‘Community’ gets two extra episodes

Ratings-wise, this hasn’t been a great fall for “Community,” which has predictably gotten thumped by CBS’ move of “The Big Bang Theory” to Thursdays at 8. But last week’s zombie epic got a bump airing at 8:30, and whether that was the “Scared Shrekless” lead-in or not having to face Sheldon and Leonard and company, it was a piece of good news for the show.

Now I’ve learned some even better news: NBC has, according to sources close to the show, ordered 2 additional episodes, bringing the season total up to 24.

Last year, NBC ordered 3 additional episodes at a late date, which brought that season up to 25 but also led to some late shuffling with the episode order that kept confusing people even after creator Dan Harmon explained it on his blog. I’m told this year the extended order came in early enough that this won’t be an issue.

“Community” isn’t the only show getting a longer-than-average season. While NBC spokespeople wouldn’t officially comment on episode order numbers, a few weeks ago the “Chuck” producers said they got a “back 11” order for the season, also bringing them to 24, and I hear but haven’t been able to confirm that a few other NBC shows could also wind up with 24 episodes before all is said and done.

For now, though, I’m just happy to know I’ll have an extra hour of Jeff, Britta, Troy, Abed, Annie, Shirley, Pierce and company. And after the jump we have an early scene from tomorrow night’s episode:

