‘Chase’ – ‘Pilot’: We are Marshals

I didn’t review NBC’s “Chase” unless you count a three-line blurb in my fall TV preview. (Fienberg, on the other hand, wrote a proper review, because he’s dedicated/masochistic.) But since I’m doing these open posts for all the new network shows, might as well give viewers of the “Chase” pilot a chance to offer up their thoughts. Did anybody watch? If so, was there something there to make you want to watch it again next week?
Consisted of equal parts of info-dumping, hand-waving, potted psychology, and unfunny “quirky” characters. Couldn’t watch all the way through.
If you like Bruckheimer crime series, which I mostly do, I thought it was a solid entry. Reminded me a lot of Cold Case. (Especially the driven blonde lead with daddy issues, obviously.) No, you don’t learn a lot about the crime-solvers in the one ep. It’s a standard issue procedural. But I’ll check it out again.
I turned it off right after the first chase ended. Way too fakey. The chase goes on and on, but neither the marshal or the man she is chasing are winded. The woman is too much of a superwoman to be believable.
The minute I saw the first promo for this I was bugged. It seemed like a ripoff/clone of something I’d already seen, but I couldn’t remember what the name of the show was. I just went to IMDB; this is basically “Wanted,” the USA Network show from 2005 with Gary Cole, Rashida Jones and Ryan Hurst playing FBI agents chasing down the 100 most wanted people in the L.A. area. (I guess they only caught 13 of ’em, cause there was only one season.)
After listening to the podcast I was expecting this to stink. I usually agree with Alan and Dan but I think they missed it on this one. This is not my type of show either but I thought it was good, entertaining television. The lead male and female did a good job and I like that they brought in Waylon Jennings music into the show. Definitely watchable and way better than Hawaii Five-O which Alan and Dan thought was better. I thought Chase had more story and less effects than Five-O.