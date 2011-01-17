‘Chuck’ – ‘Chuck vs. the Balcony’: Before sunset

“Chuck” is back, and I have a review of tonight’s episode coming up just as soon as I manserve you…
“We’re going to make this proposal happen, for Chuck’s sake – and for mine.” -Sarah
It’s been six weeks since we had a new “Chuck,” a busy time period that for me included holidays, composing various year-end lists, screener marathons and press tour. So it wasn’t until I popped in my DVD of “Chuck vs. the Balcony” that I realized how much I’d missed the show while it was gone. Never go away again, “Chuck.” Ever.
It helped that “Chuck vs. the Balcony” was one of the strongest episodes of season four, particularly in the second half. When it was just Chuck and Morgan obsessing on the perfect proposal, it felt like a familiar joke for the show, albeit one with some funny beats (like Morgan standing in the street with the balloons). But once Sarah took over the sub-mission, things really began to click. Not only is Morgan/Sarah one of the show’s more underrated comic combinations, but as with “Chuck vs. the First Fight,” Chuck’s neuroses about the relationship tend to play better when Sarah’s engaged in things in some way. When she’s just the beautiful straight woman who has no idea about (or interest in) the latest thing that’s making Chuck crazy, Chuck himself can become a little grating. But when Sarah’s in the loop and reacting – whether freaking out herself in “First Fight,” or stage-managing things without Chuck’s knowledge here – it’s a lot more fun. And then to add Casey on top of things – and to see that The Colonel is as invested in the proposal as The Magnet – made things even better.
And when we got to the proposal itself, it was every bit the moment that Chuck, and Sarah, and their fans, and the show, wanted it to be: sweet and eloquent and just a little bit endearingly clumsy. A really nice moment for Zachary Levi and Yvonne Strahovski.
On some shows (or even on this show in a previous season), I might have gritted my teeth when the CIA team interrupted the proposal to arrest Sarah. Here, I went with it, because the stars had just been so good, because it’s obvious to everyone (including Chuck) what the answer was going to be, and because the later scene in Castle (another stand-out for our two leads, particularly Strahovski) made clear that this isn’t some goofy misunderstanding, or contrived attempt to keep them apart or whatever. Sarah has a plan, she’s doing something for Chuck – ironically by taking herself away from him for a time in the same way his mother did all those years ago – and at the end of this arc a few weeks from now, I expect them to be back together and all to be well. The writers have my trust again on most things Chuck and Sarah, and the idea of the woman Chuck loves putting herself out there to save his mom is a great idea – and another example, like “Chuck vs. Phase Three,” of Sarah getting to be out in front and leading the charge after she was passive for so much of season three.
Good stuff all around – including the first Jeffster! performance of season four – and the biggest positive about the little mid-season hiatus is that we still have 13 more episodes of this season.
Some other thoughts:
• In case you missed it late last week, Fienberg and I went to Josh Schwartz’s office to interview him and Chris Fedak for our podcast. There are some audio issues, and also possibly some humor issues, but there’s also a lot of good insight from the two guys about the state of the show, where it’s going, etc. No major spoilers (they even alluded to what turned out to be this week’s Lester plot, but not in a way that would have ruined the episode), and probably too many inside jokes, but there’s at least 20 minutes of good stuff in those 40+ minutes.
• A funny Lester subplot, and one that did a nice job of taking him vaguely seriously (for at least 3 or 4 seconds) before letting him blow things by revealing his truest self (i.e., Jeffster! frontman) to his arranged fiancee. Transforming the AV room into a “Saskatchewan Hinjew” stronghold (note the presence of both poutine and Manischewitz wine) with shirtles Jeff playing sitar was really funny.
• Though if I’m being obsessive, it does seem like the show keeps changing the nature of Lester’s Judaism every season or so. At the start of the series, Lester was studying to convert to the religion. Then later we saw that Lester’s bedroom had a picture of him having a traditional bar mitzvah at 13, and now we discover that he’s actually from some kind of cultish religious mash-up (shades of Chrismukkah from “The OC”!). If there is a fifth season, I wonder what the backstory will be at that point.
• This week in “Chuck” music: “Brimful of Asha” by Cornershop (Lester’s bride-to-be arrives at the Buy More, and later when she dumps Lester), Jeffster! covering Whitesnake’s “Is This Love,” “When I Go” by Slow Club (Chuck proposes on the balcony) and “The Bottom of the Ocean” by Nico Stai (Sarah tells Chuck about her plan to take down Volkoff).
