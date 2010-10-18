‘Chuck’ – ‘Chuck vs. the Couch Lock’: Maybe you can hire… the Casey

Tonight’s “Chuck” was a lot of fun, as it put the spotlight on the man, the myth, the badass that is Colonel John Casey, and mixed that in with our first bit of extended Morgan spy action in a while, and there was nary a piece of Chuck/Sarah relationship angst to be found, for those of you who were tiring of it. Plus, an “A-Team” shout-out (which had to be in the script well before Stephen J. Cannell died), Joel David Moore quoting one of my favorite lines from “Die Hard,” Jeffster goodness and a whole lot more.
As I said earlier today, I don’t have time to give “Chuck vs. the Couch Lock” the full review treatment, but feel free to talk about it in the comments. What did everybody else think?
The power of Danny Elfman compels you!
No way. I want to meet hot babies.
That’s much more like it. No disingenuous Chuck/Sarah relationship drama, just Jeffster weirdness and Casey badassery. Loved it.
I find the sloppy weekly inclusion of clues (Casey’s rivals were AWFULLY informative about their boss) leading to Chuck’s mom way more offensive than when Chuck and Sarah’s relationship is paralleled by the mission. That said, I truly enjoyed this episode and have really been loving this season.
Absolutely the best episode by far this season and they have all been fun so far!!!!!
phew, back to form for Chuck. More like this please!
It was ok, not my favorite, the guest stars hardly had a role at all. I would have liked more Eric Roberts & the rest. Its one of those filler episodes that they have to give the leads a break. Jeff and Lester were perfect though, used sparingly but with great humor impact.
In terms of Casey, I would say better than Sensei and Undercover Lover, but not quick Tic Tac.
Even though you knew it was coming, the part when Morgan revealed he was dating Alex to Casey in order to get him to ‘wake up’ had my laughing so hard I was crying. Casey’s reaction shots were perfect, the look on his face was maybe the single most hilarious thing so far this season. Casey pulling a Darth Vader and lifting Morgan by his throat was the perfect ending to that scene.
I’m so glad they finally got back to the Morgan/Casey tandem after how effective it was last season. Casey having to admit that he kind of likes Morgan is always comedic gold.
Also Casey being able to tell Jeffster is nearby by their smell is great.
Did you notice the stormtrooper helmet on the couch as Casey did his Vader thing?
One of the best episodes yet. I loved it!!!
I loved the “Charade” funeral scene, with each co-conspirator making sure Casey was dead.
It was eerie how they copied the Charade scene alsmost shot for shot. I was half expecting James Coburn to come in with his green corduroy suit and his mirror…
Still my favorite romantic comedy of all time. I’m very close to saying all is forgiven for S3, but I need a little more….
What gives NBC? How did I end up recording Decision 2010: Flashpoint A Michigan Election Special instead of Chuck?
You better be airing Chuck sometime tonight Channel 4!
I know. I was waiting for Chuck but no luck. I had to watch a very stupid House instead.
Yes more like this please… right mix of serious and the funny and forced angst…. yay!
Please Sir, may I have some more?
Best episode of the season and one of the best of the series! I’d definitely like to see more from this new Chuck writer, Henry Alonso Myers, because he nailed it.
Oh… it was a new writer?
More Like This.
I laughed out loud more at this episode than I have in a while – not much funnier than the “You break her heart, I break your everything” line from Casey.
How about “We wake up in some of the city’s best dumpsters”?
“I know John is somewhere…out there…beneath the pale moonlight.”
“It’s like slapping a car”, for me.
Damn, I was hoping I could point out the “Die Hard” reference. You don’t miss much.
That was the best “Chuck” in awhile. Keeping up with it has started feeling a bit like homework, but this was a solid episode.
Sad to say I missed it.. what was the reference?
Best episode since the season premiere. I loved all the Casey/Morgan action.
I enjoyed the very funny reference to Magic: The Gathering, as did the other former players I live with. It’s nice that there are Chuck writers who are actually, y’know, nerds.
Also, for a show that has no budget (right?), Chuck consistently pulls great guests.
This was one of my favorite episode of the season so far…plus, a back nine is coming :)
Morgan and Casey teamup FTW! This ep was loads of fun.
Would have been nice to see a more substantive role for Zac Levi’s buddy Joel Moore though. And I would have expected someone of Eric Roberts’ caliber to be playing Volkoff himself.
My money is still on Harry Dean Stanton being Volkoff.
Some potentially great news:
[ausiellofiles.ew.com]
Very good ep, I quite enjoyed it. Nice to get away from having the entire episode revolve around a Chuck/Sarah relationship issue!! My favorite part was:
Name: Morgan
Expertise: None
:-D
That was excellent, wasn’t it?
