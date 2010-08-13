‘Burn Notice’ – ‘Hard Time’: Prison break-in

A quick review of last night’s “Burn Notice” coming up just as soon as I’m murdered over a parrot…
I hadn’t intended for this review to be a follow-up to the thesis in my “Covert Affairs” review about procedural shows like the ones USA does being extra-dependent on the guest-casting, but the more I think about “Hard Time,” the more I keep looping back to that.
“Hard Time” followed the traditional “Burn Notice” structure, opening and closing with Michael dealing with the season-long story arc, and devoting most of the middle to the client of the week. So we had opening and closing scenes featuring the wonderful Robert Wisdom and Garret Dillahunt, and then a vast chunk of time where Jeffrey Donovan was hanging out with the extremely forgettable Juan and Cruz. So even though the prison scenes had some nifty Westen-isms – book covers as body armor, blowing up the infirmary, etc. – the overall story felt limp and left me impatient waiting for Michael to get back to Simon, even as I knew the show’s format meant we wouldn’t get that until around the 55-minute mark.
I spent a lot of last season wondering if the show had perhaps outlived the need for the story arcs. In hindsight, though, the problem wasn’t with the arcs themselves – which were no more or less nonsensical than this chain of missions that Michael has taken on behalf of his agreement with Vaughn – but with the guest stars involved in them. Michael having to deal with a cop who keeps noticing all the laws he breaks had a lot of potential, but Moon Bloodgood was a dud as the cop. Ditto Chris Vance as Gilroy. I don’t think it was a coincidence that the one successful mini-arc of season three was the Strickler one, where Ben Shenkman lived up to the menace and charm that the writers clearly intended for the character.
The guest star thing isn’t a hard-and-fast rule. The kidnapping episode from a few weeks ago (which aired while I was otherwise occupied at press tour) had a pair of actors I like in Yancey Arias and Steven Culp, but what made it work was the spotlight on Fiona. Jeffrey Donovan, Bruce Campbell, Gabrielle Anwar and Sharon Gless are so good together that they can render the guest stars irrelevant; I’d easily watch an episode of the show that was just a 41-minute version of a “MacGruber” sketch, with Michael, Sam and Fi arguing as they try to disarm a bomb in a locked room. But the plot-driven nature of the series, both on the episodic and arc levels, requires a regular amount of time and emotional investment in people outside the regular cast, far more than on a more character-based show like “Mad Men” or (since it’s not fair to compare most dramas to “Mad Men”) “Parenthood.” So if the writing and/or casting of those people isn’t top-notch, it can pull down even a show with such appealing leads.
What did everybody else think? And with the summer half of season four almost finished, how satisfied are you with where the larger story is going?
i still have no idea what the larger arc involves. jesse, simon, vaughn etc
“Burn Notice” is starting to lose me simply because they’ve ramped up the stunt casting so much. I also think the addition of Coby Bell was a mistake, though at least it safeguards a few scenes with Sharon Gless. Personally, I think Donovan, Anwar, Campbell and Gless were doing fine on their own, and it’s time to wrap up Michael’s mythology — it’s a shame they couldn’t have made John Mahoney a semi-regular. He made a compelling and mysterious enemy.
Really? I’ve loved Coby Bell. I didn’t think I was going to like having a new member of the “team,” but he adds an interesting dynamic.
I agree that the mythology is sort of a mess, though. But, more than it being wrapped up, I wish that — and I know this has been mentioned before, with FX’s Justified as an example — Burn Notice could have some episodes devoted entirely to the season-long (or technically series-long) arc. I mean, we usually get an episode like this during the season finale, but some other ones during the season couldn’t hurt ….
What larger story? ;)
I didnt even understand how breaking out Cruz helped the situation. they tried to explain it at the end but it didnt make sense, and even if it id, michael had no idea it would turn out so perfect.
No, that part I DID get. Since they couldn’t get out Juan after he broke his leg, but they needed to get Juan and Cruz apart so that Juan would survive, they knocked out Cruz and “forced” him to break out, so that the cops would catch him and send him off to isolation somewhere. Juan only needed a few more days before he was out on his own.
Frankly, I thought that part was so clever that I wondered why they didn’t go with that from the start.
But Cruz had men on the outside, right? So, how does getting Juan out of jail even solve the problem? This seemed like one of those times when extreme violence is the only answer. They lucked out that he was killed by his own crew, but the plan struck me as short-sighted.
The real problem was that the Cruz-out-of-prison solution was equally (more?) possible IN the joint.
Michael (if not Juan) could have easily convinced the gang leaders that Cruz was skimming. Cruz gets shanked. End of problem.
I assumed that’s what Michael was going to do all along.
