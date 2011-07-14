The glass half-empty view of the 2011 Emmy nominations (the full list is here): NBC’s ridiculous “Harry’s Law” now has as many nominations as “The Wire” ever got, and AMC’s maddening “The Killing” now has three times as many nominations as “The Wire” ever got, while NBC’s audacious, hilarious “Community” didn’t get a single nomination for the second year in a row.
The glass half-full view of the 2011 Emmy nominations: “Friday Night Lights” and “Parks and Recreation” (aka the best drama and comedy on network TV) were nominated for best drama and comedy, all the “Justified” castmembers who should have been nominated were (even though FX has an uneven track record with the Emmys), and Louis C.K. somehow got nominated for acting, writing and editing (albeit not all for the same show).
In other words, the Emmy voters are always going to do annoying things – especially in the nominating process, which leads to complacent thinking because no one has to have watched anything – but if you go into things prepared to grit your teeth, this year’s Emmy nominations had more things to be pleasantly surprised about than things to incite a fist shake at the heavens.
I was prepared for “Parks and Rec” to again only get a nomination for Amy Poehler, which last year seemed more about the Emmy voters being familiar with her name than about them being aware her show is fantastic. But it got a nod for comedy series, as voters in that category chose to ignore all the Showtime half-hour dramas that are somehow eligible (“Nurse Jackie,” “The Big C,” “Weeds,” “United States of Tara”) in favor of six network comedies in “Parks and Rec,” “The Office,” “Modern Family,” “Glee,” “30 Rock” and fellow newcomer “The Big Bang Theory.”
Emmy voters obviously like several of those shows more than I do (and nominating all four “Modern Family” men for supporting actor left no room for Nick Offerman from “Parks and Rec” as TV’s funniest character, Ron Swanson), and I’d have rather seen “Community,” “Cougar Town” (also completely snubbed) and “Louie” in there. But “Modern Family” is the reigning winner, “Glee” and “Big Bang” are also big hits, and it becomes hard for more obscure shows to sneak past the shiny and/or successful ones. That “Parks and Rec” made the category at all is a tremendous triumph. (And I’m probably setting myself up for disappointment in thinking that when voters get to see the submitted episodes, it might have a chance at winning.)
Things were even less egregious on the drama series side of things, where “Friday Night Lights” – only one of the best dramas of the last decade – finally cracked the list in its final season, along with frontrunner “Mad Men” (coming off one of its best seasons), HBO’s outstanding freshmen “Boardwalk Empire” and “Game of Thrones” (the latter overcoming the Emmys’ historically ambivalent relationship with fantasy/sci-fi, where FOX’s “Fringe” couldn’t) and CBS’ excellent “The Good Wife.” The left only Showtime’s going-through-the-motions “Dexter” as the lone lazy nominee, when “Justified” (among many, many others) had a far better season.
But the acting branch of the Academy recognized character actress Margo Martindale for giving one of the year’s most incredible performances on that show, along with Timothy Olyphant, Walton Goggins (who was never nominated for “The Shield”) and Jeremy Davies.
In terms of outrage, you have to set some kind of “Emmys being Emmys” bar, where anything below it is annoying but just business as usual, while things above it are worth getting worked up about if you care about TV.
So, for instance, Kathy Bates getting a nomination for “Harry’s Law” is Emmys-being-Emmys: she’s an Oscar winner and people in TV have inferiority complexes towards those who had success in movies, Emmy voters love the stars of David E. Kelley shows, etc. That “The Killing” got so many nominations is amusing in light of how angry we all got about the finale, but individually, none of them are outrageous. Mireille Enos and Michelle Forbes both gave very strong performances, Patty Jenkins directed the hell out of the pilot episode, and though creator Veena Sud did a lot of silly and/or obnoxious things later, her pilot script was fine. (It wasn’t one of the six best drama episode scripts of the season, but whatever.) That Matt LeBlanc was nominated for playing himself in Showtime’s grating “Episodes” isn’t a shock, either: not only was he the one redeeming part of that show, but he was a three-time nominee for “Friends,” and people who work in showbiz love series that make fun of showbiz. (And at least HBO’s flabby, smug “Entourage” wasn’t nominated for anything this year.)
In fact, one of the few nominations that outright baffled me was Johnny Galecki joining “Big Bang” co-star (and reigning winner) Jim Parsons in the comedy lead actor category. There were a few open spots, given that last year’s nominees Larry David and Tony Shalhoub weren’t eligible, and this was the year that everyone realized how little Matthew Morrison’s Mr. Schue adds to “Glee.” And into those spots went C.K. (who’s essentially a one-man show on FX’s dazzling “Louie”), LeBlanc, and the guy who began “Big Bang Theory” as an obvious co-lead with Parsons and has been gradually pushed to the side as the writers have struggled to find funny things to do with his character. If Emmy voters were aware “Community” existed, this would have been a fine year to nominate Joel McHale, to name one of several other worthy contenders.
Overall, though, the good far outweighed the bad this year. There will always be bad when you have this many shows, often being voted on by people who have neither the time nor interest in watching a lot of TV until they get the submission episodes for the nominees, and who have their own biases just as much as I do. But I look at “Parks and Rec,” at “Friday Night Lights” and Margo Martindale and Louis C.K. – and I have pie-in-the-sky fantasies about some of the less-famous nominees walking up to the stage – and I’m mostly content with how these nominations turned out, especially given how angry some past lists have made me.
