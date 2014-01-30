Review: ‘Community’ – ‘Analysis of Cork-Based Networking’

A review of tonight’s “Community” coming up just as soon as I detonate a mollusk…
I don’t know if the creative team specifically wanted the first Donald Glover-less episode to be loaded with guest stars so we’d be less likely to dwell on Troy’s absence – I was so pleased to have Professor Duncan on the committee, for instance, that I didn’t even notice at first that Chang took Troy’s chair at the table – or if the scheduling simply worked out that way, given that several of the guests have day jobs on other shows. (Though Andy Bobrow at least joked that it was the former.) But what on paper should have been a treat was instead the weakest episode of the season so far.
And the lack of Troy wasn’t the problem. Glover didn’t have a lot to do in several of the episodes he was in this year, after all. It was that “Community” took a bunch of actors – Nathan Fillion, Paget Brewster, Brie Larson, Kumail Nanjiani, Robert Patrick and Katie LeClerc – many of whom have established comedy chops, and didn’t give them especially funny things to do, in an episode that was ultimately too busy introducing them all while keeping the regulars busy to really work comedically.
The marriage of “Community” and Fillion – a funny, game-for-anything, extremely geek-friendly performer – seemed like it should have been perfect, and at least he got two jokes to play (the snootiness of the custodians vs. the janitors, as well as their love of porn) as opposed to Brewster not really getting any. The idea of Annie and Buzz getting drawn into this labyrinth – and one of the few jokes that made me laugh out loud involved Buzz and Dean Pelton’s very different ideas of who might be found in a labyrinth – necessitated that we meet lots of different characters with their own petty agendas, but the show had to keep moving from character to character before any of them, or potential jokes related to them, got to develop into anything amusing.(*)
(*) In an odd coincidence, tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” had a similar structure, with Leslie having to arrange a series of interlocking favors for local power brokers. But it was only a minor element of that “Parks” episode, and so the sketchiness of each scene and character didn’t matter as much.
That said, the emotional beats of the story worked quite well. Annie and Jeff often make an interesting duo because of the contrast of his cynicism and Annie’s idealism. Buzz is a cynic, but in a different way, so that their conflict didn’t feel like a rehash. The newspaper clippings on his bulletin board suggest his police career fell apart because he cared too much about a case, and he has clearly resolved to never care too much about anything anymore. So for him to become buoyed by Annie’s optimism, even after she gets caught up in cynical compromises, and mount the bulletin board on his own – in a scene beautifully scored with Roxy Music’s “More Than This” – felt surprisingly touching, given how recently Buzz was added to the show. (Though it helps, as always, to imagine him as Mike Ehrmantraut relocated to Colorado to escape Heisenberg’s web of destruction.)
The emotions were also the most effective part of the Abed/Britta subplot. As someone who’s had more than a few run-ins with people trying to spoil “Game of Thrones” for me through their knowledge of the books – and as someone negotiating the idea of spoilers in a world where everyone is increasingly watching TV on their own schedule – I was amused by the basic idea of Abed and Britta’s feud, and also by Abed’s early struggles with sign language. But it was a fairly disposable C-story until the moment in the cafeteria where Abed finds out that the Katie LeClerc character sold him out to Britta. There’s an earlier joke where Britta notes that Abed from time to time will have intense compatibility with a woman who will then never be heard from again, like Eliza Coupe as the Secret Service agent. LeClerc has to get back to “Switched at Birth,” but it’s not surprising that in the immediate aftermath of Troy’s departure, Abed would be looking for a new relationship to dive into, and when Britta ruins this fling, he’s lucky enough to run into another of his past intense interests in Brie Larson as Rachel the coat check girl. Other than Jeff graduating Greendale, this is the first significant detail from season 4 to be referenced – there’s yet another joke about that being “the gas leak year,” but Abed even says he has to stop using that as an excuse – and though I didn’t love the episode that introduced her, I did like Larson and Danny Pudi together, and I’m glad the new/old creative team saw fit to have her come back.
As for the dance decorating committee subplot, it felt pretty insubstantial, most notable for trying to again address the matter of why Chang’s presence is still tolerated, given his many transgressions against Greendale in general and this group in particular. Still, I enjoyed seeing the rest of the committee slowly turn into Changs themselves as they tried to explain the “Fat Dog for Midterms” concept to Annie, and I will never not find Garrett screaming funny.
Overall, though, “Analysis of Cork-Based Networking” was a missed opportunity. So much talent on hand. So little done with them. Oh well.
What did everybody else think?
I am always a fan of a riotous episode of television ala MASH and Hawkeye trying to get a new set of boots. The compromising becomes funny. I loved the Sorkin kind of dialogue and reference to Sorkin himself. I loved The Britta and Abed story and I really like the rest.
For me this season is still 6 for 6, much better than anything in season 4. If we are comparing it to Communities very high Harmon standard, then…..a slight step down, but just a little! :)
Did anybody else catch the TV news crawl while Hickey was watching the bear news item? Seems LeVar Burton and his “non-celebrity companion” were captured by pirates off the Gulf of Mexico.
I noticed that. I wonder if that will become a plot point later?
I also saw that. You can also see that Abed and Rachel were watching “Rick and Morty.” Also from Dan Harmon.
Saw that, yes.
Maybe we will be able to keep track of Troy’s adventure with a little “hidden” update in each episode.
This was one of the highlights of the episode for me. I sure hope we keep getting easter egg updates on Troy. Fantastic.
Awww – missed it! Will go back to see. I missed Troy a lot in this episode. Agree with Alan’s assessment entirely.
I caught this too, and I was surprised neither of the recaps I read mentioned it! I hope it was just a cute Easter Egg and not like a “oh well we’re literally never going to hear from Troy again because he got killed by Mexican pirates.”
Yeah, I went way dark with that one.
The final scene with john oliver at the end was hilarious though..it might have just been me but I had to pause in order to transition into parks haha.
That was hilarious! Those final credit sequences always relied heavily on Troy and Abed, so I’m glad to see them expanding it out to the other cast members and succeeding.
Strongly disagree, Alan. I thought it was hilarious. Yes, maybe the guest stars didn’t get a lot to do, but that wasn’t disappointing enough to ruin the episode for me.
+1. Funny episode. I got enough entertainment out of the constant stream of guess stars to not care so much if each of them had a classic scene.
Agree.
My fav episode of Community in a long time.
What was that last bit about marigold and obsidian referring to? Something specific or just getting redirected by the voice prompts to a launch type sequence?
Yeah, the C-plotline with them naming the dance was weak, but the rest was sheer gold.
That last scene with john oliver on the phone was pretty great..I had to pause the DVR in order to transition into parks haha
I’m kind of shocked at how great this season of Community is and this episode in particular. Community is running rings around other sitcoms including another beloved NBC sitcom. And here I was not sure if I was even going to watch this season because even the last Harmon season was only so-so.
Loved this episode. It wasn’t as strong as the previous two episodes emotionally, but dang it was funny. Even if you call this one the weakest of the season it is still streets ahead of anything from Season 4 and a lot of Season 3. Not an all time great episode, but dang good.
I was cracking up through the whole episode. Great stuff.
This was, very unfortunately, the episode that I decided to finally introduce my wife to Community (mostly because every other episode this season has been so riotously hilarious). I was pretty let down by the ep’s writing, especially given the ridiculously amazing cast they had to work with. It’s still light years better than anything I saw last year, but this was a weak effort as far as Harmon Community goes. Then again, I guess anything would be a letdown after last week’s brilliant episode.
This was a fantastic episode. Hilarious and the characters were perfect.
Alan is holding things against the episode based on how he wanted people to be used. Seems weird.
This was a standard season one style episode, sonething I hope to see more of, and it was great.
Community is almost held to a higher standard than any other sitcom, even Alan’s beloved Parks, where an episode has to do something special concept wise to get recognition. Without any concept this episode is better than most anything Parks has done this entire season
The only thing I’m holding against the episode is that it barely made me laugh, either with the guest stars or with the regular characters.
Guys, guys. Learn to just fat dog it already.
I have to side with Jon Dunn here on this one (unrelated to name). This read as a very weird review to me. Alan started out by saying how it was a huge missed opportunity but then went on to say almost nothing but good things about. Missed opportunity with guest stars doesn’t make something bad. Could it have been better given the talent on hand? Yes. Was the lede a bit misleading? Perhaps.
The “fly on the wall” scene really cracked me up
@Sepinwall – Not trying to be presumptuous, Alan, but perhaps your frame of mind was ‘off’ when you watched the episode (as has happened to me sometimes)? You seemed to have missed the joke of Troy and Levar being captured by pirates in the Gulf of Mexico.
I laughed quite a lot and thought it a better constructed and funnier episode than #2.
Agreed. I thought this may have been the funniest episode of the season. Even if there were missed opportunities, I laughed more consistently throughout. I thought the jokes were coming at an almost 30 Rock-esque pace.
Agree that the episode jammed in too many guests without enough to do, but maybe that’s my wanting to see as much Nathan Fillion as possible. Just like I wanted to see more Ben Folds a couple of weeks ago.
But I definitely laughed more than any episode I can remember in recent seasons.
Also, I hope it becomes a recurring thing for there to be updates on Levar Burton and his non-celebrity friend. I loved that little quick joke.
Did nobody see the news update? LeVar and Troy have been kidnapped by pirates!
I mostly agree with Alan here. A lot of funny actors not really served that well by tiny cameo appearances. Although Patrick I did enjoy quite a bit.
The best parts of this episode for me were the small background gags like the Troy update and work order list, but I really did enjoy Abed’s new relationship too. It was a charming exchange that was used nicely as both a twist to enable Britta to finally win something and to flip the problem of disappearing love interests they amusingly reference earlier in the episode.
If Brie Larson becomes a semi-regular I would have no problem with that. Then again, I quite like the deaf girl introduced here too. I thought the entire Abed story while not that funny was nicely written and cleverly structured.
Jonathan Banks seems to be sleep walking through this role. It is unfortunate that he has decided to phone it in on such a great show. Banks is undoubtedly the most overrated actor working currently.
I think you’re confused.
Contradictory much?
He’s playing a character who’s phoning it in. Hopefully we’ll see more intensity out of him in the future, but right now he’s the opposite of Mike Ehrmantraut; instead of leaving the police force to become a killer living on the edge he’s left the police force to become a civilian sleepwalking through life.
More intensity? This is a sit-com, not Hannibal.
Chang took troy’s place at the table
I’ve never been more sure of anything than I am about the fact that Alan would laugh much more if he rewatched the episode.
Is anyone else shipping Prof. Hickey and Annie?
the ending song / montage reminded me of Donnie Darko.
They Fat Dogged that episode (which is actually not on Wikipedia, alas)!
I took it as a kind of mockery of the use of special guest stars that they barely had anything to do. Most of them were Greendale staff, though, so it’s not like they couldn’t reappear. Think of Vice-dean Layborne’s occasional appearances in season 3. Only with Fillion or Patrick.
Well, aside from Robert Patrick, I have no idea who any of the other guest stars are, so I don’t see this as a missed opportunity, just another well executed, faith-renewing episode of this fifth season. And the tag was hilarious.
Wait… you don’t know who Nathan Fillion is? But… how is someone that likes Community not aware of Nathan Fillion? I don’t understand how that could be…
I now know who Nathan Fillion is, yet I don’t know how he contributes to my enjoyment of this show, outside of his guest appearance in this episode, which I very much enjoyed.
It was disappointing that most of the guests didn’t get much to do, but I didn’t think this episode was the weakest of the season. I think it was better than the first and third episodes (for some reason I didn’t really love the first few this year, until they started tying up Pierce and Troy’s story).
Did anyone else notice what it said on the news show that Hickey was watching? I caught something about LeVar Burton and missed the rest.
I was kind of astonished by Britta’s cruelty to Abed — tanking his blooming relationship with the unnamed deaf girl — especially in light of how sensitively she dealt with him last week. Frankly, she totally Britta’ed it this week.
She didn’t “tank it”—she set it up from the start to spoil Abed on the TV show. That was cruel as well, but there was no blooming relationship—Britta paid the girl to talk to him.
I didn’t get that. I thought Britta stepped in sometime after Abed began talking to her. Do we have some direct evidence of this that I missed? But even if that’s what she did, it was still a fairly callous thing to do when it’s only been a short time (one week for us, probably several weeks for Greendale) since Abed had to say goodbye to his (for all intents and purposes) better half. Swinging from last ep’s Britta (so concerned about Abed’s state of mind that she pretended to clone him) to this one (setting him up to be betrayed by someone he was getting close to) was jarring, at the very least.
However, no one seems to be mentioning that Britta is winning a lot more this season: first the Lava game & now this.
Harmon is not to be underestimated! He is to be trusted!
I knew Alan would find a way to have a problem with this episode. I loved it. 6 for 6.
Didn’t much care for this episode. It wasn’t “bad”, but I felt it was a large step down from the rest of the season. I wasn’t amused by the labyrinth that Annie had to create.
The Game of Thrones storyline was good. I started thinking how hilarious (in a horrifyingly evil kind of way) it would have been if it wasn’t a spoof and they actually gave away spoilers. I’m anal about spoilers, especially with that show, but that would have created an epic s___storm.
