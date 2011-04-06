‘Breaking In’ – ‘Pilot’: Hack don’t crack

04.06.11

I offered my review of FOX’s “Breaking In” this morning. Now it’s your turn. Was there enough here with Bret Harrison, Christian Slater, Odette Annable and company to make this show regular viewing for you? Or did you, like me, find a distinct lack of laughter for a 30-minute network comedy pilot?