Some other Emmy thoughts:
• Usually the Emmys are a bit like the Mafia, in that when you’re in, you’re in for the life of your show – especially if you’re a past winner. But Kyra Sedgwick went from winner last year to non-nominee this year, and former winner Toni Collette was left off the ballot for the final “United States of Tara” season in favor of the stars of some of Showtime’s other series. And though he hasn’t won yet for “How I Met Your Mother,” Neil Patrick Harris has been repeatedly nominated for that role (and won last year for guest starring on “Glee”), but was pushed out by all the “Modern Family” guys.
• Elisabeth Moss from “Mad Men” wisely moved herself up into the drama lead actress category this year after she had her most prominent season yet, and was rewarded with another nomination. Meanwhile, her co-star January Jones stayed in the lead category even though she was marginalized, and got ignored (as did Rob Lowe from “Parks and Rec,” who always submits himself as a lead, even though he never is). With Moss and Jon Hamm having the year’s best submission episode in “The Suitcase,” with Christina Hendricks and John Slattery being worthy supporting nominees, and with all the “Breaking Bad” actors ineligible this year, there’s a chance “Mad Men” could sweep all the acting awards in addition to its inevitable wins for drama series and drama writing. On the other hand, no actor on the show has yet won, so we could see “The Good Wife” dominate or something.
• One good thing about Galecki’s weird nomination is that it may lead to a bit of vote-splitting with Parsons, and anything that makes the field easier for Steve Carell to get a long-deserved win in his last year on “The Office” is a good thing. (Though I still suspect Alec Baldwin will win for the “30 Rock” 100th episode, which was both longer than Carell’s farewell episode and had him playing multiple characters. With Emmy voters, more is almost always better.)
• The other nominees for drama direction will just be getting dressed up for the chance to lose to Martin Scorsese for the “Boardwalk Empire” pilot. Still, it’s a bit surprising that his fellow movie director Frank Darabont wasn’t nominated for “The Walking Dead” pilot. (In terms of AMC series that had strong pilots and then creative problems later, “The Walking Dead” premiere was much better than “The Killing” premiere.)
• Like “Community,” Cougar Town” and HBO’s “Treme,” FX’s canceled “Terriers” had no realistic shot at nominations (no one watched, it was on a network with a mixed Emmy track record, in a genre that’s not awards-baiting), but I have to mention it one more time, nonetheless.
• TNT’s “Men of a Certain Age,” which currently sits precariously on the edge between renewal and cancellation, probably could have used more nominations than Andre Braugher repeating as drama supporting actor. But better than nothing.
• A year later than they should have, Emmy voters nominated ESPN’s outstanding “30 for 30” documentary series for Outstanding Nonfiction Series.
(UPDATE: Adding a few more thoughts as they occur to me.)
• Again, FX has mixed Emmy success, and before the “Louie” noms, virtually no history of comedy nominations, so I shouldn’t be surprised that “Archer” wasn’t nominated for animated series. Still, it should’ve been. (As should H. Jon Benjamin’s other show, FOX’s “Bob’s Burgers.”)
• The whole “submit where you want” philosophy can be amusing but also weird. Martindale and Davies were roughly equivalent in terms of presence, billing, etc. on “Justified,” but Martindale is up for supporting actress, while Davies is up for guest actor. Meanwhile, the movies/miniseries categories are filled up with nominations for British shows that are actually ongoing series (“Downton Abbey,” “Luther,” “Sherlock”). Silliness.
No mention of Fringe being snubbed again. Amazing show.
I added something in above about how Game of Thrones was able to overcome the Emmy’s anti-fantasy/sci-fi bias but Fringe wasn’t.
Fringe to me also had an uneven year. The finale in particular was divisive but for me not in a good way. I feel that Bad Robot fans are more forgiving of their shows faults than say Whedon fans (look at the response to Dollhouse versus Fringe).
By uneven I am mean while some of the individual acting moments were great the arcs didn’t add up to anything narratively or in part for the characters. The finale emphasized this with its vapid future conclusions with no grounding in any reality (or alt-reality for that matter). Right now I can not put it among one of my top shows.
Regardless of what you thought about this season, which I particularly enjoyed, the fact that John Noble is constantly overlooked is annoying. Even Anna Torv gave one heck of a performance this season. It would be nice if they got some recognition, but oh well…
Because of The Wire never being recognized and The Shield being largely ignored, I will never pay attention to the emmy’s, nor will i put much stock in the results meaning something.
I think an Emmy win can help a struggling show stick around (although it is by no means a guarantee) – I’m under the impression that’s part of how 30 Rock has stuck around as long as it has, despite never really getting great ratings. So, I care a bit for that reason.
But, yeah, any awards process that doesn’t recognize that Nick Offerman is a wizard really should just hang up its hat and call it a day.
Justified and Louie got a lot of love. Timothy Oliphant, Margo Martindale and Walton Goggins got nominated. Louie CK got nominated for acting and writing. Louie also got nominated for writing in a comedy special.
