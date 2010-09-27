‘Chuck’ – ‘Chuck vs. the Suitcase’: I do my little turn on the catwalk

A review of tonight’s “Chuck” coming up just as soon as I miss Ace of Base…
“You’re my home.” -Sarah (possibly quoting Billy Joel)
The second episode of season three, “Chuck vs. the Three Words,” spent a lot of time on Chuck trying to apologize to Sarah for a personal issue in the middle of a mission. At the time, it was frustrating – even Chuck shouldn’t be that oblivious after several years in spy world – and a harbinger of things to come in a season that contorted itself this way and that to keep Sarah and Chuck apart for as long as possible .
Whether intentional or not, season four’s second episode, “Chuck vs. the Suitcase” has a similar structure, as Chuck puts his foot in his mouth early (first with his drooling over the evil supermodel, then with the “I still love you” speech about her weird suitcase thing) and spends a good chunk of the episode trying to make things right with Sarah. The difference is that now Chuck and Sarah are together, and so it’s an actual couple fight and not a contrived obstacle. Couples argue sometimes, and Chuck, much as I love the guy and his show, can be incredibly annoying at times, and so the idea of an episode where Sarah’s trying to do her job at the same time she thinks her boyfriend is being an ass was actually a lot of fun.
It was one of the show’s occasional episodes to remind us that Yvonne Strahovski can, in fact, be funny when asked to, and I liked that as the hour went along, Sarah was becoming just as distracted as Chuck, particularly as Sofia kept turning up naked. (Loved the one-two punch of Sarah yelling “Put some clothes on!” right before she and Chuck were airlifted to safety.) The show put her in her underwear again for a few moments(*), but in the midst of an episode where she was carrying a lot of the humor load, and which climaxed with her having one of the show’s more memorable fight scenes, as Sarah and Sofia backflipped and kicked their way up and down the catwalk, until Sarah was the last leggy, bloody woman standing(**).
(*) Josh Schwartz has been understandably noting on Twitter that NBC isn’t running promos for the show anymore. As I talked about last week, that seems a sign that NBC has accepted that the “Chuck” audience is the “Chuck” audience and isn’t counting on more, but at the same time, I don’t know that it would’ve killed them to do a five-second tease during football of that scene.
(**) I had a good laugh, by the way, at how writers Rafe Judkins and Lauren LeFranc didn’t even bother trying to explain why Sarah becoming an overnight fashion celebrity wasn’t any kind of problem, either for her current cover or future spy missions. When you come to the “Chuck” Plot Hole of the Week, sometimes it’s better to just ignore it than bother justifying it, you know? But I would be amused if, on a future mission, some random civilian recognizes Sarah as the supermodel who kicked the snot out of another model during Fashion Week in Milan.
Like “Chuck vs. the Honeymooners,” this was an example of the strength of a show where Chuck and Sarah are a couple. Them getting together hasn’t sapped the tension from the show, but instead added a new dynamic. Sometimes that’ll play out as the two of them getting turned on as they do spy business, and sometimes it’ll be them arguing about who left off the toothpaste cap while in the middle of a firefight. Even the episode’s ending moments, in which we realize the relationship’s Achilles Heel is that Chuck eventually wants kids and a normal life, while Sarah doesn’t, is something the writers can do interesting things with while still making the show that we like.
Meanwhile, the B-story actually came up with a fairly logical, extremely entertaining reason for the inevitable return of Jeffster (and the rest of their dork army,and, eventually, Big Mike) while continuing the idea of the Buy More as a CIA substation. Jeff and Lester’s video diary of their fugitive days was priceless (I especially liked the explanation for why Jeff named his pet rock “Bruce”), as was Jeff’s uncanny resistance to Casey’s beloved tranq darts (“I think my water just broke”). And their triumphant return to the Buy More(***), at just the right moment to help maintain Chuck’s cover with Ellie, led to more vintage Jeff grossness, as he asked the pregnant Ellie “Is there room in that womb for two?” (No matter how he meant that… ew.)
(***) I laughed a lot at Morgan holding up the fan for Jeffster and company, a riff on how all Buy More newcomers (particularly the nubile women) seem to enter with a wind machine.
