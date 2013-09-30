‘Breaking Bad’ finale sets ratings records

“Breaking Bad” went out with several bangs, story-wise (which I discussed in my review of the series finale), and some even bigger ones, business-wise, as the last episode drew a record 10.3 million viewers and more than tripled the demographic rating of last summer’s finale.
The episode averaged 10.3 million viewers overall, and 6.7 million viewers aged 18-49. The concluding installment of “Talking Bad” – which traded places for the night with the underperforming “Low Winter Sun” – followed with 4.4 million viewers, 2.9 million of them in the demo.
This ratings growth at the end of a series that for a long time was a boutique success at best for AMC – remember how the channel played hardball with Sony and Vince Gilligan about how many episodes they would pay for in a final season? – is amazing, a perfect storm of changing technologies and the right show to benefit from it. At the Emmys last week, Gilligan thanked Netflix for helping to keep the show on the air, and the streaming video service – along with AMC’s frequent reruns (including a marathon of the entire series that started last Wednesday), its On Demand service, DVDs, Blu-rays, etc. – provided a tangible, easily accessible outlet for latecomers who had heard the raves from their friends. And where previous seasons had grown slightly in the ratings thanks to that Netflix/etc. bump, this year presumably brought in everyone who had been catching up the whole time, and who didn’t want to have the final season (and this final episode in particular) spoiled for them.
So while it’s easy to look at these giant ratings and say AMC should have just given Gilligan more seasons and/or episodes, it’s possible that this huge crowd wouldn’t have showed up until whenever the last season wound up being.
As AMC president Charlie Collier said in a statement about the ratings, “We tip our Heisenberg hat to the fans who made this a truly shared experience.”
I’m curious what your specific viewing experience has been with the show. Obviously, some of you have been there from the start, or jumped in at seasons 2 or 3, but have any of you been watching via Netflix or other home video options and chose this as the year you had to watch it live?
I caught up on Netflix before the start of season 4 specifically because of your writing about it. Really intrigued me and most of your recommendations have been really good. Once I got caught up, I watched every show on first airing if I could. Season 4 especially cemented the whole experience for me because Gus Fring was an absolutely amazing villain.
I always start the episodes 15-20 minutes late to skip the commercials
I always start the episodes late as well; cannot stand waiting through endless commercials.I was one of the very few people in my community who watched BB from the 1st season. It wasn’t an easy show to watch, but I appreciated the artistic values of the episodes lighting, camera use, etc. as well as the acting, of course. I actually am glad it’s over, the hype of all this got to be way over the top! I actually have some early swag from the show like a BB baseball hat, BB t shirt (with a very small logo) and bright yellow Pollos Hermanos tshirt. Guess they are collectors items now!
Last night was the first time I’ve watched a television show live in ages. I also usually start 15-30 mins. late, but last night I was so afraid of the DVR going on the fritz for some unknown reason that I didn’t even want to risk it.
I watched Seasons 1-4 on Netflix this summer. Streamed 1st half of S5, then watched 2nd half of S5 live. Wish I’d have watched the whole show live, but it was an amazing feeling to finish season 1 and know there was so much more show to enjoy.
also, I googled every single one of your recaps immediately after watching each episode. Fantastic viewing experience for me. I’ve done that w/ Homeland and Boardwalk Empire, too. I just had to watch these last 8 eps live otherwise I’d have done the same.
I caught up on Netflix during the winter of 2012 then started live with the first part of season 5 last summer. But I did the same thing you did, I went back and read Alan’s old reviews after watching the S1-4 episodes. I almost can’t even properly enjoy a drama on TV anymore if Alan doesn’t review it!
I had been watching Mad Men for a while and heard this show about a meth dealing teacher was pretty great. I started catching up on Netflix in the summer before season 5 (part one). Haven’t missed one live since…
Same here. Think the binge watching helped me crave it more…
I wonder how many live-viewers succumbed to HBO’s ad for the season premiere of “Eastbound & Down,” and switched over at 10:00. (No I don’t.)
Breaking Bad was always a show that I meant to get around to, but never did until late last year. That’s when, with the help of Netflix, I burned through the first four seasons in the span of a month or two; then I bought season 5A on Amazon streaming because I couldn’t wait for it to be on Netflix too. I was able to watch the last season on AMC, but never would have if I weren’t able to catch up on the bulk of it through Netflix to get me hooked.
I was able to catch seasons 1-3? on AMC repeats when you, Alan, let us know that it was showing at 1 AM or 2 AM. So I set the DVR and caught up. So season 4 was the first I watched in real time. I don’t remember when Breaking Bad hit Netflix Streaming, but I’ve definitely rewatched it several times since season 4 aired. And now seriously considering getting the Barrel Collection of the series just for the special features
This is basically how I first caught up with the show, too. The seasons 1-3 re-runs on late Wednesday nights in early 2011 also started at the same time my family bought its first DVR, so it came at a very convenient time for me.
I had never seen an episode until after the Writers Room episode on IFC. Then I marathoned on Netflix and caught up by the second episode of 5B.
I always wonder about new people. If you watched it and really went through the slings and arrows for the last 5 years, you can appreciate it so much more. Have to give credit to net flicks and this summer for viewers to see it. I still feel it’s like missing the train.
You have to sweat every week and talk on this forum r others and learn all the nuances of BB. I am glad I was there at the beginning.
Hope you enjoyed it.
I don’t think that’s true. I think many, many shows benefit from marathon binges. It helps you immerse yourself in the world. Saying you had to be in at the beginning to get the whole experience smacks of fan boys questioning a newer fan’s sincerity. Art is art and people can join to appreciate at any point as long as they watch it all. I’ve watched some things from the beginning (Mad Men, the Sopranos, Deadwood) and been slightly late to the party for others (Breaking Bad, Lost, BSG) and done the whole thing after the fact (the Wire, Six Feet Under). Can’t say that one experience is more intense or valid than the other.
I watched the pilot a long time ago because it was free on Amazon but I didn’t catch up on the series until after the first half of this season. These past 8 eps are the first I ever saw live.
I came in late and caught up on Netflix and through “other means” so that I could watch the finale of season 4 live (not like anything interesting happened in that episode).
I started watching in time for Season 3, thanks to the periodic replays on AMC. I was the first of my friends and coworkers to watch the show and recommend it to others, all of whom managed to get caught up via marathon replays, On Demand, DVDs and Netflix over the ensuing seasons. Instead of watching the finale by myself, I was with 8 other people, all of whom came to the show late in its run.
I keep being told that I need to watch The Good Wife. If CBS was nearly as proactive as AMC has been in making this content available, I would most certainly make the effort.
I keep wondering if I should watch The Good Wife, but even its partisans seem a bit ambivalent about the show.
I marathoned through The Good Wife recently, as it just became available on Hulu Plus. I’d say it’s quite good, but not great. The case of the week structure is not well suited for binge watching.
Thanks, Amanda! I’m surprised that it is on Hulu+. It seems that currently-airing CBS shows are rarely available there.
Penny wise, I did the same as you, although it was about halfway thru season 2 that I first started watching. Then, before season 3 started, IIRC, AMC started broadcasting The Best of Breaking Bad which meant, certain episodes from the first 2 seasons but not all of them. It was a weird way to get introduced to BrBa, but it worked, and I was hooked. It made me wonder why AMC took so long to really show Breaking Bad some love, though.
Started beginning of August and caught up to second have of season 5 premiere!
Yeah, I think Netflix deserves a lot of credit for these ratings, along with AMC/Sony’s willingness to license it to them. I personally caught up three years ago because a friend had purchased the first two seasons on DVD, and then watched “live” via an iTunes subscription.
But I got other friends hooked through Netflix, which is why I think every good show needs to take advantage of it. I think this is also true for why “Scandal” is gaining popularity — because it is available on Netflix and ABC.com.
I hope this will finally convince studios and networks to just let go and allow multiple platforms to stream their content, because it will inevitably help them out in the long term.
