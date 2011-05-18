CBS’ 2011-12 schedule: ‘CSI’ & ‘Good Wife’ on the move

A year ago, CBS shook up both upfront week and its own conservative reputation with by far the most aggressive scheduling overhaul of any of the networks – moving “Survivor,” “The Big Bang Theory” and both “CSI” spin-offs to new nights – even as the network’s scheduling boss tried to sell it as “aggressive stability.” Because those big moves worked out, the new CBS schedule won’t be quite as radical – Kahl used the phrase “dynamic stability” this time – but still moves a few notable pieces around the week.
“CSI” finally moves out of the Thursday home it’s occupied for a decade, while “The Good Wife” will no longer get to benefit from the double-“NCIS” lead-in. And in a move that’s at once the most shocking of upfront week and yet completely irrelevant, “Rules of Engagement” is moving to Saturdays at 8 – the first scripted network show to be on a Saturday fall schedule since CBS itself abandoned the night in favor of repeats and “48 Hours Mystery” back in 2004.
The moves are notable and logical but (other than “Rules”) not surprising. “CSI” is getting up there in age, and its ratings aren’t what they were, and Kahl suggested the goal was mainly to plug the problematic Wednesday at 10 timeslot with a known quantity. “Good Wife” loses a good chunk of its “NCIS: LA” lead-in and was likely moving somewhere (though many had predicted Fridays).
CBS has a strategy that’s worked for itself for a long time now under the reign of Les Moonves and lieutenants like Kahl and entertainment president Nina Tassler. Every now and then they’ll make a bold move like “Big Bang” to Thursdays at 8, but usually it’s about keeping the wheel turning, developing at least a couple of successful new shows a season (“Mike & Molly,” “Hawaii Five-0” and “Blue Bloods” all return from last year’s development) and enduring the usual jokes about the age of their audience, even though CBS actually does pretty well these days with adults 18-49.
Fienberg has the full schedule up. My thoughts, night-by-night:
MONDAY: Kahl said that while the network had backup plans for life without “Two and a Half Men” in the event a Charlie Sheen replacement couldn’t be found (Ashton Kutcher signed up for the job last week), they never bothered assembling an entire “Men”-less alternate schedule, because “We kind of worked under the assumption that we would” get a deal done.
So with “Men” back, “Mad Love” dead, and “Rules” elsewhere, it’s a mostly familiar night with one newbie: “2 Broke Girls,” starring Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs as friends who work as waitresses at a greasy spoon,” from comedienne Whitney Cummings (who’s starring in her own self-titled NBC sitcom) and “Sex and the City” boss Michael Patrick King.
TUESDAY: CBS was hoping to “get maybe a little broader” at 10 o’clock, referring to “The Good Wife” having a good-sized but very old audience. So in comes Poppy Montgomery in “Unforgettable” as an ex-cop who remembers everything that’s ever happened to her – an extremely rare condition she shares with one of the show’s consultants, actress Marilu Henner.
WEDNESDAY: “Survivor” did just fine there, “Criminal Minds” is what it is (and the canceled “Suspect Behavior” spin-off wasn’t), and now “CSI” gets to spend its dotage here at 10.
THURSDAY: “Big Bang” did very well here this season, and now leads into the odd-couple comedy “How to Be a Gentleman,” starring David Hornsby (Cricket from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” and also the show’s creator), Kevin Dillon and Dave Foley.
Rather than move “The Mentalist” to 9, CBS is taking a gamble on what Tassler said was their highest-testing pilot in 10 years in “Person of Interest.” Produced by J.J. Abrams and created by “Memento” and “The Dark Knight” co-writer Jonathan Nolan, it’s a sort of modern-day “Equalizer” starring Michael Emerson from “Lost” as a wealthy man with a software program that can predict what people will be involved in violent crimes and Jim Caviezel as the ex-special forces op Emerson sends to prevent those crimes from happening. (Ben Linus and Jesus fighting crime together? Of course it tested highly!)
FRIDAY: “CSI: NY” survived being on the bubble, and “Blue Bloods” will be back with another showrunner and a reported nudge towards a more procedural storytelling style. At 8 is “A Gifted Man,” a sort of mix of a medical drama and “Ghost Whisperer,” with Patrick Wilson as a materialistic doctor who, with a nudge from the apparition of his late wife, decides to take over a free clinic.