And isn’t the whole “freeze frame and describe the character” bit itself a cultural-media reference to something?
This episode demonstrated pretty well something that’s been crystalizing in my mind for a few weeks:
The relationships have to *inform* the story and teleplay… but they’d better not *be* the story.
Felt like a season 2 episode to me. Except Morgan was Chuck.
And thats great thing, hopefully they keep this up. also with guests when are they going to bring sarahs bff back, those episodes were awesome
Id rather see her father back. Gary Cole is pure win.
The name on the locker next to Casey’s was “Bauer”.
I have to echo the universal applause because that was the funniest episode they’ve done in a long time. Morgan has really transformed into a very funny character (sometime around when he had that random Zune line).
Terrific episode. If anyone had told me in S1 that I would love Morgan Guillermo Grimes this much, I would’ve asked them what drug Lester gave them.
Great comment!
Absolutely. Most improved character…maybe ever. I wasn’t an avid watcher in the first season, and that was partly because I thought Morgan was just an awful character, grating and stupid, and so far beneath Chuck that their friendship did not compute for me, even as a “hanging onto my youth, afraid to move forward” kind of thing. To go from that to consistent scene-stealer and – dare I say it? – heart of the show is a pretty amazing feat on both the actor’s and the writers’ parts.
I can’t remember which episode or season it came from, but i remember Chuck describing Morgan as someone who grows on you… I guess it is true..lol
Chuck v the Couch Lock was by far the best episode of the year, maybe of the entire series! The shows are so awesome when the spotlight is on Casey. He deserves an Emmy for this episode! Kudos to Morgan too.
And the cliffhanger for the next episode … incredible! Is it Oct 25 yet?
Add me to the list of people who think that this week’s show was head and shoulders above everything we’ve seen so far this season; I am now entirely willing to assign all the blame for the dreck we’ve had to sit through to the writers in question: Judkins, LeFranc, and Wootton. And, of course, Chris Fedak, who wrote the premiere, which was a bit weak, but not as bad as 4×2 and 4×3. I sort of liked 4×4, so I’m not going to dis it here.
That said, yeah; what a ride! Loved the SJ Cannell shout out, though I admit to being a touch surprised they didn’t put a memoriam slate at the end of the ep — yeah, I know, he didn’t actually *work* on this show, but still…
Nice pacing, nice dialogue, exceptionally well balanced… I disagree with the people who said there was *no* Charah in this episode: there was just the right amount, and both characters were on-bible for a change. What? Writers don’t have a bible anymore? They don’t *watch* the air-cuts of older episodes?
Say it ain’t *so*, Joe!
Still, nice, and hopefully, when the overnights come out, we’ll find that it continues the audience rebound shown from 4×3 to 4×4. With the announcement that Outsourced, L&O:LA, and Chuck’s leadout, The Event, have pickedup back-9s, and Ausiello’s brek yesterday that the back-9 pick-up for Chuck is just waiting for the ink to dry before it’s announced… while Community fans may now be up in arms, Chuck fans should be pretty happy. The show is steadily climbing TVBTN’s renew/cancel index, as well, and the new numbers there come out tonight.
“grethala”? Is *that* Greta’s real name? (That’s from my captcha, for those not playing the home game…)
Hey Alan have you watched any of Delocated? It’s the funniest show on TV for me, every week it is brilliant. Also it has a character named Mighty Joe Jon the Black Blonde.
I’ve watched a couple and I have to say – not as much fun as Childrens Hospital – which isn’t as much fun without Lake Bell and Erinn Hayes playing Meredith and Cristina – but still okay.
Well, not everyone thinks Nikki Finke is “official”, but she joins with Ausiello in announcing at this hour that *CHUCK WAS PICKED UP FOR A BACK-**ELEVEN**.*
Enjoy, folks.
NBC has finally put out their release:
[www.nbc.com]
Now, it is “official”.
Yipee! 24 episodes for season 4! THANKS NBC!
Great, Light, Fun Episode.
I too wanted to be the one picking out the Die Hard 20% line, but of course Alan picked up on it straight away.
I was re-watching Lord of War this weekend and noticed that Yuri’s Uncle who sells the Ukrainian Weapons is named Dmitri Volkoff. Could that be the reference for Chuck’s Mysterious Volkoff Industries. Apologies if this has already been discussed. Just wanted to see if I was able to connect some new dots.
:)
RMad
Hi Alan,
Forgive me if you have already done one before, but since Fedak, Schwartz and co read your blog and comments section, could you create a “who you would like to see guest star” post so all us fans could get our crazy ideas out there… Thank you.
My favorite line of all was the “wiggle your toe” monologue with Casey on the table! I loved when Uma Thurman said it in Kill Bill too!