I’ll be curious to see how things work now that the losers are working alongside the CIA studs, and with Morgan as the manager. Having General Beckman run the Buy More full-time seemed a contrivance even by “Chuck” standards, but I did like having Bonita Friedericy there in person, and if she’s gone back to being a character on a monitor, then we missed the chance to see her interact with Jeff. Plus, while being the manager – and having to keep the civilian employees from finding out about the spy ones – should give Joshua Gomez a lot to do, I hope this doesn’t mean he’s done going on missions. The Morgan/Casey partnership is too entertaining to be scrapped forever.
Two episodes in. Two episodes filled with laughs and nice character moments and good action, whether implied (last week) or overt (here). I have no idea what NBC’s criteria will be for giving the show a back 9 order, or if these 13 episodes are going to be it for the season (and/or series) no matter what. But so far, it feels like this is going to be a really strong run to the finish line.
Some other thoughts:
• With so much focus on Chuck and Sarah – and with Casey banned from Milan due to “the Yves St. Laurent incident” – Adam Baldwin mostly kept to the sidelines this week, but it was nice to see Casey, as well as Sarah, accepting that he has reason to view Burbank as something more than the location of his latest cover. I hope we’ll actually get to see him play dad to Alex at some point – and to see more Casey/Morgan tension on that subject – but for now, John’s smile at hearing himself say the word “Dad” was enough.
• Meanwhile, Awesome and Ellie’s knowledge of Chuck’s allegedly finished spy career has added a new layer to the familiar subplots about Chuck’s family finding out his secret identity. And after being absent from the premiere, Ryan McPartlin got to do some very funny, and then sweet, material as Awesome tried to over-compensate for the lack of a Mama Bartowski to help Ellie with the baby. (And it seems only fair that any episode that puts Strahovski in her undies should also offer shirtless McPartlin.)
• And speaking of that subplot, props to the prop and/or art departments for coming up with so many pictures of Scott Bakula and Linda Hamilton with small children. You figure those were pictures of them with their actual kids, or a lot of very good Photoshopping?
• This week in “Chuck” guest stars: Isaiah Mustafa (aka The Man Your Man Could Smell Like) was given a lot more to do than Olivia Munn was last week, being his impossibly handsome self but also getting laughs with his price-gun target practice and other feats of super-competence. He also got a hell of a lot more screen time than poor Bronson Pinchot, whose guest appearance got left almost entirely on the cutting room floor, save for the gag about Sofia thinking he was Chuck’s date. That was actual supermodel Karolina Kurkova as Sofia, and The Incredible Hulk himself, Lou Ferigno, as her lovestruck bodyguard Gerard.
• This week in “Chuck” music: “Flaunt It” by TV Rock (Chuck and Sarah at the fashion show party), “I Like That” by Richard Vission & Static Revenger Starring Luciana (Chuck and Sarah break into the backstage area and fight with Sofia and Gerard), “Feed My Frankenstein” by Alice Cooper (Jeffster and the other dorks return to the Buy More), and “A Girl, A Boy, and A Graveyard” by Jeremy Messersmith (the final montage, and I like how it also mentions Frankenstein in the lyrics).
What did everybody else think?
I’m curious as to where Big Mike will fit in at the Buy More if they bother to bring him back there. Maybe Morgan will throw his mentor/father-figure a life line.
I thought it was really tremendous. Charming, funny, sweet, all the reasons I love Chuck. I enjoyed the first episode, but this was much better. Chuck and Sarah were very funny together and the cheese factor was more tolerable.
This episode was much stronger in my opinion than last week. The plot was sufficiently goofy, I agree completely that Isiah got a lot more to do as the “Buy More Super Spy of the Week ” I think it would be pretty funny to see the Buy More gang looking at a You tube Video of the Sarah – Sofia. Loved Lou Ferigno and the constant slapping with the Tranq gloves to knock him out. Just good goofy fun and that is how I like my “Chuck”
I would say the overall wasn’t strong, but all of those little moments made the episode worth it. The story was virtually second-string to everything that was going on. Lots of funny, lots of cute, lots of sweet, and lots of hot. A lot of everything.
Pretty pedestrian episode that felt very forced and weirdly off at times. People that believe putting the leads together kills a show would use this one as an example.
When Jeff & Lester are the funniest part of the episode. .well, not a good sign.
I can’t disagree with you more – I thought the best part was Chuck/Sarah. The slapping with the tranq gloves, the cloest/shower scene, all god stuff and they both were great.
Jeff & Lester sole purpose is to be funny, they were tonight, but I thought the shirtless Jeff a bit too much. They are just cartoon characters though, so a little goes a long way – thats how I feel about the whole Buy More crew.
I thought the episode close to perfect.
Glad you enjoyed it.
For me it was Role Models: Redux.
How could you not mention the tranq gloves!? They’re perfect for Chuck: get the job done in a fairly harmless manner/approach. I forgot how much I loved Jeffster. Morgan is really stepping it up and I’m digging it, and Sarah was, in a word: badass.
This episode was better than last week, which was pretty good. Nice to see Charah in full force, and the return of Jeff and Lester was priceless.
It would be nice if NBC didn’t try to kill the show this season before it even got started. I watch Sunday night football, and am sick of hearing about “The Event” with absolutely NO mention of Chuck beforehand. NBC isn’t doing us a favor by bringing Chuck back; Chuck is doing NBC a favor by saving it last year from the horrid new shows they tried to pump (Trauma, Mercy, Jay Leno show, anyone?) and the regrettable end of Heroes.
More Chuck, please. Thank you.
I’d love to see a Chuck promo parodying those “The Event” commercials. “What is before…The Event?” etc.
Decided to go with Charah instead of Suck? Yeah… probably a good idea.
One of the funniest episodes in a LONG time. I LOVED the scene of Morgan and Beckman, with Morgan doing his best to mess up the store and the exaggerated CIA team responses, not to mention Jeff being able to take more tranq’s than Casey. Oh, and the Buy More Wind Machine’s return (I wonder if Morgan holding up the fan was intended to be self-referential?) Jeff shirtless? YIKES!
6+ tranq darts. I was surprised when Casey took four, but 6 at least for Jeff was a delight. Dominic Monahagan (Chuck vs the Third Dimension) also took his tranqs well.
Really low-grade tranqs, honestly — how nany darts and how long did it take the Fulcrum guys to fall down when Chuck “rescued” Orion/dad (Chuck vs the Dream Job?) Even today’s tranq gloves took a surprisingly long time to knock anyone out.
An excellent episode. How could we not fall for Sarah? CHUCK just keeps getting better and better. Look for big things in the coming weeks.
The actual plot was once again not that great. Seems like the show could start a trend with just a random Volkoff-related mission every week as the backdrop to the real action. I miss the old days of Chuck when his real life was directly impacted by the missions, and the bad guy/evil group actually meant something. Volkoff just seems like a way to facilitate the rest of the plot, not the other way around.
Other than that, this episode was better than last weeks. More humor, more action, and the characters seemed like their normal selves. Though, the fight scenes were rather cheesy…
I would love a plot to make sense too, but I don’t know what you mean by the “old chuck” The old Chuck realied on cast charm and character more than plot as well. You can only point to a couple of short arcs as actually meaningful in terms of plot. Sure, it would be better that way, but the characters and relationships that always show through make it a show worth my time anyway.
A strong, hilarious episode. I loved seeing more of Yvonne’s comedy chops.
But I didn’t even recognize Bronson Pinchot, and I knew he was supposed to be in this episode. I was hoping they would do a lot more with him.
I am not too ashamed to admit that I loved the first few seasons of Perfect Strangers, but especially after his season of The Surreal Life, that walk-on is about as much Bronson Pinchot as I can tolerate anymore.
I didn’t see him on The Surreal Life. What was he like (bad in some fashion, I take it)?
I don’t really want to say anything bad about the guy, ’cause The Surreal Life makes everyone look bad, but I can’t help myself. Whenever I look at him now, I think of an uncontrollably horny old man.
Munn-lust notwithstanding, Isaiah Mustafa got a lot more to do because there’s a lot more he can do.
I like how Lou Ferrigno/Volkoff Agent Sophia were like a bizarro Chuck/Sarah couple with Lou, the muscle, being the lovestruck one in the relationship. I think they could have done a lot more there, but it was a nice, hilarious parallel.
The look on Sarah’s face when Lou Ferrigno pledged his love was all the proof I need that Yvonne can be funny. I thought maybe she’d take pity on him, but I suppose you can’t have everything.
I had trouble buying Sofia as a supermodel (shows what I know), but she acquitted herself well in ten catwalk scene, which was awesome.
Great episode all around. Can’t believe this might end soon. NBC is pretty dumb, huh?
You seriously didnt recognize Karolina Kurkova right away? She was one of the most well known Victoria’s Secret Angels! There was a huge stir on the web a few years ago when people realized she didnt have a belly button. She has been in movies before. Any of this ringing a bell?
None of it. I know who Giselle is, but that’s where my knowledge stops. I just didn’t think she was “supermodel” good-looking, and I assumed she was an actress with long legs. She was good, though, at what she had to do here.
Given her apparent Victoria’s Secret fame, and Sarah’s changing room scene, I share Alan’s surprise that they didn’t advertise this during football. Oh well, see NBC, re: dumb.
I’m always amazed when people talk about the plots when discussing CHUCK. Some shows are story driven and some shows are character driven. CHUCK is very much the latter. A godd CHUCK story allows the main characters to do what they do…which is just play off each other. Sure the plot drives the general direction of the show but it’s interplay between the characters that makes CHUCK, well, CHUCK. Milan or whatever spy cliche the show is dealing with is just this week’s MacGuffin and this week’s CHUCK did everything the show does well. It was funny, it had some nice stunt work, it had hot girls and it had Jeffster. I mean really, does anyone expect the show at this point to make sense?
Oh and who wants to start a drinking game that revolves around the word “spy”?
I think most people would pass out well before the end of every show if they had to drink whenever the word “spy” was said.
Instead of saying the normal “this episode was awesome” stuff. I’m going to address the NBC not airing promos thing.
Does it suck? Yes. Is this Chuck’s last season? Most likely. Will we get a back 9? Who knows?
All I can say is thank you to NBC. Honestly, they didn’t HAVE to give Chuck a 2nd season, not a 3rd, and certainly not a 4th. The ratings certainly would have justified its cancellation, it’s not personal, it’s business. Business happens. Want to be mad at anyone, be mad at the viewers who would rather watch Two and a Half Men over Chuck. The best shows are often the lowest rated (The Wire, Arrested Development, Firefly, Party Down, Freaks and Geeks, 30 Rock, Breaking Bad, the list goes on).
It’s the same thing I tell people with Arrested Development. I wish everyday that it had gone on longer, but thank you to Fox for doing it a favor and keeping it on as long as they did and giving it the 13 episode send-off it didn’t have to give.
NBC, I wish you were in better shape right now, but if this is the last season of Chuck (and it would appear to be) I do thank you for allowing these great people to do the awesome work we love and admire so much on primetime for 4 seasons. And if you want to do us one last favor and give us a back 9, that would be pretty amazing.
Great episode. With all that goes on in a typical Chuck episode, what was the most unrealistic part for me? Let’s see…, you are dating the hottest girl in the world “exclusively”, and you are sitting with her during a briefing. A picture of a bikini clad hot (but not as hot) spy is shown. Only the most idiotic of males would comment on the other girl’s hotness! Relationship 101 Chuck, but of course the intent was to make us think “Chuck is such an idiot…”, and it worked. The whole thing was a lot of fun.
It continues to eat at me that with all the cop/legal/medical procedurals-soaps on TV, Chuck is the only 1 hour action-comedy (there may be a couple others, but I’m sure I can tell you why Chuck is better in 10 different ways). Yet, we need to struggle to get 1/2 season by 1/2 season to get more episodes. I’ll enjoy as many episodes as they are allowed to make, and I know I’m preaching to the choir here, but would it have killed NBC to have the Chuck cast at least tell people to watch Chuck BEFORE they watch the Event?
Alan, it’s been at least 15 years since I last heard “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred. Thanks so much for getting it stuck in my head all over again… All I had to do was read the darn words.
That said, I agree with many of the earlier commentators that we should all just feel grateful that Chuck was given a fourth season. I know I certainly treasure each epi, even the ones I’m not crazy about (cough*Agent Shaw*cough).