Specifically the FX shows. I REALLY want to see The Americans, but can’t find it on any streaming service, and don’t want to pay extra to download the series on iTunes.
I really think it depends on the show. Mad Men has been streaming for just as long as Breaking Bad and it hasn’t gotten any kind of boost. The Killing had a next-day Netflix deal and that didn’t real help.
And I don’t think Netflix really did anything for Scandal. It actually debuted last year to lower ratings than Last Resort and didn’t start building momentum until December/January, when there were still only the first 7 (widely panned) episodes on Netflix. I think Scandal’s rise was due to it becoming a good show with a good lead-in. If it sees a boost this year over last year’s finale, then Netflix might have had something to do with that, but not its second season rise.
@Rugman11 – I just got caught up on Scandal via Netflix this summer. I think it’s had a great word-of-mouth campaign that led a lot of people to it.
Right, but that hasn’t yet been reflected in the ratings because Scandal hasn’t debuted yet. I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a ratings bump for Scandal this year, but I also wouldn’t be surprised if there wasn’t.
I’m just saying that I don’t think Scandal’s jump from a 1.9/2.0/2.1 rated show to a 2.9/3.0/3.1 rated show last year was based on Netflix. I think it was just because it’s a good show that’s pulpy and easy to get in o.
Agree with Rugman11, Breaking Bad is a far more accessible even Straussian show than Mad Men or even The Wire. In that way only, it reminds me of the Sopranos. You can watch it for the action and be satisfied and you can watch it more closely and carefully and also feel satiated.
I started watching BB (after Season 2) and Mad Men (after Season 2) late but the experiences of each are quite different.
On The Americans, I too wish it had been available on Netflix or Hulu/Hulu+. I broke down and downloaded it via iTunes.
This is exactly why I haven’t caught up on The Americans or even Justified (if it’s on netflix I apologize, I haven’t looked recently). I love watching thru netflix and hulu. I did watch BB finale live last night though.
Also re: Mad Men- caught an episode live in season 4 and was hooked. It wasn’t on Netflix yet so I borrowed it from a friend and went crazy marathoning. Agree that it is significantly less accessible than BB
I think I started after season 1 or 2… Can’t really remember. But I definitely did not start at the beggining. Even so, I feel like an early adopter of this incredible show because so many people didn’t catch up until recently. I know that there are probably 5-10 people that didn’t start until I told them to in the last year or so.
started watching towards the end of season 1 when i caught a marathon of the show on the IFC channel.
I caught up on the first three seasons (had been overseas during the initial airing), and was a weekly viewer for seasons four and five!
I didn’t start watching til a few weeks ago when I noticed it on Netflix and thought “hey, I should really start watching that show – I know Alan really likes it.” So I did, and I was hooked almost immediately. I raced home from work every night so I could watch the next episodes, and I spent two weekends basically doing nothing but watching. I started watching just a few days before the final season aired, so I was able to set my Tivo to catch it, and I just saved them til I finished catching up on Netflix. I ended up watching the last 5 episodes live because I had caught up. For me, though I’ve had less time to enjoyed it, it was a really immersive (and really powerful) experience. With none of the confusion and forgetfulness that comes with trying to remember some nuance that happened 3 years ago. I miraculously ended up not being spoiled for anything too.
I marathoned seasons 1-4 just before season 5A.
I caught up via Netflix over the winter after word of mouth from friends. My girlfriend hadn’t seen an episode as of last week, and I basically forced her to watch the first 3 episodes during AMC’s marathon. Now we have all 60+ episodes on the DVR, and she’s already on Season 2.
Now the hard part comes for her avoiding spoilers — and EW’s Twitter feed…
My girlfriend and best friend both furiously worked to catch up for the finale. Watching on Netflix and then iTunes so we could have a finale party.
The last 8 episodes are the first i watched on a weekly basis. Watched four seasons on netflix and 5pt1 on dvd. Always felt the show was at its best 2 or even 3 episodes at a time. Although, it took me to some really dark places.
Better than the evil lurking in my mind all week until sunday. The show haunted me for the last two months.
