Review: USA’s ‘Covert Affairs’

A few weeks back, there was a report that ABC was considering a remake of “Alias,” with a new cast and a streamlined approach that was heavy on the spy missions and lighter on (if not absent of) the convoluted Rambaldi mythology. This idea seemed silly, not only because “Alias” went off the air only four years ago, but because so much of what made the show memorable was Jennifer Garner.
But the timetable on remakes seems to speed up all the time, to the point that it’s not surprising the CW is introducing a new version of “Nikita” (another show about a deadly female spy) only nine years after USA’s “La Femme Nikita” came to an end.
And tomorrow at 10, USA introduces “Covert Affairs,” showing that it is, indeed, possible to do a more straightforward version of “Alias” minus Garner, and making any of ABC’s plans in that regard even more redundant.
Piper Perabo (who actually has a faint resemblance to Garner) plays Annie Walker, a CIA trainee who gets pulled from training when a mission calls on her language skills (and her ability to pass for a high-priced DC call girl). Given a tour of her new office in Langley by blind data analyst Auggie Anderson (Christopher Gorham, very likable), Annie learns that post-9/11, the Agency hired a new wave of younger agents and also began encouraging them to date within the group to avoid the danger of outside influences. That creates an incestual atmosphere that Auggie describes as “like Club Med without the free drinks.”
Early in the pilot episode, a CIA polygraph expert asks Annie, “If you join the CIA, will you be able to separate your work from your personal life?” It quickly becomes clear, however, that in this show’s conception of the Agency, that kind of separation is impossible.
Annie’s boss Joan Campbell (Keri Matchett), for instance, is married to another department head, Arthur Campbell (Peter Gallagher), and Joan uses CIA resources not only for marriage counseling, but to spy on Arthur to prove her suspicions of infidelity.
“Why can’t you be a good CIA wife and just trust me?” Arthur complains to Joan.
“Because I’m not a ‘CIA wife,'” she replies. “I’m a wife who works for the CIA.”
The pilot script by Matt Corman and Chris Ord (whose work belies their only previous screen credit, “Deck the Halls”) strikes a smart balance between the relationship scenes (there’s obvious chemistry between Perabo and Gorham, and Annie also takes a shine to a handsome young agent who works for Arthur) and the actual spy mission, which involves a Russian assassin named Stas who wants to come in from the cold. (And in this post-9/11 era, it’s almost comforting to hear such a phrase from Cold War days that seem so much safer in hindsight.)
Perabo has a lot of unfortunate titles on her resume, first making a splash (sort of) in “Coyote Ugly” and “The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle,” but she’s quite good here. The polygraph scene is there to dump a lot of exposition on the audience in a short period of time, but there’s a nice moment where the interviewer, clearly trying to judge her self-control as well as her honesty, asks her whether the sex with an ex-boyfriend was good.
Annie smiles, not phased or embarrassed at all, and says, “It rocked.”
There’s a tendency in stories about young female professionals to show them as tentative at first (even Garner on “Alias” looked nervous whenever she wasn’t wearing a wig or adopting a fake accent), but Perabo’s Annie is a charming, unapologetic natural. The next scene shows her in parachute training – she’s the first in her group, of course, to volunteer to jump from the plane – and as we watch her soar through the air (and it looks like Perabo either did the stunt herself or she has a twin sister to double for her), she’s full of joy and in complete control of her body and her life.
Which isn’t to say that she doesn’t make some rookie mistakes in the pilot, but Annie’s far more on her game than off it, showing off not only her facility for dialects (I predict she”ll be playing a German in a Louise Brooks wig by episode six at the latest), but the ability to fake out an FBI agent whose path unwittingly crosses her case, plausible combat skills and running (like Garner, Perabo moves like she knows what she’s doing on a track) and some high-speed offensive driving. “Covert Affairs” was executive produced by director Doug Liman, and while he doesn’t actually handle the directing – those duties fall into the capable hands of actor/director Tim Matheson, who keeps things moving briskly and knows how to showcase his actors – the pilot definitely seems to have learned some lessons from Liman’s work on “The Bourne Identity” and “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.”
Matheson is by now a USA veteran on both sides of the camera. He”s directed multiple episodes of “Burn Notice” and “Psych” and both directs and guest-stars in tomorrow”s “White Collar” season two premiere. (And his acting gives that show some pep it was lacking for most of its first season.) “Covert Affairs” clearly fits the USA aesthetic, down to the way Annie has to improvise a way to bypass a fingerprint scanner using nothing but a cell phone and a Listerine breath strip.
And, like all USA shows, “Covert Affairs” seems more engaging in its standalone storytelling than its arcs. The extra-length pilot (it”s scheduled to run from 10 to 11:16) deals not only with the Russian assassin, but Annie”s relationship with her civilian sister (Anne Dudek, who on “House,” “Big Love” and “Mad Men” has shown enough brass that I”d rather she was playing a spy) and hints of a deeper reason for Annie”s rapid promotion from trainee to field agent, and that last part feels (so far) like it”s obligatory rather than something the creative team wants to do.
But here”s the thing: for all that “Alias” fans complain about the nonsensical story arcs in retrospect, if they weren”t there at the moment and the show was just Garner fighting in various wigs and fetish outfits, would the show have been half as addictive? The trick isn”t to ditch serialized stories, but to do good serialized stories.
Maybe the bigger “Covert Affairs” arc will turn out to be a dud, but in Perabo, her co-stars and this world, the show has a solid foundation to build on.
I’m going to give this one a chance, but ALIAS paled for me pretty fast because not only did I get tired of Garner’s costume changes, but I also thought the long narrative arcs were so nonsensically convoluted that I just couldn’t care. If the actor/character chemistry works well enough, I’ll keep coming back at least for the summer (yes, White Collar, I’m talking about you).
I was a fan of ALIAS all the way through, and am currently rewatching bits and pieces of the series with a first timer. What strikes me about ALIAS is how well it plays out years with some time and distance away from the over-analyzing of the bloated mythology. I still agree with the criticism the show overplayed that hand, but to me it is striking how much of it didn’t matter. ALIAS was really about crazy, family politics and the show was always at its best when Sydney was faced with disloyalty or the perception of by her father or mother or Vaughn.
I’m intrigued by Covert Affairs and curious if it will just be a procedural at the CIA or if the CIA will be a framework to explore more complex issues. I just don’t think that fits into USA’s brand. But ALIAS never fit ABC’s brand.
In fairness to Garner/Bristow, the ALIAS pilot was more or less devoted to destroying that character’s life, and it only got worse from there, so it makes sense that she spent a lot of time looking nervous.
I can only hope in advance that Dudek winds up being a major part of the show, both because I think she deserves a major showcase and because in retrospect one of the things that made the first two seasons of ALIAS work for me where the last three didn’t (aside from the multiplying weight of Rambaldi-confusion) was the work/home split in Sidney Bristow’s life. (I know a lot of people didn’t care for that aspect of the show, but I thought it became sort of suffocating when her work AND family AND friends were all in the same building.)
Yes, Garner was playing what she was supposed to be playing in the pilot. I just always preferred her when she was playing one of Sydney’s undercover roles, mainly because she was much more interesting when she was confident and bad-ass than when she was (justifiably) nervous or freaking out about the latest shocking development in her life.
Not a huge fan of Piper Perabo, so I was going to skip this. However, I loved Alias (most of the time) and I am glad to see Christopher Gorham and Peter Gallagher back on my TV, so I will check in for the first few weeks at least, given that the show gets a tentative Sepinwall thumbs up.
Piper Perabo is Ed Wood bad. She was the worst thing about Rocky and Bullwinkle, and that’s saying something! And she darn near ruined The Prestige just by showing up.
I’ve never liked her in anything else. I like her in this.
I thought she was very good in “Imagine Me & You”.
I thought she was adorable in Rocky and Bullwinkle!
Yeah, what albatross wrote: Go watch her in “Imagine Me & You”.
She’s utterly charming and very likable in the right role with a good director.
I’m giving this a chance because of Chris Gorham and Peter Gallagher, hope I will like it!
Kick-ass female CIA agent Walker balancing personal life and being a spy? Isn’t that show already on?
OH yeah THAT’s why the “Walker” thing sounded familiar, how did I not pick up on that?? Wow that is even more annoying, that they took the name Walker. Not that it’s a unique name, but still.
I was a huge Alias fan (at least for the first couple seasons) and I am a huge Chuck fan … so yeah I kinda feel like this has already been done. But if I were to catch it by accident at some point on t.v. then who knows, I suppose maybe I would get sucked in (that’s what happened with Chuck). I don’t plan to seek it out though.
I heard that they actually took the name Walker from the “24” character of Renee Walker played by Annie Wersching. Thus Annie Walker. But I too watch chuck and find both Characters/Actresses charming.
Let me guess…”deeper reasons” about the sudden interest in such a young, inexperienced spy…will it have anything to do with her parents (especially her dad)? Basically every spy/FBI show ever, it’s the dad and maybe even the mom’s fault the main character has to, you know, fight so much evil.
This looks like it could be good, anyways, but you kept going on about Alias while only mentioning Nikita and the current young, ass-kicking female CIA agent on tv-Sarah Walker on Chuck. And I’m so thinking the polygraph line was used in some context on all of them. Of course Annie isn’t going to separate her personal and professional lives-this is a tv show!
I’ll watch pretty much anything on USA at least once, but Piper Perabo seems so miscast. The commercials give the exact opposite impression – she always looks tentative in those spots. And she never closes her mouth.
I have a hard time believing she’ll be any good, much less worth an entire series revolving around her.
I’ve been looking forward to this show, it looks like fun, Alias Lite. And as a big Alias fan I’d like to point out to all the Rambaldi haters that the season that tried to scale back on that plotline was the weakest (4). Seasons 1 and 2 of Alias are great, A+ TV. Three’s great too and 5 was a good finish. It’s painfully clear that they were making it up as they went along but it was still a great show whose likability landed on Garner as you said. Really hope ABC doesn’t go thru with their disrespectful reboot
Because I will be watching The Closer at 9pm and Alan writes about this show, I might peek at it. I don’t know the cast, or former shows, so there’s no other reason for me to watch it. Especially since it’s about a perfect at everything, gorgeous CIA agent. I can relate. ha-ha.
I’m too spoiled by The Wire, or Party Down, the flip side of what to watch.
Alan, how does this compare with the pilot of Undercovers? I suspect that Undercovers is better because it has JJ Abrams behind the camera.
They should have casted Anne Dudek as the CIA agent and Piper Perabo as her sister.
correction: cast
I forgot about Sarah Walker. I kept thinking Annie Walker was the agent in 24, but it’s Renee. Hard to keep track of the Walkers. Wait. That’s another show.
With the Bourne Trilogy people behind it, I really think Covert Affairs could easily be the break out hit of the summer. The casting is pretty fun for those who saw their favorite shows canceled (Heroes, Ugly Better) and the natural charm and likeability of Piper Perabo is without question. Sheâ€™s smart, quirky, kicks butt, and very beautiful. If she kicks butt half as much as she makes men drool sheâ€™ll be kicking lots of butt!
A Dedication to Piper Perabo:
I’m sure I’m missing the email address somewhere to which to send this, but it’s faze, not phase.
I agree with Chip re Alias/Rambaldi. Saw Covert last night and it was clearly hampered by an uneven tone and disjointed characters. Miss Perabo tries gamely to project Annie as likeable, however, aside from the enthusiasm, there’s hardly anything about the character that’s remotely remarkable. Even in the end, it took someone else to rescue her. Again I blame the writing. There were too many unimaginative ways the writers took to get their characters from point A to point B. To get her into trouble, prove herself etc, she had to leave the phone on the table, just to press a button? Who does that? I can name half a dozen other examples of “lazy” writing but I thought it was a bore.
Saw it and agree that the script could have used just a little more polishing.
I’ll save my thoughts about the pilot in my post on Sepinwall’s more recent post.
This show is absolutely stupid. I admit Annie is nice to look at, but I think the show is absolute rot. I’ll borrow a line from NY1, “Perhaps all audiences want is to be entertained by a beautiful woman beating up on dudes with phony foreign accents. If so, then “Covert Affairs” is the show for you.”
Where can I find the names of songs and the artist who sings near the end of the second episode of “Covert Affairs?”
WOW! I think this is a great show. I did watch and like Alias, but I find this one more interesting and less “dark”. I like how Annie is vulnerable one minute and confident the next. It makes her believable as an agent because she only appears to have that confidence when she’s on a case. Other times she seems to be just human like the rest of us. BTW, some of you are really critical of a TV show. Really, what do you want? Scene’s from a real CIA case? It’s TV people….enjoy it for what it is!