There wasn’t enough at stake for me to care about the theme of the dance. I don’t like Chang being on screen for more than a couple of punchlines.
Just a swing and miss, IMO.
My laughs during this episode: Abed signing “sandal” the second time; Robert Patrick assuming that all fathers withhold hugs; Buzz and the Dean’s different takes on David Bowie in “Labyrinth”; Neal’s horror at the bearday party decorations; “easy peasy lemon squeezy,” all three times; paying off the dean with fajitas and margaritas; every bit of fun-making at the expense of everyone who has ever spoiled or feared being spoiled about “Game of Thrones”; Bryan Ferry montage; “… Ironstone’s daughter is his mother”; “Prince Vardos(?) is Adopted”; and “They really get the incest right.”
Is this Brie Larson’s only episode this season? I’d love to see more of her and Abed.
This wasn’t a bad episode, just a letdown compared to the last two. But those kind of had a connected story whereas this story was just floating in space and it’s hard to get invested bc not much is going on. I think at this point, with such a short order of episodes, I’d rather just have connected storylines as opposed to a bunch of free-standing episodes.
Might have been a slight step down from the other episodes so far this season, but only slight. I really like Banks on the show and enjoy having Oliver around more often.
Was there a reason the deaf girl looked so much like Britta? I thought it was a weird casting decision, unless I’m missing a joke.
I’ve rarely disagreed more with Alan. I laughed straight through the episode. The scenes were short and the jokes were shallow, sure, but they all hit home and led up nicely to the amazing bulletin board scene. And that scene! Think about how much they developed Hickey’s character in that single minute. Amazing show.
I didn’t notice Katie looking like Britta, but then, being a Switched at Birth Fan, I’m used to Katie looking like Katie. Her hair was a bit curlier (pretty!) but not the same style as Britta’s
I found the ep kinda boring. I don’t need Community to be funny but I don’t nede boring. I was distracted by the signing but did love the spoilerific punchline. I saw one Katie fan who watched – first time ever – and wondered what this show was about. I felt sad… Aside from Katie and Nathan I recognized no one. Brie is apparently coat check girl? I liked her last year. She’s still okay. And I loved the reference about girls we will never see again.
I felt sad viewers from my other, very different show would not even see the Community I love . But at least it wasn’t just me. Fat Dog for midterms??
I loved it. It reminded me of season 1 Community – effortless, light and fun. I’m usually more a fan of the high-concept episodes (loved the later part of season 3, which seems to be becoming an increasingly unpopular opinion), but something about the simplicity and charm of this one just sat right with me. One of my favorites this season.
I really love watching Paget Brewster get to exercise her comedy chops. Wish she had gotten to demonstrate them here.
I’m also still a bit frustrated about the tension between Changs’ celebrity crush on Nathan Fillion and that actor playing a character (and not a version of himself) a few episodes later.
Not a few episodes later..the very NEXT episode.
The one thing I’m doing again with Community is rewinding it to get all the jokes in a scene. I’d say that not everything worked tonight, but I still thoroughly enjoyed it. The dialog is packed wall to wall with pretty smart quips and references.
Can anyone clue me in on what Duncan did in the last scene? Did he almost get Greendale nuked?
I’m not sure it would have been nuclear, but Duncan nearly launched some sort of airstrike. Perhaps it would have been mind-altering chemical weapons that would have reduced the Greendale campus to a madhouse of irrational lunatics prone to hallucinations, multiple personality disorders, riots, and delusional fantasies. Could you imagine?
I see what you did there.
Good to see you back in the forums chum!
Thanks.
Greendale is geographically close to NORAD.
Prince Ironstone’s daughter is his mother!… PRINCE IRONSTONE’S DAUGHTER IS HIS MOTHER!!!!!!
It was nice seeing Brie Larson back on Community after seeing her in the wonderful Short Term 12.
If Brie Larson married Allison Brie…
I don’t get it. What’s so special about Allison Larson?
Agree, too cluttered.
While it was probably the weakest of the the post-gas-leak season, I still laughed. A lot.
Also, I was hoping the jump text would be “as soon as my bad band finds a bad bassist.”
Also, in an episode packed with relatively name-packed people, the person I perked at was “OMG, that’s LEO SPORM!” as he showed up as a janitor.
Was I the only one distracted by what a lollipop Alison Brie has become? She has clearly stopped eating.
I think you’re focusing too much in what wasn’t there instead of enjoying what was.
Sure I wish Fillion had a great character. But all the storylines worked for me.
I’m getting kind of tired of the janitors though. It’s just a tad too unbelievable. The guys can just go to the Dean and get everything in order. He’s the boss! Though I didn’t get the plot, the Buzz / Annie partnership was good enough to get me through.
While watching, my wife and i were starting to think this episode was made just for us. There were direct and indirect references (when i say ‘indirect’ i mean guest stars who conjur up our love for their other work) to almost everything we love: switched at birth, breaking bad, game of thrones, firefly, Labyrinth.. This was our favorite episode ever of this show because it felt those times when you have a party and you get excited when your work friends, your college friends, and your neighborhood friends all start hanging out and having a great time. This episode was like a little party for all my favorite shows to mingle.. The moment we saw Katie LeClerc appear on screen and start signing, my wife and I both audibly gasped and gripped each others legs with doofy grins on our faces. LOVED IT.
A mediocre Harmon-led Community is still better than most of television. I rewound many scenes a few times and the open made me laugh out loud.
I enjoy watching a show without my eyes constantly rolling.
I found the funniest gag of the episode the look of pure anguish on Fillion’s face when he saw the porn filter still in place. Any other show would have had him play it as anger or frustration.
This episode was great. I believe it was the third one which I considered the weakest, by far. But this was pretty excellent.
I laughed when Britta commented about the intense burst of compatibility, and when the Dean said “This got Sorkin-y”, and I don’t think the writers were after a lot of laughs in an episode so Sorkin-y/Simon-y. I thought it was well done, not overusing guests that were more fan-service than anything, and while the whole bear party was probably the weaker part, I still enjoyed it a lot.
My feeling about this episode was that it wasn’t great when considering the plot, but the jokes in it were pretty good.
WOW, I completely disagree that this was a missed opportunity, that was one of the best episodes of Community ever! Sorry to get all Sorkin-y on you. This was an incredibly clever episode that I laughed out loud at multiple times. I was giddy over the clever-tosity. I love the pairing of Annie and Buzz. Alan, for you to call this episode a missed opportunity is flabbergasting. It was fun to see these cameos of people we recognize holding jobs at Greendale like it’s a giant machine holding all of these positions. I especially liked the Robert Patrick cameo. I don’t know what else to say, other than when I read how this recap started with your wondering what they would do without Troy, I’d say they did the opposite of what you did, which was to take the fun out of it. When I watch this show, I sit back and let the story come to me, C’mon just Fat Dog it.
Sorry you’ve missed the mark here. The guest stars were merely to draw the audience to an otherwise hilarious episode. Reading recaps this morning, I still laughed out loud thinking about “Fat Dog for Midterms”, and the Chang dance. It re-established Britta as the worst, too, which I like.
As with most shows, it could have used more Fillion. Other than that I enjoyed the episode. Not AS much as others this season, but I thought it did a good job of distracting me from Glover’s absence.
Yep, can’t believe they had Fillion on Community and there was no Firefly reference.
Fat Doggin’ it for Season Six!
I am a hardcore Community fan. Seasons 1-3 features some of the best constructed comedy of this decade. While everyone dismisses Season 4 as the gas leak year, it did feature some great episodes like “Herstory of Dance” which I will put up against any of the Harmon-led episodes.
But for some reason, I am not connecting at all with Season 5. “Geothermal Escapism” and “Cooperative Polygraphy” were great but the rest of this season has been really subpar, especially compared to the greatness of seasons 1-3. In last night’s episode, I kept waiting to laugh and never did. In fact, I felt a sense of fatigue while watching the crew trying to arrange yet another dance at Greendale. It was the same fatigue I felt watching Greendale turn into a wasteland for the umpteenth time. The narrative themes on this show are becoming incredibly tired and boring to me. And the guest stars had very little impact and honestly, you had Nathan Fillion, you didn’t need anyone else. I love this show and it pains me to write anything negative about it. But Donald Glover left the show because his heart wasn’t into it anymore. I feel like my heart isn’t into this show either. I am praying that the second half of the season proves me wrong.
I completely disagree. This episode was one of the greatest and I was excited to jump in here and see what you thought, because I love your thoughts. I didn’t need all the guests to do stuff as long as the show made me laugh out loud. I got at least 6 laugh out loud moments, which is 6 more than the entire current season of New Girl. I think we all need to sit back and just bask in Community being awesome again and not worry about Chang’s past, just bear with it. Too soon?