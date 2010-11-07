‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘Hold Me in Paradise’: Return to normalcy

A review of tonight’s “Boardwalk Empire” coming up just as soon as I besmirch the national pastime…
“We’re at war, kid.” -Nucky
Nucky spends most of “Hold Me in Paradise” out of his comfort zone, both physically and emotionally. He knows Chicago a little, but it’s not his home turf, and he knows nothing about the electability of Warren G. Harding until he gets to spend time with Harding’s campaign manager (and gets some extra insight from one of the johns at Torio’s whorehouse). And as he tells Eli in the episode’s penultimate scene, neither of them are prepared for the war that the Italians have declared on them. It’s a war, and Nucky’s a fixer, not a fighter.
Fortunately, he knows a soldier quite well, and that soldier is conveniently living in the city he’s visiting, which leads to the first Nucky/Jimmy scene since episode three. They’re in a different place now than they were when Nucky sent him away. Jimmy has gained in confidence – and willingness to kill – thanks to his role in taking out Sheridan and his crew, while Nucky is finally beginning to recognize the wisdom of Jimmy’s words from the pilot about how he can’t be “half a gangster” anymore.(*)
(*) Fienberg and I talked about the show on last week’s podcast, and about the dissatisfaction we’ve seen here and elsewhere from some viewers – in particular their frustration with Nucky coming across as a middle manager rather than a mob boss. As Dan said on the show, that’s kind of the point, as we’re spending this season watching him transition from a guy who knows how to get things done under the old rules to one who’s finding a way to survive in a world destined to be run by the Capones and Lucianos. We’re seeing his evolution, and that to me is more interesting than if Buscemi had started the series playing the man as fully-formed.
And just as Nucky recognizes that he needs Jimmy more than he thought, he begins to see that his preconceptions about national politics weren’t right. He enters the convention asking “Who cares about Harding?” and leaves it realizing he’s going to be the next president.(**) Edge screwed him over on the road money, and in meeting Harry Doherty (played by veteran character actor Christopher McDonald), Nucky realizes what horse he should be backing. He runs Atlantic City, and much of the Eastern seaboard’s liquor trade, while remaining the behind-the-scenes power broker, and he can recognize that same skill in Doherty. He throws his backing behind Harding, takes Nan Britton off the campaign’s hands for a while, and looks to be doing well come election time.
(**) History is not a spoiler. We all know – or should know, if our high school history teachers were doing their jobs correctly and we were paying attention – what happened with Harding, and maybe even with Rothstein and the Black Sox scandal, Luciano, Capone, etc. I’m certainly not going to stop people from talking about history in the comments. But given that the series is going to keep letting its fictional characters with significant historical figures, I’m not going to go out of my way to include a lot of detail about what happened next in the real world. Feel free to Google Nan Britton if you want, though.
In the midst of this crisis with Eli and the Italians, Nucky makes another alliance – or, rather, changes one, as he decides that Margaret is the only person he can trust to watch his crooked books until he gets back into town. On the one hand, it’s a smart move, as none of the men in his organization seem entirely trustworthy. On the other, though, Nucky might be underestimating just what a woman with Mrs. Schroeder’s intelligence might do with the information she gleans from reading the ledger.
Earlier in the episode, meanwhile, Margaret learns just how quickly and painfully Nucky can dissolve a relationship, as Lucy turns up at Madame Jeunet’s shop looking just as bitter and jealous as Senator Edge will look when Nucky abandons him in the hotel lobby. (Margaret literally slaps Lucy, where Nucky just throws a few verbal jabs at Edge.) Nucky’s with Margaret now, and she with him, but what happens if the winds change and he’s drawn to some other woman? With what she’s learning about the organization – and with Agent Van Alden’s interest in both her and bringing Nucky down – how badly could she hurt him?
And speaking of Van Alden, he gets his first big spotlight episode story as we get a deeper, sadder glimpse into his marriage, and into how he twists his religious convictions around and around to justify his behavior (or lets himself be twisted around by beliefs that even his wife can recognize are inconsistent). Some of you have compared Van Alden to Rex Banner from “The Simpsons” episode that spoofed Prohbition, and that’s not entirely unfair. As written, and as played by the gravel-voiced Michael Shannon, Van Alden has definite bordered on cartoonish at times. But here he seemed painfully human, if not all that sympathetic, and I admit to being faked out about what he was going to do with the envelopes of cash he’d been keeping from Angela Darmody. I think there’s a part of Van Alden that does want his wife to be happy, and to produce the child she so desperately wants to give him, but he’s too screwed-up – and too selective in his morality – to do it. Some very good work from Shannon in this one.
If Jimmy’s heading back to Atlantic City – both for the percentage stake of the business Nucky offered, and because he recognizes that he’ll never rise very far in a gang where he’s the only non-Italian – Van Alden will have to be dealt with. But Nucky and Jimmy working together – combining Nucky’s business savvy with Jimmy’s ruthlessness and grasp of tactics – should make them very tough for Van Alden, or the Philly wiseguys or anyone else to beat. You make the right alliances, and you maybe do well in this life, whether home or away.
Some other thoughts:
Poor Eli. Even before he gets shot, we see yet again just how badly he wants to be like Nucky – and just how inadequate he seems at the task. Heck, even the stag film catches fire when he’s throwing his private shindig.
In talking with Nan Britton, Nucky mentions a son who died. Certainly, Nucky has spent enough time staring wistfully at the baby incubators that this wouldn’t seem a surprising detail. But do you think it’s true, or just another one of the many lies Nucky tells to ingratiate himself with a particular audience?
I was very glad to see that Richard Harrow is still hanging around with Jimmy. Even though his appearance here was brief, Jack Huston was so fantastic last week that I want to see Richard as part of the show for a while to come.
What did everybody else think?
Very much enjoyed this episode, and was quite happy to see Shooter McGavin himself appear as Harding’s campaign manager.
I’m a bit of a history buff, so that could be one reason I’ve been enjoying the show so much. However, there were parts of this episode I felt that were too on the nose, i.e. Harding’s wife saying how she saw a fortune teller who told her Harding would be killed if elected, and Nucky nearly looking into the camera saying point blank that Harding might win the election. Some subtlety is a good thing.
Also quite curious what happens with Harding’s mistress and their child. Perhaps she becomes a potential love interest for Jimmy once he finds out about his wife’s “Bohemian” lifestyle.
From Wikipedia entry for Florence Harding: “In Washington, Mrs. Harding became deeply interested in astrology. Early in 1920, when Harding was still a dark-horse contender for the Republican presidential nomination, she visited Madam Marcia, a noted clairvoyant in the capital, who predicted that her husband was a shoo-in, but added that he would die suddenly in office.” The accompanying picture of Mrs. Harding looks like a dead ringer for the actress who played her tonight…
Another “on the nose” historical point: Nelson’s wife’s fears of her period just seemed to scream, “Hey, this is a period piece! Remember how wacky people were back then?”
Also, I couldn’t get “I eat pieces of shit like you for breakfast” out of my head every time Shooter entered the frame.
I’m not sure she was afraid, I think it was more of a dread because it signaled another month that she wasn’t pregnant
Well I’m an ignorant foreigner who couldn’t recall whether Harding was ever El Presidente or not so I think you’re projecting a bit here, because it played brilliantly to me.
This is the third week that BE has driven me to Google stuff which I like, Deadwood was the same. Really enjoying Nucky’s journey and appreciate the amount of Chicago backstory we’re getting on Jimmy, which I look forward to seeing play out back in AC.
Anyone interested in the political history of the time period should read 1920: The Year of the Six Presidents by David Pietrusza. It is a fascinating read and deals with many of the same characters in the show
Anyone who is really interested in the boozing, womanizing, astrologizing, hijibnks, bootlegging, suicides, illegitimate children, and a wife’s murder of a president by poison should read the biography Florence Harding, Jazz Age First Lady book about her – big thick blue book they’re making into a feature film, I think Glenn Close or someone like that.
I think it’s entirely possible that when Nucky said he had a son that died, he was referring to Jimmy–it’s already been hinted that Jimmy is his son (and if not his biological one, than he is, of course, as good as a son anyway), so maybe Nucky was speaking metaphorically, as in, “I thought I knew this kid and then he shot five people in the forest and abandoned his wife and kid.” But if Nucky did literally have a baby who died…man, this guy couldn’t have any more baggage, could he?