First off, don’t get me wrong, i love burn notice and no matter where it goes, i will most likely follow it. However, i do agree. I really am starting to feel like this story of michael being burned is dragging on. Everytime you think it’s over, nope, time to go a different route. I hate to say it, but i kind of hope the series ends soon, so it doesn’t risk losing viewership and thus having a terrible ending.
I could be mistaken, but it’s possible that last night’s episode could very well set up the “Sam” movie that Campbell talked about a few weeks back.
Oh yeah, that could be true as the Sam movie is to be a prequel of sorts, so maybe this Juan character will play a part.
For me Burn Notice is very light viewing. I often read or walk around. I agree that guest stars tend to make the client-of-the-week work or not work. I also agree that when you have a regular cast of the caliber that is on this show, more of them is better than less.
More Sharon Gless is always a good thing. We don’t get to see how really good she is very often.
I don’t know; perhaps I am easily pleased, uncritical viewer, but I still find a great deal that is interesting in this show. In fact, I thought last night’s episode was particularly good,especially after watching Matt’s commentary on the episode (which I read before reading the comments here). To me the COTW twist was particularly good — by breaking out the bad guy they allowed Sam’s friend to finish his sentence and not spend the rest of his life as a fugitive. Not something I saw coming, but as I say I am an uncritical viewer. And, as Nix points out Michael is now in a situation where both Vaughn and Simon think he is playing on their side when really he’s still playing on his own, the overall arc is still interesting to me. As far as the casting goes, Bloodgood, Helfer and Helfer never bothered me all that much, although I do find Coby Bell’s character to be at times so dense that I wonder why he is still alive. Perhaps they gave him a desk job for a reason. I guess I would like to see a couple of episodes each season devoted to the burn notice mystery but I can live with the bookend structure.
Although It is still my favorite show on TV, I feel that season 4 is probably the weakest season so far. Part of that reason is the addition of Jessie (Cody Bell). I think it started out as an interesting idea (Mike being responsible for burning another spy), but I hope in the season finale Jessie finds out it was Mike, they have it out and the character moves on. As a member of the team he brings nothing to the show, he just takes screen time away from Fi and Sam. I kind of feel they brought Bell on the show not to add a new dimension, but for affirmative action reasons.
I don’t think any actress could’ve saved Moon Bloodgood’s character. She was built up to be a foe – the Doakes of Burn Notice, I guess – and turned out to be nothing of the kind. That was entirely the writing. Tricia Helfer’s character had some nice moments of menace but again was dropped for too long and faded away. I think part of the problem is that the arcs are built around ultimately meaningless macguffins (a file! a bible!), so they’re just not interesting. The guest stars who work are the ones that affect our leads in some personal way, not ones that are disposable in the case-of-the-week or the dragging story arcs.
I thought last night’s episode was one of the better ones of the season just because there seemed to be some danger inherent in Michael’s lone gun situation in the prison. Usually the team is so much smarter and dangerous than the enemy and here the ending seemed more up in the air. Plus the spy ideas that Michael narrates seemed a bit more clever than what we’ve seen this season.
I agree completely.
Actually the last three or four episodes have been very good. It feels like, since either the Burt Reynolds or the Fi kidnapping episodes, the show has finally found a nice rhythm with the entire team (including Jesse) and is now hitting its stride marching towards the summer finale.
To me, the writing in the first five or six episodes was a little hit and miss and the cast chemistry wasn’t completely there.
That’s just my take anyway.
In all, this season has been better than season 3. Mainly because the main arc has been better. I wasn’t too sure about the Coby Bell character at first, but he’s grown on me. He’s been a solid addition this season.
This was a fun episode. I don’t think they’ve done a Michael inside prison ep before.
Alan, there’s a larger point here. Do you like season-long arcs, or weekly storytelling? I prefer the arcs and have been getting bored with Burn Notice for two seasons because they’re just spinning their wheels. I’m not bored enough to stop DVRing it, and my wife loves Fiona so we keep watching. But to me the series is creatively dead and the end is going to get less and less pretty.
“Do you like season-long arcs, or weekly storytelling?”
I like good storytelling. There are times when that comes more in the standalones, at others in the arcs. Season two is the only time the show consistently got both right.
Good answer, but I think that in modern TV the good storytelling is rarely in the standalone-only shows. Maybe there’s a column in this? Great shows can do a one-off episode that has nothing to do with the larger arc. But I can’t think of a great drama of the last decade without a larger arc. You watch more TV than me — what are the exceptions?
I don’t watch, but Law and Order was a respected show for years and years, right? You’re never going to get the depth of story and (to a lesser extent) character on a show that only does self-contained hours, though. The closest I can think of of shows that I love is Quantum Leap.
