Controversial ‘Hannibal’ episode gets sliced into webisodes

As we discussed last week, NBC is skipping the fourth episode of “Hannibal,” and will jump straight to episode 5 tonight at 10. The official version of the story is that Bryan Fuller approached NBC and said he felt episode 4 – whose main plot involves Molly Shannon as a woman who trains children to kill other children – was inappropriate after the Boston bombings, though as Deadline pointed out, NBC had announced the scheduling change before the bombings, suggesting a pre-existing unease with the episode. (It’s the only one of the first 6 that critics weren’t sent in advance.) And as you’ll see in the first video embedded below, Fuller says that the episode will be available in its entirety in other countries, but not America.
I have no idea what happened here, particularly since the episode airing tonight has some of the most disturbing, graphic imagery of the entire series, even if it doesn’t involve dead children.
But as I noted when the decision was made, my concern was mainly about “Hannibal” as an serialized narrative, and about the parts of the episode unrelated to Molly Shannon, bridging what happened in episode 3 and what’s to come in the one airing tonight. And to deal with that problem, NBC has put all of those scenes – most of them involving Abigail Hobbs, who was the center of episode 3 – online as six webisodes, which you can watch below.
There are a couple of instances in these scenes where characters are clearly impacted by what was happening in the Shannon plot – in particularly a conversation between Jack Crawford and his wife, who’s a major part of tonight’s episode – but what’s most interesting about these scenes is how easy it was to apply Dr. Lecter’s carving knife to them and separate them from the parts no one wanted to air. “Hannibal” tries to balance between the ongoing Graham/Lecter/Crawford material and some standalone cases like the mushroom killer in episode 2, or the one from tonight’s episode, but the serialized material is by far the more important, interesting part of the show. Some of the Killer of the Week material is affected by what the characters are going through overall (like Will’s showdown with the mushroom man not long after he killed Abigail’s father), but these webisodes demonstrate just how easy it can be to dispose of them and still have a very compelling series.
So here are the six parts of “Ceuf” that are available to watch (if you live in the U.S., anyway), and I’ll have at least a short post up tonight to discuss episode 5.
This is silly of me, but I’m still confused about the mushroom man. Was he at all tied to Abigail’s dad? If not, then why did he try to kill her? I thought they were linked or partners, but I clearly am missing the link…
Wasn’t he only trying to kill Abigail to get to Will after talking to Freddie?
I also thought that the mushroom man wanted to “help” Will.
The Mushroom man was not connected to Abigail’s dad, he went after her because Freddie, the red headed blogger, told him about her when he confronted her. His plan was to turn abigail into mushrooms so that will could “connect” with her, as a gift to Will, who he felt was the only one who understood him.
I thought the Mushroom killer thought that by planting his victims, he could “connect” to them through the fungi. He talks at the end of that story about how the fungus reacts and responds to human interaction. He was fascinated with Will because he thought Will was able to understand him and connect with him, without needing the fungus “connection.” He told Will he was going to “plant” Abigail so that Will could better understand and connect with her.
At least, that is how I took it. What I don’t get was why he would plant complete strangers, if he was attempting to connect with people via the planting.
I don’t understand the logic of putting these scenes online but not the whole episode.
When they release the season on DVD/Blu-Ray they’ll be able to trumpet a “never before seen” episode as an enticement to purchase. “Too shocking for television!”
The entire episode is online – just not via NBC.
Can you tell me where to find it online?
iTunes
Pulling it from the US market is a stupid half-assed measure meant to provide air cover for any potential controversy. It just shows how out of touch NBC is – can you imagine any of the cable networks doing this (well, AMC might be dumb enough).
All it’s going to do is cause viewers who wouldn’t normally pirate the show to pirate the show. Then who knows, maybe they’ll like pirating it – it’s easy, and the commercials are already neatly removed. Same thing happened with BSG back in the day.
Decisions like these are the reason NBC is exactly in the position they’re in right now.
@BrettPoker I blame it on them cancelling Awake (kidding). And decisions like how they handled Conan O’Brien and The Tonight Show fiasco with Leno (not kidding).
NBC has made a bunch of mistakes the past few years. It is weird they would deem it too controversial for the U.S. market and not for the overseas market. Even in light of the not-at-all-related Boston bombing tragedy, that seems like a stretch. Particularly on a show in part highlighting a serial killer who eats people.
Just keep repeating to yourself, “This is the same network that canceled Star Trek, this is the same network that canceled Star Trek, this is the same network that canceled Star Trek…”
I am assuming a DVD will be released of Hannibal. Will episode 4 be in its entirety on the US DVD?
Of course it will.
You’re right — viewers outside of the States aren’t able to view the six clips. Bummer for those of us working overseas with the military.Write a comment…
Don in Germany you can use tunlr.net to watch it.
