Fall TV revisited: What new shows have you stuck with?

Because of election coverage, last night was a pretty slow night for scripted network TV. And since I’d already seen all my Tuesday cable shows in advance via screeners, and since the Knicks game was canceled due to a false alarm about asbestos (typical freakin’ Knicks; just as they’re starting to improve, it looks like the arena itself is toxic), I decided to do an inventory of the new network shows and figure out which ones I still cared about.
And the answer is none.
There are some I intend to keep checking into from time to time to see if they’ve improved (“No Ordinary Family,” “Running Wilde”) or because they’re just good enough that I don’t mind having them on while doing other things (“Hawaii Five-0,” “Raising Hope”), but there aren’t any I’m attached to, and none I would probably be sticking with at all if this wasn’t my job.
But that shouldn’t be a surprise. I came into September saying this wasn’t a good network development season, that the clear two best rookies of the fall were on cable (“Boardwalk Empire” and “Terriers,” both of which I still love), and that the only network newbie I was really invested in was “Lone Star” – and we all know what happened with “Lone Star.” And while my taste certainly doesn’t overlap with the majority of Americans (see the ratings for “Terriers”), I haven’t been alone in my apathy, as there hasn’t been a real break-out hit among the new crop.
We’re at a point in the season where most of the decisions have been made about which shows are already dead (“Outlaw,” “My Generation”), which will be around for a while (“Blue Bloods,” “Mike & Molly”) and which are just running out the string until their networks can find something better to replace them with (“Undercovers,” “Running Wilde”). So I’m curious what new shows, be they network or cable, you guys have picked up and intend to stick with for as long as they’re around (or until they take a turn for the worse, quality-wise), and why you’re a fan of that particular show or shows.
As always, no judgment here, folks. If somebody sings the praises of a show you find to be an abomination, you can note your disagreement without attacking the other commenter as history’s worst monster.
The only new show I’m still watching is “Raising Hope.”
Raising Hope is my favorite new show also. I’m glad I didn’t have to totally give up my favorite combo of sweet and surreal with Scrubs and My Name is Earl off network TV.
Loving Hawaii Five-Oh.
Hanging onto No Ordinary Family.
Tolerating The Event (because the fiancÃ©e likes it)
Terriers and Boardwalk
Same for me. They’re the only new shows that kept me past their pilots. I did think the Walking Dead pilot was okay, so I’ll stick around for that one too.
Terriers and Boardwalk Empire are the only shows I’ve added to my rotation. The Walking Dead is only 6 episodes this time around, so I’ll probably wait until the first season is done to watch.
Same here. Those are the only two shows I picked up AT ALL this season, and I love them both.
I fell in love with Rubicon and Terriers and am now keeping my fingers crossed that they get a second season.
Terriers and The Walking Dead. I’m actually scared to look on entertainment sites each day for fear of seeing “Terriers Cancelled” as a headline. I’m way too attached for my own good.
I haven’t caught Terriers yet, but Boardwalk Empire is amazing. It’s easily the most artistic show on television. Among the Network shows, I agree that I’ve not fallen in love with any of the newbies. However, I do very much enjoy Hawaii Five-0. It’s enjoyable and a lot of fun to watch when you don’t want to think too much about anything: [joshiswatching.blogspot.com]
You should definitely try Terriers. It’s a really fun show and even though it’s serialized, it’s written in a way that you can hop on now and still enjoy an episode.
Boardwalk Empire is literally the only one that I watch. I tried Running Wilde, but it just isn’t worth tuning in for. I’ve only seen one episode of Terriers, and while it was pretty good, it hasn’t compelled me to tune it again, yet.
I’m with you on “Terriers”. I watched it, liked it, but wasn’t compelled to tune in every week. I like Donal Logue, but not sure how I feel about the actor he’s partnered with.
S#@t my Dad Says is pretty funny.
You are history’s worst monster.
Thomas – I am still laughing from your response. Hysterical.
I watch Nikita. It’s enjoyable and inoffensive trash TV.
I agree. I wouldn’t lose a moment’s sleep if it were cancelled, but I actually am enjoying it more than anything else new.
Same here. While it’s not a groundbreaking show, it’s consistently enjoyable every week
Funny, count me in as being fairly impressed with Nikita as well. It’s usually a very entertaining hour of TV. I’m surprised this went to the CW network… doesn’t seem like their type of show.
