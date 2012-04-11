‘Don’t Trust the B—- in Apt. 23’: But do trust the Beek from the Creek?

I posted my review of ABC’s “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apt. 23” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. Did you trust and/or like the bitch? Dreama Walker as her roommate? The pervy neighbor? The crazy ex-roommate? James Van Der Beek as James Van Der Beek?(*) Was the show too cartoonish, or just right? And will you watch again?
(*) Fienberg interviewed The Beek yesterday.
Have at it.
I like her
Overall, I liked it. I knew Krysten Ritter would be good, but the key is whether June works as straight man and I think Dream Walker succeeds.
Really bad. Not checking in again.
Subverted expectations, and “Dawson” really sold his part as more than a lazy “yeah, I’m here” walk-on nod.
Will watch it until it’s boring.
Also, Roommate #4 (and the music video flashback) was great.
I liked it much more than I thought I would, based on the previews (which looked awful), but in context, I found it to be kind of charming (not feeling the creepy neighbor or ex-roommate though).
But The Beek! The Beek was one of the best parts of the show! In both episodes he kept it really fresh and funny and very real. Definitely loved what he brought to the table.
I thought the chemistry between the two girls was a lot of fun. Will definitely keep checking it out while they develop their relationship.
I liked it. I’ll keep watching for a while, at least.
Didn’t really like it that much. Did like James Van Der Beek playing himself at least.
I really, really liked it. Watched this one and the second episode on ABC.com.
Krysten Ritter is fantastic.
Rough but has potential.
I’ve watched the first two eps and I think the cast is really likable, but I just wish the show were funnier.
I thought June and Chloe were fairly likeable. I would check out a few more episodes at least for them. The other characters didn’t really register for me. The ex-roommate was a bit too cartoonish. The pervy neighbor fell a bit flat. I agree that it’s not quite there, but has potential. I’d like to see more of June and Chloe’s interactions as long as it isn’t just Chloe does crazy stuff June is shocked. I liked that June ended up shocking Chloe. I did think James Van der Beek was terrible though. Every line out of his mouth fell absolutely flat. I’ve never seen Dawson’s Creek, but can that guy act at all? Does he just not have a knack for comedy or were his lines just awful? From what I saw, I’d be happy if they cut his part right away, but I doubt that’s going to happen. Seems like the joke about him playing himself is supposed to be a big draw/gimmick for the show. Not impressed with that.
I liked it and had a laugh out loud moment at the end with the van der beek commerical when he asks if they figured out the country code yet, lol
“I have a long-standing sexual relationship with that tub. It’s like I’m Jessica Tandy and that tub is Hume Cronyn.”
After this line, I was sold. 100%, all in, I’m a fan. It would take 6 awful episodes in a row before I stopped watching. And since the second episode was better than the first, I feel like I’ve signed up for the long haul.
“I have a long-standing sexual relationship with that tub. It’s like I’m Jessica Tandy and that tub is Hume Cronyn.”
The show has promise, but I have to admit I was shocked hearing this line, because I doubt most of this show’s younger target demo is familiar with these two actors (unless they caught an airing of ‘Coocoon’).
A new level of crap on tv. Was it written by a high school sophomore? 15 minutes in, and I bailed out to watch the weather channel which has more character development and entertainment.
Is it really fair to judge “character development” after watching for 15 minutes?
I didn’t love it, but it made me laugh a few times and there is definite potential. The main cast is strong; Krysten Ritter and Dreama Walker play well off of each other, and I really liked how June ended up one-upping Chloe by the end of the episode. I thought James Van Der Beek was a lot of fun. The Dawson’s Creek jokes are golden, but really, anything that allows him to poke fun at himself is a win. The supporting cast and characters ranged from okay to terrible, so I hope that this part of the show is marginalized or significantly tweaked.
This is basically how I felt. Enough potential for me to give it a few more shots, but still very rough around the edges. The masturbating neighbor was truly terrible – can’t believe that made it to air.
If it was on HBO it would be deemed brilliant
I’ll echo others, it has potential. There were a few grating moments, and they need to be very careful not to make June too naive or too big a pushover, especially after showing her selling the furniture (that was awesome).
I never watched Dawson’s Creek, but I thought The Beek was the best part of the show.
I was surprised at how much I liked it. June can and will give back as good as she gets, and Chloe occasionally can give a shit about people, and The Beek is The Beek in a hilarious way.
I will concur that I don’t like the stalker or the masturbater characters, but otherwise, it bizarrely works in the Suburgatory surreal sort of way.
The show itself is just all right, nothing new and nothing particularly funny, but it’s pleasant enough? Dreama Walker is cute as a button, so that would hook me in for a few eps at least. And the two leads work well together, and are pretty likeable for now.
The Beek is all right, but it’s hard to tell how he’d be on a regular basis until all the requisite DC jokes have been played and they move on from that.
There needs to be more to James Van Der Beek’s character, than “Hey, it’s James Van Der Beek! He was Dawson!”. That’s not really a thing. Reference does not necessarily equal joke.
Hopefully they got that out of the way in the pilot and he will become a real character as the show progresses.
Because of the promo and the critic’s reaction, I thought I would really like this, but the pilot just felt SOOOOO clunky…
“Clunky” sums it up pretty well. There were a few funny lines here and there, and certainly a lot of enthusiasm from the people involved, but it didn’t quite work for me. I didn’t really care for either of the roommates (though I’ve liked Ritter in other shows) and a lot of the jokes felt like they were trying too hard.
That being said, I know it’s tough for most sitcoms to hit the ground running, so I’ll give it a few episodes – mainly because I actually found The Beek funny.
I liked.
Just the right amount of over the top. I like most of the characters. (on the fence about Dreama Walker) All in all a good pilot which doesn’t happen often even with great comedies. This could become what 2 Broke Girls should have been.
I was actually entertained by the premiere..i am a little worried how the show will try to get us to like the B…but i loved james van der beek being so random and im looking forward to seeing how much mileage i can get of this show.