What I don’t get is that if they can appreciate an alt-comic like Louie CK and Louie which is such a “comedian of comedians show” I have no idea why they still nominate The Big Bang Theory (JOHNNY GALECKI!?!) instead of actors from Community, How I Met Your Mother and Parks and Recreation.
Actually I have a little understanding of why they nominated The Big Bang Theory. The reason for that is that the academy does a panel once a year for one show where they meet Emmy voters. This year it was The Big Bang Theory. Therefore good bye Neil Patrick Harris hello Johnny Galecki who has done better work else where and can be better used elsewhere.
*not alt-comic but comedians comedian
Like I said in Fienberg’s post, the Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category was the biggest travesty in this year’s nominations.
Four Modern Family nominees is overkill and Jon Cryer over Nick Offerman is ridiculous. Also very interesting to see Neil Patrick Harris snubbed. I thought he was one of those who would be entrenched in the category until the show went off the air, but I guess voters hated Zoey as much as we did.
I’ve only just started watching Justified, but I’ve heard great things about season 2 and it’s just nice to see more FX shows represented.
I’m hoping that CK’s nomination this year will open the door for more nominations for the show in general next year as the viewership and critical acclaim seems to be rising. I think we could be looking at an Outstanding Comedy Series nod next year (especially since I think “The Office” will be absent from the field next year).
Speaking of “The Office”, I really wish it hadn’t been nominated, but I suppose even this season had six strong episodes it could submit to make the voters think it had a good year.
Of course, “Friday Night Lights” has a snowball’s chance in hell of winning, but it’s nice to see it nominated in its final year. I’m interested to see if “Mad Men” completely sweeps the major awards as it is very possible. Though I think Julianne Marguiles will take her statue home this year.
“Awards are stupid.”-Ron Swanson (I don’t believe this, it just felt appropriate)
Why not just create a “Supporting Comedy Actor In Modern Family” category?
Biggest snub by far was Michael Pitt on Boardwalk Empire. Thought he was the best actor on that show (which is saying a lot with Buscemi and Shannon).
My thoughts on the Drama field (in three parts)
What Iâ€™m thrilled about:
1) All the love for Justified: Timothy Olyphant, Walton Goggins, and Margo Martindale all received nominations! All are incredibly deserving for the part they played in making Justifiedâ€™s second season the best thing to air on TV in 2011 to date. While was optimistic about Martindaleâ€™s chances, I was less certain about Olyphantâ€™s (his work is so subtle) and Goggins seemed to be a pipe dream. Iâ€™m so pleased that the academy voters recognized all three actors that Iâ€™m willing to the series itself getting passed over for Outstanding Drama with relative good grace, especially because they filled the category with other worthy series that I was pulling for. Speaking of â€¦
2) Friday Night Lights Breaks Through: Finally! In its last year of eligibility, FNL finally receives the Outstanding Drama nod that it has deserved for years, plus Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton repeat their nominations from last year. To top it all off, the show even picked up a Writing nod for its series finale! It may have been a long, cold wait for many fans, but the Emmys prove that if you beat them over the head with quality for five years, they will (very occasionally) listen.
3) Game of Thrones Beats The Genre Curse: They didnâ€™t go crazy with love for it (sorry Sean Bean and Emilia Clarke), but voters deservingly bestowed a handful of nods on this incredible fantasy show, most notably Outstanding Drama and Best Supporting Actor for Peter Dinklage. Add in a writing nod for â€œBaelorâ€ and a directing nod for â€œWinter is Comingâ€, and I count myself very happy.
4) Hitting the Layups: Mad Menâ€™s best season yet raked in the nods, as expected. Yes, there was never any danger that Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, John Slattery, and Christina Hendricks would miss out, but hey, the Emmys screw up enough that we should applaud them for crossing their tâ€™s and dotting their iâ€™s. And look â€“ Miss Blankenship is an Emmy Nominee!
5) Michael C. Hall, Andre Braugher, and Archie Panjabi reprise their nominations: Hallâ€™s show may be on the decline, nobody watches Braugherâ€™s show, and Panjabi may be a small part of The Good Wife ensemble, but these three actors continue to bring it each and every week. Their nominations may not be sexy, but consistency and quality go hand in hand.
The Drama field: What Iâ€™m disappointed/surprised/angry about:
1) Fringe Gets Shut Out in (Ig)Noble fashion: Yes, I knew that hoping for an Outstanding Drama nod for Fringeâ€™s fantastic third season was a pipe dream. Yes, I knew that Anna Torv was a longshot, despite tugging on my heartstrings while playing three different characters this year. But every single year I somehow convince myself that this will be the year that the Emmy voters will recognize John Noble for his genre-breaking work as Walter Bishop â€“ and every single year my irrational optimism is dashed. Game of Thrones may have defeated the genre curse this year, but this ugly monster is far from dead.
2) Kiernan Shipka Misses Out: Child actors have a terrible track record with the Emmy voters, and much as they love Mad Men, they canâ€™t fill the supporting categories entirely with actors from that show. However, crazy or not, I felt that Kiernan Shipka was the second-best actor on the entire show this year after Jon Hamm. Maybe as Sally Draper gets older, voters will pay more attention, but watch â€œThe Beautiful Girlsâ€ again and tell me this snub doesnâ€™t sting.
3) Veena Sud Is An Emmy Nominee â€¦ Blah: I suppose I should count my lucky stars that Emmy voters listened to their common sense and did not hand The Killing a nod for Outstanding Drama. And let me be clear: I do not begrudge Mireille Enos and Michelle Forbes their nominations â€“ my problems with their characters lay in the writing, not their performances. But speaking of writing, The Killing picked up a nod there for its pilot, and Veena Sud gets the credit. While I will admit that the pilot was far and away the best episode of the show (it was actually, objectively good) Iâ€™m pretty certain that the fact that Veena Sud can now introduce herself as an Emmy nominee will only deafen her against her critics even more, meaning she is likely to continue the same crappy trends that ruined her showâ€™s promise. Veena Sud, Emmy Nominee for Writing … God, that makes me mad.
4) Katey Sagal Is Snubbed, Again: To be fair, she was better last season, but her Golden Globe Win gave me hope that she might break through here. Instead, voters chose to reward Kathy Bates for â€œHarryâ€™s Lawâ€ (a terrible show) and Mariska Hargitay for L&O:SVU (whoâ€™s fine, but talk about complacency). Whatever problems existed with Sons of Anarchyâ€™s third season, Sagalâ€™s arc with Hal Holbrook this year was tailor-made for awards attention, and it didnâ€™t work.
5) No Love for â€˜The Michaelsâ€™ on Boardwalk Empire: Many people, including me, were expecting voters to go nuts over Boardwalk Empire, and to be fair, they did do so, especially in the technical and directing categories. But while Steve Buscemi, Kelly MacDonald, and the show itself all picked up their expected and well-deserved nominations, the showâ€™s litany of supporting actors named Michael (Pitt, Shannon, Stuhlbarg, and K. Williams) all missed out. Most likely the cancelled each other out in the voting, but I was expecting at least one (most likely Pitt) to break through.
“Michael C. Hall, Andre Braugher, and Archie Panjabi reprise their nominations…nominations may not be sexy, but consistency and quality go hand in hand.”
—
You can’t talk about Archie Panjabi and then use the phrase “may not be sexy.” It just doesn’t seem right.
Also surprising: No love for The Walking Dead. I thought it would at the very least pick up a best directing nod for its pilot. Also, Kyra Sedgwick goes from a winner last year to out of the field completely this year. Iâ€™m not disappointed, but I wasnâ€™t expecting her to fall so far so fast. Maybe they figured after they rewarded her, she doesnâ€™t need any more validation.
@OMAGUS: That’s totally fair. I didn’t even realize I had done that until after I had posted. I would delete that line, but there’s no edit button, so I’ll simply retract and rephrase: Archie Panjabi and her nomination are both VERY sexy :)
I don’t mind that the Emmys have their favorites like Modern Family and Good Wife. But I hate when they get conned into thinking crap like The Killing and Harrys Law is quality TV. That’s just lazy.
It’s interesting to me that the only network drama recognized isn’t airing any more (and even in its later seasons, didn’t air first on a network). Judging from Firewall and Iceberg, there aren’t any upcoming pilots that would take FNL’s spot on that list. Are we just too spoiled by cable dramas (shorter seasons, more tolerant of smaller audiences) that networks won’t compete in this category for a while?
Gladly, you forgot about The Good Wife.
@Gladly, The Good Wife on CBS was nominated. I think the kind of drama that many of us see in Boardwalk Empire, Mad Men, FNL, etc. just isn’t incredibly profitable for the broadcast networks and studios. They want shows that appeal to broad audiences skewed towards a youngish demographic, 18-49. Studios want shows with great resale value, which is one of the reasons that procedurals have been so popular.
Good god, I really am so totally ignorant of The Good Wife–sorry CBS!–sometimes I even confuse it with Damages. But I’ve never watched either, so that’s not a comment about their quality.
The submission rules are silly but whatever gets Idris Elba two Emmy nominations in one year is fine by me.
In terms of snubs, excluding Nick Offerman is just disgraceful and the over love of Modern Family is ridiculous. And I don’t understand why Mariska Hargitay is nominated yet again. She must have great dirt on someone. However, outside of those issues, I am happy overall with the nominations, because I have been grading Emmys on a curve for a while and my lowered expectations have been met.
With Breaking Bad not qualifying for this year Mad Men missing out on next year, I almost wonder if AMC network execs delayed Mad Men getting renewed on purpose so that they can spread out the potential lead actor and series wins for AMC as much as possible, especially since both shows have very real chances at winning these awards.
If Mad Men airs March 2012 like I believe it is currently slated, it will still be within the eligibility period for next year’s Emmys, so Mad Men will actually not be missing a year like Breaking Bad did.
Clear eyes, full hearts!! Can’t lose!!
History will just view this year’s Emmys as the year Breaking Bad took a break. The trophies should just be golden asterisks.
Right, because Breaking Bad has dominated the Best Drama category. Oh wait.
Alan, just wondering how does one become an Emmy voter?
How did Timothy Dalton not get a nod for Best Guest Actor for his work on Chuck? He was the best thing about season 4.
I know!!!!!!!!
Because he overacted and was generally irritating to watch.
All I want is a win for Steve Carell this year.
2 Interesting Observations:
1. I’m a little surprised that Boardwalk Empire did not receive a writing nomination, especially considering Terrence Winter’s track record from the Sopranos days.
2. When was the last time NO GUEST STARS from Law and Order were nominated? That’s why these big stars do it!
How do you have an awards show without Neil Patrick Harris? Nominating all of the Modern Family guys was overkill. And while I admit NPH didn’t have the most hilarious season, he’s still deserving. Nick Offerman’s snub is far more egregious though. Ron Swanson is by far the funniest character on TV.
As much as I love NPH, at least three of the Modern Family supporting nods should have gone to Pudi and Glover for Community and Offerman for Parks and Rec. NPH was not bad, but Barney really went nowhere this season and the show overall was mediocre.
Oh, I completely agree with you! Pudi and Glover were robbed just like Offerman. If they had all gotten nominated instead of three of the Modern Family guys I would not even care that NPH wasn’t nominated.
Three words: Dinklage, Suitcase, and Blankenship!
I know it shouldn’t, but it just saddens me that Wendell Pierce gets no love.
It’s bad but I think Khandi Alexander being snubbed is an even bigger travesty. I don’t think any actress gave a better performance period over the past year.
I guess I’m gonna be the only person to speak up for the Big Bang Theory. It deserved every nomination it received, and is a consistently funny show. It gets unfairly trampled on when compared to shows like Modern Family, Community, Parks & Recreation etc. but is constantly crapped on. It’s fine to be a fan of a show, but stop the hate of show’s you don’t watch
Speaking as someone who has watched an awful lot of BBT, I agree that it gets more abuse than it deserves. If Jim Parsons was denied a nomination, it would be just as silly as the standard list of comedy acting snubs from cooler shows.
But do you seriously believe that Johnny Galecki turns in a better performance than Joel McHale? Does anyone who has watched 5+ episodes of both shows think so? And if they do, can you please explain, not by stating BBT is a good show, but pointing out the strength of Galecki’s performance? It’s not that Galecki is bad per se, but the show makes very limited demands on him that he doesn’t stretch beyond. Comparing that to something like McHale’s speech at the end of the Community clip show- I just don’t understand the preference (except of course that Emmy voters watch BBT and not Community).
tgeorge- Watching one episode and dismissing doesn’t give you any less right to hate on TBBT, it means you never gave it a fair shake just like every other person who knocks it.
WAK- I’m not saying Joel McHale didn’t deserved to be nominated, but the venom that is directed at TBBT is misdirected
I watched BBT until it was placed up against Community and hockey and my TIVO became too taxed. It is indeed a funny show. But is it one of the five or six best comedies on TV? Is it better than Community, or Louie? Not to me. I think there’s something to be said for a more traditional sitcom, and I think How I Met Your Mother said it in its first three seasons. BBT is enjoyable, but it’s just not stellar.
AShyLarry- Oh, I’m with you on the overly excessive BBT bashing. BBT is not a bad show, its a safe show done (mostly) well by talented people. I’m just challenging the notion that Galecki in particular is a “deserved” nomination.
I think it’s very hard to argue based on anything other than ignorance of unwatched shows that he was one of the top six lead actors in comedies last year (again, by contrast, pretty clearly Parsons was). I shouldn’t have used McHale for my example I suppose; the Community fandom sores are too raw. Perhaps its best to say I can’t see how Galecki “deserved” a nomination more than someone like Josh Radnor for HIMYM, another competent performance in a good show.
And to the extent that I’m wrong and he blew Radnor out of the water (I admit I didn’t watch more than half of BBT this season), I’d love to be persuaded otherwise by BBT fans. More good performances on more good shows is a good thing.
My Thoughts on the Comedy field (sorry for taking up all the comment space, Alan)
What Iâ€™m thrilled about:
1) Emmy Voters Watch Parks and Recreation: The best comedy on TV got nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series – what a concept! Amy Poehler also deservingly repeats her nomination from last year. While neither are likely to win, Iâ€™d be lying if I said didnâ€™t consider this a breakthrough. Baby steps.
2) More Modern Family, Including Ed Oâ€™Neil: After he was left out in the cold last year, I was certain that Emmy voters would hand Ed Oâ€™Neill a nod, presumably at the expense of Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Instead, all FOUR men (and counting the women, all SIX adults) are nominated in the supporting comedy categories. It might seem like overkill, especially since I thought last season was better, but hey, itâ€™s nice to see great comic acting recognized. By the way, I think we can safely say at this exact moment that Modern Family will be winning a second straight Outstanding Comedy Series trophy this September. Just a hunch â€¦
3) Louis C.K. Gets Recognized for Doing It All: In terms of all he does on Louie (writing, directing, editing, etc.), acting might be the least of it, but Iâ€™m still glad to see Emmy voters reward one of the best comedians working today in any medium.
What Iâ€™m disappointed/angry about:
1) Emmy Voters Watch Parks and Recreation … But Apparently Not When Nick Offerman is On-Screen: Baby steps are just that â€¦ baby steps. To reward TVâ€™s best comedy with a nomination while ignoring Nick Offerman as he gives the best comedic performance on the show â€“ scratch that, on ANY show – this year is just plain idiotic. In the category of lesser (though still bitter) snubs, Chris Pratt, Aziz Ansari, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe (perhaps the most surprising, considering he went lead), Audrey Plaza, and Rashida Jones were all ignored. The Emmys really need to take a page from the SAG Awards and add a â€œBest Ensemble Actingâ€ category, at the very least.
2) Community is Shut Out, Again: This was expected, but still disappointing as hell. As it stand, Community is the only returning NBC comedy that didnâ€™t get nominated in Oustanding Comedy Series, when itâ€™s at least the second best. At the very least, was hoping that Joel McHale would be recognized (over Johnny Galecki â€¦ again, WTH?) Again, I call for a â€œBest Ensemble Actingâ€ category so that we can at least recognize how good Alison Brie, Danny Pudi, Danny Glover, Gillian Jacobs, etc. are together, if not separately.
3) No Cougar Town: I can live with this one (itâ€™s not really an Emmy kind of show) but considering how weak the Lead Actress Category is, I was hoping Courtney Cox might make an appearance. Instead, Matt LeBlanc carries the torch for Friends alums with a more grating performance in a lesser show.
What Iâ€™m surprised (neither good nor bad) about:
1) No Neil Patrick Harris: The King of All Award shows will be sitting at home this year (unless he was nominated for hosting something â€¦ I havenâ€™t checked). Fatigue? Backlash for HIMYMâ€™s bad season?
2) No Toni Collette: Yes, her show was cancelled, but I thought voters reward her one last time. Oh well, sheâ€™s won before.
Swap The Good Wife (it’s certainly not bad, but also not spectacularly good) and Dexter (not even going to comment on that) for Justified and Terriers and you have a very impressive Drama field.
The first point I can see, on the second you lost me. Terriers is so much more than “meh”.
Am I the only one who thought Peter Dinklage’s accent and tortured pronunciations in GoT was pretty terrible? He’s a great actor playing a great character and he shouldn’t have tried to sound like the rest of the cast. His cut-rate Brit nasally efforts really grated on me. Hopefully he’ll relax and not force it next year.
I’ve heard this complaint a few times and I don’t really understand it. Westeros isn’t Great Britain so how can anyone say how his accent is “supposed” to sound?
It is supposed to sound natural, rather than forced. At the very least it shouldn’t sound so different from the other cast, including his character’s family (at least nothing is said in the books to suggest otherwise). I agree that there is no reason at all it should sound British – that is precisely the point – why does he put on an accent at all? The other actors presumably aren’t.
Fun fact on the Jean Marsh nomination in “Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie” for Upstairs, Downstairs:
If she wins, I’m guessing this be the longest ever spell between an actor getting awarded for the same part, as she won a “Lead Actress in a Drama Series” Emmy for the same role back in 1975.
Can someone explain how nominations work? Actors only get a single episode to submit to Emmy voters and their nomination is based upon this single show?
How many voters are there and who are they, generally? I get the impression Alan doesn’t have a vote despite the fact he’s as well-versed as anyone could possibly be.
Obviously the system won’t change too much, but I’d put a lot more stock in the Television Critics Awards since they presumably watch entire seasons of multiple shows per year, so they can gauge quality a heck of a lot better than these mysterious Emmy voters.
Episodes are only submitted after the nominations are made.
Essentially, voters in each category are mailed a large ballot featuring the names and photos of everyone who submitted in the category. They choose nominees off of that. So they may not have seen any of the work yet and are making choices based on name recognition, or something they heard about a show, or somebody who’s their friend, etc. Once the nominations happen, the voters are actually supposed to watch the submitted episodes, and that’s why the winners are often better than the collective nominees.
Nothing for In Treatment. Byrne, Winger and Ryan deserved more than that.
Alan
I came here expecting join you in celebration of the long over due nominations of Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton in lead actor nominations. Yet not a word? Shocked! Shocked I say.
They were nominated last year. And I celebrated the shock and awesomeness of that then. The big surprise this year is that the show joined them.
I think Kristin Wiig was nominated last year, but I might be misremembering. With the addition of Melissa McCarthy though, I feel like this recognition is more for Bridesmaids than their TV performances. Which I don’t mind, I thoroughly enjoyed both of them in it.
Still, I’d rather see Amy Poehler win it. I bet even Tina Fey would.
Kristen Wiig has been nominated for the last two years.
Ha, yeah, it definitely seems like they were nominated for Bridesmaids more than their respective shows (though I don’t watch Mike & Molly, so I can’t say on that). Wiig had a pretty minor presence on SNL this year and was nowhere near Hader’s impact.
Hopefully in the first 10 minutes of the Emmys broadcast, the voters completely change course and un-nominate The Killing
I note Kristen Wiig is nominated as an actress in a comedy series. Isn’t SNL usually in the same sub category with shows like The Daily Show and the Tonight Show?
When they eliminated the Best Performer in a Variety Series a few years ago, cast members of SNL became eligible in the Best Supporting Actor/Actress in a Comedy Series category.
So then does Stephen Colbert submit for best lead actor? I mean, he’s playing a character on a comedy show. If he doesn’t, why not?
I thought the last season of “Mother” was the worst yet, but I thought “Lgendaddy” as an Emmy submission episode for Neil Patrick Harris, acting opposite John Lithgow might’ve been the episode that finally won him that long deserved prize for playing Barney Stinson.
Why do the Emmys hate “Community” so much that they had Joel McHale announce the nominations twice without him in the mix?
Am I mistaken in thinking “Modern Family” was nowhere near as buzzworthy as “Parks” and “Community” or is that just because I only read Alan’s blog for TV?
Modern Family is no longer as buzzworthy as Parks or Community, especially. I’ve only seen a few episodes of Modern Family, but I don’t think it really tries for buzzworthiness in the way that Community tinkers with the concept of a television comedy. I think the gay couple and the mixed nature of the family was something of a buzzworthy calling card in its first season especially for a network show. As a provocative concept, that’s almost passe now. However, that doesn’t mean Modern Family isn’t a good comedy. (I haven’t watched enough to say.)
“Buzzworthy” only accounts for so much, if anything, when it comes to Emmys. I find that bloggers tend to write about lesser-watched shows like Parks & Rec and Community in order to draw attention to them, whereas shows like Modern Family don’t really require the notice or attention. Just because people aren’t devoting columns to it every week doesn’t mean that it’s not worthy of notice, though.
Re: Community – it’s a miracle that it’s even still on network television. An Emmy nomination would require some divine intervention. It’s just not the type of show that’s ever going to appeal to the sensibilities of Emmy voters.
Here’s my thoughts on the acting and series categories:
Supporting Actor Comedy:
I guess Emmy really loves Modern Family. So do I, so I can’t complain too much about 4 nominations in this category. However, I would have swapped out Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ed O’Neill, Chris Colfer and Jon Cryer for Garret Dillahunt (who knew he could do comedy so well?), Donald Glover, Neil Patrick Harris and Nick Offerman.
Supporting Actress Comedy:
I’m glad the lovely ladies from Modern Family got in and I would have had Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Amy Ryan and Yvonne Strahovski join them.
Supporting Actor Drama:
I figured Andre Braugher and John Slattery would repeat and that Peter Dinklage would get in, so no suprises there. I was thrilled to see Walton Goggins get in and I would have voted John Noble and Michael Raymond-James.
Supporting Actress Drama:
I figured Christina Hendricks would repeat in this category and Kelly Macdonald would be nominated, but I was blown away by Margo Martindale getting in. She was my should be, but probably won’t be pick. I’m glad I was wrong. I had one Mad Men actress in this category, but it wasn’t Christina, but rather Kiernan Shipka. Maybe next year. Joining her, Margo and Kelly on my ballot would be Khandi Alexander, Laura Allen and Emilia Clarke.
Actor Comedy:
Steve Carell and Jim Parsons were no-brainers. Louis C.K. was a surprise. However, Johnny Galecki was a head scratcher. He’s good, but he’s been overshadowed rightfully so by his castmate Jim. Riding in on his coattails, I guess? Joining Steve, Jim and Louis on my ballot would have been Zachary Levi, Rob “Stop Pooping” Lowe and Joel McHale.
Actress Comedy:
By far the thinnest category for me, in which my picks were two fewer than what was nominated. Amy Poehler was no surprise, but Martha Plimpton was somewhat. Joining her should be Kaley Cuoco and Jordana Spiro (I was surprised to see her name on the eligible nominations list).
Actor Drama:
Kyle Chandler and Jon Hamm were a given, Steve Buscemi was obvious, but like his castmates, I was most happy for Timothy Olyphant getting a surprise nomination. I would have had Peter Krause and Donal Logue join them.
Actress Drama:
Connie Britton and Elisabeth Moss were locks to repeat in this category. I would have nominated Jennifer Beals, Lauren Graham, Lena Headey and Anna Torv alongside those talented ladies.
Comedy Series:
Modern Family and The Office were coming back. I was pleasantly surprised by Parks and Recreation getting in. I wish that Chuck, Community and Louie had gotten in. 4 comedies from the same network? Why not?
Drama:
Boardwalk Empire, Game of Thrones and Mad Men were called. My favorite nomination of the morning was Friday Night Lights getting the nod for it’s final season. The only way the category could have been even better is if Justified and Terriers were nominated alongside it’s network and pay cable cousins.
Katey Sagal.
Ok, without being snarky Alan, please explain how Glee is nominated in the comedy category. Honestly there are funnier lines in Justifed than Glee. I enjoy Glee when I watch it but I don’t see a comedy. It strikes me more as a teen coming of age drama series with one comic relief character in Jane Lynch. You have been a educator in the past enlightening the masses with your TV expertise so I ask for your guidance now…
One comic relief character? I don’t know – I’d personally consider Naya Rivera, Heather Morris, Mark Salling and, in some of her more ridiculous moments, Lea Michele to be purveyors of comic relief. I don’t think that a show that has an episode like “Blame It On The Alcohol” can ever be considered a drama.
Very, very happy about Olyphant, Martindale, Goggins, Dinklage and especially the great Idris Elba receiving acting nominations. Very pleasantly surprised at Martha Plimpton’s nomination for “Raising Hope,” although I would have rather had the terrific Garret Dillahunt take Ed O’Neill’s totally undeserved nod.
And sorry – Community’s second season was much worse than its first very promising season, so I wasn’t surprised at its total shut-out, although on principle Danny Pudi should have taken one of the four Modern Family nominations (only Stonestreet and Ferguson actually deserved them).
I just wished that Parenthood got some Emmy love. I am surprised that Melissa McCarthy is more famous than Lauren Graham at this point (This is nothing against Melissa McCarthy I love Sookie).
Community is a terrible show. I don’t see why anyone would be upset it’s not nominated. Parks and Rec however is the best comedy on tv and it better win for it.
Nick Offerman being snubbed for four guys from Modern Family, which I love, is ridiculous. Ron Swanson is funnier than that entire ensemble.
Man, Lorne Michaels’ pull can get anything nominated. Fallon seems like a nice guy and the Roots are awesome, but that show remains nigh unwatchable.
It’s a shame that the catch-all Best Perf in a Variety, Etc. category was eliminated a couple years ago. Craig Ferguson clearly deserves some sort of non-Peabody recognition for going out there and pummeling an hour of television five nights a week, and he doesn’t have Fallon’s budget or exec producer to earn him that sort of sway.
I couldn’t agree more. Fallon is likeable; hell, even Craig Ferguson likes him. But Late Night can’t hold a candle to the heady blend of absurdity, intellect, and genuine giddy fun that Craig mixes up five nights a week.
Good year over all. The one that sticks out as a travesty to me is Mary McDonnell for The Closer. That is one of the all-time worst performances I have ever seen. I know she gets BSG love, but she is outright terrible in her role on The Closer.
Why was the lead actor in the Carlos miniseries nominated for best actor but the miniseries itself wasn’t? That was by far the best miniseries
Alan, no one cares about Community and Cougar Town. Please get over it. Thank you.
You get over it. Here’s one other source showing someone other than Alan cares about these two shows: [www.televisionwithoutpity.com]
Mike Hunt, I care about Community and Cougar Town. Please recheck the premise of your argument. Thank you.
Community sort of became the anti Justified. Justified got every nomination people were hoping the show would get in the Emmys this year (which is awesome), while Community didn’t get one single nomination out of all the noms people were hoping the show would get.
There’s something really sad about that.
Then again, seeing Got and FNL nominated for best drama makes me feel warm and fuzzy. I can even overlook the Harry’s Law frakery, because, YAY.
I’m a little baffled (though still delighted) that they would give Outstanding nominations to Parks & Rec and Game Of Thrones yet only give them 1 acting nod each. Similarly they rightly gave the 3 acting nods to Justified, yet not the Outstanding nomination that it should have taken from Dexter. I’ve never really bought into the ‘sum of the equals is less than the sum of its parts’ analogy.
Yeah it’s annoying that Community and John Noble (to name a few) were shut out, while Emilia Clarke was overlooked (that finale would have been an excellent showcase). But they were mainly expected in fairness.
But laziness and awestruck nominations to the likes of Mariska Hargitay (thankfully her last entry) and Betty White actually are something to get angry at. As well as Michael Pitt’s absence which I think was the most shocking result.
But hey, it’s the Emmys, they’re generally morons.
Actors get to submit themselves in a category they want to? Isn’t that a bit silly? Shouldn’t that be the network’s or showrunner(‘s) job?
A bit presumptuous of Galecki to think he is the lead, and it was expected by Lowe. I prefer Modern Family actor’s style. Humbly submitting together as supporting, even tho Ed O’Neill could easily go as lead, based on name recognition.
Also, how is comedy / drama category regulated – does the Academy decide wether Glee / Jackie / Tara etc goes into comedy or drama?
I’m so happy all the 6 primary actors from Modern Family! I’m sad NPH got the boot though :(
I’m happy for The Big Bang Theory finally cracking the comedy series nomindation
And well even if NPH was snubbed, HIMYM got a directing nod for Subway Wars, well-deserved IMO. :)
I understand people are disappointed by Community getting shut out, but I mean, with the exception of McHale, and that’s only because the category was just so thin after the top 3 (not in talent, but I just never thought the great Louis C.K. would get a nom), but if you’re watching Community, you have to know by now that it’s a show that the Emmys will never ever recognize. Parks and Rec missing would have frustrated me, because it in fact is a show appeals to the sensibilities of Emmy voters, like the Office always has (albeit I would argue the Office never had a season as good as P&R season 3) but I’ve completely come to terms with Community never getting Emmy noms. Complaining about Community missing is like the people that still complaining about Charlie Day and Kaitlin Olson missing. Have they been among the 6 best supporting comedic actors for about 6 years running? Yes, of course(just like Brie, Pudi, and Glover now), but It’s Always Sunny is just not a show that’s going to get Emmy love, and the same is unfortunately true of Community.
I don’t know…Louis CK has some pretty subtle acting chops here: [www.youtube.com]
Of course Fringe, Offerman, etc didn’t get nominated.
Emmy prediction is very simple. Just ask your self “How would an old stereotypical gay man who used to work for HBO vote?” and you’ll be right 90% of the time.