Thanks, but neither tunir.net nor tuner.net took me to a site where I could view the clips.
you should be able to see the whole episode. the states get the six clips
Try mediahint.com. That usually works on youtube.
Don’t feel bad. I live in Toronto, Canada and I can’t watch them either… even though NBC is one of the basic cable channels on my television provider. It’s absolutely ridiculous.
@Ceasar — Just looked a little closer at your message and saw the correct spelling of the Web site. Sigh…time to get new bifocals.
I acknowledge that given real-world events sometimes altering the television schedule is appropriate but they’re still going to air a show about a serial killer right? A serial killer that eats people. And the serial killer is largely popular in pop culture right – even the anti-ist hero to many. That is who the show is named after right?
Exactly. This is a TV show. A fictitious one. About serial killers. Including a main character who is a serial killer. Who eats people.
I fail to see why we need protection from this “controversial” episode. If you realize you are watching a show largely about Hannibal from “Silence of the Lambs,” you would think you were o.k. with fictitious accounts of serial killers doing horrible things and being tracked by the FBI. This just seems a little too much coddling.
Strangely enough, tonight’s ep. is already on the torrent sites.
Ep 5 aired in Canada yesterday.
Which just points out how foolish this whole thing is, since the missing episode is going to be all over the internet as soon as it airs overseas. Those who know how to get it, will, and those who don’t, will be irritated that it wasn’t shown to them, and those who have no idea what happened will probably drop the show. Good job, NBC.
Wow, so they didn’t air Ep 4 in Canada either? Damn, cause I just want to see the whole thing. This is really irritating, although it’s better than waiting for months on end for the network to dump it on some random day this Summer (cough Buffy season 3 finale, cough cough).
I’m from Canada – I had no idea they were airing it yesterday instead of today. CRAP.
People do not need to be treated like children. Who on Earth is going to be sitting there, devastated by the Boston attacks, and go “hmmm, I know what’ll soothe these tears, network television at 10pm”. Is there a large group of people who think 10pm is the sunshine and kitten hour on TV, who’ll then be left in a state of befuddled confusion by suddenly seeing a show about a serial killer (and of course, these people also don’t have a channel changing button, apparently)? Are the discretionary warnings not enough already?
This seems like a move designed to prevent a few dozen complaints by loony, always-offended basket cases, meanwhile ruining the flow of the series for millions of rational adults.
This really didn’t have anything to do with the Boston attacks. As Alan mentioned, the decision to pull the episode was actually made on Monday afternoon, before the bombings. And they’ve obviously been having problems with the episode for a while given that they didn’t even send it out to critics. I’m guessing this had more to do with Newtown than than with Boston and, maybe it’s a good idea not to show a bunch of kids getting killed.
So this was fabulously frustrating. First because it is extremely insulting to both be treated like children by NBC and then be lied to, shamelessly exploiting a tragedy to ennoble their cowardice and lack of confidence in their show. I am sick of being infantilized by American media in general which assume I am not capable of dealing with sex or violence or ugly truths the way the rest of the world is.
Second, I just spent half an hour trying to watch these clips. Seven goddamned times I had to reload the page because I would click on the play button and then recieve a message that the clip was not available in my area. It played the first one, no problem. Then with each successive clip I had to cross my fingers that it would actually bother to play. But at least when it did play the quality was terrible with out of sync audio. NBC really does suck.
Not that I would ever condone downloading something not from the official source, but if you google “hannibal ceuf torrent” you’ll find all size webisodes in a bit-sized MP4 format. Not that anyone here would ever download them, but if one WERE to look one WOULD find them.
Media companies treat their customers with such respect it would be a shame if those customers failed to reciprocate. I mean what could be more reasonable than asking viewers to hunt down clips of a show on the internet so they can understand what’s going on in an out of context episode of a struggling series. Especially when those clips are on such a DEPENDABLE site as NBC.com.
Just as a point of information that apparently the entire episode did air in Korea and some Korean dude did see fit to post it as a torrent. So the proverbial cat is out of the bag – as yet uneaten.
Thank you, Alan, for posting these!
Different network but last week’s The Following was way more insensitive if you’re taking this line of thought. They had cops going door to door checking on houses exactly like what had happened in Watertown and on the show they were gunned down. I’m in my 40’s and pretty desensitized to violence from a lifetime of movie watching, but even I thought that was inappropriate.
Or you could wait until it airs in another country and watch it illegally on the internet. :O
I don’t like what is implied in the argument that the contents of this episode can be shown in other countries, with other cultures and values, but it will not be shown to americans.
I am from Brazil, in South America,and I can testify that there are lots of massacres and assassinations that occur in my country that just are not thrown into the international limelights for the whole world to see.
I don´t understand the different standards applied here. To me, this seems a lot like prejudice or bigotry towards other nations.
The decision to air each episode in its entireity is entirely dependent on the network which airs it. Fuller felt uncomfortable airing it in America because he is more familiar with the American cultural landscape.