I’m enjoying the new dynamics of season 4 a lot and look forward to the rest, whether it’s 11 more episodes or 20.
Last week I made my mom fall in love with Chuck, this week my dad. During the commercials I had to condense 3 seasons of plot into easily digestible chunks, which made me realize they do squeeze a lot of plot and character development into those seasons.
Chuck makes me laugh more than anything else on TV now. Community is the only thing close. HIMYM is hardly funny anymore and the laugh track bugs when the joke isn’t funny. I lament the end of Party Down..
The Event’s ratings are more important than Chuck’s when it comes to Chuck getting a back 9. If The Event keeps strong ratings then NBC won’t want to mess with the lead in and they pretty much know they are getting a 2.0 from Chuck which they can live with as long as The Event is a success.
Complete rehash of the “Chuck questions Sarah’s feelings” thread that’s been running through the relationship for years. And the re-writing of Sarah’s motivation that began when they realized there’d be no show if they followed through on her years-long desire to get away from spying continues.
If Morgan’s going to be store manager, then what happens to Big Mike? :(
Anyways I thought it was an hilarious episode, especially the bickering from Chuck and Sarah (and Sarah’s reactions throughout the whole episode — Yvonne was great in showing all of those expressions). Old Spice Guy gag was funny too! He’s too perfect. Heeh.
I even thought the episode to be one of the funnest one in a while. Bonus: most of the cast members were present in the episode.
I thought it was a really good one tonight. My husband really liked it too. I LOVED the Sarah ass-kicking scene and it really made me realize how lacking that was in S3!! I love to live vicariously through Sarah’s bad-assery and they barely gave her ANY of that in season 3, which was really disappointing. I really hope they get back to that theme this season. With Nicole Richie coming back next week it looks like Sarah will get to do more ass-kicking.
Lots of funny stuff too … the Lou Ferrigno scenes were quite amusing. Also loved Jeffster as always. But where the hell is Big Mike!?
One thing that I am always disappointed with nowadays is how terrible the special effects are because of the lack of budget. :-( That stuff always totally takes me out of the moment, which I hate. It ruined Sarah’s “Put some clothes on” line for me because I was focusing on the terrible green screen, lol. But, oh well. Not much we can do about that I suppose.
Anyway everyone else has covered the other topics here, but just one other really small thing: I am glad they used REAL pics of Scott Bakula and Linda Hamilton from their younger years for the family album rather than using current-day Scott Bakula and Linda Hamilton and trying to make them look younger. That always just looks wrong. The use of the “real” old photos made the album look authentic.
I really enjoyed this episode a lot. It’s probably one of the funniest episodes ever. Usually I prefer episodes that are story driven and this felt more like a “throw away” one, but the episode was just so much fun, so it was fine with me. For once, every character on the show (including Ellie) were in on the comedy and I found that refreshing.
A better episode than last week but more evidence that Chuck is now just a TV version of the movie reboot of Get Smart.
The show has totally jettisoned the geek jokes, obscure references to pop culture, stupid stunt events and pratfalls, it’s now a totally mainstream show. Like a more comedic version of Undercovers.
At least Community still has the balls to aim jokes at a niche audience, Chuck sadly is just a very “safe” show now to the point of being bland.
I think Chuck and Sarah proving that a couple can be interesting on this type of show is also what killed the first episode of Undercovers for me. Sure the leads are attractive, but they had zero chemistry. I’ll give it another week or two, but without that chemistry, the show falls really flat.
Sarah’s expression after the “marriage and kids” comment at the end hopefully suggests something more than she’s not ready for marriage and kids. That would be a little too on-the-nose for me.
Sarah has led a largely secret life on the run and there is still a lot that Chuck — and we — don’t know about her. I have often wondered if there could have been an earlier marriage or possibly a child in Sarah’s life, though they have to play carefully with that.
The suitcase imagery in this episode was probably the most interesting part of it because it reminds us that Sarah was born into a life of running away from things. I’d like to see the Don Draper-esque elements of Sarah’s character get some sunlight this season. Chuck obviously loves Sarah and so do we, but how well do we really KNOW her?
