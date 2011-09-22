‘Charlie’s Angels’ – ‘Pilot’: Heaven vs. Hell

ABC

I posted my review of “Charlie’s Angels” this morning. Now it’s your turn. Did you sense a pulse from any of Minka Kelly, Rachael Taylor and Annie Ilonzeh? Any chemistry between them? Did you like Young Hunky Bosley? Were you appreciative of Minka re-enacting the torture scene from “Lethal Weapon”? Are you excited by the dark backstories, and/or the casting of Victor Garber as Charlie? And will any of you watch this ever again?

Have at it.

TAGSALAN SEPINWALLANNIE ILONZEHCHARLIE'S ANGELSFall TV 2011MINKA KELLYRACHAEL TAYLORRamon Rodriguez

