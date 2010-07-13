‘Covert Affairs’ – ‘Pilot’: There isn’t only one Sydney Bristow?

I reviewed “Covert Affairs” yesterday, and now I’m curious what you thought of it. Plus, I have one or two more spoiler-y thoughts coming up just as soon as I shuck my own oysters…
Specifically, I’m not that in love with this larger arc involving Eion Bailey as Annie’s mysterious ex, who of course turns out to be a spy of some sort (and the reason why Joan and Arthur promoted Annie to field agent before she had finished training). First, it was predictable; was there any way the guy we spent so much time on at the start of the episode, and who left Annie a break-up note with the phrase “The truth is complicated” wasn’t going to reappear in Annie’s spy life? Second, it smacks very much of the main story arc from “White Collar” season one, where we were expected to care so much about the ex-girlfriend Neal was searching for when we never got evidence that she was as special as he and the show kept claiming. Bailey can be a good actor(*), and perhaps this creative team will be able to make his character interesting – or, at least, get him on stage earlier and more frequently than “White Collar” did with Kate – but this channel doesn’t have such a hot track record with this kind of storyline.
(*) I liked Bailey in “Band of Brothers,” even though the writing for his character tended to be schizophrenic, changing to fit the needs of each episode’s writer.
I’m not sure how long I’ll be in for this show. Next week’s episode will be the last to air before I head out to Comic-Con and press tour, so I may just let them build up until I’m back and see how it’s been going. But I like Piper Perabo, and Christopher Gorham and the other regular castmembers (even if I really, really wish Anne Dudek were playing a spy), and the main case was entertaining enough that I could see “Covert Affairs” at least working as good summer escapism.
What did everybody else think?
I agree that the missing boyfriend is a spy too is clunky and I am sick of large arcs. Can’t we just have basic stand alone episodes for pure escapism without having to have everything mean something meta??
While like Perabo’s character and the blind guy I couldn’t stand their boss Joan. Just too shrill on the soap opera stuff
This isnt even in the realm of Sidney Bristow. Put both pilots back to back. ALIAS is one of the best pilots ever, this is just meh. They get Anne Dudek and they waste her with this role. Even Christopher Gorham is far to good for this thankless role.
Honestly it wasnt horrible but hardly orginal and not even captivating at that. Rizzolli and Isles is literally every cop show you have seen including even some on the air now, but it moved, even if you could call most of what would happen. this was kinda boring
People… it’s only ONE episode!
it bums me out a little that network TV has a lot of clever unique shows that cant buy viewers (Pushing Daisies for example) yet every show on USA or TNT just does great. I dont get it and it bums me out
To Marc (in case this comment doesn’t end up where I intend). USA and other similar cable networks don’t throw many shows on the air at once every fall like the Networks do. They start them one at a time with careful buildup and give them a chance to flourish before yanking them.
the ratings bar is so much lower for cable networks that they can let them have a full season run. the big networks are so addicted to reaching a certain size audience that they end up putting shows out there, yanking them back, then trying new time slots before the show can get established. pitiful.
Also, like SWG mentioned about Pushing Daises airing in the ultra competitive fall season, the majority of the shows on TNT and USA air primarily in the summer, usually in the 10pm timeslot which is generally clear of the hotter reality and scripted series. They tend to be up against repeats (CBS) or weaker programs.
this isnt related other than it aired tonight. Kathy Griffin who is usually funny as hell did a wonderful show tonight where she went to Washington for a Rally to fight for the repeal of Dont Ask Dont Tell. She met Senator Barney Frank on the ep. I find Kathy hysterical, But I also love how she uses her celebrity to fight for worthy causes
There were a few things that specifically bugged me – some of the lines strike me as clumsily overwritten, but the blowup over her visit to Clarke Peters confused me; is the problem that she mentioned anything, out of context, that was case-related to a civilian, or is the problem that Piper Perabo didn’t take the trouble to point out to her boss that (a) she didn’t reveal anything case-related, and (b) a middle-aged professor of Russian in the DC area is going to be vaguely aware lots of his students wound up working for the Agency, whether they admit it or not?