• Couple of Easter Egg names here: Agent Rosenbaum, the murdered CIA guy from the teaser, was named for “Chuck” alum (and current “V” showrunner) Scott Rosenbaum, while the Chateau LeFranc wine was named for current “Chuck” writer Lauren LeFranc.
• As the show has worked with a reduced budget these last couple of seasons, spending money on the green screen work has clearly not been a priority, as seen again with the view from the titular balcony. As usual with this stuff, it looked better at night.
• Loved Casey’s speech about why Chuck shouldn’t have been spazzing out about the proposal. Smart, suave man.
• I enjoyed Chuck, Morgan and the snooty French guy going back and forth with the fast rhymes about the different wines. As Tracy Jordan would say, “Wordplay!”
• In the podcast, Fedak talks a bit about whether there will be any changes to the Intersect after the stuff Ellie did via Stephen’s old laptop, but for now it seems pretty much the Chuck Fu we’re familiar with. I especially liked the scene where Chuck fights the bad guys while keeping the glass of wine from spilling, for for a couple of minutes he’s so suave and agile, and then as soon as the fight’s over, he’s back to being a spaz. It’s important that the show not completely lose sight of who Chuck used to be, and Fedak did my heart good by talking about how, even though he has the Intersect back, they want to be sure to do stories in upcoming episodes where he saves the day simply by virtue of being Chuck Bartowski, not because of the computer in his head.
What did everybody else think?
Fun episode, I liked it for many of the reasons you said. And as for green screen, at one moment they showed them at a kiss with the background – it looked so fake it wasn’t worth it, the house really sold the idea of France for me, just shoot it the other way.
Good episode with the last 10 minutes turning it emotionally. I think it might have been better to let her say yes already and then arrest her. Suspense is gone, she is going to say yes, and it might have been even more emotional to get engaged and then have her immediately taken away.
Also, a small clue as to Sarah’s mother, those tidbits are so rare!
There were some good moments in this episode, many of which you pointed out, but the final twist made no sense. How was that arrest of hers a great opportunity to establish her new cover? Nobody witnessed it but Chuck. If it had happened, say, in broad daylight on 5th Avenue then maybe but this made no sense at all.
And we can only assume she knew this was going to happen back when she was so enthusiastic about getting Chuck to propose earlier in the episode, but her character gave no hint of seeing anything but bright skies ahead for them. The final twist just felt tacked on to me.
I think it may be that she didn’t actually know about the plan until after the fact – that she’d planted the seed with Beckman in their earlier conversation, and Beckman chose not to tell her until things were in motion to make her reaction seem real.
And if Team Bartowski can tap into that villa’s surveillance cameras, so can Volkoff and any number of other evil organizations who might have seen that incident.
While I stand by my comments I want to clarify that I’m not down on the episode in general. I’d give it a B+, most of it was pretty good. That probably wasn’t obvious from the way I focused on what I didn’t like.
Remember the pictures somebody was taking of her making the exchange, those pictures are now out there for the bad guys to see.
I assumed the pictures were the CIA agents that were arresting her. As for how it would establish a cover, Volkoff has agents everywhere, or something. Maybe that’s it? I’m not too worried, though. If you want a show with no plot holes, Chuck has never been your answer. The fact that we’re all still around means that we can tolerate a certain amount of plot holes per week.
I also thought the plan was wonky. Sinve they went to the trouble of arresting her, we can assume Volkoff had access to the whole scene on the balcony. So shouldn’t they have arrested Chuck too? The story that got them there was that they were a traitorous couple. Maybe it will all make sense once we find out why Beckman’s plan requires that Sarah be the mole.
Also, don’t forget, it’s been stated Volkoff has people in the CIA. Our dear General made sure the whole scene was assured and not seemingly staged.
For the origin (or inspiration) of the wine “Wordplay!”, it’s never a bad time to watch this scene from “The Court Jester” (and I’d *kinda* have expected you to include this link yourself): [www.youtube.com]
-Daniel
I have never seen The Court Jester.
-Alan, slinking off in shame
Jinx!
oh good gosh Dan, that’s a 10 min link, that’s way to long for my attention span.
sarah lied to him again, doesn’t anyone see that?
Alan, do not pass go, do not collect $200, sit down this weekend with the kids & watch it!
It would be hard to imagine someone who had seen the Court Jester would not immediately think of it from that whole thing. The scene is sort of iconic. I was shocked when the review didn’t mention it.
They also did a great wordplay scene like that in the Get Smart episode “The King Live’s.”I was thinking about that and The Court Jester while watching that scene.
I, too, assumed it was homage to The Court Jester, and was surprised not to see Alan reference it in his review. But not having seen it is a really good reason!
Of course, now you HAVE to. The “vessel with the pestle” scene is probably the high point (my whole family references those lines all the time), but the whole thing is delightful!
Given the show’s love of all things 80s, my first thought was Moonlighting: [www.youtube.com].
The “back and forth with the fast rhymes about the different wines” is an homage to the Danny Kaye film “The Court Jester.” The line in the film is “The pellet with poison’s in the flagon with the dragon but the vessel with the pestle has the brew that is true.” Very appropriate, given that Chuck is a lot like Kaye’s character in that film – a sensitive guy who has heroism thrust upon him. (And he’s also kind of been living a Walter Mitty-esque life for awhile. Too bad Kaye is dead – he could have done a lot with that French stereotype character.) Anyway, “Chuck” won me back with that.
I missed you show…and I especially missed epic Chuck episodes like this. I’ve enjoyed S4 so far but I have that great feeling of anticipation heading into this next arc…like the approach to the top of a roller coaster. Screw The Cape, I’m rewatching #Chuck411 right now.
Tide-to-Go best product placement ever?
I noticed this and loved it. Perfection.
Heck yes! I laughed my posterior off at that – and it was such a throw-away line!
For an episode focusing on proposals, shockingly I kinda loved it. The spy mission was good and set a perfect backdrop to the personal story, Lester was appropriately hilarious (loved the 3 4’s makes a 12 joke), and it set up some awesome stuff for next week.
Why IS the cork on the fork?
Maybe it’s competing with the vessel with the pestle …
A fantastic way to end the 7 week hiatus we had and to kick off the second half the season. I loved it! The direction was great — I found myself laughing like I haven’t in a while with Chuck and the writing, particularly with… everything… was great.
I was much forgiving about spy stuff interrupting the proposal in this episode (at the end) because it was done so well. And I loved how they derailed it in the beginning. Class act these Chuck showrunners. Great job all around!
Also Strahovski playing Sarah nervous was fantastic.
LOVED IT !!!!!!!! CRIED AT THE END!!! YVONNE AND ZAC ARE AMAZING!!!!!!!
Chuck makes my heart happy, and what a great episode. The Buy More and Team B plots were well intertwined this week, maybe the best they’ve been this season. And as you said, fabulous acting by Zac and Yvonne, and even Josh Gomez was in fine form this evening.
The interrupted proposal was unwelcome, but not unexpected. On a positive note, I’m hoping we’ll get another one eventually – and it will be perfect.
Great review! I haven’t even seen the episode yet. I hope that the ratings went up so a Season 5 is possible.
I thought the wine-in-hand fight was pretty good right up until the point that he threw the glass into the air. That irked me a bit.
Also, my wife and I were arguing about whether or not they would drag the proposal out across several episodes. I didn’t want them to, but figured that they would. I’m very happy with the compromise.
Yeah, the wine up in the air and then balancing on his hand was too much, went too far. I was thinking he would drink it.
Nice move on the other fight scene with Chuck jumping on the bench and then doing the swinging kick with same leg – plus it really looked like Levi did it.
Ha I know, they do a lot of ridiculous things on this show, but that was too much (throwing and then catching it by balancing it on the back of his hand)!! I really groaned at that part.
This episode was very well done, and as said all of the acting was great throughout. The scene with Chuck and Sarah’s supposed proposal going forward as Morgan and Casey look on was very well done. During the entire proposal, I kept thinking “How is this going to get interrupted?” First I thought Chuck would get cold feet, then I thought the ring wasn’t in the box, but when it went right I thought, “Oh, maybe things will actually be perfect for once.”
And then the CIA showed up, and my initial reaction was frustration. I kind of wanted them to have a perfect moment. But then Casey’s speech and the reason for the CIA’s intervention made all of that go away. Fantastic work by everyone involved, and made me not hate the really obvious green screen. I’m looking forward to this arc.
I really loved this episode for the simple saves Levi and Strahovski made throughout — particularly the proposal scene. (Though you had to hand it to Gomez for making it even more joyful — man, he’s so good.)
The fact is that I’m SO much happier with this series this season than last and there are very few complaints — I think the writers have pretty much “fixed” Sarah’s character after the nightmare of S3, and if they could just iron some of the forced dorkiness out of Chuck’s stuff (and let Levi do more of what he did during that last scene with Baldwin), this show can happily move on to S5.
I’m very excited to see where they’re going to take us the rest of this season. My secret hope, however, is that we’re going to have at least one more Bakula sighting and that Casey gets to see his child’s mother again.
And who knows, maybe I even want Lester to find the right girl.
well, I was going to wait, but yeah, I’d be really happy to have a Bakula sighting. (somewhere other than Shatner’s Raw Nerve on a network I don’t get)
The green screen was pretty obvious (I noticed it on Veronica Mars once – Baylink said it was the lighting). I was thankful for last weekend’s rerun or I’d be wondering when he got the intersect back.
My big question – when he and Sarah get married (hey, dream big) will he learn her actual name?
I wouldn’t mind seeing Gary Cole come back to shed a little more light on things, PJ.
In the very end of the this episode SARAH LIED TO CHUCK AGAIN. sorry for the caps but she keeps lying to him
What lie did she tell?
She didn’t lie to him. She didn’t know what Beckman’s plan was until she was under arrest at Castle. When we see Beckman walking out of Sarah’s cell, that’s when Sarah found out what the plan was. I’m sure that was Beckman giving Sarah one last chance to back out. Say no, she’s set free and they move on. Say yes, and the cover continues and Sarah moves out to take down Volkoff. Sarah told Chuck immediately after she found out.
Very strong episode. Probably somewhere near Phase Three in my opinion. That could just be the “Chuck afterglow” speaking, though. I do wish the green screen had been better. I had flashbacks to The Wizard of Oz with that backdrop.
Funniest moment: Morgan telling Sarah Chuck is the best friend he ever had and then cupping his mic and telling Casey, “No offense.” I thought the proposal dialect was extremely well delivered for something that has been so hyped up. Also, was that a mention of Sarah’s mom?? First one ever.
I’m sure I’ll find tons more but the line that stood out to me most as of now is, “I didn’t fall in love with James Bond, I fell in love with you.” I just really loved that line and the way Yvonne delivered it. Also cutting to Morgan and Casey. “She is good.”
First, the character did not lie to him. Second, Chuck is the one that kept continually lying and keeping secrets. Third, people aren’t perfect and these have all been “white lies” which we all know don’t always work out for the best, but which lots of people do in order to live.
Mr. Sepinwall
Long time reader, first time caller.
I agreed with every thing that you wrote about the episode. I thought that the first half was a little weak becasue the spy story didn’t mean anything. It was simply an excuse to have Casey complain about the French and have Chuck and Sarah on a balcony. The second half was must better because the emotional stakes had been set. As a result the proposal machinations felt real, not like a joke. I was happy with the amount of time devoted to Lester. It gave the main story a little time to breathe but didn’t last for too long.
Hi Alan, Like Chuck your reviews are so adorable, you are right as soon as chuck did his awesome fight scenes he is back to being our and sarah’s chuck. It is important that sarah say’s yes when he proposes to our chuck not any other kind because that is how it should always be! I so loved this episode!
has any hot woman ever entered the buy more without the aid of a wind machine? also, loved the top gun reference, with morgan on the headset telling chuck, “talk to me goose.”
Yeah, at some point they probably have to fix that draft in the Buy More entryway.
Probably not on Chuck. Not on Scrubs, either. Although I remember on Scrubs, at least one woman actually commented on it.
The show itself has commented on it a couple times. And everyone other than I think Chuck and Casey have gotten the wind machine at some point. Including Morgan, Lester, Jeff, and even Fernando!
Yeah, the best was when Morgan hired all the Buy Morons back earlier in the season – they all came out to the wind machine, with Morgan holding the fan!
I liked it a lot…but are we supposed to assume that Sarah knew the proposal would be interrupted? Cause that seems borderline cruel.
My take was that Sarah wasn’t fully informed until she got back to Castle. She knew that she would be called upon to take Volkov down, but she didn’t know how or when until after she returned from France the second time.
She definitely did NOT know until afterwards.
That makes sense, I suppose. It didn’t read that way to me, but I can buy that.
In that case, Beckman is quite the meanie.
Who was the actress playing Lester’s arranged bride? I couldn’t find her in the credits.
Former Miss India, Pooja Kumar.
Vik Sahay is a tremendous actor, and is very often over-looked. His comedic timing and way with the dialogue is incredible. And then the moments he dropped it and got real in this episode was beautiful to watch. It’s sad he doesn’t get to do more.
I’ve not seen him in anything else, but I think Vik’s gotten a promotion into Morgan’s old role — a secretly sweet guy who needs to be brought out of creepsville. Dunno what he’s going to do about Jeff, though.
I saw him in a film some years back, and the guy is amazing. He was NOT Lester in it, I tell ya. And I think if weren’t for him, the Buy More stuff would be dead and gone. His sheer talent in propping up that often-useless writing, is worth admiring alone.
I was soooo mad when Beckman messed Chucks proposal up, but I think it was for a good cause, Chuck and Ellie should at least have one of their parents back. I was on the edge of my seat throughout the entire episode waiting for the proposal. I hope the vulcron mission doesn’t take too long, hopefully it will be quick and easy so Chuck won’t be in agony too long, he’s pitiful without Sarah. We know that from past experiences.
I think it’s safe to say without spoiling anything that the mission will last about 2 episodes – Episode 13 was originally designed as the season (and possibly series) finale, and if the last 10 minutes of 4-13 are “the best Chuck ever” (according to Schwartz abd Fedak – right, Alan?), it’s gotta include both Mom and a proposal!
I guess spies never heard of jetlag
They always fly home with flashlights on the backs of their knees…
Good episode; I had been hoping they would put off the proposal until at least the end of the season because I keep feeling like they have been rushing things along too fast on that storyline … but the way it went down tonight actually felt pretty natural. Though Chuck and Sarah have been “real” boyfriend and girlfriend for less than a year, in a sense they have already been there mentally since season 1 or 2 (so a couple years in their fictional world).
I still have a bit of a fear that the writers will rush this engagement/marriage storyline more than necessary because of the fear of not getting a 5th season, but tonight’s ep was written in a natural enough way tonight that I didn’t mind it. We’ll see how the rest of the season goes. The storyline with Sarah going undercover to extract or save Chuck’s mom should be interesting.
I’m completely amazed you called the episode “strong”. I thought it was one lazy joke after another. Worse, I was actually gritting my teeth through the proposal scenarios and the terrible Lester B-Plot.
The whole proposal thing was so too soon, I suspected that it was all just some set-up before the show yanked Chuck and Sarah apart again. Surprise!
I love Chuck, but this episode was just a disappointment.
Love the episode. Plenty of funny moments sprinkled throughout, particularly when Sarah scared Morgan and turned him into a double agent and Morgan on the street with balloons. Looking forward to see more what the writers have for us down this road with Sarah as a double agent. Hopefully it’s not going to be too rushed through.
I wonder if Lester’s newfound Canadian background is a mild shout-out to Robin’s on the same timeslot HIMYM? Or, to put it another way, Jeff’s Canadian Lair or The Hoser Hut, Hoo’d Win?
The reference to Canadian origins is the same in this sense: both Vik Sahay and Cobie Smulders are Canadian.
Great episode. I thought it was very clever writing actually. They purposely made you know something was up all through the episode and the ending (while predictable) was really well played out.
Such a tired episode. Oooh, will Chuck propose to Sarah or not? Where’s the tension? They love each other and both know he is going to propose at some point. Casey had it exactly right- it’s not about the where or the how but the who and the why. This show has devolved into funny characters and plots surrounding a treacly, dull repeat of Chuck and Sarah getting put into clunky moments of relationship drama which are then routinely blown up by ridiculous plot contrivances. Disappointing. The fact that ‘Chuck’ feels the need to pound home the emotional tenor of any serious scene by underscoring it with heartfelt music only underlines how forced it all is.
I feel bad with all this love that I just didn’t like this one. The proposal angst dragged on too long. I’m anxious for this next arc for everyone. I did however Morgan very much in this one.
The scene in which Casey sagaciously mentors Chuck on love and proposals whilst puffing on a cigar was my favorite part of the episode. Well… that, and Sarah looking gorgeous as usual.
Not a good episode. At all.
A great episode in an extremely strong season. As Alan said, there were no false interruptions of the proposal, since he did propose. The speech, the ring, (Sarah saw the ring, and she’s the one that put it in his pocket in the first place-loved that part). They may pick up the “formality” of her saying yes later, but this is a done deal, and they didn’t drag it out.
I was laughing at the improbability of the the one-handed fight scene with the wine—so I just laughed harder when he threw the glass in the air. Just a reminder that this is a comedy at heart. Heck, if it’s good enough for spiderman it’s good enough for Chuck!
I know Chuck isn’t the most realistic show, but even just for consistencies’ sake, I was really bothered by Sarah becoming a double agent for Volkoff given she was just hanging out with him a few episodes ago as the girlfriend of the son of the woman of his dreams. How would anyone actually buy the flimsy cover story, or why Beckman would think Sarah would be the right agent for the job? I know watching Chuck one shouldn’t think about such things, but they don’t even provide a halfway flimsy excuse this time. That kind of annoys me.
I wondered that myselfr. I’m chosing to believe the writers will hav e something up their sleeve
I have to wonder from this episode a simple question. If Volkoff hurts The Giant Blonde She-Maleâ„¢ will he, rather painfully, incur the wrath of the Brown Hair Burbank Saquatch? -)
Agree here with the folks who are saying too soon. I think we were happy for them to just be happy for a while. Can’t believe anyone thought he needed to put a ring on it for the relationship to work or for it to be charming. Although I would love to see Morgan give Sarah away.
Maybe that’s my girl side talking – but I think also looking at it in terms of other tv romances – I didn’t find the France proposal(s) very romantic at all.
The episode did hit some all too familiar notes. While most moments were enjoyable individually and performed well, together it felt we were seeing many of the same jokes again. Granted that comes with the Chuck territory, but was looking for a better kick off.
The pressure to move it along comes from not ever knowing when the show might end. When you live on the bubble like “Chuck” (and I’d love to see those special shoes Schwartz talks about in the podcast for walking on the bubble!), you know that many people want to see the proposal before the show ends, and it looked at the start of this year that 4-13 would be the finale, so here we are!
Another Easter Egg name: Pierre Melville has to be a nod to Jean-Pierre Melville, the french director and so-called “godfather” of the french new wave.
Each to their own, I guess, but I will repeat my earlier sentiment of surprise as to your continued love of this show (that feels like half-assed fanfiction at this point) but show no love for USA shows like Burn Notice or White Collar, who are much more competently written and acted than Chuck is.
Idon’t know how long you’ve been reading Alan’s blog, but he has been a pretty big fan of Burn Notice (although I think this last season was not a favorite).
Fun indeed – nice to have a show that doesn’t have angst and is well written with really likable characters. I wish for more of these please.
I would love them to have more Casey – I think he is being criminally underutilized. I love Morgan and him together but I just love the character and think he’s been sidelined for quite awhile now.
I love the little touches. I was absolutely charmed that Slow Club came back in the music selections — I first discovered them at Ellie’s (2nd) wedding when they played “Christmas TV” and in this epi they got “When I Go”, my absolute favorite of their songs. Props to the music dept!
Props also to the music dept & Vik & Scott for the shirtless sitar scene and the leather pants “most uncomfortable five minutes of my life”. Jeffster rocks! but definitely qualifies as “or something” to the proposed drink.
I agree — very clever use of the Slow Club songs with scenes that mirrored each other. Each one starts off with romance (Ellie’s wedding, Chuck proposing) and ends with betrayal (Miles murdering Casey’s team, Sarah arrested for treason).
I would have liked to see more Pooja Kumar. Didn’t realize she was in Bollywood Hero. I assume this is the end of Lester pursuing the arranged marriage. It would have been fun for him to try to woo her a few more episodes.
Sepinwall, I hope your right about Chuck and Sarah’s enforced seperation not taking too long…I don’t know if chuck could handle it much longer, at least not 20 years like it has taken Frost.
I mean seriously how unlucky can one one guy be? He must have used all his good luck on getting Sarah; keeping her seems just as difficult…
Ps- When will we be hearing you on the BS Report with Simmonds again??
It did not please me or make it all more dramatic to have the proposal interrupted. Especially since it was a set up, doing it the next morning post-coital would have at least allowed them one evening together. And really, there’s no agent better to go in undercover, Volkhoff’s already met her and tried to kill her a few times.
Am I overthinking? Perhaps, but it doesn’t make sense to me that she’d shred an entire country to get Chuck back and then so easily give up even just a few days of happiness.
I had a 180 degree take on the episode. A couple of items that hit me wrong.
1. Mom leaves chuck; Dad leaves chuck; Jill leaves chuck; and now Sarah leaves chuck for suicide mission. Is Sarah so dense not to wonder what this would do to him? Just as Crazy was the lack of reaction from chuck.
2. chuck gets bunker order and Sarah saves him; Casey gets locked in High Security prison and Sarah/chuck break in to save him; Sarah gets locked up and Casey/Chuck are smoking Cigars and talking about proposals. Just drove me crazy.
I did like the submission plot all the way through the episode.
Oh man, I miss Chuck!!! <3