One of the things I’ve really missed about S1 and 2 is the early passion in the Chuck/Sarah relationship. Yes, they kiss, say sweet things and live together now, but it seems a bit boring. I actually do hope they have some major revelation planned for Sarah that will hit the reset button on their relationship in a way that allows them to rediscover each other. I think Levi and Strahovski could do a lot with that, and it would bring back a lot of the emotional resonance this show had in the early seasons.
I think the whole “family” dynamic this season is an interesting backdrop for all of this. Chuck’s Mom coming back into the picture is one angle (and is Chuck’s Dad really dead? REALLY?), Awesome & Ellie starting the family is another, Casey reuniting with his daughter, of course (BTW, why haven’t we seen his fiance yet? You’d think the kid would have told her Mom that Daddy was back in town), Morgan and Alex getting together and there are probably more examples, but at a time when everyone is pairing off, it would be an interesting storyline to see Sarah and Chuck finally learning everything they need to about each other.
If the show has to die after this season, I think that would be a fitting way to go out.
Oh, and I completely agree with VisionOn’s comments about jettisoning the early geek humor. Granted, Chuck is a different person now, but what I loved about his character in the early days was the heaping helpings of wit in his dialogue. My Chuck doesn’t have to be geeky, but I do miss Witty!Chuck. I wonder if Sarah doesn’t too.
Wow, they really used Old Spice Guy to good advantage this week.
To be honest, I wasn’t too into the evil supermodel plot, but I really enjoyed Morgan’s pointing out how too perfect the new Buy More was (and Devon’s being creeped out by it, and the overperforming employees). Oh man, when the creeps came back in… with the fan…
Ellie/pregnancy/She Can’t Know is gonna get real old. Sigh. But I guess they can’t have everyone in on everything.
Is Big Mike coming back? Is that known for sure? I can’t recall if he’s in the credits or not right now.
He’s in the credits still.
Big Mike was also in “Buy Hard” Halo: Reach promo set with Jeffster. Seen here: [www.thewb.com]
I know that for some shows you have to just kind of ignore obvious plot holes, etc and just buy into the show. But Sarah knocking out The Incredible Hulk with one punch? That’s a little too much.
“You’re my home” comes from the musical “Scarlet Pimpernel”:
There is a child inside my heart tonight
No one can see that child but you
If I hold on to you too tight, you understand
You hold me too
You are the one who reaches through the dark
When I’m afraid, you warm the air
And, when I close my eyes to sleep
You are my peace, you are my prayer
You are my home
You make me strong
And in this world of strangers
I belong to someone
You are all I know
You’re all I have
I won’t let go
Others may leave, but you will still be there
Touching the tears that fill my eyes
When I am lost, you are my light
You are the love that never dies
You are my home
You make me strong
And in this world of strangers
I belong to someone
You are all I know
You’re all I have
I need you so
I will not walk away from you!
I will not let you go!
You’re the only home I’ll ever know
You are my home
You make me strong
And in this world of strangers
I belong to someone
You are all I know
You’re all I have
I need you so
I won’t let go
You are my home
I think Sarah still wants the normal life with the husband, the kids, and the white picket fence. Itâ€™s just that sheâ€™s been on the run her whole life, and like saying â€œI love yourâ€ or moving in together or unpacking her suitcase, sheâ€™s having a hard time making changes in her life. For one, it goes counter to everything sheâ€™s done her whole life. And Iâ€™m sure sheâ€™s afraid to commit when her life will always be at risk. A major theme to this season could be the parallels between Sarah and Mary Bartowski. How does Sarah avoid making the same mistakes that Chuckâ€™s mom made, so that her (future) kids donâ€™t have to grow up on their own?
Does anyone know to what Jefster’s dialogue about leverage was an alluding? My radar went off, but, all I can think of is the twins from Gormengast, and I am sure there is a more obvious connection.
As a true fan of ‘Chuck’, here’s what I want.
I want this to be the last season. But I want NBC to pick it up for 22 episodes – that should give the writers enough time to tie up all the loose ends, both in terms of plot and character arcs, and give it a proper ending.
I don’t want ‘Chuck’ to last for ten seasons. I don’t want it to end up like many other shows that were dragged out for too long. I want ‘Chuck’ to end on a high note. And I think Season 4 is the right time to do just that.