SATURDAY: Again, the last time a network entered a season with scripted shows on Saturday, it was CBS in 2003-4 with “The District” and “Hack.” (Ah, “Hack.” So many pun-filled review headlines…) “Rules” is here for a few reasons: 1)CBS is very high on the two new comedies (and several others still in contention for mid-season) and with “Men” returning, didn’t have room on a weeknight; 2)”Rules” now gets 22-episode seasons, which makes it hard to hold it for mid-season anymore; 3)CBS owns a cut of the syndication money and wants to keep the show on long enough to make those back-end profits, and – perhaps most importantly, from the way Tassler made it sound – 4)Putting “Rules” (a show that manages to attract an audience in any timeslot, with virtually no promotion) here allows them to give a decent lead-in to repeats of “Broke Girls” and “Gentlemen,” helping expose those shows to more viewers in their early days.
SUNDAY: “Undercover Boss” gets held for mid-season, and “Good Wife” slides in between “Amazing Race” and “CSI: Miami” – and directly opposite “Desperate Housewives,” which no doubt has some audience overlap. Tassler – who called “Wife” “the best drama on television” and got a little overheated talking about last night’s finale – said “We know we have a loyal fanbase coming over here, and ‘Housewives’ has been here for a while” – perhaps suggesting that, for once, it was one of CBS’ competitors in danger of seeming old.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I’m a tiny, tiny bit surprised that they left The Big Bang Theory where it is. It definitely has done pretty well for them in a very tough timeslot, which is why the surprise is so small, but its ratings have been going down pretty steadily as the spring wears on. It took what used to be a monster hit for them and made it somewhat middling.
I’m sure that it makes their overall schedule stronger to have two nights with comedies and to have their Wednesdays be so much stronger, but with Two and a Half Men in such an uncertain state (and HIMYM slipping as well), I wonder if their stability is riskier than it seems on the surface.
Yes the ratings have been doing down, but it didn’t have nearly as much competition in the fall. Any show that can do over a 3 when going against Idol is HUGE
Since Mad Men doesn’t return until after Sunday Night Football is over, my dual-tuner TiVo is safe on Sundays at 9. Phew.
Assuming there is going to be football this year.
The reason Rules cab pull an audience anywhere, with little to no promotion has a name. It’s called The Puddy Effect.
100% correct!!!
If there is such an effect, why wasn’t “The Tick” successful?
I remember fondly the CBS Saturday nights of my childhood — an incredible “must see” solid block of entertainment: All in the Family, M*A*S*H, Mary Tyler Moore, Bob Newhart, and Carol Burnett. For a night in, what a value CBS gave the family! Could it be that CBS has recognized that not everyone is out that night?
The Good Wife is an excellent drama, but doesn’t need the gratuitous sex which is included … especially the Lesbians in bed scene … this stuff isn’t needed. the program is great just the way it is(without the unneeded sex
Gratuitous? Really? They were just lying there, covered up in sheets, and then Kalinda kissed her shoulder. Every beer commercial I’ve ever seen is more gratuitous.
Because that sex scene was expecially gratuitous, or becuase lesbians are especially bad to see?
disagree entirely – love the show, and the kalinda scenes as well! if you’re that prudish, watch some other shows – some of us are thankful that there are some smart, adult shows on network tv.
The folks who watch CBS on Sunday night must have more patience than I do. Football inevitably runs over. Golf runs over. You can’t set the DVR in advance. I had accepted the fact that I would have to buy the DVDs of CSI: Miami, now I have to buy The Good Wife. And yes, I am old!!!
Exactly – Sunday nights on CBS in the fall has to be one of the worst spots because of the sports run overs. UGH!
It is not in the slightest bit difficult to set one’s DVR for an overrun. I’ve been doing it for The Amazing Race for several seasons. And frankly, all of CBS’ Sunday night shows benefit from the NFL overruns – less so for golf.
I totally disagree! How can you possibly know when a program that is scheduled to begin at 9pm is really going to begin unless you watch the end of the runover sports show and calculate accordingly. I find that an unacceptable use of my time. One can always set the DVR to record for a 3-4 hour span I guess but I find that an unacceptable use of my DVR space. CBS shows benefit how????
Linda, it’s annoying, but at the same time I can’t remember an overrun ever pushing the shows back more than an hour. So if Good Wife is the only CBS Sunday show you care about, make sure to pad the recording by an hour each week during football season. Done and done.
I have to do this on Friday nights to catch, um, Friday Night Lights, as local baseball home games frequently spill over into the 9 pm timeslot. I pad the TiVo recording by a half-hour and that does the trick.
