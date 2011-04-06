‘Breaking In’ – ‘Pilot’: Hack don’t crack

I offered my review of FOX’s “Breaking In” this morning. Now it’s your turn. Was there enough here with Bret Harrison, Christian Slater, Odette Annable and company to make this show regular viewing for you? Or did you, like me, find a distinct lack of laughter for a 30-minute network comedy pilot?
Really, really bad. Christian Slater would have been better off joining the cast of Two and a Half Men.
The problem is with the concept–this shouldn’t be a 30 minute sitcom. It oughta be a light hour-long procedural in the vein of something like White Collar or Leverage. Leave the same amount of quasi-comic material, and just add more detail to the motivation/planning/execution of the heists, and that’s a show I’d watch. This isn’t.
I can’t really argue with this. Chuck, Psych, White Collar, and Royal Pains have all kind of tackled this style better than Breaking In.
I was thinking this, too. The problem for me is that Leverage has slightly more interesting actors and it’s still one of the most painfully boring shows I’ve ever seen in a genre that I really like. Breaking In has fairly ridiculous people and a ridiculous premise, and that’s where all the humor comes from. If you stretch things out, you actually have to dwell on the characters and plot, and you lose the snappiness that allows those jokes to land.
I was thinking about the same thing after I watched the pilot. Maybe it was because I had a few beers in me, but that pilot seemed almost ADD in its pace, bouncing around from scene to scene. To be fair Scott, Psych has an ABSURD premise and ABSURD characters, and it still manages to be a snappy and funny show most of the time.
I disagree. Add in Burn Notice and Covert Affairs to the shows already mentioned, and you’re looking at an awfully crowded market for hour long action comedies. And as much as I like some of those shows, even the best of them often seem to groan under the weight of added dramatic expectations that comes along with the hour-long format.
Chuck, for example, often seems constrained by a broad slapsticky comic sensibility that undercuts any sense of real stakes, which makes the spy plots feel unsatisfyingly realized, which in turns makes the romance and character work feel all unmoored. Leverage seems to be torn the other way — while clearly focused on the action, and pulling off the comedic bits well, the show feels compelled to keep plugging at the character drama aspect that it just hasn’t given the viewer anything to emotionally invest in.
Breaking In, if it ever finds its stride, only needing to fill 22 minute episodes, can keep the job as a backdrop and springboard for absurd situations, and just stick to mining its characters for comedy.
I legitimately laughed twice – both via Oz’s “I’ll allow it”. I also chuckled enough to bring me back. It wasn’t great. It wasn’t awful. Frankly, without Bret Harrison, Christian Slater, and a surprisingly, ridiculously awesome Michael Rosenbaum I probably wouldn’t come back. But there are enough people I like to make me watch at least these six episodes.
I thought they finally put Christian Slater in a role that fits him like a glove. As to the rest of the cast, I don’t know who any of them are, and it doesn’t seem like any of them are getting a breakthrough role here. Just passable actors given passable roles they can perform, well, passably. I think the show was funny at times, and can grow in it’s humor, but I doubt the generic cast will every be compelling in any way.
On that note, I found the reference to Mr. Sunshine’s pilot strange, because for me they were complete opposites. Breaking in’s pilot features unremarkable actors in roles well-suited to them; Mr. Sunshine started with a number of remarkable actors, all of whom were in roles weakly-suited to them. To be fair, MS veered off it’s premise and closer to the actor’s wheelhouses, and because the actors are talented the show got better. In the absence of deep talent, I don’t see anything Breaking in can do to be better.
It was fine, but just fine.
Agreed all around. It’s not Great Television, but I’ll take it since the superior LEVERAGE (which it’s clearly stealing from) isn’t on right now.
The only thing that kept me in it was the hope that at some point the Breaking In crew would cross paths with the gang from It’s Always Sunny. Same exterior and Rosenbaum also played a d-bag boyfriend in one of the earlier seasons.
I agree it just wasn’t funny. There may have been one point where I had an audible laugh but it must’ve been pretty forgettable because here I am not 2 hours later and I can’t for the life of me remember what it was. I don’t think this is a show I’ll be getting into…
Well, I liked it. I agree, not a laugh out loud funny sit-com. For me it was a shorter, more humorous, version of Leverage (which I like a lot). I’ll give it a shot—c’mon the Kirk chair was awesome!
I’ll keep watching (but I watch Outsourced, Perfect Couples, Mad Love, Better with You, and Traffic Light (which I actually love) as well, so take that as you will). Bret Harrison is always entertaining enough for me (except in V), and I laughed a couple times. There was some line about having sex with a candy bar that got a decent chuckle out of me.
The only likeable/interesting character for me was the safecracker’s boyfriend. I can see why they decided to make him a regular. Everyone else was boring. I just couldn’t buy into it, but I’ll watch a few more episodes to see if it gets better.
This is just my theory, but aside from the show itself, I think the problem also lies with FOX and how it schedules certain programs. First, the World Series throws a wrench into it’s fall schedule, then AI comes along a few months later and really shakes up the spring schedule. Sometimes AI is an hour, sometimes 90 mins, sometimes two hours. It also airs on two nights. It messes with their schedule just enough that it’s hard for their other midweek shows to establish a good rhythm (although Tuesdays have become more stable since the AI shift to Wednesday). Human Target suffered for this, and a half-hour show like Breaking In seems isolated when it’s by itself in a post 90-min slot. I just can’t imagine FOX having a good sitcom anymore (with Raising Hope being a great exception to the rule).
I liked it and laughed out loud, though I wasn’t expecting to based on Alan’s review.
The boyfriend is silly and the rivalry is made up but I liked Oz’s examples of how he helped people…
They nailed it on the podcast when they said all the elements here should work, but for some reason, they don’t. I get what the show is trying to do and it should be right up my alley, but I didn’t laugh once and found the plot kind of annoying, though I did like how Harrison stole the second car. I don’t agree that this needs to be an hour like Chuck, Psych, etc, but it does need to be funny.
I loved the characters a ton and got several laughs albeit smaller ones out of the jokes, The that does not look consensual line was one that i found funny.
I caught this one late on Hulu, having heard about it for the first time in an interview with Christian Slater.
Eh, I found it amusing. It didn’t make me laugh out loud, but it did make me smile. We’ll see how long it keeps doing that. I have a lot of residual affection for Bret Harrison from his days on Reaper, and that will carry me a way. I’m also enjoying Christian Slater’s performance.
I’m surprised that so many people liked Michael Rosenbaum as the boyfriend. He was fantastic as Lex Luthor on Smallville, but I thought the boyfriend character here was a little too over-the-top, more of a caricature than a character. I don’t know how much of that is him and how much is the writing.
And I had a can’t-suspend-disbelief-that-much moment when they expected me to believe that this town had two different Lamborghini dealerships with almost exactly the same name. It’s probably trademark infringement, and in any case bad business, to have a business name that is easily confused with another one nearby. Although I did like the way the co-worker psyched him out on that one.
Regarding the geek pop culture references: I’m amused, but still… aren’t these guys a little bit young to be name checking Classic Trek (1960s) and Original Star Wars (1970s)?