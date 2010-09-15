Fall TV preview: The good, the bad and The Shat

The 2010-11 TV season officially begins on Monday, and for once virtually all the new broadcast network shows will be debuting in that week, and most of the returning shows will have their premieres then as well, with cable further busying the waters with the “Boardwalk Empire” launch on the 19th and “Dexter” returning on the 26th.
That is going to be an insanely busy week for me, and as I’ve said, I’m not entirely sure how I’m going to cover it all, especially when you factor in the usual morning-after spoiler reviews and whatnot. In some cases, I may have to skip shows altogether if I have little to say about them (as I did with the CW’s “Hellcats,” and as I suspect I’m gonna do with NBC’s “Chase”). But before I start writing and writing and writing some more about all these shows, I thought I’d do a quick run-through of my thoughts on all the new network series (other than the CW shows, which already debuted, and “Outlaw,” which I reviewed yesterday), some of which will be reused and/or expanded upon in longer reviews next week.
Overall, I’d say this wasn’t a memorable year for network TV development, certainly not compared to last year. My clear favorite of the network shows, FOX’s “Lone Star,” is far behind both “Boardwalk Empire” (which I’ll have a review for later today) and “Terriers,” and behind shows I loved last fall like “Community” and “Modern Family.” I don’t know yet how long any of these shows will stay in the regular blogging rotation, but after the jump, my brief thoughts on each, going in rough chronological order:
“Lone Star” (FOX, Monday): Con man (James Wolk) wants to go straight, but can’t decide which straight life (and which woman) he wants. Great pilot, fine performance by Wolk, good use of music, intriguing world, etc. But I still haven’t seen past that pilot and have no idea if this all falls apart by episode 3.
“The Event” (NBC, Monday): Less a TV pilot than a confidence scheme, the debut of “The Event” keeps trying to make me care about a mysterious global conspiracy without telling me any details about it, and without giving me a single character I’m invested in. All flash, no substance.
“Mike & Molly” (CBS, Monday): Like “The Big Bang Theory” before it, this Chuck Lorre sitcom – about a couple (Billy Gardell and Melissa McCarthy) who meet in Overeaters Anonymous – is constantly at war over whether it wants to be laughing with or at its main characters. The “with” parts I like, and Gardell and McCarthy are charming. The “at” parts are nauseating.
“Hawaii Five-0” (CBS, Monday): Pilot’s a fun, noisy, expensive action movie-style hour, and if Alex O’Loughlin is fairly bland as the lead, Scott Caan is more than strong enough to compensate as Danno, as are Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park. The location is used well and they wisely kept the original version of the theme (albeit much shorter). We’ll see how it looks without that pilot budget and director Len Wiseman, and it’s not the kind of show I watch religiously, but it works.
“Chase” (NBC, Monday): The Jerry Bruckheimer version of a U.S. Marshal show – which is to say, one with a lot of running and yelling and nice photography and very thin characterization. I’ll stick with Raylan Givens from “Justified,” thanks.
“Raising Hope” (FOX, Tuesday): Greg Garcia’s “My Name Is Earl” follow-up about a poor, dumb twentysomething (Lucas Neff) raising the baby he had with an executed serial killer. (Yes, this is the premise.) Like “Earl,” most of the jokes are about stupid people not understanding how to do simple tasks the rest of us take for granted, and while I laughed at a few of them, and like co-stars Martha Plimpton and Garret Dillahunt as Neff’s parents, I don’t know how much mileage there is in baby endangerment.
“Running Wilde” (FOX, Tuesday): The heavily-anticipated, ultimately-disappointing “Arrested Development” reunion of Will Arnett and writers Mitch Hurwitz and Jim Vallely. The pilot – with Arnett as a GOB-ian manchild whose old crush Keri Russell wants to make a better man – has been tweaked, but still isn’t very funny (I laughed more at “Raising Hope,” to be honest) and I just don’t think this character works as the center of a show.
“Detroit 1-8-7” (ABC, Tuesday): The original version of this cop procedural had two interesting things about it: Michael Imperioli’s performance as the cranky, inscrutable senior detective, and a documentary framework that actually felt like it was enhancing the storytelling. The docu format got ditched for a variety of reasons, and while Imperioli is still around, what’s left is a pretty unremarkable show that’s less “Homicide” in Detroit than Bruckheimer-lite.
“Undercovers” (NBC, Wednesday): Boris Kodjoe and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as married ex-spies who get back into the game together. I think I liked the idea of “Undercovers” – producer JJ Abrams taking the fun parts of “Alias” (the missions, the sexual tension) and ditching the convoluted mythology, Jennifer Garner angst, etc. – more than I actually liked the show. It’s fine – nice banter, fun action in a few spots – but nothing special. At its funniest, it’s not as funny as “Chuck.” At its most exciting, its action isn’t as good as “Human Target” (or “Chuck,” for that matter). Etc.
“Better With You” (ABC, Wednesday): Frantic, not particularly funny relationship sitcom that manages to feature a bunch of actors I like, including JoAnna Garcia, Jennifer Finnigan, Debra Jo Rupp and Kurt Fuller. Oh, well.
“The Defenders” (CBS, Wednesday): Surprisingly likable buddy lawyer show with Jim Belushi and Jerry O’Connell as ambulance-chasing Vegas defense lawyers who will play dirty but mostly mean well. Though he’s picked a lot of awful projects over the years, Belushi is not a bad actor, nor a bad light comic, and the pilot uses him well. Won’t change the world, but for what it sets out to do, it works.
“The Whole Truth” (ABC, Wednesday): Haven’t seen the revised pilot for this one, with Rob Morrow and Maura Tierney as criminal lawyers on opposite sides of the case each week, so can’t say.
“My Generation” (ABC, Thursday): Pretentious, predictable, unsubtle faux-documentary show about a group of high school kids from the Class of 2000 and what they’re up to 10 years later. In some ways, I dislike it more than the other two Thursday shows I hate, because it has actual ambition that it falls far short of.
“(Shit) My Dad Says” (CBS, Thursday): You’ve read the Twitter feed! Now watch the lame sitcom it inspired! I’ll say this: the original pilot was an abomination, where the revamped version – with a new actor playing William Shatner’s son, and more of an attempt to humanize The Shat – is just profoundly lame.
“Outsourced” (NBC, Thursday): As Ricky Gervais would say, it’s funny because it’s racist! Or, if not racist, then incredibly lazy in the way 90% of the punchlines depend on the Indian accents. For this, NBC held back “Parks and Rec”?
“Blue Bloods” (CBS, Friday): Still need to watch the slightly tweaked final pilot of this drama about a family of New York cops, including Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Will Estes and (as the one prosecutor in the bunch) Bridget Moynahan, but the original version was fine; another show I likely wouldn’t watch past week two, but whose existence I don’t begrudge.
“No Ordinary Family” (ABC, Sept. 28): There are parts of this Greg Berlanti show about a family that gets superpowers that I like a lot, specifically the way it makes the idea seem, you know, fun after all the mopery of “Heroes.” Michael Chiklis in particular is a pleasure to watch as the dad, and Romany Malco is even more amusing as his friend-turned-sidekick. But there are parts of the pilot that are clunky, particularly a talk-to-the-camera device that’s redundant and annoying. So we’ll see.
“Law & Order: LA” (NBC, Sept. 29): Haven’t seen a pilot yet.
Outsourced should be the biggest disappointment because 1) the premise promises The Office with teeth (which depended on smart, edgy writing and performances to match), and, 2) while things have improved a lot network television you still have to look pretty hard for a show where the default settings for the leads aren’t still white and upper middle-class.
Enjoy watching “Tyler Perry’s: Meet the Browns!” Or “The Office!” There’s one of everybody on “The Office.” That makes it a better show, right?
@Sorry: Tyler Perry misses the “smart edgy writing” bar. And, yeah, I make no apologies for saying, for all its flaws, it’s nice that Grey’s Anatomy has a black female regular who isn’t a maid, hooker or welfare mother. I know statements like this are easy to dismiss as political correctness, but I actually do think diversity in front of (and behind) the camera does matter, and does lead to better shows.
Thank you for doing this! I am overwhelmed by the amount of shows starting (and returning) this year. Unsure which ones to follow. Reading your brief rundown of so many reduces the confusion a lot :-)
PS – And I *cannot* wait for Boardwalk Empire!
Alan, you just mentioning “Justified” got me fiending for more Raylon Givens. Is there any word on when season 2 starts? Next spring?
Justified goes back into production next month, so I’d guess February at the earliest?
Makes sense. My guess of how FX is going to work this year is air their 13 episode dramas and comedies (Sons, Terriers, AS, League) from August to November/December and then air the other half of their shows (Justified, the boxing one by the same author, Archer?, maybe another comedy) in the spring. (And then whatever they do in the summer.)
At least that’s what I’m hoping they do. It’s been a strategy that I’ve been rooting for for a while. Kind of the British 13 episode season style, but split up shows for the fall and spring (with Louie season 2 to save the summer again).
Soooo nothing good this fall, huh?
Wish I got HBO so I could Boardwalk Empire…
You just eliminated the majority of the shows I was going to give a chance… Thanks for saving me the time and effort, my DVR also wants to thank you for less work.
You should know better than to watch anything on network TV that isn’t called “Wipeout.”
I saw the Lone Star pilot thanks to the free DVD in Vanity Fair. It was well shot and well-acted, but I found it a little slow and there really wasn’t a whole lot that grabbed me and made me want to watch a second episode. I know it’s getting pretty good buzz, but I feel like it’s more because this season’s shows are so awful and not because Lone Star itself is anything special.
And as someone who is theoretically in the target audience for My Generation, I have to say that I have zero desire to watch that show. I think it’s definitely possible to make a good show about today’s twentysomethings, but this show looks like it suffers from the same problem Quarterlife had in that it looks like it thinks it’s characters are inherently interesting simply because they’re in their 20s. If a show like this is gonna succeed it will be because the characters are interesting and relatable. The fact that they’re in their 20s should be incidental.
Yikes, pretty rough slate this Fall. For someone who just lost My Boys and Party Down, and will lose Friday Night Lights and Rescue Me next season, was hoping for a decent new show to latch on to.
On the plus side, no more Undercovers pop ups during NBC shows anymore, so huzzah for that
Come on, Alan. Would you please stop playing the racism card when you write about Outsourced? It can’t be more offensive than Earl painting a whole southern town as sympathic but braindead rednecks or Big Bang Theory all geeks as social akward losers etc. …and don’t forget that it’s a freaking pilot. Just 22 1/2 minutes. The Big Bang pilot was one of the worst pieces of crap i’ve ever seen in network tv. Even worse than Cavemen. I’m still not a fan of BBT, but it turned out watchable.
The Event deserves even more time. I can understand why Joe Average is complaining when a new MYSTERY series doesn’t tell much in it’s pilot, but a TV-junky/critic should know better. We didn’t know much after the Lost pilot. We didn’t know crap after the Rubicon pilot. That’s the way it should be. The best parts about the mystery-genre are almost always the questions …the uncertainty ..the wtf is going on feeling…and the answers we give in our heads. I like the new V, but it’s worst mistake was to tell us almost all the big mysteries in it’s pilot. Heroes whent downhill after burning in 1 season through stories other series use for their whole run.
I don’t need answers if a show gives me something else to care about. The Lost pilot did that, many times over. (At the time, I would have been perfectly happy if they had ditched the monster, the polar bear, etc. and just showed us this group of characters struggling to survive together.)
The Event pilot does not. There’s no there there.
Salino, I think you missed the most important part of Alan’s review of the Event: “Less a TV pilot than a confidence scheme, the debut of “The Event” keeps trying to make me care about a mysterious global conspiracy without telling me any details about it, and without giving me a single character I’m invested in. All flash, no substance (emphasis mine). A mystery show with no interesting characters is not something that I have any interest in. I was drawn in to season one of LOST by the mystery, I was kept there by the awesome character work.
Which is puzzling, becaue LOST’s characterization was one-dimensional and generic. Network TV has yet to produce ONE memorable character in over 50 years of programming and more than 50,000 shows.
Of course mystery shows won’t give any answers in their pilot episodes, that’s a given. From what I’ve heard around the web (from around 9 tv critics) is that The Event pilot is basically “THERE IS AN EVENT! THE PRESIDENT IS INVOLVED IN IT, AND SO IS A RANDOM DUDE WHOM NOBODY CARES ABOUT! WHAT /IS/ THE EVENT?” If you’ve paid any attention that’s almost exactly the amount of information the promos are giving right now. A show can only establish an audience that cares about “what’s going on” by assuring viewers that the answers are going to be worthwhile and are in some way of importance to characters that you are supposed to care about. In short, you’ve got to make people care for the atmosphere, plot AND characters before you throw a mystery their way that’s going to drag on for all of the show’s run. Nobody will keep watching if all you get up until the series finale are very vague plot machinations and two-dimensional characters. So far, it looks like The Event pilot is all about “THE EVENT (you are not allowed to know about), everything else be damned”.
Spare Alan the vitriol, Salino, you’re definitely not setting yourself apart from ‘Average Joe’ by not doing your research.
Despite all likely valid concerns that have been voiced about style over substance, I am going to give The Event a chance, at least for a few weeks. I donâ€™t think that itâ€™s the next â€œLost meets 24â€, as NBC is idiotically trying to promote it, but during a time when crime/lawyer/doctor procedurals account for approximately sixty percent of all network dramas (ninety percent in the case of CBS) I appreciate shows that are willing to venture into the risky genre of science fiction and serialized storytelling. The characters and mystery in the event may seem like stock fare, but the actors (Blair Underwood, Laura Innes, Jason Ritter) are well-respected, and truth be told, most characters in network dramas are stock characters. Without a case-of-the-week taking up most of their screentime, they at least have a chance to establish their own identity.
Bottom line, I donâ€™t blame Alan for checking out early â€“ his instincts are good and The Event may well end up more along the lines of â€˜Vâ€™ and â€˜Flashforwardâ€™ than Lost. But if too many people take the line of dismissing mystery shows too quickly, eventually this kind of more ambitious project will disappear from the networks entirely.
I actually enjoyed The Event, though I will admit that most of why I liked The Event was that I like Jason Ritter, so I was routing for his character. The entire pilot pretty much rests on his shoulders. But if nothing more happens in episode 2 or 3 I’ll probably be out.
Jared Kozal wrote: “But if too many people take the line of dismissing mystery shows too quickly, eventually this kind of more ambitious project will disappear from the networks entirely.”
That’s what I’m talking about. How are complex serials supposed to be a success when even the people who really should know better ..who should know that most serials need a few episodes to find the right tone and pace and to establish the characters…when even these people rather give generic procedurals like Hawaii Five O or Blue Bloods(let’s be realistic..they are on CBS and they will be typical CBS shows after the flashy pilots) 2 or more episodes?
V and The Event are the only heavily serialised shows on network televison (let’s ignore the primetime soaps like DH and Grey’s Anatomy) in the coming season. Two of just 4 genre shows (+ The Cape and No Ordinary Family). It would be a surprise if V will get a 3rd season and The Cape seems doomed from the start. So..a lot of reasons to root for The Event and give it a fair chance.
The only thing different between the completly unoriginal Rubicon pilot (we’ve seen every one of these clichees and twists in 70-s conspiracy thrillers and 8 seasons of 24. Badge Dales performance was the only thing that made his character a little interesting) and Alan’s description of this pilot is that Rubicon aired on AMC (which gave it the benefit of the doubt).
btw. LOST had 90 minutes to establish it’s characters. So it’s not exacly fair to compare it on that field with The Event pilot episode. I just used it as an example because the viewer didn’t know much more than that a few people(some of them mysterious) crashed on a mysterious island where some serious mysterious stuff was going on.
I wouldn’t agree that network television hasn’t produced one memorable character in over 50 years but I am with Cable Snob on Lost. Don’t understand how in the world people can claim they would’ve kept watching for those people alone. I couldn’t have cared less about them and maintain that the show was far, far, far more mystery/plot driven. And that stuff was compelling enough to keep me watching. It sounds to me, though, like many here are saying that can’t be.
If “The Event” is a crummy show (and I’m not saying it is, but if) then no, the fact that it’s one of very few “genre shows” isn’t a reason to root for it. It’s not my job- and more importantly, it’s not Alan’s job- to make sure “genre shows” are a stable and lasting part of the television landscape, and even if it was, promoting the crummy ones would only do a disservice to that goal.
To be honest with you these high concept, serialized mystery shows are becoming as dull and routine as any standard procedural. The Event doesn’t look new and original, it looks like another one of these Lost clones that have been trying to cash in on that show for the last six years.
@Salino: Just because ‘Two and a Half Men’ is a massive hit, it doesn’t make the show any less a load of misogynistic crap (IMNSHO, of course). It’s just very popular misogynistic crap.
@colby
I didn’t say that he should promote a serial if he thinks it isn’t good, but TV-Fans who are bored sh*tless by run of the mill procedurals and bland prime time soaps shouldn’t judge a complex mytholgy show by it’s pilot. That’s like to stop reading a book after it’s first page(not even chapter).
A veteran TV-viewer doesn’t need more than 2-3 episodes to judge a procedural because almost every episode is the same and character development is nearly non-existent. A serial on the other hand is living and breathing. It can be a completly different show in episode 5. Spartacus is a good example. It started as mildly enjoyable trash in it’s first 4 episodes and then became better with each new episode …building to one of the best season finales of the year. Or Justified. The pilot was good, but the episodes after were more like USA-style dramedy than FX drama. Not until the the focus shifted more to Harlan County (and the procedural elements got kicked in the background) it became great televison.
@Craig Michael Ranapia
Huh…?…who mentioned Two and a Half Men? I certainly not. It’s typical Chuck Lorre fare. One note,obvious and loud..as is BBT. Mediocre at best, but calling it misogynistic is even more inappropriate than calling Outsourced racist. Almost every frakking TV-Show or movie aimed primarily at men objectifies women…viceversa in the case of soaps with the constantly shirtless McDreamy-McSteamy men. Nothing wrong with that. Harmless wish fulfillment. Even a lot of so called high literature-books are just well written male fantasies. I can’t stand this political correctness bs. Leave that to the PTC.
@Sano: What in heaven’s name is “The PTC”? I do find it rather amusing that objecting to a show whose treatment of Indians doesn’t get beyond “Indians talk funny, worship cows (how crazy is that), and their food gives you diarrhoea” is dismissed as humourless political correctness gone mad. But I know plenty of American ex-pats who lose their sense of humour when they’re endlessly caricatured as vacuous bimbos obsessed with sex and shopping, or loud-mouthed ignorant far right-wing war-mongering bigots.
As far as I’m concerned stereotypes are just the first refuge of the lazy and artistically bankrupt.
@Craig Michael Ranapia
PTC=Parents Television Council
The Helen Lovejoy like-nutjobs that threaten advertisers with boycott-campaigns if they air spots in shows they hate. These are also the kind of people that force Tv-stations to not call shows SHIT my Dad Says.
as to the rest of your post: I’m live in germany and I find it amusing that americans call Obama a leftist or soacialist because even he is pretty conversative compared to left wing parties in western europe. So ..no I’m not a right wing hypocrite. I just hate the exaggerated political correctness of these days. In general and especially in the case of dismissing a TV-comedy with a knockout argument like racist just because it has a few lazy jokes in it’s pilot. Who says that they don’t make fun of americans/europeans in the coming episodes and laugh with the indian characters? Michael Scott (The Office) often tells slightly racist or homophobe jokes, but it’s told in a akward way that the viewer knows that he is the ignorant idiot. Outsourced can learn this to. The movie the series is based on is a charming indie comedy.
btw. I’m not ashamed to say that I laughed hard about the Manmeat gag in the trailer. Is it cheap ..yes. Chuck Lorre cheap. Is it funny ..for me..oh yes. Because the comic timing is good.The political correctness mafia wouldn’t complain if the joke would be about an harmless US-term that means something dirty in the other language. ;)
I’ll probably still check out Running Wilde and Detroit 1-8-7. The former because of my resepect for the creative team and the latter because I’m intrigued by the previews I’ve seen on ABC.
(Shit) My Dad Says is not necessarily a bad idea for a sitcom but it on the exactly wrong network. If you’ve read the twitter feed you know that a show based on it should be on a network like HBO or FX.
This may be jumping the gun a little, but I have to say that comedy development seems to be especially weak this year. The networks are airing only six new sitcoms this fall – Outsourced, Raising Hope, Running Wilde, Better With You, Mike and Molly, and Sh*t My Dad Says â€“ against twenty-some new procedural and serialized dramas. Judging by your takes on the pilots, Alan, Mike and Molly is the only one of those five which has even a handful of elements that work (and given that we know what to expect from a Chuck Lorre show, Iâ€™m not expecting it to be the birth of a classic).
Obviously, Iâ€™m not counting the likely midseason replacements (Mr. Sunshine, Friends with Benefits, etc.), but from analysis Iâ€™ve read on other entertainment sites, I donâ€™t expect those to be much better. Itâ€™s certainly a far cry from last year, when people were buzzing about the fantastic Modern Family saving the sitcom and gradually discovering underrated gems like Community, The Middle, and Cougar Town, while newish shows like Parks and Recreation were taking big creative leaps forward. Taking an admittedly pessimistic outlook, I would expect quite a few articles to pop up about how the success of those shows was the exception rather than the new rule when it comes to the development of new comedy â€“ right around the time that Outsourced and Sh*t are getting their well-deserved cancellations.
Alan, any chance you can give us a short list of which of these shows you will have the morning-after reviews of? Not going to lie, that would impact my watching decisions greatly.
I can’t, because I tend to play it by ear this early in the season. Most of these shows will get pre-premiere reviews, and then some kind of generic “What did everybody think?” post after the pilot airs. And after that, it’s a matter of what I have time for, what holds my interest, etc.
As of now, I’m sure I’ll be writing about Lone Star for at least a few weeks. Not sure on any of the others.
I agree that many of this year’s new offerings don’t sound as promising as last year’s, but I can see a few diamonds in the rough. I’m still going to check out Detroit 1-8-7 just because of Imperioli (although I’d have preferred it if they had kept the docu framework). Ditto with Hawaii 5-0 and maybe Chase – who knows, these shows might start to shine once they find their groove in later episodes. I want to try My Generation because it’s actually the only new network show besides Lone Star that doesn’t involve cops/lawyers/marshals with procedural elements. I’m very much looking forward to Boardwalk Empire, Lone Star and The Event. And I’m also curious to watch Blue Bloods (mainly because they chose to ditch the procedural angle in favor of character development), Undercovers (it might be fun) and No Ordinary Family (just because).
Things look a little more promising on the Drama side. In fact, if I can take the liberty to include Cable in the discussion, the outlook is downright rosy. I really enjoyed the premiere of Terriers last Wednesday, and Lights Out, coming in January, looking even better. Boardwalk Empire and Game of Thrones look like they could be a return to form for HBO, particularly Boardwalk, which will likely enter the discussion as one of my five favorite shows as soon as it airs. And then thereâ€™s the Walking Dead, which should nicely replace Mad Men as the show that keeps me tuned in to AMC at 10 P.M. on Sunday.
Sticking to the networks, Iâ€™m intrigued by the potential of Lone Star and No Ordinary Family, though like you, Alan, I worry about the sustainability of the first and the talking-to-the-camera gimmick of the second. Iâ€™ve already given my thoughts on The Event under Salinoâ€™s comment above.
Very helpful article, Alan. Thanks for all of your hard work.
i think you’re the first person to write about undercovers without mentioning how attractive the two leads are. lone star looks promising, but that will probably be the only one from that slate i’ll watch, along with boardwalk empire. event seems like flashforward 2.0, but would be willing to give it a shot if i hear enough good things after a few episodes.
Dear “The Event”,
While I would love to give you a chance, I just remembered that I met your older brother “Flash Forward” and that guy still owes about 18 episodes. So sorry, I don’t think I’m going to watch.
So is there actually any good in there? It seems like every single shows you either didn’t like or wouldn’t watch past a couple of episodes.
I’m not disagreeing, just curious.
I too felt Undercovers was a bit of a lame duck, liked the characters, especially their contact overseas, but overall just didn’t find it that intriguing, thrilling, or anything really.
I may be crazy but I thought I read somewhere that NOF got rid of the “talk to the camera” angle after the 2nd or 3rd episode. I’m glad for that since I liked pretty much everything else about the pilot (though I’d prefer a less angsty daughter character).
My DVR dance card is pretty full this week, especially since the fam and I will be going away for a few days. (Vacation? On TV premiere week? That’s Madness!!)
I may wait for Alan’s reviews and catch up with the most promising shows on Hulu.
Ambulance-chasing defenders? Um… I don’t think so. Ambulance chasers represent plaintiffs.
These guys do both. But they do a lot of criminal defense work on top of the money-generating civil cases.
You could chase the ambulance to the accident and then give your card to the guy who *caused* the accident. It’s an unfilled niche!
Based on concept and description only, Raising Hope sounds like the worst of the bunch. I’m already in for Terriers, but of this bunch described here, I think No Ordinary Family will be the only one that gets a watch from me.
I am going to give Detroit 187, Hawaii & Lone Star a shot. However, I am making room for shows from last year by regularly watching Community and The Good Wife. I have no interest in LOLA (still ticked that original flavor is gone-NYC was part of the story). Outsourced seems ridiculous, I’m sorry. Feces My Dad Says is also a ridiculous premise, imho.
I am itching to see Boardwalk Empire. I’m interested to see what is different about Dexter without Clyde Phillips and In Treatment comes back at the end of Oct.
Personally, I have to feel some type of connection whether it’s laughing or a good drama to keep me hooked.
@chuchundra-I’m supposed to be sitting on a beach in a few days but a hurricane is headed straight for it so we might postpone for a week. Regardless, my dvr is going to bulging when I return.
Once again Alan, appreciate your work in evaluating what may/not interest you.
This is going to sound odd, but I’m relieved that there are only a few new shows – Boardwalk Empire, Lonestar, and Terriers – I’d care to check out – there seems to be a bloody awful lot of returning shows – cable or network – jammed into this month (plus the already returned MM, Rubicon, and Sons of Anarchy as well). My tv schedule is too packed and stuffed as it is.
On another random note, When will Treme be back?
Love the SNL/Ricky Gervais comment about “funny because it’s racist.” One of the best digital shorts from the past few years.
As for the shows…didn’t plan on watching any of them. However, “Blue Bloods” certainly looks like it has potential.
Thanks for the preview. At least I can buy Community Season 1 DVD next tuesday and run it into the ground!
Has anyone asked the NBC executives why they would make such an asinine decision as to push the best comedy of last season back to midseason, only to replace it with a witless, vaguely racist comedy that seems designed to constantly remind viewers, during a recession, that their jobs are being shipped overseas?
Aren’t shows subject to audience testing, Alan, or am I imagining things? You have to get some type of feedback than others who work, sleep and eat the tv/film industry meaning viewers that are skewed to all ages or just the demographics?
Wow, what a mess. This is the first year I’m trying to get a grip on what to watch *before* the shows are out. It was also the first year I watched American Idol, at least for awhile anyway. Do I have good timing or what? ;-)
I guess I’ll try Detroit because of Michael Imperioli, and James McDaniel, and Lone Star because of Alan. The Event isn’t my type of show. Until I hear of a comparison to BSG or another show of that caliber I just can’t watch these.
So it’s SOA, Mad Men, Rubicon, Parenthood, Boardwalk Empire, & Terriers. (And ‘m sure I’m forgetting one other show). And I’ll have a chance to see The Good Wife for the first time with the help of a DVR, (finally!). It always conflicted with something else. And Justified too, if I can find it somewhere.
As Belinda wrote, I’m feeling a little relieved. It’s unlikely I’m going to miss anything of real consequence. There’s always repeats of pilots and Hulu, and Alan to keep pointing the way.
Thank you for the review, Alan. And thanks to all that commented, I was in need of some feedback.
I’ll watch anything with Donnie Wahlberg OR Tom Selleck. Together, they mean this is a must see. Unless, of course, it totally sucks.