The source for the Kill Bill’s toe scene is actually The Wings of Eagles, a nearly forgotten John Ford movie starring John Wayne as a paralyzed guy. I saw the movie a few weeks ago and it struck me.
Of course the episode that features a Time Again song is the one without the full review….
I also really liked the Napoleon pose Casey did on the couch, the Weekend at Bernies shout-out when Jeff and Lester are driving Casey to Morgan’s, and best of all…no relationship angst from Chuck and Sarah. Honestly, it doesn’t have to happen every week. I’ll still watch. I promise.
Great episode!
Another reference that no one had picked up yet:
When Morgan woke from his cardiac arrest, the POV and filters were akin to Robocop, when the technicians were turning Murphy into Detroit’s finest.
what is the song playing while morgan fist bumped with alex?
I don’t agree at all that this episode was a good turn for Chuck. The whole season so far has gnored what happened last season, save for the mentions of mom, which have seemed so forced.
Note to Fedak & Schwartz: What really happened last season is that Chuck developed a tough side. He got angry and kicked ass because he wanted to, not because he had to. Zac’s cold delivery of those sarcastic lines to Shaw (“your friendly nerd herder can also help you with…), makes Chuck a different man. He’s been through a lot. He watched his fathered murdered, for God’s sake. That is a major character development that is now being played off as though it never happened. No continuity at all.
The relationship with Sarah is pablum. Nobody slides that quickly into the boredom of “g’night, honey.” He should still be suffering some angst. He should still be waking up in the morning expecting her not to be there and amazed that she is. He should be telling her that. What is up with the quick smooches? People don’t wrap their arms around each other any more? Ellie and Awesome have more moments than the stars of the show — and after waiting so damned long! It’s like they’ve been married 40 years and are just going through the motions — and not very many motions, at that.
We were all tired of the back-and-forth, will they, won’t they crap from last season, but they did, didn’t they? And they did it with passion. Where’d it go? The best scene of the entire series is Chuck finally telling Sarah he loves her. Great writing, great acting, great direction and fantastic use of Temper Trap in the soundtrack.
Emotionally resonant — permanently emblazoned in my mind. We need more.
After the idiotic romantic seesaw, the only way to do that is to put one or the other in real jeopardy. One has to be frantically concerned about the other. We’ve already had Sarah out cold and/or hospitalized a couple of times. Maybe it’s Chuck’s turn. I’d hate to have to do it to Sarah again, but that’s what we need to see between
these two. Not only would it add some drama (you can’t just reel it all back in again), but it would also give us the opportunity to see what so many people are asking for: to have Zac sing.
Yeah, I know what you’re thinking, but it can be done in a way that’s completely organic and again, emotionally resonant.
It’s very simple. Chuck continues his musical education of Sarah. (Where’d that go? It was so touching and genuine and helped flesh Sarah out into a more well-rounded character.) They dance/hug/walk around the living room to a tune that “strikes a chord” with both of them. (Sorry — there’s no other way to say it.)
Poor Sarah is once again knocked cold, poisoned, whatever, and Chuck, bedside (and beside himself, so to speak), believing she’s virtually comatose, sings the song to her softly. There you go — you’ve made a lot of women, and possibly a few men, very happy.
Don’t want to fall back on the old hospital scene? After all, he’s already had one like that with Ellie. Try this: they’re trapped on opposite sides of a door. Her room is airtight, and running out of O2. She’s losing consciousness. He sings to her to keep her awake. There are a hundred ways to do this. Whatever you do, get out of the Rob and Laura Petry mold. They had to sleep in twin beds, back in the day, to get past the censors.
Frankly it’s not much different with Chuck and Sarah in the same bed. I’m not suggesting they get all hot and bothered every episode, but it’s not like they haven’t gone there before: Chuck vs. the Colonel was a very natural progression of the relationship.
It’s great that Zac is a brilliant physical comedian in addition his easy way with glib dialogue, but this is not the Dick Van Dyke show.
Can you tell this really bugs me? Everybody’s focusing on Casey and Morgan’s character
development. What about the show’s main characters? They say Morgan is the new Chuck, geeky and learning the ropes, and that’s great. But if Morgan’s the new Chuck, what the heck does that make Chuck?
God, I wish anybody from the show actually read these posts. They need to do something quick, or they’re going to lose all the momentum from last season. It can’t just be all whining about mom.
Did anyone pick up the names of the characters in the opening scene? Mackintosh, Packard, T.I. (Texas Instruments).
I was wondering whether anyone else noticed!
Excellent episode. I love the way that Adam Baldwin is able to convey worlds of dialogue and exposition with a grunt or an eyebrow lift. Or, as in this episode, doing pretty much nothing whilst tranqued!