CBS sets 2011-2012 schedule

Early Wednesday (May 18) morning, CBS announced its primetime schedule for the 2011-2012 schedule.
TV’s most-watched network made a string of major moves, including shifting “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” out of Thursday nights for the first time in 10 years. The network also shifted “The Good Wife” to Sunday nights and, in a minor shocker, moved original episodes of “Rules of Engagement” to Saturday nights, in what counts as the most aggressive piece of Saturday primetime scripted programming in years.
With an approach described as “dynamic stability,” CBS’ schedule starts with a nearly untouched Monday. “How I Met Your Mother,” the newly Ashton Kutcher-ized “Two and a Half Men,” “Mike & Molly” and “Hawaii Five-0” all remain in their familiar slots. The only addition is the 8:30 comedy “2 Broke Girls,” which stars “Kat Dennings” and Beth Behrs and comes from Michael Patrick King (“Sex and the City”) and Whitney Cummings.
Tuesdays will continue to be “NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles,” while “The Good Wife” has been shifted out of the 10 p.m. hour to make room for the drama “Unforgettable,” which stars Poppy Montgomery as a investigator with a perfect memory.
Wednesdays will also lead with stability, with “Survivor” and “Criminal Minds” opening the door for the transplanted “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” And yes, that means that “Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior” has been cancelled after one short season.
Nobody’s touching “The Big Bang Theory” at 8 p.m. on Thursdays, now leading into “How To Be a Gentleman,” a new comedy starring David Hornsby and Kevin Dillon. The new J.J. Abrams-produced, Jonathan Nolan-scripted drama “Person of Interest” will take the key 9 p.m. hour, with “The Mentalist” remaining at 10 p.m.
Friday’s also good for the “dynamic stability,” with “CSI: NY” and “Blue Bloods” remaining at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. but the new drama “A Gifted Man,” featuring Patrick Wilson as a driven doctor, will lead the night off at 8 p.m.
Like the intro said, CBS has actually programmed a new scripted drama on Saturday night with “Rules of Engagement” at 8 p.m. This isn’t the same as shifting a failed drama like “Chase” or “Kings” or “Pushing Daisies” to Saturday to play out its run. This is a new comedy on Saturday from the beginning of a season, though it’ll be leading into a comedy repeat, a procedural repeat and “48 Hours Mystery,” so don’t put too much stock in it.
And then Sundays, “60 Minutes,” “The Amazing Race” and “CSI: Miami” remain untouched from last year, with Emmy winner “The Good Wife” moving in at 9 p.m.
Of note on the development side, CBS only made seven drama pilots this spring and if you include The CW’s “Ringer,” five of them went to series, a nearly cable-level of frugality. And interestingly, of the two drama that weren’t sent to series, one was “The Doctor,” which ended David Nutter’s streak of directing 16 consecutive pilots that made it to air.
Not scheduled yet, but already set for midseason are “Undercover Boss” and the new drama “The 2-2,” about a group of NYPD rookies.
More analysis to come, but for now…
CBS TELEVISION NETWORK
2011-2012 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE
(N=New, NT=New Time, all times ET/PT)
MONDAY
8:00-8:30 PM HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER
8:30-9:00 PM 2 BROKE GIRLS (N)
9:00-9:30 PM TWO AND A HALF MEN
9:30-10:00 PM MIKE & MOLLY
10:00-11:00 PM HAWAII FIVE-0
TUESDAY
8:00-9:00 PM NCIS
9:00-10:00 PM NCIS: LOS ANGELES
10:00-11:00 PM UNFORGETTABLE (N)
WEDNESDAY
8:00-9:00 PM SURVIVOR: SOUTH PACIFIC
9:00-10:00 PM CRIMINAL MINDS
10:00-11:00 PM CSI: CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATION (NT)
THURSDAY
8:00-8:30 PM THE BIG BANG THEORY
8:30-9:00 PM HOW TO BE A GENTLEMAN (N)
9:00-10:00 PM PERSON OF INTEREST (N)
10:00-11:00 PM THE MENTALIST
FRIDAY
8:00-9:00 PM A GIFTED MAN (N)
9:00-10:00 PM CSI: NY
10:00-11:00 PM BLUE BLOODS
SATURDAY
8:00-8:30 PM RULES OF ENGAGEMENT (NT)
8:30-9:00 PM COMEDYTIME SATURDAY
9:00-10:00 PM CRIMETIME SATURDAY
10:00-11:00 PM 48 HOURS MYSTERY
SUNDAY
7:00-8:00 PM 60 MINUTES
8:00-9:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE
9:00-10:00 PM THE GOOD WIFE (NT)
10:00-11:00 PM CSI: MIAMI
Sunday for The Good Wife? Why in the world would they move their critically acclaimed, award winning drama to Sunday? While Sunday seems to work well for cable shows, I can’t think of one network show on Sunday that is must see, or that is even promoted by the network. The move seems like an unwarranted punishment for their best drama (in terms of quality). Boo on you, CBS.
