Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 44: ‘Boardwalk Empire,’ ‘Chuck,’ ‘Modern Family,’ ’30 for 30′ and more

#Modern Family #Boardwalk Empire
Senior Television Writer
11.01.10 19 Comments

The

It’s check-in time on this Firewall & Iceberg Podcast. With no new series to review, Dan and I instead offer mid-season opinions on shows we love (“Boardwalk Empire”) and shows we’re finding a bit more problematic (“Modern Family”). The rundown:

“Chuck” — 01:45 – 10:10
30 for 30 — 10:20 – 20:45
“Modern Family” — 20:55 – 29:25
Reader Mail — 29:30 – 38:00
“Boardwalk Empire” 38:00 – 50:00

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Latest Posts from What’s Alan Watching
By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix.

Follow Alan Sepinwall and Whats Alan Watching on

RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/645/waw_alert_newjs.js

Around The Web

TOPICS#Modern Family#Boardwalk Empire
TAGS30 FOR 30ALAN SEPINWALLBOARDWALK EMPIRECHUCKFirewall IcebergMODERN FAMILY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP