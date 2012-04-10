Review: ABC’s ‘Don’t Trust the B—- in Apt. 23’

ABC’s new “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apt. 23” (tomorrow night at 9:30) feels familiar in many strange ways. It’s an odd-couple comedy, in which Dreama Walker’s sunny June is paired with Krysten Ritter as the wicked title character Chloe, but odd couples in comedy is a tradition that long, long precedes even “The Odd Couple” itself. What’s strange is how many incredibly specific ways it invokes some past comedies.
First you have that title, which, like ABC’s “GCB” this spring and CBS’ “$#*! My Dad Says” last season, tries to use the currency of a curse word in the title without actually using that word. (Though it’s used in dialogue in the pilot.)
For that matter, there’s the sense that this is another one of those occasional attempts (FOX’s “Action” being the best of those) to make a network sitcom that has the kind of edgy content – Chloe is fully nude (albeit pixelated) in one scene, and her across-the-window neighbor is usually masturbating just out of frame – that suggests a cable comedy.
Then there’s the presence of “Dawson’s Creek” alum James Van Der Beek in the part he was born to play, baby: “Dawson’s Creek” alum James Van Der Beek, who’s best friends with the B—- in Apt. 23. ABC had another Wednesday sitcom in the late ’90s, “It’s Like, You Know…,” where Jennifer Grey played herself as the wacky neighbor, Neil Patrick Harris jump-started his career playing a debauched version of himself in the “Harold & Kumar” films, and Matt LeBlanc just got an Emmy nomination for doing the same on Showtime’s “Episodes.” (And the Beek, like LeBlanc, is beneficiary of a joke about how well-endowed he is.)
And because of its late premiere date, “Don’t Trust the B” becomes the last of many, many new shows this season to have its main character’s life ruined by some kind of Bernie Madoff figure (see also “2 Broke Girls,” “Revenge,” and, again, “GCB”).
So you have this odd couple body that’s been stitched together, Frankenstein-style, with a lot of quirky yet familiar pieces. And
having seen three episodes of “Don’t Trust the B” (two of which ABC already made available online), some of it works, while other pieces either need to be dropped or improved going forward.
Fortunately, there’s a solid foundation in Walker and Ritter as the uneasy roommates. Each nicely embodies their respective stereotype even as they’re transcending it, where Walker’s just as capable of being crazy and ruthless as Ritter is of being vulnerable, even if it’s incredibly brief before Chloe goes back to a character who has, in the words of The Beek from the Creek, “the morals of a pirate.”
And speaking of Dawson, every time I worried that that particular gag was about to wear thin, the show’s writers (headed by creator Nahnatchka Khan) find a new way to tweak it, so it’s not just about Beek being propositioned by women who want him to sleep with them while wearing Dawson’s red flannel shirt. In one episode, he teaches an acting class at NYU just to prove he’s better than James Franco; in another, we learn that he’s the latest C-list addition to “Dancing with the Stars.” Van Der Beek has been a good sport about the nature of his celebrity for a while, and he proves a graceful partner for both Ritter and Walker.
But there are a lot of weird tonal issues with the rest of the show, which mostly aspires to be a live-action cartoon but doesn’t always pull it off. So most of the supporting characters – including aforementioned pervert neighbor Eli (Michael Blaiklock) and Chloe’s stalker ex-roommate Robin (Liza Lapira) – exist in two dimensions, if that, and it’s never clear whether Chloe is meant to get away with everything in a world operating by recognizable logic or one closer to Khan’s previous gig writing for “American Dad.”
There’s also the matter of how long the show can live up to different parts of its title title. Chloe, it turns out, has been hustling prospective roommates out of rent money for years before scaring them away, and June is the first one to actually stand up to her. But after they reach a détente at the end of the pilot, the mistrust returns in the second episode, before a later one tries to flip things around by having June learn too much from hanging around Chloe. There’s a push-pull to this kind of duo, but it’s also tricky to have them stay friends without defanging Chloe and requiring a name change to “Trust, But Verify the Vamp in Apt. 23.”
I also found that, no matter what stage the friendship was in, I didn’t laugh out loud all that much at any of the episodes, though I was pleased overall by the leads and surreal worldview. With good raw material at the center, I’ll give a comedy time to find itself, and the third episode I watched was the best of the three. I just wonder about the viability on ABC for something this off-brand. I imagine this will be an even worse match for “Modern Family” than either “Cougar Town” or “Happy Endings” (even “Mr. Sunshine (Yay)” was a better fit tonally). In an ideal world, this is a big hit and becomes the anchor of a new comedy night featuring “Cougar Town,” “Happy Endings” and something else. In the actual world, I can see the average “Modern Family” fan turning this thing off less than 30 seconds after we meet the masturbating neighbor.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Ritter was so good in Breaking Bad, I’m excited to see her in something else.
Ditto.
One question: does James Van Der Beek make the weird crying face, and if not how long do think it will be before someone writes that in?
Oh, how I would love to see the Dawson Poo Face on this show!
When I saw the pilot, I told myself that it was like the non-racist version of 2 Broke Girls, no?
Yeah, I thought that too. But this is better, even if we don’t take into consideration the racist parts of 2BG.
2 Broke Girls is light years ahead of this drek!
“In the actual world, I can see the average “Modern Family” fan turning this thing off less than 30 seconds after we meet the masturbating neighbor.”
Or, maybe we’re excited by something, ANYTHING, trying to be even the slightest bit fresh. Sorry, I really liked Modern Family and it really sucks that it both got stale so fast and seems to have been rewarded by tons of awards to they not only have no reason to try and regain the freshness that made me like the show, they have all the incentive in the world NOT to.
This sounds a LOT like 2 Broke Girls in some regards. I’m interested in giving it a chance because Ritter just did such an amazing job in Breaking Bad. Hopefully they can smooth out the issues noted in the review. That character seems akin to what they tried (and wholly succeeded at) in Bad Santa. It is a character that is really hard to nail right, however it is probably my favorite example of the unlovable anti-hero (or whatever). They would probably want to soften it up by a few degrees, yet it it a great target for making your character despicable and riding the thin line as you slowly work toward making them likable yet not castrated.
-Cheers
It’s truly jarring just how “fresh” TV is trying to be. I dislike MF but the masturbating neighbour in the pilot is horribly off putting.
He’s masturbating in front of his neighbours and making all sorts of inappropriate faces. It was awkward watching it and lacking in humour.
I hope it does become a success if it gets fixed up (I really liked Ritter in Veronica Mars and BB) but currently I won’t be watching the third episode.
This sounds like it could use more Hodor.
Sounds like maybe the best thing about this show is the promo that featured different “roommates” describing why they didn’t like Chloe, which ended with Bryan Cranston glaring into the camera and saying “sometimes she just makes you want to kill her.” I nearly wet my pants when I saw that, I laughed so hard.
Also, more Hodor is always needed.
Watched the first two episodes online, and mostly agree; it was definitely amusing and entertaining enough to keep watching. I thought the 2nd ep was better than the pilot, and there were a couple developments/twists in the 2nd episode I did not see coming. The neighbors are certainly the weakest part of the show, but very much in the background so far and don’t really bother me.
I do think the show can thrive without the two roommates constantly fighting; they can be friends while Ritter remains a “B” to everyone else.
You know, everyone thought Manly Men in Trouble was going to be this year’s big trend in development. It was really Madoffian Ruination, by way of both sheer show number as well as success rate…
Kudos on the Troy McClure reference, Alan! C’est Troy bien!
hmm – must have missed it, what was the Troy McClure reference?
Alan, I love visiting your site but everytime I do it gets redirected to a malware site. Every time! and it only occurs whenI visit this specific site. Does anyone else have this problem?
I know what you’re talking about, it’s happened to me a couple of times.
I’ve had the same problem in the past, just not recently.
Yes, it’s happened to me, too.
I watched the pilot and agree with pretty much everything you said. I really enjoy both of the lead performances, and Van Der Beek was fun. But the show seemed like it was trying (and mostly failing) too hard get me to laugh with some of the weirder material–they felt a little like failed American Dad jokes. Which makes sense, I guess.
I’m probably going to watch another few episodes before I decide whether I’m in or out on this one.
I’ve watched the first two episodes, and this show has a lot of potential. Personally I prefer it more over New Girl so far. Although, Apt 23 is so raunchy it’s not going to appeal to everyone, and maybe not a lot of Modern Family fans will care for it. But I don’t care it’s really edgy,frank, and funny. Young Viewers should love this type of show.
Really liked the pilot, like others said it seems to be a good version of 2 Broke Girls. Looking forward to seeing more.
I enjoyed it quite a bit, and LOLed a couple times. Then Hulu played Happy Endings, and on the latter show I recognized the comedic moments but laughed less. Although this is certainly satiric and broadly drawn, I guess DTtB resonates a little more with me, as someone who was once a naive newcomer in NYC. The pervert next door thing–that could have easily been from my experiences. That gag did not offend me, but I would hope the show would be shown later than 9pm if it continues. (I find the crude dialog in 2 1/2 Men WAY more offensive, mostly because it’s not clever at all.)
I just find the June character too many stereotypes to be believable. Oh you’re naive, and from the midwest, and blond, and big-eyed, and never do a thing wrong! How interesting! /not.
But Krysten Ritter is amazing. I actually first saw her on Love Bites, where she was also awesome.
I’ll be watching for the foreseeable future. I hope Mark the Barista remains a forefront character.
The Beek was in the audience of DWTS recently, so that’s pretty funny.
I liked “Jane” as well in BB. She is a excellent actress.. New show I will give another shot, but no sift comd come close to a mixture of FRIENDS OR SEINFELD. They have a brief moment and that’s it. They miss.
Arrested Development. Who knows if it would’ve had the staying power of the other two, but I would have loved to find out.
Snow melting off a glacier is far more entertaining than this piece of crap!…
I liked it well enough though the best parts were with The Beek. I think this show would work better with him as the star playing himself trying to maintain his career. I know it’s been done before, but he plays it really well. Seems like a genuinely good guy who gets it.
I like this show very much! Specially the pilot. Umm…..really cool! Looking forward to the next! Welcoming you to the unique video on life and trust goo.gl/HtYmY