But mostly it seemed like Alias written down to the common denominator of pleasant but unambitious USA series. I’m happy to keep watching, but I didn’t think it was as fun as Burn Notice, or the performers were as engaging as they are on White Collar, which I watch basically entirely because I like watching Bomer and DeKay talk to each other.
And, seriously, I hope the producers of this show paid attention to the producers of House, who realized (perhaps belatedly) that Anne Dudek is so compelling that SPOILER SPOILER they brought her back as a hallucination just to a little more energy into the frame.
Can we just reflect that Clarke Peter made an appearance, brief as it was, and we got no mention in either of Alan’s articles to Cool Lester Smooth?
As for the show itself, it worked well enough for an hour of entertainment, although during the chase through the kitchen my wife started in with the narration: “When you find yourself being chased by a spy but don’t have a weapon on you, a bottle of alcohol and an open flame always comes in handy.”
I enjoyed this enough, particularly the cast, that I’ll definitely stick around to see what it can do.
I didn’t mention Peters in the initial review because it was a pleasant surprise, and I didn’t mention it here because frankly, while I’m always happy to see Cool Lester Smooth, season 1 of Treme did just end, and I’m in the middle of The Wire season 3 on the blog. So I haven’t exactly had a lack of him in my life, and it’s a pretty small role.
I figured as much and I was glad you didn’t include the info in your initial review since it was a nice surprise to see him pop up for a scene and the prospect of seeing him again soon will bring me back for at least a few more episodes.
I like USA shows and I wanted to like this one but I didn’t find it engaging and ended up giving up after an hour to watch Louie instead.
You compared the boyfriend mystery to White Collar’s “Kate” and it’s a good comparison. Except at least with White Collar, the chemistry between the characters/actors immediately worked for me so even if I wanted the Kate thing to go away, I was engaged enough in the present to weather that back story.
That didn’t happen here. Everything came off as too forced, even the attempts at playfulness.
Maybe I’m just in a bad mood because the lead didn’t work for me and it frustrates me to see Anne Dudek in this supporting role when she’s just an inherently interesting actress and I think she would have made me care about the lead more if she were playing her. Piper Perabo wasn’t able to make the material better. I also found myself wishing Christopher Gorham was more central as a character than Piper.
We’ll see if I will give this another shot later on. I still watch and love WC so I probably will since it serves as this show’s lead in.
I trust that you won’t be covering RIZZOLI & ISLES, Mr. S., but I just wanted to share how sickening it was that decades after CAGNEY & LACEY we now have its SCTV parody, done for reals, down to the fussing after clothes and makeup — except the one femme’s BONES-level smart (like that’s *less* offensive) and Harmon’s more butch than anything Sharon Gless was ever accused of.
With the ‘crime partners in bed’ scene, have we sunk this low where women professional characters have to internalize their homophobia, for laffs?
I mean I put up with the Southern honeydrippin’ smarm of THE CLOSER to see whether Brenda’s eating disorder will finally be diagnosed, but again interesting behaviors that rival HOUSE’s neuroses, in men, somehow become so *kyoot* in women, and become mere quirks.
I bet a show that captures the complexities of character seen in MAD MEN but with more mainstream-friendly plotting and pacing would be a hit, but this silly quirkiness, especially for female characters, isn’t the way to go about it.
Why isn’t the fact that both Cool Lester Smooth and Sandy Cohen are in this series more of a big deal! This show when from barely registering a week ago to top of my must watch list.
Was Clarke Peters’ involvement supposed to be a surprise?
He’s not listed on IMDb and that, and I didn’t see an mention of him in any reviews, so I was pleasantly surprised when he turned up. I hope we see him again.
Perabo’s character struck me as such a “Grey’s Anatomy” type (a rookie professional starting a complicated job before she’s really ready) that I was surprised there wasn’t more of an ensemble around her. I liked Christopher Gorham okay, but didn’t quite understand why they made his character blind when so much of his job seems to involve calling up images on a computer. And Anne Dudek really seems wasted as the sister — were there really no meatier roles for her this season?
As for the show itself, it lacked the glamour of “Alias” without being smarter (for instance, anyone could see that the guy in the hotel lobby was a person of interest from the moment he sat down). It’s basically just one more mildly diverting cable summer series.
I liked it well enough, and I’ll stick around to see what the creators/writers do with it.
Never got into Alias, so maybe it’s just a case of this show seeming fresher to me than to most other people. Plus I liked that it doesn’t seem to take itself too seriously.
I have to echo the sentiment’s others have expressed. I thought the pilot was a bit clunky. I knew the mysterious boyfriend would wind up coming back and bringing her in early (from training) was the reason. It was obvious within five minutes.
I like Christopher Gorham’s character.
*love the brief appearance of Clarke Peters
It seems obvious to me that Dudek is wasted in the show (at least the pilot). It would have been nice if she was a senior spy having to show Ann the ropes rather than her harping sister.
It’s a breezy summer USA show. USA has certainly developed a fairly strong formula that is appealing to viewers.
I will watch next week but I don’t whether it will become background noise or will maintain interest for me.
I also thought Joan (forget actress name) was stiff and Gallagher is playing another blowhard character.
*edit
Gallagher appears to be playing another pompous character.
As a devotee of USA and someone who’s favorite thing to watch is women kicking a**, I liked the show a good deal….but I do concur that the writing is a little on the weak side, and the arc with the mystery ex is going to get old, fast. And I could not take my eyes off of Christopher Gorham!
I LOVED it. It was action packed, funny, and entertaining. I see comments re: Alias and I roll my eyes. Why? This. Is. Not. Alias. If you keep comparing it to that show your going to be disappointed. Honestly I never got the appeal of Alias so I’m more open to letting this show stand alone without all the comparing & negative BS. Again great show and it will be on my summer must watch list.
It’s like comparing every new mysterious, heavily serialized new drama against “Lost”.
I thought this was a decent pilot. Piper Perabo can pull off a CIA agent just as much as Jennifer Garner could, and there was enough there to keep me interested. (She also did not run in heels which is a plus) Christopher Gorham’s character is definitely interesting and anytime Sandy Cohen is involved, I gotta give the show a shot. The “ex-boyfriend is a spy” arc was obvious, but I think I care about it a little more than I did with the Kate arc in White Collar. I can buy that Piper’s character still cares for him, more than I ever did with Matt Boemer. Covert Affairs is a lot less glib than White Collar in tone, and so angst fits in a lot better.
It also looks like they filmed the subway fight scene in Toronto, because I’m pretty sure that I spotted Downsview on the wall. So I will now spend the rest of the episodes playing “where in Toronto did they film this?”
Thanks for bringing up Toronto, because while they clearly didn’t film in DC, there was a decent approximation of it, including accurate cop cars, which is pretty rare since DC cop cars are an unusual design with the red stripes.
Thank you for bringing attention to one of themajor let-downs of White Collar/Season 1: the vague and weak intrigue surrounding “Kate” on White Collar. I couldn’t stand how the show continually used the character as bait for Neal, but refused to let audiences see why Kate was the perfect woman/match for Neal. Also, the casting directors deserve a tap on the wrist for shuffling Alexandra Daddario on screen opposite the SIMILARLY brunette/blue-eyed/round-jawed Tiffany Thiessen. The 2 women looked too similar. It was annoying. And then bringing Kate back in the finale, only to blow her up? Again, poor girl–she’s just a prop. I don’t want to continue to watch the show, but I love the dynamic between Tiffany Thiessen and Tim Dekay, and the Neal/Peter and Neal/Mozzie banter does reach great heights, occasionally. Stop sticking with the status quo, WC! Take it up a notch! Especially with the female characters. “Loving, supportive wife” is all you got?
What irks me the most about Covert Affairs is that, in addition to being less glamorous and thrilling than Alias (let’s bring back the three-way double-cross! And personal vendettas!), the show’s characters seem so vague and one-dimensional. Alias never committed this cardinal sin, even with its guest villains (Sark, anyone?). At the very least, even if you couldn’t get a proper read on a character, he or she was extremely driven or calculating, which equaled intrigue. If USA’s mantra is “Characters Welcome”, I’d like to see some vibrancy and nuance to the CIA staffers. So far, Christopher Gorham’s Auggie Anderson has far outshone his colleagues, and even then, it’s a dull shine. Covert Affairs doesn’t push anyone to their limits–it just repeatedly beats the crap out of the lead female, while she either flees or waits for someone to rescue/extract her (like her undercover ex-boyfriend). The show seems to want to atone for the extravagance of previous spy dramas by saying “most spys are pretty normal, boring, average people with weak-coffee-type senses of humor!”. Annie Walker comes off as some hippie post-grad in languages who beach-hopped around the world with literally no clue what she wanted to do with her life. As a DC native who attended school next door to the CIA headquarters, and whose classmates’ parents worked in the various agencies, I find this highly improbable. Military experience, the foreign service exam or foreign appointments/service work, and various other types of experience are part of even a young wannabe’s arsenal. Annie Walker has none of this. The “Gee, my dream guy skipped out on morning sex, so I just bumbled into the CIA!” alibi doesn’t sound like a career-driven young woman, or even some sort of mild patriot who thinks that she is serving the good guys or her country (a small part of the impetus for Alias’ Sidney Bristow). Annie Walker lacks the kind visible athletic competitiveness and fierce need to prove herself to others (especially father figures, like Sidney Bristow’s dad or Sloane), so you wonder why she signed up or even what she enjoys about the work. (rebuilding a theater in Europe? Really?). What’s lacking is passion. That is the real DC. Passion about politics, about pet issues, or patriotism (whatever that means to whomever is defining it). This show needs to try harder. So far, it’s more limp than the Rambaldi religio-babble that plagued Alias. The show has some stellar actors like Gorham, Gallagher, and Heroes’ Sendhil Ramamurthy (a strong actor who, I think, fell victim to horrible writing on a show which prized production value over character growth and relationships). Let’s hope the show moves beyond milquetoast.
I really enjoyed it. I agree with some of the comments here about the mystery with ex-boyfriend/spy not being nearly as intriguing as I think the writers want it to be and about Anne Dudek being underwritten and not really given a part that allows her to showcase her talents, but neither issue really diminished my enjoyment of the pilot as a whole. I was frankly shocked at how much I bought Piper Perabo in this role as I initally found her to be kind of odd casting and have found her pretty annoying in past roles. As Alan mentioned, I think a lot of my enjoyment of her in the role has to do with her balls to the wall mentality whether she is jumping out of a plane, having a fast pursuit car chase, or pretending to be a D.C. call girl. I also recognize however that USA happens to really hit the sweet spot for me as a fan of Psych, Burn Notice, and Royal Pains. I wouldn’t say that any of these shows would necessarily end up in my Top 10 shows for the year, but I know what I’m getting when I watch them… a fast-paced, charming, slightly offbeat show that doesn’t require a lot of thought or careful attention. It’s earned a season DVR pass for me as the summer lineup isn’t too crowded at the moment.
There’s not much else to watch in the summer, so I’m giving Covert Affairs a second chance. Love Peter Gallagher and Chris Gorham so I’ll stick with it for them, as long as it doesn’t get too lame.
I never understood the big deal about Alias, which I always considered a weaker “network-friendly” version of La Femme Nikita. I really enjoyed last night’s episode of CA and don’t feel the need to compare it to either of those shows. However, I agree the “mystery arc” is weak. Does every drama have to have one now? It’s getting tiresome.
I thought the pilot was okay. Piper Perabo is fine as the central character, and I really liked Christopher Gorham, although I failed to see why it was necessary that his character is blind except to have a specific character quirk. In comparison to fellow USA shows Burn Notice and White Collar, it lacks the fun and lighter moments so far. I am hoping that this will change. I’m going to at least watch to see one of the guest appearances from the previews for future episodes.
worst show EVER.. good lord who thought this would fly