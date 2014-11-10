‘Community’ adds Paget Brewster & Keith David to season 6 cast

With production on “Community” season 6 beginning next week, the comedy is adding two actors to the cast: Paget Brewster and Keith David.
The series was already without original regulars Donald Glover and Chevy Chase by the end of last season, and Yvette Nicole Brown had to leave to care for her ill father. Plus, Jonathan Banks and John Oliver, who were significant parts of season 5, are busy with other jobs (“Better Call Saul” and “Last Week Tonight,” respectively) and aren’t likely to be back. Even with the return of Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong, the world of Greendale was getting awfully under-populated.
Now the show’s added two comedy veterans – one of whom has already been on the show in another role.
Brewster (who, before her stint on “Criminal Minds,” was a regular on a whole bunch of sitcoms, albeit most of them short-lived) appeared briefly in season 5’s “Analysis of Cork-Based Networking” as Greendale’s IT chief. Now she’ll have a new role – though I’m assuming Abed will notice the resemblance to the previous one – as Francesca “Frankie” Dart, a consultant hired to help shape up the school. David – late of the great “Enlisted,” which new “Community” home Yahoo briefly explored picking up (“Enlisted” creator Kevin Biegel, is consulting on this season) – will play Elroy Patashnik, a retired scientist who comes to Greendale to reinvent himself. (UPDATE: Forgot to mention that David also narrated the Ken Burns parody in “Pillows and Blankets.”)
Though at one point there was talk of this sixth season premiering sometime in the fall, production won’t even begin until November 17, and Yahoo now says to expect the 13-episode season sometime in early 2015.
What does everybody else think? Does “Community” need some new blood at this late date? Or are you worried that something’s been lost with only four members of the original study group remaining?
Cool!
“Now she’ll have a new role — though I’m assuming Abed will notice the resemblance to the previous one”
I wonder if he’ll also notice David’s resemblance to the guys from “The Cape”, aka the inspiration for “six seasons and a movie”.
Won’t bother watching but I’ll be interested in reading your reviews to see if Harmon still has ideas to mine. It seemed like the show had run its course last season.
You’re mistaken.
whoops meant to include this.
[www.youtube.com]
Sound like great choices. There is something remarkably meta about one of the main actors from The Cape joining Community’s sixth season. Keith David was also the narrator in the pillow vs blanket fight ep where Winger even asks him wasn’t he on The Cape. #6seasonsandamovie
When Community was picked up for a 6th season, I didn’t think I could be happier.
And this news should also make me feel happy, but honestly, as time has gone on since the news first broke this summer, I’ve just been feeling kind of… sad.
Maybe they should’ve went out on a high note last year.
Losing Shirley, Troy, and Pierce, and also the fantastic edition of Hickey, it’s almost like the attrition is too much.
Especially because this means more Chang, and as we all know, a little Chang goes a long way, too much Chang spoils everything.
So yeah… I feel… melancholy about Community coming back. I should be super-happy, but I’m not.
After only one season of Hickey, you’re now lamenting his absence, despite the fact that he was brought in to replace Pierce in the group.
To me, that suggests Harmon did a great job of integrating the new character.
So I wouldn’t be surprised if by the end of season 6, we are seeing Keith and Paget as similarly fantastic additions.
Replacing one person is one thing.
This is a lot. 3 of the Greendale Seven are gone, as is the guy who replaced the first guy who left.
Again, I have no doubt Harmon will create something fun.
But it’s not the same. And that’s what makes me sad.
Isn’t it “Pierce Hawthorne and the Greendale five?” haha
Just give it up. The moment has passed.
No thank you. I’ll enjoy my six seasons and movie.
(Fine, I didn’t “enjoy” the gas leak year, but you get the point.)
I’m excited. Will miss those that have gone (do hope we’ll see Shirley at least once, do hope we’ll get some Duncan appearances, seeing that Community production overlaps with LWT’s break – oh, I know they’ll probably be researching/writing through much of that time, but still…), but look forward to seeing how Harmon integrates the new characters.
I really loved Season 5. Losing Pierce, Troy, and following the gas leak year… I didn’t expect as much of it to work as well as it did, so I was very pleasantly surprised. The cancellation making sixseasonsandamovie temporarily a Won’t Happen After All was a bummer…
We don’t need a Season 7, but sure, we’ll need a movie…
If Dan Harmon had kept the seasons only twelve episodes long rather than 25(first season), he could have stretched all the best stories out to six seasons and we would all be in a theatre right now watching Community the Movie. Doesn’t make me love the show any less, I
just wish that he’d done it that way instead.
You know that’s not how network tv works, right? Show runners don’t get to say “no thanks, I only want to do 13” on network.
Yes I do realize that, I was merely stating a preference for the length of Community’s season to be 13 episodes rather than 22-25. Combining that idea with the stories and cast from seasons 1-3 would have been something I would have enjoyed seeing.
Brian
to quote Buzz Hickey’s Jim the duck character, “What the hell?!?”
If you are creator/showrunner of TV show, you take as many episodes as the studio give you and you like it. haha. There’s no way of knowing about the gas leak year or the Russo brothers, Donald or Chevy would leave.
Last Week Tonight finished its first season this week. That gives us some room to hope for some John Oliver next season.
Nope. John Oliver is doing a standup tour throughout the duration of his time off. He won’t be involved in the new season.
Bring back Brie Larson.
As long as Keith David is on my TV, I’m happy.
It’s not the same. The 7 characters of the study group were what made Community… Community. That and Dan Harmon’s voice. You will feel the empty space left by Troy, Shirley and, yes, even Pierce.
That doesn’t mean it can’t be good, but it’s not the same and for me that’s sad.
Honestly I still associate Paget Brewster with Andy Richter Controls the Universe so if anything it is always weird for me to see her in a non comedic role.
The less Brie Larson the worser
As long as Danny Pudi’s there, I’m there.
As long as Jim Rash is there, I’m there.
Really do get the feeling this show is having to drag itself over to that sixth season finish line
could be worse! Community could be as stereotypical, formulaic and mindnumbingly boring as shows like Big Bang or Modern Family.
To each their own. I know I’ll be there opening day for Community the movie.
So very excited. While I am sad about the departure of Shirley having these two step in is gold and presents plenty of opportunity for new stories and relationships meaning they can avoid retreading the same ground – bring on Season 6! Whoo hoo!!!!
As much as I adore Shirley’s actress I don’t think the majority of Community’s fans consider her departure a genuine loss, she was easily agreed as one of the weakest characters of the main cast. I can’t wait for the newest season