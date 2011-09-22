‘Charlie’s Angels’ – ‘Pilot’: Heaven vs. Hell

I posted my review of “Charlie’s Angels” this morning. Now it’s your turn. Did you sense a pulse from any of Minka Kelly, Rachael Taylor and Annie Ilonzeh? Any chemistry between them? Did you like Young Hunky Bosley? Were you appreciative of Minka re-enacting the torture scene from “Lethal Weapon”? Are you excited by the dark backstories, and/or the casting of Victor Garber as Charlie? And will any of you watch this ever again?
Have at it.
Is it too hard for your readers to navigate and find a post from nine hours ago?
At this point, the only question that can be asked about this show is the following:
Was the pilot of Charlie’s Angels one of the reasons Derek Jeter broke up with Minka Kelly, or was it the sole reason?
It’s my sincere feeling that the writing destroyed everything of value here, and hobbled the three lead actresses. Seems like a Buffy alumn is writing ep 3 I’ll be skilpin ep 2, but I’ll check in with ep 3 to see if there’s a marked improvement…
Agreed that the writing was about as bad as it could be. Clearly, the writers were incapable of passing by a cliche. I would say though from the across-the-board abysmal acting that there’s also a serious problem with the director. They need new writers and a new director, some edge and an injection of humour and it might be worth watching.
So it might have potential if they can only fix the writing, directing, and acting? Think I’ll pass.
Man, I usually like Victor Garber, but he sounded like he was speaking his sleep. Guess he realized this nonsense isn’t long for this world.
That was atrocious. I’ve seen better acting in life-insurance commercials.
I was really disappointed in the pilot. Honestly felt really predictable and bland. I want to watch the next couple of episodes and then will decide how i feel about it but right now… meh
It was dreadful. I turned it off after about 20 minutes, and won’t tune in again.