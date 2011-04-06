Review: FOX’s ‘Breaking In’ likable but not funny enough

By all rights, I should really enjoy FOX’s new comedy “Breaking In,” which debuts tonight at 9:30 after “American Idol.”
The series, about a company that specializes in trying to rob its own clients to identify security flaws, stars Bret Harrison, whom I liked a lot playing a similar role on the CW’s “Reaper” and a previous FOX workplace comedy, “The Loop.” It has Christian Slater, as Harrison’s manipulative boss, having embraced the Jack Nicholson mannerisms that have typified his most entertaining performances. There are tons of nerd and pop culture references, from Slater’s character having Captain Kirk’s chair from “Star Trek” in his office to one of Harrison’s new colleagues showing up to work dressed as Han Solo.
In other words, “Breaking In” feels like a show that should be perfectly suited to my tastes, except for one problem:
It’s not funny.
I’ve seen two episodes of the show, and I’m not sure I laughed out loud even once at either one. It’s not painful – there are likable actors and the office setting is loose and fun – but none of the jokes land, at all.
This has been a strange and disappointing spring for comedies like this – shows that should be good but seem to have suffered a humor-ectomy – including CBS’ “Mad Love” (featuring Harrison’s old “Reaper” co-star Tyler Labine) and ABC’s “Mr. Sunshine.” I would say that “Breaking In” falls in between those two, as it’s far less overbearing than “Mad Love” quickly became but doesn’t provide the laughs that “Mr. Sunshine” has been able to produce on occasion. (It also lacks the instantly-catchy, brilliantly concise “Mr. Sunshine” theme song.)
So why doesn’t “Breaking In” work, despite a bunch of solid components? Well, it almost feels like the creative team – including writer Adam F. Goldberg and director Seth Gordon (“King of Kong”) – assembled the pieces and called it a day.
Harrison is playing almost the exact same flustered young professional with the boss from Hell- in the case of “Reaper,” where Ray Wise played Satan himself, it was literal – that he did on his two previous shows. The new show even gives him his third unrequited crush in a row on an attractive brunette, in this case Odette Annable (formerly Odette Yustman), playing the team’s expert safecracker. (And as with Missy Peregrym on “Reaper” and Amanda Loncar on “The Loop,” Annable isn’t asked to do much more than look attractive – in one episode, she puts on a black rubber suit because the plot conveniently demands it – and act oblivious to Harrison’s obvious crush.) It’s a part that Harrison could play on auto-pilot by now, and it feels like it was written that way.
Similarly, all the geek culture references seem mainly there because it’s expected. There aren’t usually jokes built around them – it’s just namechecking for the sake of pandering to a specific demographic.
So Harrison runs around a lot, terrified of the next mindgame Slater’s going to play on him, or the next prank McAuley will pull on him, or the next appearance by Annable’s obnoxious boyfriend (Michael Rosenbaum from “Smallville”). And if there aren’t many laughs, at least the pace is quick.
With the previous two not-quite-there spring comedies, I said in my initial review that I hoped the talent involved would eventually lead to better comedy; with “Mad Love,” that never happened, while “Mr. Sunshine” tends to go back and forth. I have no idea if “Breaking In” has another gear in it, or if the show is what it’s always going to be. But with “Idol” as a lead-in, it should get to stick around long enough to either find itself or stop trying.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
That’s too bad. I actually just finished blasting through all of Reaper and enjoyed it immensely despite its sometimes very weird decisions in plotting and characterization.
Poor Bret Harrison. Will he ever play a lead character that’s successful?
Alan – what is your take on posting reviews of a show prior to air for the general public? Do you feel that your “tainting the jury pool” by posting your opinion prior to having people make up their own mind and thoughts?
Now, I personally think your reviews are sharp and on-point, I’m just interested in your perspective in why the posts go up the day of premiere versus just after on-air.
It’s the same reason movie critics run their reviews on the morning the movie hits theaters, why music critics present reviews of new albums the day they’re released, etc. A large chunk of the job of a critic – and, at one point, the sum total of the job – is to serve as a consumer service, to tell people what they should be sampling and what they should save their time and money on by ignoring. It’s something I’ve always done – long before I started writing all these after-the-fact reviews – and something I will always do for as long as I do this for a living.
I feel a think piece coming. Has he role of critic been democratized to such a degree that it has lost any authoritative value?
As Alan points out (and Pauline Kael said somewhere) the role of the critic used to be that of independent voice that cut through financially and socially generated hype and advertising to provide an honest assessment of whether a work was worth the time investment it required.
Now the role of the critic seems to be to offer an opinion for viewers to compare their own impressions with either to reinforce their own value judgement or to rail against. I’m not sure I like that evolution.
I think the critic does both, depending on the person. For any new show I am on the fence about (Lights Out, Mr Sunshine, Perfect Couples etc) I will check to see what Alan has to say before making a decision to watch, and on a number of occasions his opinion has helped me make my ultimate decision. Not based on his “positive” or “negative” review as much as his reasons behind it. His review of The Killing was what ultimately made me decide to watch, his frequent praise for Breaking Bad was what made me finally start watching that show when AMC reran it from ep 1 a few months ago (and is now my favorite current show and in my all time top 5), and his negative review of Perfect Couples helped me decide to ultimately pass on that one.
At the same time I also enjoy reading his ongoing reviews of shows I currently watch and compare his opinions to my own.
I definitely come to HitFix (and AV Club) interested in advanced TV reviews so I know whether or not to bother with something. My time is limited (as is everyone’s time I’m sure), and it’s helpful for me to hear that this show seems mediocre or that another show (i.e. The Killing) has a lot of potential.
But I also enjoy regular episode reviews of a show I’m already watching because it can provide insight or food for thought that didn’t occur to me previously.
I guess I think everything is fine?
I’ll give it a few episodes for Harrison and Rosenbaum. Although I hate pandering “nerd references”, so if that keeps up I may be out sooner than planned.
I’m pretty sure the writers on the show are big nerds.
@DUH – Maybe, but I’m sure the writers for Tyler Perry’s House of Payne are black and that hasn’t automatically made them able to write Chappelle Show-quality jokes.
@Mike, that comment makes no sense. Also, Neal Brennan, Dave Chapelle’s co-writer, is white.
Being an example of [x] does not automatically mean you can write funny shows about [x]. Being a funny writer and being able to write about [x] in a funny way is the more relevant skill.
I would have probably made a Family Guy v. Community comparison myself.
It’s a bit off topic, but Neal Brennan (since you brought him up) has one of the funniest twitter accounts around, follow him if you like to laugh.
I really like Harrison since his Grounded for Life days and like Slater, so I checked out the pilot tonight. it wasn’t very good, but wasn’t horrible either. I’ll give it a few episodes but hope it gets better
Hearing about so many “meh” half-hour shows makes me miss “Better Off Ted” even more than I already do.
If you don’t think the show is funny, the problem is not the show!