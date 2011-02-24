CBS calls Charlie Sheen’s bluff, shuts down ‘Two and a Half Men’ for season

With his public comments the last few weeks, “Two and a Half Men” star Charlie Sheen has essentially been daring CBS and Warner Bros. to put him out of work.
Thursday night – after his latest, strangest radio rant – his bosses called his bluff, shutting down production for the rest of this season.
And after the events of the last few hours, it’s hard to imagine how the show could come back next year with Sheen as its star.
Earlier today, Sheen appeared on “The Alex Jones Show” and, among other things, used the anti-semitic slur “Hymie” to describe boss Chuck Lorre, called Alcoholics Anonymous a “bootleg cult,” insisted he cured his own alcoholism “with my mind,” and rambled on about Vatican assassins, trolls and other delightful topics. (TMZ has the audio if you feel the need to experience it for yourself.)
A few hours after the interview went viral, CBS and Warner Bros. put out this terse statement: “Based on the totality of Charlie Sheen”s statements, conduct and condition, CBS and Warner Bros. Television have decided to discontinue production of ‘Two and a Half Men’ for the remainder of the season.”
At this point, there seemed to be no other choice. No matter how much money “Men” generates for the network and studio, and no matter how many other actors and crewmembers it employs, there was no way Sheen could come back to work after he had repeatedly antagonized his bosses like this.
So let me ask, once again: at what point does someone contemplate the possibility of doing the show without him? Maybe it will be a big disaster, but it can’t be any worse than the current situation, can it?
UPDATE: Sheen released a statement to TMZ that pretty much confirms why CBS might have done this. You can go there to read it in full, but here’s the opening: “What does this say about Haim Levine [Chuck Lorre] after he tried to use his words to judge and attempt to degrade me. I gracefully ignored this folly for 177 shows … I fire back once and this contaminated little maggot can’t handle my power and can’t handle the truth.”
Stupid log-in making me comment blankly. Anyways, I’m not a fan of the show in the slightest, so that might skew my viewpoint, but is there anything in recorded history that suggests Jon Cryer might be capable of carrying his own show? Dude is not funny.
No way Cryer can carry it. None.
He doesn’t have to carry it; the title says it all. The ? should be, could they re-cast Sheen’s role and have the series work, or not.
log in almost made me post twice – but it said I couldn’t. dumb button/interface
Well, Cryer did win an Emmy for the show, didn’t he? (Or a Golden Globe… something like that…) So it’s possible the producers are going to bank on that.
But Ryan Stiles is a hilarious and experienced comedian. Increase his role and you might have something. He’s funnier by nature than Sheen ever was.
Cryer carried an awesome show, once upon a time. No one watched, but “The Famous Teddy Z” was an early ’90s Brilliant but Canceled example.
@Casey it is definitely Emmy Winning Jon T. Cryer.
It’s at a time like this that I wish that Gov. Scott Walker was the head of CBS…
Cryer not only won an emmy for best supporting actor he actually said (and i love this) he thanked charlie sheen for “making it look ridiculously easy all these years.” I love Jon Cryer!
Alan I’ve heard a rumor that Chuck Norris is under consideration to replace Charlie Sheen, who will be brought in as that character’s brother?
Do you think this is possible?
Thank goodness CBS finally stood up and did something about this nonsense.
Agree. Sheen is pathetic and disgusting.
This guy is either the coolest or most evil guy in the biz. Probably a little of both.
Apparently he didn’t say ‘Hymie’, he said ‘Chaim’.
Via the AV Club thread on the topic:
[chucklorre.com]
“How did Chaim become Chuck? How did Levine become Lorre?”
So there you go. Surely then if this is what Sheen was referring to people should immediately stop claiming that he is anti-semitic, which is both wrong and, I’d assume, libelous.
Shitgeist – A man with an assimilated American name that covers his true ethnic identity makes a point to “out” the cultural identity of another man with an assimilated name and you don’t think there’s a CLEAR and conspicuous purpose to accentuate the foreign-ness of that name? Of *course* it’s Anti-Semitic. It never sounded to me for a second like he was saying “Hymie.” It *did* sound like he was saying “The Show’s JEWISH Head-Writer.” There’s absolutely no other purpose for Carlos Estevez to calling Lorre out in that manner.
-Daniel
Dan, I take your point, and as a gentile I’ll admit I’m not as sensitive/perceptive to this kind of stuff. That said, this is an interview where he ranted about being a “vatican assassin warlock” as well as a litany of other absurd/surreal shit. I think ascribing meaning to anything he said is misguided. It’s too easy to assume racism. The guy is just clearly out of his mind.
Shitgeist – Oh, I agree that he’s far more “insane” than he is “Anti-Semitic.” But yeah, as a guy with an ethnic last name, I know what it means when people say my last name in certain ways and the way that Sheen said Lorre’s “on the down-low” name was VERY pointed and didn’t feel at all accidental to me. But yeah, his paranoia and hatred are all over the map and they tick many, many boxes. Persecuting him particularly harshly for any one of those boxes might be counter-productive at this point…
-Daniel
@Shitegeist: You might be right – for all I know, Sheen was so off his head on I-don’t-want-to-know-what he really thinks he was saying Chuck Lorre. It’s also possible that Sheen was just being a douchebag who thought he was cleverly emphasising what a fake Lorre is, rather than calculated Jew-baiting. (As Daniel pointed out, rather ironic considering his own father started out in Hollywood when it was commonplace for actors with “ethnic” names to change them to anglicize their names and downplay their ethnicity; pass as white or get used to playing domestics or criminals.)
Still, what a jerk-hole.
And, seriously, isn’t debating whether Sheen is an anti-semitic jerk, a completely off his face on drugs/alcohol jerk, or a common garden equal opportunity offensive one, or all of the above a distinction without a difference?
Yeah. As reductive as it may seem I think we can sum up Sheen as a tool with a lot of problems.
Dan dropped the ‘e’ from Shitegeist because he hates English folks! Get him!
Anyone? Anyone? Ok, fine. For what it’s worth, I read that quote immediately as anti-semitic. I agree that it’s possible it wasn’t…but only because I’m (thankfully) not inside Charlie Sheen’s head, and therefore can’t know for sure. But yeah, he’s a huge dick, and clearly a crazy person.
At the risk of someone telling me I lack empathy or compassion, the story is that today’s statements finally gave CBS and Warners enough legal wiggle room to shut this fool down. My heart goes out to the crew and other staffers who need the paycheck. It’s insane that so many jobs are contingent upon the manical rantings of a lunatic.
This frees up the crew to find other jobs, just in time for pilot season to kick into high gear. Frankly, they’re probably better off in this position than if CBS had held out for Sheen to come back.
That’s a good point, and one that makes me happy for them. Thanks for that. :)
@LJA: Honestly, I’d feel a lot more sympathy for CBS, WB Television and Chuck Lorre if this wasn’t just their textbook enabling biting them in the rump. As it always does.
God, could someone just put this show out of my misery?
The #1 most offensive part of the whole story is “appeared on the Alex Jones show”…. that, in and of itself, is far more offensive than mere racist jokes.
Yeah, who the heck is Alex Jones? I listened to the tape today and the hair on the back of my neck stood up. Both sounded completely off their rockers.
Alex Jones is a professional con man who tells everyone 9-11 was faked and that a world government will put us all into death camps. I’d say he’s crazy, but I think he just takes advantage of the crazy. Like Charlie Sheen.
Nice job, CBS. You punished EVERYBODY on the show for Sheen’s instability. Keep the show going without Sheen.
Pretty much impossible for them not to shut down for the season, given that keeping the show running to finish out the year requires 8 scripts completely omitting him, and any new casting that would require, all compressed into an extremely short timeframe in order to finish out the season. Given that that effort might end up terrible (well, worse than the show’s usual) and turn off fans, as well as give Sheen potential legal recourse if he’s capable of fulfilling his contract and they won’t let him, it’s a no-brainer that this is their only option.
Anything that hurts CBS is fine by me.
oh my lord, this man is a douche. what the heeelllll
and this guy interviewing him is just as bad.
I believe Emilio Estevez might be available…
I hear Robert Downey Jr. is clean and sober… (you know, if he was in the show I just might watch it…) Meanwhile I congratted Bill Prady on “getting the *good* cast”
I’m with you and your previous story, Alan. I think that instead of shutting down the whole series, they should have written and created a handful of Charlie-free episodes, either just focusing on the other players or else bringing in a new character to fill the void.
Though, as another poster commented, would that even be possible this late in the season?
Actually, I mean that as a legitimate question. How long does it take to write a script from scratch and produce it?
or a Charlie had to go to rehab and then lost his mind episodes… I’m still remembering the Who Wants to Kill a Network Executive episode of The Practice that David E Kelley wrote with Moonves as abductee
This is going to turn a lot worse before it gets any better. I don’t see the show returning with Sheen honestly. I mean, the guy has spent what 2 weeks in rehab? And continues to party and insult his bosses as if it’s had no effect on him, if CBS is willing to do this then they’re certainly willing to continue on without him.
Now whether the show will be successful without him is another story. I don’t watch personally, as a frequent visitor of this blog you could probably deduce that, but much of the shows success and plot lines is clearly dependent on Sheen’s character. They could maybe squeeze another season out without Sheen, but after that I don’t see it lasting unless they bring in some huge star to replace him.
That being said, CBS can survive the blow. They’ve built a lot of shows with now dedicated viewers around the Two and a Half Men presence. I think they could honestly stand to give up their Thursday night comedy presence and move Big Bang Theory to Monday as that lineup’s anchor.
Anyway, I think this an interesting situation. I’m honestly a little curious as to why CBS even chose to get so involved in Sheen’s personal life, I read an article in B&C about it that pondered that and raised the important question of why CBS intervened despite the fact that Sheen was showing up to set not intoxicated and perfectly capable of acting at his normal level.
Also I just wanted to clarify, I’m not questioning CBS’s decision to now intervene, it makes sense after his horrendous comments and I don’t completely disagree with the decision to intervene in the first place. I just think it’s worth discussing on why they decided to mess with a working formula to begin with.
The entirety of Lorre’s famous vanity card, at the end of tonight’s BBT, is “CENSORED!” in huge type.
It doesn’t deal with Charlie Sheen at all. It’s listed as 333(c) on his index of vanity cards, and when seen in context with an explanation, it ends up being mildly amusing and not really that offensive.
i despite two and a half men and think its just a terrible, terrible show.
with that said how untalented is this writing staff supposed to be? they cant create 8 episodes without sheen? they cant have him run off to vegas on a hooker binge and bring in someone, anyone, to take his place?
how about a long lost cousin who is mean to jon cryer and lets jon cryer ham it up some more (how did we win an emmy?). if that doesnt work after 2 episodes send the cousin off and just use what you have to produce episodes.
see what the ratings are and see where the show is without sheen. if its horrible and everything is bad then make the call if giving into sheen and clearing the air or just cancel the show.
if its the same and ratings are even and the show is still what it is then tell sheen to fuck off.
but this has turned into an ego war between studio execs, an angry, bitter ego driver loser in chuck lorre and a coked out maniac in charlie sheen.
fun for the headlines, fun for us, not fun for the PA and the key grip and the makeup arists and set designer that are screwed out of a paycheck but their bosses and their star are total dicks.
This show had a good run. Let it die along with Sheen’s career…
By canceling the remainder of the season, CBS is making it possible for the 300 staff members to find other work. Perhaps they could file a class action lawsuit against Sheen. My only sympathies lie with them. Perhaps CBS decides to cut their losses, and cancel the series…
Ray, I honestly don’t mean to sound like a jerk, but how is this germane to the conversation?
Cool story, bro. WTF are you talking about?
mega dittos ray
How about replacing Charlie with brother Emilio Estevez? Bring Emilio’s character “Andy” back to life as a re-incarnation of “Charlie Harper” without having Charlie Sheen.
I’m not sure it is realistic to think that Charlie’s brother would jump into a role to replace him—they are family, after all.
A few points: first and foremost, the show sucks. I watched the first four episodes of season one, and realized that every single episode would be exactly the same: Sheen’s character is a whoremonger/partyboy, Cryer’s is a broken-hearted beta male and a mooch, and the fat, stupid kid is fat and stupid. Every time. Stupid formula, stupid show. But on top of that, Charlie Sheen has been active since the late eighties, but this show really was the first thing to make him a household name. Nice way to repay the people who created and work on the show.
The only losers in this scenario are the unfortunate people who work in the production of this show. Sheen is a train wreck of a human being, and CBS should honestly consider recasting the role or cutting the role and adding a new actor in a new role.
Wait, what??? I don’t even know where this is going, but I can tell you that I personally do not watch Community to feel superior to the characters…I watch it because it’s hilarious and self-deprecating and meta.
Ray, you are the Sartre of television blogs.
I agree Ray. In fact, the human brain is fake. I’ve tried to explain this to people, but honestly it’s a difficult concept to get across. I’ve found that people just don’t want to believe that human life is simply an illusion perpetrated by the government and Hollywood screenwriters. It should be intuitive, but our mass consumer culture has sold us a bag of goods, dumbing us down in the process.
And Rob is now my hero. This is like the Douglas Adams quote that, mathematically, the population of the universe is zero and anyone you meet is the product of a deranged imagination.
Oh good God.
Dude, he was the show. I don’t see how whatever he was doing of the air was hurting the show. The rating were through the roof, so yeah I disagree that the show can be worse than it was if they proceed without him.
A classic “…and nothing of value was lost” moment if there ever was one.
It’s the writing that makes the show a hit. All they have to do is replace Sheen with an equally handsome actor of similar build and similar facial characteristics. Perhaps even an unknown. Problem solved. Heck, how about a new reality show looking for the next star of “Two And A Half Men”? Problem solved.
I always looked at Two and a Half Men as the Da Vinci Code of TV…maybe some people like it, but it’s one of the worst-written pieces of trash around, and it caters to the least common denominator.
Wait! I’ve got it! Ted McGinley!
Ok I’ll admit it: I watch Two and a Half Men. I don’t know if Jon Cryer can carry the show on his own, but I certainly think it’s worth a shot. Honestly, the show is silly and juvenile, but I’ve always thought they had a heck of a supporting cast. The actors that play Alan, Jake, Bertha, Judith and Evelyn are fantastic. I certainly think it’s a worth it to continue the show without Charlie Sheen.
I wonder if Chuck Lorre now regrets all his kind words about Charlie Sheen? Over the years he’s given Sheen high praise in his vanity cards. Maybe Lorre’s full of it too, but I always thought he sounded sincere in his praise.
They should pull a reverse “Spin City,” and have Michael J. Fox step in.
…and this wins the thread. Congrats!
Despite the ratings, there’s no way you can bring the show back, given the feeding frenzy of media speculation and tabloid fodder that would follow any sort of reboot.
If you want to help out the behind-the-scenes folks without continuing to enable Mr. “I Loved you in Wall Street!”, I’m sure Chuck Lorre’s got a spec pilot sitting in a desk drawer. Dust it off, polish it up, shoot a pilot, and let CBS pick you up for Fall 2011. All his shows are semi-interchangable anyway. Everyone except Charlie wins!
This is Brett Butler all over again. Good show done in by drug addled star.
If he wanted off the show why did he sign an extension. Maybe he was high at the time.
Nice that he decided to take everyone with him as he flamed his career.
Maybe Sheen and Lindsey Lohan can do a series.
Why not just cancel the series? It’s not like the show hasn’t run its course.
Something to do with it making a crapload of money or something… I don’t get it either.
Just saw the TMZ missive.
Dear Carlos Estevez,
STFU.
Sincerely, The World.
lol. That’s pretty much perfect.
Oh my good god the guy is a spoiled brat who thinks he is untouchable because the shows ratings are so good – we’d probably never of heard from him if it had not been for his talented father. He has rubbed his bosses faces in it so much I’m surprised they have tolerated it so long. Well it just goes to show that they will continue to take it as long as their, already full, pockets are lined. However, my sympathy goes out the the other actors and support staff who are going to be out of work because this jerk thinks the world revolves around him. I can only wish that he wastes what money he has left on lawyers and expensive girlfriends and gets a taste of being poor!
Why wouldn’t he think so — he’s been happily enabled by the network and producers for years, and I find it hard to be terribly sympathetic now it’s come back to bite them in the butt.
He is nuts
What a shame for all the people who work on that show and aren’t complete tools.
This is almost as bad as when Seinfeld stopped.
Is this Charlie Sheen or Mel Gibson we’re talking about?
By all means, bring on Mel Gibson to take over as whacky Uncle Dingo!
Seriously, this show has been an orgy of self-loathing for years. Definitely a case where the backstage stuff was 100 times more interesting than the crap they put on the air.
You can do drugs, screw whores, destroy hotels and act like a maniac– just don’t fuck with the Jews.
I feel most sorry for his kids to have him as a dad. He clearly doesn’t care about anyone but himself. Too bad.
If they formulated the show, as someone said on a previous thread, to have Herb move in with Alan after splitting from Judith, I’d watch. Ryan Stiles is hysterical.
THANK YOU JESUS! Now I can finally dedicate my jacked-off sperm to something more substantial!
Seriously, the whole time I was reading this I just kept thinking: what are his family thinking?
The show is, and always has been, a one-joke act. Utterly unfunny.
It should have never been produced, much less aired, much less lasted years and lived on in syndication.
2.5 Men is a paean to tastelessness.
Good riddance.
This man has more serious problems than can be handled in a brief “rehab” stint; people have probably stood by for years as he kept the money rolling in with this show. Never saw it; I don’t like sitcoms or people who assault their spouse(s) or anyone for that matter.
But, I really do feel for the crew – all out of work; all losing their income because this guy can’t see straight enough to seek true help for whatever mental problems and addiction problems he has.
His children…sigh.
Alan I don’t see the critical value in reporting on this story again. This seems like a straight up news report that offers little if any intellectual value to how the public understands television production. I expect more from Hitfix. I understand the interest in the story. I myself have weighed in but I do not think it serves the critical debates for quality television to continue reporting on the Charlie Sheen saga.
Apparently Charlie Sheen was raised Catholic, but his mother, Janet Templeton, is Jewish. I’d assume his comments were less anti-semitic than they were just out and out crazy.
I love all the breast beating for the poor crew, like no one’s ever been out of job before. Yeah, it sucks. But what other options? People make the simplistic ideas to just bang out some scripts real fast without him. You think it’s that fucking easy? How many scripts have you written? I’ve seen the show and it sucks, but Sheen IS the show. NO WAY anyone wants to watch crybaby Jon Cryer for the whole episode. Sheen is the center. The show is cast dependent. Taking Sheen is like taking out Kramer and George and just leaving Seinfeld and Elaine.
My guess is they will try to find a high profile actor to replace Charlie Sheen. I don’t think the show could survive as “one and a half men.”
Oh dear, Sheen made the mistake of thinking he lived in a free country with free speech (and free speech means you do not get persecuted for saying something)
Oh dear, HWAT doesn’t know what freedom of speech is.
No one stopped Charlie Sheen from saying what he wanted to say. That’s free speech.
BUT…The network head also have free speech, and they’re exercising that by putting the show on hiatus.
Yes, we have free speech, but there’s no requirement that one’s speech not have consequences.
I hope Charlie sues for & wins the money Levine & Moonves owe him for breaching the contract. Maybe then Carlos can buy/barter the show from Chaim and hire some better writers.
Moammar Gadhafi may be looking for a new gig. Maybe he can take Charlie Sheen’s place? Or is he too normal?
Shutting down this show is the most wonderful thing to ever happen to television.