Sorry Alan, I do not wish to make a big deal out of this, but from what I understood in your text the producers felt uneasy to air the show in America, it was not a network decision. So my argument still stands, why would the producers be sensible to american culture and sensibilities while assuming that other countries and other communities of people would not be affected by the scenes of the episode?
It still seems like a double standard and seems like prejudice or bigotry. It is just strange to hold people under different standards.
Is there any nice commenters who want to recap what happens in these clips to those of us in Canada?
This thing is even more stupid in Canada, where we get episode 5, but no access to the clips of episode 4.
In the same boat; however; European countries are a week behind north America in airing Hannibal and will show episode 4 next week.
Seems like the perfect time to marathon through Terriers again while we wait for it to be available.
The full episodes are always put on the CityTV website a day or two after they air on TV. Although episode 4 isn’t up there now, and for some reason I can’t even stream the other three.
I live in Toronto. Just tried to find ep. 4 on Rogers On Demand but no luck. Actually, I got my hopes up when I saw an ep. 4 listed, but it turned out to actually be ep. 5. I guess I’m screwed, as I’m one of the few who doesn’t download illegally off the net… not that I judge those that do, or anything.
I checked today – they’re all up on CityTV’s website now. Episode 4 is broken into segments like on NBCs website.
Why even bother making the episode if he felt unease about it? You mean to tell me that in the time it took to write the script, approve it, film it and edit it, no one ever felt unsure about it untill now?
I’m pretty sure they wrote and filmed the majority of this show (if not the entire season) by some point mid-last year without knowing when it’d actually air.
Then Sandy Hook happened which I suppose made them rethink the appropriateness of that episode.
Either it’s “appropriate” to air on TV or it’s not. It’s not like murdering children was OK they filmed the episode and they were perfectly fine with it then. If NBC doesn’t want a show about sick murderers being investigated with the help of another sick murderer they shouldn’t have greenlit a show called “Hannibal”.
Watching these reminds me of that instance some years back where some video store owner (I want to say in Utah, but not sure) was offering “family-friendly” versions of movies with violence and sex edited out. It’s still only half an episode, and NBC is insulting our intelligence by not putting the whole thing online so those of us who choose to can watch it.
Sensitivity is admirable, but it’s a 10pm adult show. Advisories should be enough.
Incredible that the letter Œ seems to be too difficult to understand for americans. How ignorant can you be.
Incredibly, Fuller himself pronounces it as “ceuf”…
How ignorant can Americans be? We very, very rarely use Œ in common American English words. In most US dictionaries, it is not even used– Latin words have been modified to replace Œ with “e” or “oe.” The last time I came across in my daily life was in the author’s name of a rather obscure Irish novel written in the 1800s. Unless someone has studied French, Latin, or another language in which Œ is still used, I’d be more surprised if he or she knew what is was and when it was used, much less how it is pronounced. So how ignorant can we be? In this case, not very.
oh hey, i’ve never come across this letter before, therefore it is irrelevant and does not exist! reminds me of all the Sigur Rós fans who claim ð and d are the same letter.
Not at all what I was saying. I was simply saying that, while the producers and NBC certainly should have been paying closer attention, calling the entire population of the US ignorant because the average person may not be familiar with a letter that is quite obscure in their primary language is ludicrous. I was insulted enough to comment and share my thoughts but I never said it did not exist, but yes, in common English, it is irrelevant.
Can we just talk about how dumb it is that Bryan Fuller and NBC don’t know what the title of this episode is? It’s Oeuf – the French word for “egg” – not Ceuf. I guess they were confused by the ligature O-E that’s sometimes used, but, seriously, this show was filmed in Canada, where basically everyone over the age of 12 speaks at least broken French – certainly the word for “egg” – and you can clearly hear Fuller pronounce the “c” in the intro to the first video. I thought it was neat that all the episode titles came from classic cuisine, but Fuller’s obvious ineptitude just makes it all the more clear that the people doing this just thought it would be clever and have no idea what they’re doing.
I just watched the full episode now, on the Internet, for free, from a foreign TV site. I have been DVRing the series but held off on watching any of them until I knew I could watch them in order.
NBC probably wanted me to spend $2.99 for the iTunes version. Instead, I simply waited two months to watch any of these shows. If I am a Nielsen household, that means none of my viewings will count, even as time-shifted.
Another brilliant NBC decision!
Re the episode “oeuf” itself: The children-as-killers plot is rushed and unsatisfying. We don’t see any of the interpersonal dynamics that would have explained how they were brainwashed. And the imagery is no more disturbing than anything else so far. It’s funny that this unaired episode might get a cult reputation because it’s not very good.
That said, the bits with Lecter and Abigail are very interesting, and need to be seen for continuity purposes.
All the webisodes are gone. :0(