‘Community’ gets two extra episodes

Ratings-wise, this hasn’t been a great fall for “Community,” which has predictably gotten thumped by CBS’ move of “The Big Bang Theory” to Thursdays at 8. But last week’s zombie epic got a bump airing at 8:30, and whether that was the “Scared Shrekless” lead-in or not having to face Sheldon and Leonard and company, it was a piece of good news for the show.
Now I’ve learned some even better news: NBC has, according to sources close to the show, ordered 2 additional episodes, bringing the season total up to 24.
Last year, NBC ordered 3 additional episodes at a late date, which brought that season up to 25 but also led to some late shuffling with the episode order that kept confusing people even after creator Dan Harmon explained it on his blog. I’m told this year the extended order came in early enough that this won’t be an issue.
“Community” isn’t the only show getting a longer-than-average season. While NBC spokespeople wouldn’t officially comment on episode order numbers, a few weeks ago the “Chuck” producers said they got a “back 11” order for the season, also bringing them to 24, and I hear but haven’t been able to confirm that a few other NBC shows could also wind up with 24 episodes before all is said and done.
For now, though, I’m just happy to know I’ll have an extra hour of Jeff, Britta, Troy, Abed, Annie, Shirley, Pierce and company. And after the jump we have an early scene from tomorrow night’s episode:
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
HOORAY! Community is so wonderful. I wish more people watched it (live), dammit!
Awesome. So glad NBC is sticking with this show.
Looks like you got Community and Terriers mixed up again. (Jeff, Britt…)
Heh. I was actually watching a Terriers screener when I heard this news.
Alan do you think this is a good sign of possible renewal or a sign of cancellation?
Yeah, I don’t keep up with ratings much, but I live in fear that Community could be cancelled at season’s end. I think NBC’s overall weakness could be a positive factor in keeping the show. However, given NBC’s overall stupidity, nothing they do would surprise me. I also would think a show like Community would perhaps have better DVD sales than some of its higher rated, more mainstream network brethren.
Community is really the only network comedy that hits on all cylinders for me. Aspects of 30 Rock have been getting a little stale the past two seasons. Plus I think self-deprecation is the lowest form of comedy and they lean on it a bit much with Liz Lemon. The Office just makes me sad. Those shows make me appreciate the sustained excellence of Curb and South Park all the more.
Good sign for a potential season 3 pickup?
Let me guess, one will be about spaghetti westerns (can easily see Abed in a poncho) and one will be a take off on the social network. Personally I miss the episodes like the first half of season 1 but the spoofs do seem to have their fans.
Yeah, I love those too and I’m happy to hear from Dan Harmon (and episode descriptions) that they are coming
YAY! More Community is always good news.
COMMUNITY has become the best show on NBC.
The CHUCK “back 11” felt like kind of a “make-up” for the 19 episode 3rd season. Plus it means after S4 is over, the show is only 22 episodes away from 100.
BEST. NEWS. EVARRRR. Smart move, NBC!! Community, I love you with an undying love!!
Hopefully these two are nothing like last year’s “The Art of Discourse.”
Those damn kids…
Is there ANY news on Parks and Recreation?
Solid news, amazing we’re gonna get nearly 50 eps of this show in just two seasons. Hopefully this follows with some Emmy love
I love Community best comedy on NBC. One request. Please please let Senor Change be the teacher again. Miss his outburst and quirky attitude in the classroom. Everything else is perfect on Community. Characters chemistry, writing, comedy timing.
Prescxactly. Excisely. “Ya’ bit!!!”
I have said it here before and will again until this crime is set right: Abed and SHeldon should NOT be on opposite each other. It’s wrong to make people choose.
What episode was the pic above taken from? Also, Annie has the best posture of everyone in the group, haha. :)
This is good news for Community fans. The three episodes added to last season are apparently among the most beloved. Based on the preview clips, I feel like I should probably sit out this next episode, though. I’m already seeing the various permutations of the premise, and none of them interest me.
Why people actually watch Big Bang Theory is something that is even more complex to me than the Big Bang Theory.
Must be the same people who watch Jay Leno and Two and a Half Men.
Waah. Kinda late for me to find this out but Community is definitely the best sitcom there is.
And the best thing about Community are the followers! They.. (Opps..) WE are crazy about the show.