a scene such as this, or, really, any piece of intelligent film making, there can be enormous meaning in a single shot, a simple glance, or something as trivial as, oh, I don’t know, onion rings. And I can promise you that if you don’t think so, you’re one of the fans that David Chase would cringe that they watched his show.
If you’re analyzing onion rings, you might be an idiot.
I’m sure the “Tony’s alive” crowd is just thrilled to have you on their side.
You are aware the Chase debunked the Last Supper reference, aren’t you? He gave an interview where he said that was not intentional.
Out of curiosity, what do you think the onion rings mean? I’m actually interested in knowing.
Here’s what David Chase had to say about onion rings. YOU are the kind of person that made him cringe. He wishes people like you never watched the Sopranos.
[www.ew.com],,20152845,00.html
“There was a war going on that week and attempted terror attacks in London. But these people were talking about onion rings.”
Look at the contempt when he talks about “these people,” meaning you.
You’re still at it, huh? Honestly, it’s just not that interesting going back and forth here, as it makes shooting fish in a barrel seem challenging. But a quick final response so I’ll hopefully stop getting the email notifications about new comments.
This interview with David Chase hardly “debunks” the Last Supper connection, as you had falsely claimed, and in fact neatly supports exactly what I’m saying.
On the Last Supper parallels: “The interesting thing is that, if you’re creative, there may be things at work that you’re not even aware of: things you learned in school, patterns you’ve internalized. I had no intention of using The Last Supper, but who knows if, subconsciously, it just came out.”
More importantly, while he clearly doesn’t want to discuss it, he affirms the theory that Tony’s death is conveyed by the final scene and moments of the show:
“Everything that pertains to that episode was in that episode. And it was in the episode before that and the one before that and seasons before this one and so on. There had been indications of what the end is like. Remember when Jerry Toricano was killed? Silvio was not aware that the gun had been fired until after Jerry was on his way down to the floor. That’s the way things happen: It’s already going on by the time you even notice it…..I’m not trying to be coy. It’s just that I think that to explain it would diminish it.”
David Chase gets testy when pressed to explain, which I completely understand. He wants his work to stand by itself, as it should. I’ll go one further, that once the artist has released his or her work into the world, the artist has no more claim to it than any other consumer of it. I’m not particularly concerned, for example, over what JK Rowling says now about the Harry Potter universe, because that story has concluded. That’s even more so the case with the Sopranos, as David Chase quite actively has expressed that he does not want to comment further on the world he created.
But he did briefly in the link you posted from 2007, supporting my position (while bristling at being pushed to comment on the details), so thanks for your support there. That’s all, thanks for playing.
“This interview with David Chase hardly “debunks” the Last Supper connection”
I said that he Chase said the Last Supper connection was not intentional, and that’s exactly what Chase said. From the article you quoted, “I had no intention of using the Last Supper.”
It does not support exactly what you’re saying, it contradicts exactly what you’re saying! LOL
And yes, he was mocking the people talking about onion rings, that means you, and deservedly so.
“Tony Soprano is not dead.”
That’s reality. Deal with it.
Oh god, it’s not stopping!
Here’s a little advice for you, try to absorb it:
[www.youtube.com]
“Deal with it.” LOL!
The scene ends, the story is over. The fact this is even a debate seems to ignore the rules of storytelling.
Tony is alive. Here’s why:
The series began when Tony went to see Doctor Melfi. She was our window into Tony’s world. She was us. The series ended in the penultimate episode when Tony cut Melfi off. The final episode was just an epilog to show us how Melfi felt. She was being told a long story, then Boom. The window closed.
And what was the last sound we heard as the screen crashed to black? “It goes on and on and on and on…”
The bottom line to me has always been that Tony didn’t die while the show was on the air. We never saw him die or even be threatened in the last scene.
What happened is that the show ended. There was no more show in which Tony might have died or kept on living or whatever.
He’s dead, Jim.
Alan – it has always been clear to me that WE, the VIEWERS, got whacked in the last episode. Just like Bobby (I think, or Syl?) said near the end – “you don’t hear anything, it all goes black” (or words to that effect). So, we the viewers (through the camera work) come up to Tony and ….black….. just like Bobby said happens when someone gets whacked. Likely we got whacked by the member’s only guy (as we’re not members). And David Chase said there were hints in previous episodes, and I see bobby’s statement as a huge hint. I wonder if you could comment on my theory? Thanks! Mark
To me the best evidence that Tony is alive is all the talk from cast, and producers of a Sopranos film. For months even a year after the last episode people asked them questions about a movie, and several said they would love to. If Tony was dead the main cast(and other producers/Directors, etc.) would know, and would also know no movies could be made.
I think Chase is saying that we all have borderline personality disorder. Melfi said in the first season that men are driven by their insecurities. Insecure motivations are the central theme of the whole show.
The characters in the show have been created by us, our desires, much in the same way that someone with BPD sows conflict among those around them. We need the drama. We need to complain about the lack of an ending. We need to create on for ourselves. “He’s dead”. “He’s alive”.
The story isn’t over. It never ends. It doesn’t end because we keep telling it ourselves.
The only thing that really chaps me is Chase’s claim that he had no definitive intent with the ending..
If this were the case then there would BE no fool going into the bathroom, there would be no boat chat earlier that season, there wouldn’t be any of it..
Not only that, but Chase wants to act all but hurt after making an ending so ambiguous to cap off such a highly indulged show.. Hell, Chase was able to take a 2-year hiatus then come back with a final season which awakened nearly it’s entire audience..
Chase WANTED the timeless uncertain chatter (hence a timeless show) – now he’s just getting fed up with pandora & wants that girl gone!!
You reap what you sew chase…
what a crap
for no reason simple episode turned into Twin Peaks/x files.Moron David go back to your therapist fucker
Tony is alive. Had Tony been killed, the last shot would have been from Tony’s POV looking at the door and his daughter walking in–then fade to black. We are looking at Tony when it goes black. Life goes on and its for us to decide what his life becomes now that his crew is gone.