I immediately had to think of Jimmy as well when Chucky said that.
In more than one occasion, Nucky has made reference to babies, preemies, etc. In the scene last week with his underling (Fleming?) to whom he was going to give his father’s house, they discussed a preemie and Buscemi just looked heartbroken. I’d guess that his wife and child were either lost together during some birthing tragedy or they died separately for related reasons.
And I could be wrong on this, and apologies if it’s been mentioned before, but the one portrait of Nucky’s wife we saw in the first or second episode – it really looked like Molly Parker (Alma Garrett from Deadwood). It wouldn’t surprise me if they have some flashback footage in the can already.
Yes, it is Molly Parker
The actor playing Harding lacked the looks and charisma of the original..the guy playing Senator Edge was more Harding-esque.
That being said, Nucky wears beautiful shoes. And, in Mrs. Schroeder, he has met someone capable of filling them as needed.
Love this show! It’s “The Sopranos” if Ken Burns had made it.
TouchÃ©! I like that last line.
I’ve had this feeling that Jimmy is Nucky’s son. Could he be the son that “died”? I also hope the Richard character hangs around. Kelly McDonald is fantastic as Margaret. This is a fascinating show.
I keep thinking that the Dabney Coleman character is Jimmy’s father and Nucky was responsible for watching out for him because he (Coleman) could not publically acknowledge it and didn’t get along with the mother because of it. When you see Mol and Nucky interact in the earlier episodes it doesn’t seem like they were ever lovers, just someone with different shared bond that ties them together.
I wonder if Eli isn’t Jimmy’s father. Like one time he got drunk and tried to be a womanizer like Nucky, and Nucky made a deal with Jimmy’s mom that he’d take care of them if she didn’t tell Eli… just a thought
The writers have certainly led us to believe that Nucky could be Jimmy’s father, but given the way Nucky and Eli reacted to Luciano when discussing Jimmy’s mother, I wonder if Jimmy might be their nephew. The conversation Nucky had with Jimmy’s mother certainly suggests they could be siblings.
Really really really dislike Agent Van Alden. Overzealous religious kook on a mission from God? Really? He’s such an overblown cliche, it’s hard to take him at all seriously.
You forget that much more recently, J. Edgar Hoover turned out to be **exactly** that same kind of overblown, God-invoking cartoon cliche — except that J. Edgar also had a thing for women’s dresses. And he was so powerful that almost none of this tawdry dirt about him came out until after he died. Truth is MUCH stranger than fiction sometimes, and fiction may need to get strange to accurately reflect at least the feel of truth (which it does, in Van Alden’s case).
People, we have the Internet now. We can stop peddling the silly myth about Hoover’s cross-dressing.
[www.straightdope.com]
I’m really loving how its all unfolding, and totally agree about Nucky’s evolution, and am absolutely in love with Michael Pitt’s character.. I was on the fence the first 5 or so episodes, but once the violence came kicking.. it really started to take off. I’m on board for the finale, and season 2. LOVING IT.
Geez this show was packed full of the historical references tonight! Hey Alan, did you know that was Harding’s campaign slogan before or after the show? If that was already part of your historical knowledge without looking it up, as a history teacher in training, I’m impressed!
The comments on Harding and Doherty from the Ohio judge were interesting and slighty coincidental for me. Cuyahoga County and the CLE area are currently dealing with a serious corruption scandal, and the accusations do now reach into the judicial arena up here, yet again. To hear this character bring up the boys who run CLE, I couldn’t help but think of how relevant those observations still are today. Creepy.
Anyone doing the research into Harding and how his presidency worked out compared to his campaign will likely notice the similarities with our current political atmosphere. The “Return to Normalcy” slogan kept popping into my head over the last year…year and a half….two years in the case of certain races here in OH. A lot of the issues Harding ran on are much like what people are fired up about today, and of course corruption in politics is nothing new. The similarities are actually kinda eerie if you think about it.