It has kind of become tired schtick
Guy in Trouble: I need help.
Fiona: Lets Blow Something Up!
Michael: Lets be smart about this.
Sam: I’ve got your back Mikey.
Mike ironically pretends to be a bad ass. Outlandish Scheme and mCguiver moments ensue, probably very reminiscent of a previous episode’s. No one gets hurt, rarely does a bad guy die by not being wacked by numb skulls higher up (but only because he fell into a convoluted trap)Everyone goes home happy except for Mike because he has important issues (one per season).
LOL! I don’t watch this show (I tried to like it but failed) but I enjoyed how you summed up the characters and episodes. :)
I’m still enjoying it. I liked the scene at the graveyard with Maddie and the groundskeeper.
This season has been far far better than the mess last season was, and the addition of Jesse has managed to freshen up the dynamic without ruining the parts that work. I do think the series is destined for some serious villain decay though. Simon was presented as being exceptionally more dangerous than anyone who came before him, and now he’s mentioning a new guy who makes him look like a “pawn” in comparison. The show is mostly mindless fun and mostly about the case of the week and explosions, so it’s not as much of a problem as it is with a lot of shows, but there’s still a limit to how many times they can pull that before it turns the show into “The real villain is in the next castle, Mario!”
This show now inhabits a realm for me that very few do: one that I never miss, but only watch whilst doing other things. It’s pretty much a show I browse the web to, along with White Collar and Covert Affairs.
I guess that’s the nature of the lightweight USA network shows. Always fun but rarely vital.
Like @Kabak and @OldDarth, I’m not sure I even can tell what the larger arc is. I think we know that Vaughn burned Michael, but I can’t remember what the significance of Simon is, or of whoever is after his bible.
But that’s all right. The show is so much fun.
I had one quibble with this episode, though: Sam and Fi dig up a grave in the middle of the day, not even wearing any kind of uniform, and no one blinks an eye? I know the caretaker was kind of an alte kaka but he really didn’t see any of their activity of hear any of their noise for HOURS? That just struck me as so implausible.
It was nice to see Maddie step up and step in, and it’s intriguing to see her connive and improvise (I guess Michael got more from her than just her smile), but the setup for that was just unbelievable.
Also goosing my BS meter: Fi, the gum, and the kiss. Don’t prison visits have rules against that kind of contact for just that reason? And she was so obvious: smearing her whole palm down her face and then liplocking Michael 2 minutes later. I was surprised the guards didn’t ask him to open his mouth. And what did he need that pick for, anyway? Did we see him use it?
Simon is the one who *actually* did all the awful stuff Mike was accused of that got him burned, and if I’m interpreting his conversation with Vaughn correctly, did most of it at Management’s behest.
Mike needed the lockpick to get into the infirmary in the first place.
-alyson
To think that I spent all that time in the law library and I didn’t know that I could have fashioned my own body armour instead of studying for torts or crim pro.
Actually, the court reports would be better since everything is being sent electronically instead of the usual paper editions.
They did make some season-ish end progress with Robert Patrick as the Big Bad (or, more precisely, the Big Bad that can take Wisdom’s group out). But the problem is that either choice Westen makes — betray the Management group or foil the one man who scares them — isn’t inherently dramatic to *his* situation. I mean, what will happen if he pisses either group off? His mom and bro are toast.
Westen’s put his family in deeper jeopardy the longer he’s a freelance paramilitary soldier who barely stays on the side of good. Knowing him, he won’t put his family in a safe place, nor will he grab enough power himself to keep both sides at bay. So, why the frak should I care, when he’s too stupid to see the obvious consequences of his actions?
Also, BURN NOTICE is pissing me off like LEVERAGE — don’t tell me a Big Bad is a Big Bad, unless you *act* like this person can end your families’ lives in a heartbeat, and you act accordingly. Why in the hell would two intelligence operatives assume no one in Management knows how to point a shotgun mike at their beachside conversation? (Sure, Mike CYA’d by being honest about what Simon said, but still he didn’t sweep their first meeting room for bugs, did he?) The LEVERAGE gang’s working for some rich Italian skank, and has been tasked with doing jobs for her, but do we hear any mention of the connections to their Damien Canaris? (Oh, yeah, I went there.) A Big Bad has to make us piss our pants in fear it will devour Our Heroes; The Mayor, in BUFFY, set that standard. Now the concept’s devolved to “the B-plot we can’t make sufficiently exciting ’cause it will overshadow our A-plot”, and that’s not enough to create season-to-season loyalty, guest stars be dammed….
I liked Fi’s prison visit and Fi and Maddie working at the grave site.
Some of the groupings seemed contrived more so than usual. Sam and Jessie had to help Mike so Fi needed to find “someone” to finish the grave job? Just seemed a way to get Gless into the show.
The show reminds me of the classic do gooder drifter like the old Incredible Hulk or the “A” Team where they had “cases of the week” and sometimes a little bit was added to the overall story
michael must have watched the wire because omar also used book covers as body armor when he was in county.
It’s funny Alan.
While I’m a fan of both shows, I rather enjoyed this episode of Burn Notice and found Tuesday’s Covert Affairs a little dull, which is somewhat the reverse of your general take.
Either way, I’m usually entertained. Both shows are good summertime popcorn TV.
I agree that guests can kill or enhance a show. I often feel bad for the main cast, because guests take time from them, but I also enjoy seeing good guests add to an already strong series. Burn Notice has made some bad choices with major arc guests recently – Helfer, Bloodgood, and the hitwoman, to name three. The two guys in the prison really took up time this week that could have gone to lots of other places. But they can keep Dillahunt, though he often makes me want to run screaming from the room when he’s onscreen. He’s just nuts, you know? And though I wasn’t that taken with the Burt Reynolds episode, I know lots of viewers were. The key with this show, for me, is the four of them – and I always feel it when they aren’t all involved in some way in whatever the plot-, scam-, rescue-of-the-week is being worked out.
By the way, is anyone else really turned off by the opening sequence, in which Michael says, "an old friend who used to inform on you to the FBI" (Sam)? I don't ever recall seeing a backstory on this, and unless they give us this, why keep the description? If Sam really used to inform on Michael to the FBI, they must have been at odds at some point, and we need to see how they resolved that, no?
First, really enjoy your columns. I think I happened on it while looking at pieces about Mad Men.
Guests really can make or break a specific episode, even an arc. Burn Notice has made some bad choices of late – Helfer, Bloodgood, and the hitwoman of earlier this season. (And I’m not that fond of Vaughn.) But they can keep Dillahunt, even though I often want to run screaming from the room when he’s on (including in other shows). He’s just nuts, you know?
For me the key in BN is the four of them, and I always feel an absence when they aren’t all involved in whatever the plot-, scam-, rescue-of-the-week is being played out. And Gless needs more screen time.
By the way, is anyone else annoyed by Michael’s opening statement about Sam: “an old friend who used to inform on you to the FBI”? Say what? We’ve seen no backstory on that, at least not in my part of the country. If Sam and Michael were at odds in an earlier life, shouldn’t we have seen them work it out, because they surely are committed friends now.
Catherine – go back and watch the Pilot. In the Pilot, as well as the first several episodes of Season 1, Sam’s Navy pension was being held hostage by the FBI so that he would run surveillance on this loose cannon, recently burned government agent that everyone was worried would do something drastic to resolve his burn notice. Agents Harris and Lane were those 2 men. Sam finally turned over Michael’s Burn Notice and that got Harris and Lane off Michael’s back and out of Sam’s hair. The opening used to read “an old friend who is informing on you to the FBI.” That was changed to the current recitation once Harris and Lane were off the case.
Also, like keg, I am not overly critical. Personally, I liked Season 3. There were several episodes I considered standouts. I do worry that the overall BN arc will run its course soon and maybe it should. I’m ready for a return to the original Team Westen with a lot of Madeline thrown in for fun! Solve Jesse’s problem, get him is job back and send him on his way. (Or not. I could handle him in the mix as long as there is no mistake about Michael and Fiona’s relationship.) But like I said before, I cut my teeth on Magnum, McGuyver and The A-Team – I can handle that kind of suspend-disbelief action and fun programming with a lot of plot twists and Michael’s spy craft cleverness. Surely Miami and the surrounding area have enough to keep them all busy without trying to solve the problems of the world at large?!
How can you say Chris Vance was a dud as Gilroy? That was the best villain this series has ever had. It killed me to see him go. He was so cool it was scary.
I found Vance hammy and nonthreatening. And if you go back and read the comments on my old blog from that point in season three, you’ll see I was not alone in that opinion. You’re obviously entitled to your own, but other than Matt Nix himself, you’re the first person I’ve encountered who has positive things to say about Vance in that role
I am still enjoying the series overall, and also like the addition of Bell to the team. My biggest probelm with this episode is that the light/bright look and feel of the show did not fit well with a story set inside a prison. I got no sense of danger in the prison scenes – everything looked clean and bright and sunny. And the riot scene was unintentionally hilarious, with large extras either running around in the background with cardboard file boxes, having food fights, or throwing paper around. It was the most non-threatening prison riot ever captured on camera. I felt like the prison in My Cousin Vinny was more dangerous.