So. Make this the last season, make it 22 episodes, and make it go out with a bang. ‘Chuck’ deserves that much. The fans deserve that much.
My sentiments are exactly the same.
Best John Casey Moment of the night was when Beckman describes the smart bullet and Adam Baldwin just smiles like a schoolboy – it was so brief but so classic – rewind came in handy there.
Taking Outlander’s lead: As a true fan of Chuck, and believe me it pains me to say this, here’s what I want. I want it to have ended with The Other Guy or The Honeymooners. I love that there are so many hardcore fans loving the show and getting a lot out of it but – being brutally honest – can you really compare Anniversary and Suitcase to the strongest episodes from when the show was really, really cooking, and say it’s not way past its peak? Think of the flare, creativity, style, pace and most importantly the emotional punch of eps like Best Friend, Beefcake, Lethal Weapon, Predator, The Ex, Fat Lady, Gavitron, First Kill, Dream Job, The Colonel, Sandworm, Crown Vic, Sizzling Shrimp, The Marlin, First Date, The Alma Mater, The Tic Tac.
Remember when the spy world was kickass and the BuyMore was goofy? The goofier the spy world gets the higher and higher we are cruising over the shark. Tranq gloves? Seriously? And the best they can do is hackneyed geek-sees-naked-hottie jokes? It’s just plain weak.
I want to say, too, that I love a good Jeffster or Casey moment as much as the next girl but relying on how skilled the ensemble is in delivering a quirky line is simply not enough; and even with Joshua Gomez now perennially the show’s MVP, coasting on his own charisma rather than giving him storylines of his own isn’t going to be enough to keep me watching either. Without the weight of something emotionally real behind them, gimmicks like GRETA, stunt casting and slow-mo girl fights are just insulting.
And, again, I hate to be the one saying this, but think of the charm of the character of Chuck in say, the pilot or The Seduction, Santa Claus, Cougars and think of how they are writing him now. Zachary Levi has outgrown the material and he knows it, he’s not playing the same part. If I were Sarah I wouldn’t have unpacked either.
If the highlight of the entire ep is the return of a dozen extras who never even had lines, you are in trouble.
Give them a chance–sine this is probably the last season, they’ve probably got some kickass stuff coming. Also, you left out Chuck Vs. Nacho Sampler, which is one of my favorites, and showed how Chuck the character could change but Chuck the show could remainâ€¦ uhâ€¦ awesome.
I think seasons 1 and 2 are glorified way too much. While I loved early Chuck, S1 and S2 had plenty of weak shows. With a larger budget, the show was stylishly edited and the action scenes were better. However, the spy plots were often riddled with holes. This show has always been about Chuck/Sarah/Casey and their interactions with the other characters. The strongest episodes have been the backstories on Sarah/Casey and Chuck’s relationship with Sarah/Orion/Bryce.
If anything seems off lately, it’s Morgan’s elevation to the team. He doesn’t offer anything as a spy. His bits are funny, but they come at the expense of disrespecting Chuck’s boundaries (sexting w. Sarah?). Morgan is just not an interesting character on his own. ( I don’t wonder about his father the way I wonder about Sarah’s mother.) Plus, Morgan’s screen time reduces all the other secondary characters’ time.
Overall, Season 3 ended with as many gems as the previous seasons. Plotwise, I would rank Tic Tac, Nacho Sampler, the Honeymooners, Tooth, Subway, and Ring 2 among the strongest of the series. I’m sure S4 will live up to its past glory, as well.
Just thought I’d mention that although NBC may not be promoting Chuck, next weeks episode is getting quite a bit of play on the “Entertainment Tonight” type shows as the ep guest stars Nichol Richie. Maybe that will help.
You know a lot of people say that Chuck will be cancelled after the 13th episode of this season, but Alan I have to ask this, if they keep getting a 2.0 in the key demographic and they are cheaper than any show to produce and they recieve no promotion then why cancel this show, I am a little confused. It would be different if not 5-7 of NBC shows that cost more, are promoted more and in some cases new are doing the same 2.0 or even less (community 1.9, Undercovers 1.6). So why cancel chuck?