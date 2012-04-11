‘Don’t Trust the B—- in Apt. 23’: But do trust the Beek from the Creek?

Senior Television Writer
04.11.12 27 Comments

I posted my review of ABC’s “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apt. 23” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. Did you trust and/or like the bitch? Dreama Walker as her roommate? The pervy neighbor? The crazy ex-roommate? James Van Der Beek as James Van Der Beek?(*) Was the show too cartoonish, or just right? And will you watch again? 

(*) Fienberg interviewed The Beek yesterday.

Have at it.