It seems odd to me that they keep putting Survivor against American Idol. In the Sunday finale, when it had no Idol against it, it drew the biggest numbers of the year by far, so I don’t understand why they don’t put it at another timeslot. Maybe they plan on ending it in 2-3 years time?
With Jin on Hawaii 5-0 and Ben now on Persons of Interest, it looks like CBS is the place they made together where everyone from Lost can find each other.
Whatever happened to the show that Locke and Ben were supposed to be doing together on cable?
And Richard Alpert is going to be on Ringer on the CW – which was originally made for CBS.
Linus,
The network (TNT?) passed on the Ben/Locke show. Ben jumped to “Person of Interest,” and Locke went to ABC’s “Hallelujah,” which also didn’t get picked up.
So CBS once again uses The Good Wife’s scheduling to pit Sports Night alumni against each other (This time Josh Charles is going up against Felicity Huffman on Desperate Housewives.)
Will CBS EVER try a single camera comedy?
they tried two seasons ago with the sitcom Worst Week. CBS even gave it its best time slot for a half hour show (Mondays after Two and A Half Men) The show’s ratings got steadily worse as the season wore on and it was replaced by Rules Of Engagement by March of that season (which did a far better job of retainning Men’s audience)
I’m not saying that CBS shouldn’t ever try a single camera comedy again–but it was fairly obvious from that one time experiment that the aud wasn’t ready for a single camera comedy on CBS.
Maybe it wasn’t so much that it was on CBS, but rather that it was on straight after the laugh-tracked Two and a Half Men (I didn’t see any of Worst Week but if it was close to the British original in style that would also have been in stark contrast to TaaHM)
With nearly all the AMC and HBO shows on Sunday, Good Wife was one of the few shows I had to look forward to on a weekday, aside from the disappearing Terriers and Chicago Code, now gone. So now Good Wife will be directly across these shows and PBS Masterpiece Etc. and will likely force DVR overload with more than two shows I want to record at the same hour, even out here on the west coast where the divergence of HD feeds on some cable channels like AMC being 3 hours earlier than the official time made juggling all the Sunday shows just barely possible this year. It will make life much more complicated, having to remember to manually record second- or third-run cable repeats to avoid the log jam.
CBS like everyone else has figured out that the older, more cosmopolitan audience for its smarter, classier shows stays home n Sunday night. But there are only so many ways that niche audience can be sliced among 4 or 5 channels all showing their smart shows on Sunday. Come on, give us a weekday break, please.
AMEN!
hbo & showtime air numerous repeats of episodes throughout the week, so set your dvr for those (and even amc will repeat ‘mad men’ a few times during the week, and later that same night). not that hard to get around this scheduling conflict and make sure you record ‘the good wife’.
The description for “Person of Interest” reminds me of an old series that had Doug McClure and Sebastian Cabot called “Checkmate”. It was created by Eric Ambler and dealt with a private eye agency that also tried to prevent crimes before they could happen. After seeing a few episodes at the Paley Center, I picked up the boxed sets…..
“starring Michael Emerson from “Lost” as a wealthy man with a software program that can predict what people will be involved in violent crimes and Jim Caviezel as the ex-special forces op Emerson sends to prevent those crimes from happening.”
Isn’t that the same plot from Minority Report?
“Minority Report” had precognitive mutant humans, not software-based prediction. This show sounds more like the math-based future forecasting in Isaac Asimov’s “Foundation” series. But there have been any number of shows with outside-of-reality predictors of crimes that protagonists have to try to prevent, such as “The Dead Zone” (weird psychic abilities prompted by touching a person), “Early Edition” (man receives tomorrow’s newspaper every morning and uses it to prevent disasters), “Tru Calling” (Eliza Dushku is asked for help by dead body du jour and finds herself rewound 24 hours to do just that).
I’m surprised PAtrick Wilson is giving up movies for a Friday Night show.
Also, will the Good Wife get rerun slot this summer? It got lost in the shuffle for us during its regular run, and I would like to catch up and be on board for season 2.
With Tivo, DVR and On Demand, etc., do show time slots matter as much as they used to?
On networks they do – for one thing, because of advertising. People who DVR a show mostly skip through the ads.
Wait: Whitney Cummings has TWO shows on network television?
They’re really trying to drive people to their kindles, aren’t they?
So Person of Interest was CBS’s highest testing pilot? Why didn’t they put it at 9 on Tuesdays with the strong NCIS lead in to help garner an audience? That would be an awesome action packed 123 punch. Stupid on their part.
I cannot wait for Person of Interest.
Emerson back as a regular on a show? I’m in. Ben Linus remains to me something like the greatest television character of all time.