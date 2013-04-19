NBC to skip ‘Hannibal’ episode in wake of Boston tragedy

NBC has decided not to air the fourth episode of “Hannibal” because it features the murders of children (by other children, no less) and would air not long after the tragedy at the Boston Marathon.
The decision, first reported by Variety, fits a familiar pattern of networks being cautious about violent content in the aftermath of tragedy. (ABC is also delaying the airing of a “Castle” episode featuring a bombing plot.) The WB temporarily shelved two different “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” episodes they felt too closely evoked the recent Columbine massacre. More recently, Syfy delayed the airing of a “Haven” episode featuring school violence that was set to air not long after the Newtown massacre.
So it’s understandable why NBC might want to be careful, even if there’s not as overt a connection between the plot of this “Hannibal” episode and what happened in Boston. (NOTE: As the Variety story points out, it was actually Bryan Fuller who first approached NBC with the idea of pulling the episode, rather than the network proposing it.)
But it will create at least some narrative confusion.
NBC sent five episodes to critics for advance review, but they weren’t the first five. Instead, we got episodes 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6, with 4 skipped. And it was clear in watching the fifth episode (and the “Previously, on ‘Hannibal'” clips before it) that some notable character and plot arc things had happened in between the hours I’d seen. It’s not enough that you’ll feel lost in what happens – particularly since the fifth episode is one of the strongest NBC sent – but you’ll definitely feel like you’re missing out on a few notable beats, particularly in the relationship between Will Graham and Jack Crawford.
I’ve reached out to NBC and Bryan Fuller for details on exactly what will be missed, and will update this post if/when I hear something. The good news is that the network plans on posting a number of relevant arc scenes from episode 4 online (either Monday or Tuesday, most likely), with Fuller introducing them, to fill in the gaps.
Story-wise, it’s far from the most baffling continuity gap NBC’s ever presented – that would still be “Homicide,” where they aired an episode that casually mentioned the death of a main character that aired weeks before the episode where he actually died – but just wanted to make sure anyone who tuned into the next “Hannibal” wouldn’t wonder why they seemed to have missed things.
I call bullshit on this. Makes me angry. I rarely watch network tv dramas. I guess this is what I get for giving them a chance
FWIW, see the update above: this was Fuller’s idea, not NBC’s.
Wow. Entitled much?
This season Archer also referenced a character’s death due to out of order airings.
RIP Bilbo
“that would still be “Homicide,” where they aired an episode that casually mentioned the death of a main character that aired weeks before the episode where he actually died”
You talking about Crosetti? My memory was that they were vague enough to not explicitly say he died. Someone had a line like, “You don’t want to end up like Crosetti.”
Homicide also showed an episode out of order that featured Lee Tergesen as a cop in fine health after the character had been blinded by a gunshot in a previous episode.
Lewis explicitly tells Emma Zoole that Crosetti is dead at the beginning of “A Model Citizen.”
There is never a good time to air that! The gratuitous violence and carnage on TV has gone too far, especially on network channels. I’m appalled at disgusted at shows like this, the serial killing on The Following, and many other disturbing shows.
Won’t someone think of the children?
Fix your damn country. The problem is not the tv.
But that’s an argument as for whether violent shows should or shouldn’t exist. NBC clearly believes they should. Hannibal is a dark disturbing show about serial killers. To piece and parcel types of violence, or the timing of violence, feels disingenuous. It reeks of being a PR move. They have no problem creating violent media (and I watch the show, so clearly I’m ok with them doing so), but then they hedge it by pulling an episode.
Also, what’s more troubling, a fictional show that kinda sorta resembles the current events, or the same gruesome real footage repeated over and over and over. Hypocrites!
While there is a glut of shows, most not done well Mike, that’s why we have devices that allow us to change channels. You don’t have to watch them but it shouldn’t prevent others from being able to view the shows. It’s the freedom that makes the U.S. superior. It’s people who wish to impose their views on others that becomes an embarrassment.
The problem with “The Following” is that it sucks.
Well said, Edward C. I completely agree.
I want to add that while NBC and any other network definitely has the freedom to create this kind of show, it’s hypocritical to pull an episode out of consideration of recent events because it acknowledges the inherent graphic violence of the show. I know it’s a free country, but where is the line?
The line, Mike, is in your head, in each viewer’s own head. It is drawn by your personal ideas and attitudes. TV networks are not people with moral compasses; they’re entities designed to provide entertainment, questioning not whether it be offensive or innocuous, but only whether it generates revenue by attracting and keeping sponsors. Therefore, there will always be a wide spectrum of shows, and the viewer alone must decide what to watch.
It’s a real shame that NBC is pulling this episode of Hannibal. While I am not insensitive to issues of violence going on around the world, it is just television. Maybe put up a disclaimer about the nature of the episode, but in general, network TV should lean more on the side of showing these types of things as they are ‘art’. Disturbing things happen around the world all the time, choosing to pull an episode is a poor decision, not just because I love Hannibal, but because it shows the networks aren’t willing to rock the boat.
I agree, Josh.
This is a violent show so any episode they show will have violence! Why not delay the whole series to the Fall?
The plot described by Alan above does not indicate any direct relation to the events in Boston. I believe one of the victims in the bombing was a child but that doesn’t seem close enough IMHO to pull the episode. I guess in this day and age though NBC has to air on the side of caution rather than pissing off the few viewers they have left.
I Believe a strong warning at the start of the show and even a repeat every 2nd commercial break would be sufficient.
I just watched the first two eps last night and I am really into the show already. So this is disappointing.
Alan, Please let us know what Fuller has to say if he gets back to you. Would be curious to know if Ep 4 will be made available online now or at a later date? Even if it’s weeks later at least we could see the full ep to fill in the gaps.
So they’re only going to release snippets online? Why not release the whole thing online and let the people without delicate sensibilities decide for themselves if they want to watch it? I think this decision is beyond extreme.
Agreed, if they’re going to be leaving it out completely, they may as well just post the whole thing online.
I agree that they should post the episode online.
Same here. Put it somewhere for those of us who want to see it.
This was my thought too. OK, don’t air it on the network, but at least place it online. We’ll find it through the normal channels and watch it if we want.
I’m an adult, and I think and act for myself quite a few times every day. I don’t think this choice is going to be any different.
This is exactly what I would’ve suggested, as well. If people want to watch it online, let them have the option. Clips introduced by Fuller is a suitable substitute, presumably.
They were terrible about airing Homicide episodes out of order. They’d air an episode when the squad was moved to temporary offices while asbestos was removed, had them back in their original offices, then had them back in their temporary quarters again the next week.
You mean they’re not just pushing back the airings, but rather completely removing the episode until, like DVD/Netflix?
Yes. Episode 5 airs next week, and the season finale will air a week ahead of schedule.
Kind of weird that the same episode that they left out of the critics screener is the same episode theya re now declining to air.
Makes me wonder if there was some problem with the episode.
Wow, yeah, doing something like this to a new show that serialized certainly won’t help it retain viewers. Thanks NBC.
Here’s to hoping that NBC’s toilet bowl ratings will lead them to renew Hannibal anyway.
I had squirreled away episodes on my DVR to watch this weekend, but now it hardly seems worth the effort. I like Fuller’s stuff, but if they’re going to go out of their way to make it difficult to watch a serialized drama in order…
Fringe showed an episode in season 2 that featured Agent Charlie Francis who had died in the first season.
I was thinking of others as well, but he specifically mentioned NBC. I know Sliders aired an episode with John Rhys-Davis after he’d already been written out of the show.
Yeah, I kept waiting for that episode to hinge on his unexplained reappearance. . . something like the “Yesterday’s Enterprise” episode of TNG. Nope, just frustrating.
I’m a little surprised they don’t think that an audience mature enough for this show could handle an occasional inadvertent real world parallel and value the serialization enough to keep it airing on track. Making it available online would seem to make a lot of sense.
There’s also the mid-90’s series Murder One (where each season followed the progress of one case). The 9th episode (of 23) of the first seasohn never aired, as documented on the DVD set.
Since this was back before everyone watched on DVR’s, I still remember seeing scenes in the ‘previously on’ section that I was sure had never aired. The DVD confirmed that.
I would really like an explanation from Fuller or NBC about this, because as it stands, it makes absolutely no sense to me.
The Haven thing was completely different. The episode SyFy skipped was about a school shooting and it was supposed to air in the week the Texas shooting had happened. It was a smart and sensitive decision.
But to skip an episode about children killing children? What does that have to do with the Boston incident? Sure, that’s a sensitive content, but so is everything that happens on this show. If they’re trying to be sensitive, the right thing to do would be to just not air any episode at all this week and proceed next week with the right order.
But instead of children killing children, we’ll get to see men killing men (or men killing women, if it’s like the first two episodes) next week. Makes sense.
(Look, I’m not saying they shouldn’t air any episode next week. I’m saying it’s ridiculous to skip an episode dealing with sensitive content for another one dealing with sensitive content. So respect the viewers who care about arching and plot development and either air the right episode or just don’t air anything. We can wait.)
“With this episode, it wasn’t about the graphic imagery or violence,” “It was the associations that came with the subject matter that I felt would inhibit the enjoyment of the overall episode. It was my own sensitivity.”
He wasn’t comfortable airing it, so they’re not airing it. They also probably don’t want to take the week off and risk losing whatever momentum they still have.
I can understand the Castle decision due to its relevance, but what does this episode have to do with the bombing? And why can they show other episodes of the same series but not this one? It doesn’t make sense.
Fuller is overreacting. Like others have mentioned, what does this have to do with Boston?
It seems like they decided not to air it before they made the screeners, and they’re jumping on the current week’s events as an explanation. It’ll be interesting to see if it airs overseas and whether it really is that disturbing.
According to Deadline (so take it with a grain of salt),
“NBC quietly sent out an alert with the scheduling change on Monday, several hours before the Boston Marathon bombing, so the decision to pull the episode had no connection to this week’s violence in Boston. “
I finally got round to watching the third episode this evening, and the “coming up on Hannibal”-bit at the end actually shows scenes from the fifth and not the fourth episode, which lends credibility to the theory that NBC and/or Fuller wanted to pull episode four anyway.
They and the other networks have no problem airing stories about brutal serial killings every week, in spite of real life murders that presumably real people are traumatized and devastated by. What’s different about this?
This is completely ludicrous. Just beyond dumb. Especially for struggling NBC. Especially for Thursday at 10 PM. Especially for a high profile project. Ugh…. I hope they stay in last forever.
A brazilian blog is saying the 4th episode will air on AXN Brasil, you have any reports if this ban will be only to the USA?
It’s true.
So they air hours of media coverage of real world bombs, and shootings and injured people – and they pull a TV show that we can choose not to watch if we are disturbed by it?
Sorry! Avoid reading my excessive posts. Didn’t know it was posting.
If the episode isn’t going to air on TV, why not put it up on Hulu or VOD? It seems like a waste to just hold onto it until the DVD is released.
“Hannibal” is serialized. Each episode builds on “Hannibal” manipulating Will. This show is hardly a stand alone, the episode that is not being shown effects the understanding of all the characters involved. NBC has little to build on this season. You will absolutely lose viewers over this. By the way you know the episode will be shown in other countries that are airing the show. If this episode had anything to do with bombs or someone shooting up a school I would agree with the decision. As others have said. Put it online. That will prevent someone from viewing it at random on TV.
You have to take the effort and go online and sit in front of a computer for an hour.
I can understand when citizen’s are complaining about too much violence on TV when it comes to a show like the following. But this show is very nuanced and they go to great levels to show that no, it is not great doing these heinous acts because the mental and emotional toil has an incredible adverse affect on a human being.
This show does not do violence because a network says “Hey! Let’s do violence!”, they do it because they believe they have something well thought out to say to the audience.
As for why they are pulling this particular episode, and the conspiracy theories attached to it….it does not worry me too much as I am sure it will pop on the internet (Hulu, another country, etc.) somewhere anyway.
Yet the networks continue to show, over and over again, the REAL bombings. Kind of hypocritical.
The Variety article also quotes NBC execs said that there would be no continuity issues.
Well, whatever. As someone else noted here, NBC supposedly decided to make the change before the bombings occurred, so I don’t know what to believe. I just wonder if we will have the chance to see the episode in its entirety at any point. Also, will we ever see Molly Shannon on this show again?
Why can’t they just post the entire episode online?
Sigh. American television and their over-sensitivity. What exactly forces these viewers who might make a connection between the episode and the Boston bombings to watch the episode? They could change the channel to something else. I mean I get that the showrunner made the decision to pull it and not the network, but clearly he knew that Americans would raise a shit-storm about it and wanted to save himself the trouble.
Alan, do you think the episode will be released eventually (maybe online) at a later date? Or when the release the DVD of the season? I’d like to see it.
As someone living mere blocks away from the bombers’ residence in Cambridge, a serial killing featuring pressure cookers, covered boats, or white baseball caps would be more likely to evoke my experience of the bombings.
While I understand they don’t want to air something that might be considered insensitive so close to a real life tragic event, it makes absolutely no sense to skip an episode that is obviously crucial to the plot development of a show that is already only 6 episodes. Why not either replay last week’s episode or the pilot or cut together a quick hour long “catch up” show for those who might just be finding out about a show that’s critically acclaimed?
I agree with them not showing the episode this week, but it’s totally NBC-like to just not show an episode altogether.
It seems like a knee-jerk reaction to sabotage a fledgling show like this – and a bit pompous when the episode in question hasn’t anything to do with current events. I guess NBC will be relying on all their other great dramas instead – oh wait, they don’t have any.
I’m hoping they release the whole episode once the series comes out on DVD/Blu.
From what I heard, it was Newtown rather than Boston that caused this.
absolutely retarded. Lets just live in a padded room with only water and nutrient stuffed crackers. Fuck the easily offended.
Thanks for the heads up, Alan.
Hmm…Thursday? Scandal is broadcast on Thurs, and Hannibal is moving to Weds, no?
Don’t worry guys, they’re going to be showing it in every other country so you can just illegally download it which I proudly will be doing.
It’s nice that NBC seems to have concern, but really they’re just worried about controversy. I’m sure Fuller doesn’t want bad publicity either and wants the series to thrive, of course. But for such a smart show underestimating its audience is such a way…could be a big mistake. Why not at least make ep 4 available on iTunes. I could live with that.
Hannibal ep 4 will air as scheduled on Swedish Kanal 5 next monday. This means that from then on, we’ll be eleven, instead of five, days late though.
Does this mean we swedes are mature enough to distinguish tv from reality? :)
The bits of the episode which don’t concern the “murder of the week” and instead focus on the characters’ relationship with each other (notably, Abigail Hobbs) are available in six parts on Hulu:
