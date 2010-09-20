‘Chase’ – ‘Pilot’: We are Marshals

I didn’t review NBC’s “Chase” unless you count a three-line blurb in my fall TV preview. (Fienberg, on the other hand, wrote a proper review, because he’s dedicated/masochistic.) But since I’m doing these open posts for all the new network shows, might as well give viewers of the “Chase” pilot a chance to offer up their thoughts. Did anybody watch? If so, was there something there to make you want to watch it again next week?