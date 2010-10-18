‘Chuck’ – ‘Chuck vs. the Couch Lock’: Maybe you can hire… the Casey

Tonight’s “Chuck” was a lot of fun, as it put the spotlight on the man, the myth, the badass that is Colonel John Casey, and mixed that in with our first bit of extended Morgan spy action in a while, and there was nary a piece of Chuck/Sarah relationship angst to be found, for those of you who were tiring of it. Plus, an “A-Team” shout-out (which had to be in the script well before Stephen J. Cannell died), Joel David Moore quoting one of my favorite lines from “Die Hard,” Jeffster goodness and a whole lot more.

As I said earlier today, I don’t have time to give “Chuck vs. the Couch Lock” the full review treatment, but feel free to talk about it in the comments. What did everybody else think?