The creators really struck gold with their timing on this show. It’s rolling along nicely, Jimmy’s role has fleshed out well and he does an excellent job with the haunted ex-soldier thing. It feels like we’re headed to a major climax for the ending, but at this point I think it’ll be hard to beat Mad Men for a fourth year.
As always, thanks for the wonderful reviews!
Pitt’s Darmody is the character to watch here. I find myself drawn in and mesmerized by both his performance and the evolution of the character. I absolutely think he’ll bring his sniper buddy along to AC with him. I’d almost prefer to see a fictional show revolving around Jimmy’s rise to boss. Knowing this will never come to pass is somewhat annoying.
Totally agree with you. The number of emotional shifts that played across Jimmy’s face right before and once he saw Nucky was some wonderfully subtle acting work.
well it is a tv show so it could happen. remember that. it isnt a fact based historical piece
Just to be a pedant, Harding’s campaign manager spelled his last name as Daugherty. I wondered if we would see a “smoke-filled room.” Except there really wasn’t one at the convention that year, so it was nice to see the cliche used.
The actors couldn’t agree on how to pronounce “Lowden.”
The leading contender for the 1920 Republican nomination for much of 1918 was actually Theodore Roosevelt. But, he died early in 1919, which made him distinctly ill-suited for the job.
Been meaning to mention the Sen Edge thing for weeks now, but last night, when Nucky referred to him as “Wally” I just had to. “Wally Edge” was a pseudonyn used by the owner/blogger on the top NJ political site for the past 10 years or so. His true identity was revealed earlier this year. Interesting that Winter rolled the “wally” into the storyline.
[www.politickernj.com]
[www.nj.com]
Given that Wally Edge named himself after the real Walter Edge, and that calling a grown, powerful man by a kids nickname is an easy way to cut him down, I’m not sure the script was necessarily referencing the blogger.
Alan – I wasn’t saying it was referencing the blogger – just that it’s an interesting coincidence. I found it pretty interesting even before he referred to him as Wally in last night’s episode (that of all the politicians NJ has ever had, Wally Edge was the pseudonym chosen and the name pops up on a favorite show).
Yes, indeed, it was Harry *Daugherty* as is United States Attorney General Harry M Daugherty of Ohio Gang and Teapot Dome fame.
I guess our teachers stop at Harding when they talk of the scandals!
Boardwalk Empire is one of the best shows on tv.
I found this a brilliant episode. Richard’s (war buddy) appearence was indeed worth it, and I thought the girl fight scene at the Ritz was superb. Not sure about the camera work though, at times it’s too much on the nose. Like the scene with <what's her name that want to get pregnant) and her husband – it looked like a shot made by a film student, too much aware of his camera. But all in all, a great strong episode.
Loving the show
Here’s my question – we know that Van Alden sent the money to Angela Darmody and not his wife. What I couldn’t tell when Angela opened the envelope was how it was addressed (ie return address from Jimmy, VanAlden, no return address?). I wonder when Jimmy gets back does she know he sent the money and not all in one lump sum. Does Jimmy know then that VanAlden was opening his mail?
Also – who else besides me thought it was Jimmy’s mom who was taking the money intended for Angela before we found out it was VanAlden?
I didn’t think Jimmy’s mom was taking the money, but I DIDN’T know she was in cahoots with Jimmy to get dirt on Lucky Luciano.
I definitely thought it was Jimmy’s mom. That was a good feint. I was a bit confused by the scene with Van Alden’s wife. I thought he sent her the money.
Sonia, I’m not sure Gillian is in cahoots-more than likely she wised up and knew to pay attention in case it could help. She’s no dummy. Jimmy probably found out from Nucky or something about the relationship, so he asked, and of course she’s gonna tell. That’s how I interpreted it.
I still have no idea *why* Van Alden sent the money to Angela, much less the details of how he did it.
Both are pretty simple, Jayme. Van Alden decided it was against his good Christian values to steal someone else’s money, even if he believed that money to be gotten through illegal means, so he sent it on to the poor single mom. As to how, the guy does work out of a post office, after all…
I was one of the people who compared Van Alden to Banner… I wasn’t being entirely serious there, I just thought it was kind of funny and very cool to see that archetype show up on Boardwalk Empire (remember, Rex Banner is a scary portrayal of the Incorruptible G-Man from various other sources. He’s not intended to be an original character, he’s intended to evoke a type).
Anyway, no insult to the portrayal of Van Alden was intended, I just get a kick out of seeing this type of character portrayed. (And if he had stolen that money, I’d have been very disappointed.)
I get the feeling Van Alden will end up taking Harding’s mistress’ child home to his creepy wife.
I dont know how that will happen…maybe a payoff from Nucky..
I think Van Alden was leaning towards sending the money to his wife until he got a letter from his mother with the fertility ad. Definitely seems like he has mommy issues.
Theres a lot I liked with the whole envelopes of money story. It told us that Jimmy wasn’t such a jerk, he was sending money to his girl and his son it just wasn’t getting there. I also loves the fact that Van Alden looked at the money and thought about giving it to his wife but decided to packaged it up and send it to its proper destination and did so as soon as he could in order to make sure he didn’t give in to the temptation. And the whole thing of him keeping the letters in the first place was great. For episodes we thought Jimmy was a jerk and totally abandoned his family, we saw him mailing money but did not know where it was going that it was not going to his family. Then to end out finding out that Van Alden was using the position of being based out of the post office (which initially started as an insult to his standing in the city) to keep tabs on Jimmy. Great stuff. It also showed that he does have morals, he could have rationalized on taking the money, it’s dirty money and from a gangster but he knew it was wrong to take it and sent it on to the family that it was for. He may be a “Overzealous religious kook” but at least his morals aren’t THAT inconsistent.
I’m skipping reading the comments but I just wanted to say thanks for keeping the history lessons out of the review/recap. I’m a non-American viewer so some of these historical figures are new to me and I have no idea where their personal story may be heading.
Good episode, and excellent write-up/summary. Some, including myself, have bagged on this show for being oh-so predictable and plodding, and this episode was actually neither. It had not one, but TWO anti-Sopranos curveballs (my wife and I use the “What would happen in Sopranos?” notion every time a character faces a major decision in this show and up to this episode had a better batting average than Joe Mauer. Another one is the “drive-by test” to gauge character attachment; hypothetically, if X character from X show was suddenly given the Sonny treatment from “Godfather”, would you care? Safe to say, in this episode’s comparable circumstances, Eli Thompson failed the drive-by test).
I’m thinking “here we go again” as Eli takes over for Nucky (shades of Sil taking over for Tony temporarily) and inevitably something will go horribly awry. However, Van Alden NOT succumbing to temptation was nice, as was Nucky recruiting Jimmy. Two “I haven’t seen this before in Sopranos” twists in one episode! Various characters in Sopranos over various seasons entertained ideas of exploring new careers or leaving the mob for personal reasons, but in the end they all gravitate back toward Tony. It was nice to see Jimmy contemplate the decision on his own terms.
Finally, this seemed to me the most visually vibrant episode yet, particularly the convention setup with all of the red, white, and blue.
Yes indeed, Richard Harrow is a morbidly fascinating character, and I agree with another commenter that Jimmy probably will bring his new pal back to Atlantic city — but I also think Jimmy will quickly regret it because Harrow can turn just plain creepy/problematic in a nanosecond, and it will probably happen at the worst possible time for Jimmy and/or Nucky and will piss off Nucky (as in, this is another fine mess you’ve gotten us into, which means more tension and less status again for Jimmy … but we get to wait for that).
Finally, I do think there’s political calculation behind it nearly every time Nucky says something about children or having lost one of his own, but having seen the way he interacts with Margaret’s kids, I also think the loss of his son is real, just as the loss of his wife and the subsequent grief are real. But I guess we’ll wait and see, yes?
So HARDING was the imbecile president, I couldn’t remember which one! LoL.
Historical fact: When Irishmen were up against it in battle — exactly, they would call in their women. Nuck Nuck Nucky’s got himself an Ace in the Hole with Margaret.
LOVE SHOOTER. And the plot thickens…
– MBG
Lucy’s accent is so strong, that in the lobby scene, I couldn’t figure out what was so bad about being called a “dumbest Door I ever met.” It took me three viewings and a night’s sleep to figure it out. Does that mean I’m a dumb door?