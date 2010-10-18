Programming interruption

Senior Television Writer
10.18.10

Due to some unforeseen circumstances away from the job (don’t worry; I’m fine), I need to spend the next few days focusing on non-TV-related things. There’s a new, incredibly long podcast up, and I’ll put up brief posts on the three shows from the next few days – “Chuck” tonight, “Sons of Anarchy” tomorrow, “Terriers” Wednesday – and hopefully get back into the swing of things on Thursday or Friday. That means a bunch of shows are going to be skipped this week (and the three I write about will get very short shrift), but it can’t be helped.

Sorry, folks. What’s that John Lennon said about life happening when you’re making other plans?