Melissa – Every week, “The Good Wife” loses roughly 50% of its lead-in from “NCIS: LA.” That’s why it was warranted. As for network shows on Sundays, some people would tell you FOX’s animated comedies are must-sees. Certainly “Desperate Housewives” has, at times, been a must-see. And, as you say, there are many cable shows that are must-sees. So people watch dramas on Sundays.
-Daniel
It’s also competing with Sunday Night Football, assuming there will be football this upcoming season.
Not only that, putting it on Sunday nights during football season means that viewers have absolutely no idea when it’s going to start! BONEHEADED!!!
Amend that to read “millions of viewers.” I know that issue doesn’t apply to the west coast.
I know I am probably in the minority for folks liking Rules of Engagement (a.k.a. the Super Sub) but why bring it back at all just to place on Saturday night? Cant remember the last time I tuned in for Friday or Saturday night television.
Jonathan Nolan’s involved? And Michael Emerson to boot?!?
S*#% just got interesting…
The Rules of Engagement move works quite nicely for us, we are married with children and are usually home those nights anyway. The Good Wife move is going to be tricky with HBO and Football in the mix. Sigh.
RULES OF ENGAGEMENT on Saturdays followed by reruns? The only way this would work is if you placed something original behind it! The show will be at 92 episodes by the end of the sixth season (debuting in the 2011/12 season), so I only take this move to mean they want one more season for syndication, and then CBS is done with this show. It’s too bad. It might not win an award for originality, but the show is consistently funny, and I always make sure to DVR it. I guess next year, people DVR’ing it will be their only hope at a viewership at all!
A few questions about CBS’s move of The Good Wife to 9pm on Sunday nights:
How much does the change in time (from 10pm to 9pm) determine a show’s content? On cable it doesn’t much matter (especially HBO and other pay cable), but I fear that the move will affect The Good Wife’s sex/power/politics storylines, which are relatively racy for both CBS in particular and network TV in general. Isn’t a 10pm time slot usually reserved for more “R-rated” (albeit watered down) material, whereas a 9pm slot needs to be (on networks, at least) comparatively PG?
Is this a move by CBS to get a younger demographic? What kind of demo does Amazing Race have — bigger numbers in the coveted 18-34?
Care to offer up any theories?
Jules – It shouldn’t have much impact on content, all things considered. Look at what SVU does, for example. That didn’t change whether it was airing at 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. Should be fine.
As for the why… CBS just couldn’t justifiably squander that 10 p.m. lead-in forever. They love “Good Wife,” but needed to try launching something else out of the time slot. So “Good Wife” moves to Sunday, where “Amazing Race” does OK numbers, but still lower than “NCIS: LA.” I just think in this time slot, CBS will have different expectations and that that will benefit “Good Wife.”
-Daniel
Thanks for the response, Dan! I agree that, from a network perspective, the move makes sense. I still fear that the change might impact the content. That would be disappointing, and a bit problematic, since a major part of The Good Wife’s success is its as-close-to-cable-as-a-network-can-get portrayals of sexual intrigue, personal and institutional power dynamics, cynicism, and political maneuvering.
And when I say “portrayals,” I mean that The Good Wife actually shows (and doesn’t merely tell) its audience the story. It’s subtle and slow with its narrative arcs but showy with its visuals. Like The Wire to a certain degree, The Good Wife is packed with cues and clues but not with obvious exposition. Which makes it a show of far greater quality than pretty much every other network drama currently airing, and in the upper echelons of all TV dramas. In my opinion.
Fingers crossed that, as you suggested, this change does benefit The Good Wife — and that it doesn’t end up turning the show into something more obvious, pandering, and shallow. (A description and series of words that could be considered the “opposite of comprehensive,” for those of you who watched last night.)
Will CBS be airing one specific show in the comedy and crime procedural slot on Saturday or are they go to show a different program every week?
Is Jonathan (or Jonah) Nolan going to be the show runner for Person’s of Interest?
How deep is Whitney Cummings’ involvement with two broke girls? (as she has her own sitcom which she headlines on NBC)
Tausif – I believe Greg Plageman, a “Cold Case” veteran, is going to be showrunner on “Person of Interest.” Jonah/Jonathan’s a busy guy. And I believe Whitney is going to be involved, but not overseeing “2 Broke Girls” in any way…
As for the Saturday repeat slots, CBS tends to rotate them a little getting some exposure for each…
-Daniel
Looks like I won’t be watching anything new on CBS next fall. I’ll stick with 5-0, TAR, Survivor, and Blue Bloods.
My bad, “Person of Interest” looks pretty good. I’ll definitely be checking that out.
Person of Interest and Unforgettable are my favorite new shows this season. I have enjoyed them tremendously with my daughter. Of course NCIS, NCIS Los Angeles, Criminal Minds, CSI all great too. But I hope to see Person of Interest and Unforgettable go on for many seasons.
You go Person of Interest and Unforgettable.