Yes. I started watching on Netflix just prior to the start of the second half of the last season. When that season started, though, I couldn’t resist. (I think, at that point, I had just finished the second ep of the second season.) I “had to” watch the last 8 eps live. (Of course, had I been given a link to a summary of the finale last Friday, I probably would have read it. I’m numb to spoilers now.)
I am a big Malcolm in the Middle fan (I’m a gifted middle child, go figure) so I tried it to see Hal. We used Netflix for the first 2, and then got even with 3 as it was happening. Then 4 and 5 were viewed day-of.
We watched the first seasons on netflix, then season passes on iTunes. Had to watch finale live!!
In the summer of 2008 I was finally out of grad school and had a couple of weeks where I was living in a new town before my job started, so I watched a bunch of pilots for shows I’d been meaning to watch but had never gotten around to: Mad Men, Breaking Bad, HIMYM, and a few others. I liked it, but I didn’t get around to watching until I binged the first two seasons the next fall. I’ve been watching life ever since.
I kept hearing about how great the show was, so around Christmas 2010 I found the first two seasons on sale on DVD. They were so cheap that given its reputation, I decided to give it a whirl. My husband and my sister and I blew through the two seasons in about a week! Not long after, AMC started re-running Season 3 in advance of Season 4, so we set up the DVR and caught up that way. We watched everything from Season 4 on via DVR as it aired, usually just buffering a few minutes for optimal commercial skippage.
I used bit torrent to download and watch the first 3 seasons. I watched the rest live, or same night DVR if Breaking Bad was running opposite an HBO or Showtime show that didn’t have commercials. Since then, I’ve also bought every season on blu-ray and rewatched them all at least once.
Started at the beginning of season 2, haven’t missed an episode since.
I watched the pilot when it aired and couldn’t get into it, but all my TV-loving friends loved the show, and said I would too. I diligently refused to give it another shot until this August, finally beaten down by “Are you serious?? YOU don’t watch BREAKING BAD?” Netflix and my DVR got me caught up within two weeks (it was madness) and I’ve been watching live for the past 4 or 5 weeks. Catching up in time to finish was easily one of the best decisions I’ve made this year.
Like many others apparently, I marathoned seasons 1-3 (on DVD as I didn’t have Netflix and not sure the show was available on that medium yet) prior to season 4’s premiere and then watched live from there. And I’ve already done 1 full-rewatch, prior to season 5B.
I didn’t have the time to watch the series when it originally aired. But I always intended on watching it at some point. This past year I binged-watched on Netflix and caught up through Season 5a. My husband hadn’t seen the entire series either so I convinced him to catch up with my viewing so we could watch this last season together. Vince Gilligan was right about thanking Netflix because we are the very type of latecomers to his show that he was referring to. And we are so glad that we were able to catch up this way.
AMC aired a first-season marathon before the second one started, and I ended up watching all of it, and was along for the ride ever since. Watching the show soar in popularity has been quite satisfying.
It was a case of being interested in the show, but missing the first episode. I finally bought the discs and caught up between the third and fourth seasons.
Makes me think if the timing had been a little different, the same thing could have happened with “The Shield.” Ease of viewing has really come a long way in a few short years.
I’ve been watching weekly since the very beginning. I remember watching the first episode having no idea what it was, except that the dad from Malcolm in the Middle and Amanda Seyfried’s boyfriend from Big Love were in it.
Most people I know caught up fairly recently. My sister just took my DVDs of S1-2 last week, and is now hooked.
I jumped in (after Alan’s great reviews) around the middle of season 2 after catching up. I DVR everything, and although I really wanted to watch this live because of twitter/live chats, it’s hard for me watch tv at 6pm on the west coast with kids running around. Started right at 8:30 when they went to bed.
I started the entire series about a month ago on netflix and caught the 2nd half of S 5 on DVR. The finale was the only episode I watched live.
These show creators owe a lot of thanks to writers like Alan and websites like hitfix and grantland. Both sites offer great recaps mixed in with podcasts…really makes the experience much more fun as a viewer.
As others have mentioned, I caught up on seasons 1-3 by DVRing the 1 am reruns (I want to say it was 1 am and 2 am on Wednesday nights/Thursday mornings?) then watched live from season 4 on. One time AMC messed up their scheduling and my DVR picked up an hour of “Once Upon a Time in Mexico”, but it was at the point in the show where they were doing a lot of scenes with the twins in Mexico, so I didn’t realize until Johnny Depp showed up 10 minutes into the DVR recording that I wasn’t watching BB.
Anyway, AMC was savvy, even early on, to air the all the reruns in order at a DVR-able time (also, they’ve done the same recently with Mad Men on Sunday mornings) — I didn’t have Netflix at this point and wouldn’t have invested in DVDs, but this method got me hooked on the show.
Back in March 2008, I had my tonsils taken out and one of the nurses raved about this hilarious new show she had been watching called “Breaking Bad”. She described the show as the story of a high school teacher who finds out he has cancer and uses his chemistry knowledge to make crystal meth, so I had my doubts about how funny it would be. Didn’t know Cranston was in it. Didn’t know it was on AMC. Not even sure I knew what AMC was at the time. I didn’t catch up on Mad Men until right as season 2 was ending.
Cut to fall of 2011, me waiting for Breaking Bad season 4 to end so The Walking Dead would start back up (oh how the tables have turned for me). It wasn’t until my brother convinced me to start watching and you and Fienberg called it one of the best shows ever on your podcast that I finally started. Caught up in about a month between Thanksgiving and Christmas. A very good decision. Thanks, Alan! (Sorry, random nurse! Should’ve believed you!)
I’ve watched since the very first episode aired back in 2008. I was on vacation and our group all agreed to give Breaking Bad a shot that night. Best decision ever. Haven’t missed an episode since.
I started the show last spring, catching up via Netflix (S1-3), then OnDemand (S4) just in time for the first half of Season 5 to begin. My brother and father had been bugging me for some time to watch and I did!
I’ve been watching live since season 3, having watched the first season on DVD from Netflix and season 2 reruns on AMC. Between reruns and season DVD sets, I can’t say how many times I’ve seen individual episodes. Not only is Breaking Bad the greatest drama to yet hit TV — not a so-so episode in the bunch — but it’s also the most re-watchable.
I watched seasons 1-4 on Netflix earlier this year, watched 5A On Demand so I could watch the 5B live. I’m always late to the party but I’m a sucker for the shared experience of the live finale. Plus I knew there was no way I would avoid spoilers.
I caught up just last wednesday, and it was totally worth it. Thanks Netflix.
After hearing so much buzz on Twitter (particularly Rich Eisen), I watched on Netflix for seasons 1-4. I purchased 5a on Amazon before it came to Netflix, and I watched 5b live.
By the way, I want to personally tell you how much I enjoyed reading your reviews. Googling “Sepinwall ” was a ritual after each episode.
That should read “Googling Sepinwall and the episode name was a ritual after each episode”
I caught up just last wednesday and it was totally worth it. Thanks netflix.
“but have any of you been watching via Netflix or other home video options and chose this as the year you had to watch it live?”
Yes. I’m that guy. I had never watched an episode before July of this years. Watched all 4.5 seasons on Netflix in a couple of weeks, then watched all eight of this season’s episode live.
I was just browsing Netflix, found Breaking Bad, started watching and couldn’t stop through seasons 1-3! Then watched seasons 4 and 5 as they aired. I was already reading your reviews of The Wire and respected your opinion, so the fact that you liked it helped.
I watched the first three seasons on DVD in 2010 after hearing rave reviews from friends (who were massive LOST fans – I couldn’t understand at that time how they were OK with all the LOST actors being shut-out at the Emmys by Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. I get it now!) It was a very long wait from my binge-watch in summer 2010 to the start of S4 in summer 2011, but I watched S4 and S5 live, and I’m thrilled with the success it’s achieved! It’s so great to see a worthy show enjoy the spotlight.