I gave Outsourced and Running Wilde a shot, but none of them are funny to me, so I’ve ditched them. So the only one I’m sticking with is Shat My Dad Says, which is basically because I think Shatner is funny in everything.
I never followed the Twitter and had no expectations, and seeing as I only watch it to see Shatner being Shatner it works well for me. None of the other shows this year looked even remotely interesting to me, so those are the only three new shows I’ve seen this year.
I have to say, Better With You has been a surprise. I think it is not only the best new sitcom, but right up there as one of the best sitcoms overall.
I’ve really been enjoying it too. It can be a bit predictable but at times. But they got a great cast that makes you invested in the show.
I’ve come into Better With You late, but I too was surprised at how funny it is. I look forward to it now almost as much as Modern Family and Cougar Town
I watch Better With You but I find it Tolerable at Best. It adequately fills the time between the other Wednesday ABC comedies. I will concede that it does have potential.
I’ve really been enjoying Better With You as well. The cast is great and I feel like the characters are surprisingly well-rounded for a traditional sitcom. The older sister seems like she’d be the traditional “uptight, has everything together” character, but she geeks out or makes a fool of herself almost as often as anyone else. And I enjoy the way her boyfriend remains confident when a Chandler clone would be sputtering.
I’m not watching anything new right now, I’ve got so much more free time this year :)…none of the new shows held me past episode two. Though i did start watching Cougar Town.
I also finally started watching Cougar Town this season and I’m enjoying it.
I like the Raising Hope and Running Wilde block enough, but that’s it as far as network shows go. Running Wilde has been Wilde-ly (sorry) disappointing even though I still think it’s decent, because I loved Arrested Development and Peter Serafinowicz is a great comedic talent who is being underused on it.
Boardwalk Empire is fantastic and I check in with Terriers from time to time. Otherwise this has been a very weak season indeed.
Still watching and enjoying Nikita and (gulp) Hellcats. Sticking with No Ordinary Family for now, but mostly because I have a girlcrush on Autumn Reeser.
Still think Running Wilde is somewhat entertaining, the only one I’ve stuck with.
“No Ordinary Family” is stacking up in my DVR, I haven’t watched an episode since the Pilot. I’m two episodes behind on “Boardwalk Empire,” but I’ve truly enjoyed those which I’ve seen.
“Terriers” is the clear standout, I’m front and center every Wednesday night. It’s my favorite show of the new season, with must-see status thanks the tremendous acting by the entire cast and the great plotting. The episodes are slowly revealing things about the characters and the story at just the right pace for me.
Not sure if it counts, but I’ve really enjoyed the 3 episodes of “Luther” that have aired. Idris Elba and Ruth Wilson are great together. Or apart. Or whenever they’re on screen.
None of the new network series have become must see TV for me. I tend to watch ‘Raising Hope’ live since, for me, there is no cable competition. ‘Hawaii Five-O’ and ‘The Defenders’ I catch on On Demand, but can easily fall behind on both. The other new shows I tried I quickly gave up on.
Terriers is the show I look forward to the most each week now that Mad Men is wrapped up. I’m slightly behind on Boardwalk, but I’m loving that series.
I gave up on No Ordinary Family two weeks ago, as fun as some scenes were, the family aspect of the show reached a point where I couldn’t stand watching and made me cringe or frustrated with the stupidity of the characters.
I love “Terriers” and am naively hoping that there is some way that fx will save it.
As far as network shows go, most of the new ones I’m sticking with are only being kept around because they’re convenient or they’re something to watch when there’s nothing *else* to watch. I haven’t made it past the pilot of “No Ordinary Family” but I keep dvring it. “Outsourced” is not nearly as horrible or racist as the initial ads made it seem (though there is still some horrible and racist stuff seeping in every once in awhile) but if it disappeared tomorrow I wouldn’t notice. It gets dvr’d because the other three comedies next to it do.
The only two new shows that I really like and really hope survive are “Raising Hope” and “Detroit 187”. I expected to like RH based on the cast and am happy with it. I expected the other to die a quick death but kept recording it because I enjoy Imperioli. I caught up on the first six eps pretty quickly and was shocked by how much I like it. Not perfect, but I enjoy the cast, I enjoy the “Homicide” feel to it and I love what ME is doing with his character. I hope it somehow makes it.
I’m glad someone else is watching Detroit 187. I’m rooting for it to turn in to the next Homicide, although I’ve got a bad feeling that it’s not getting a season 2. (Although The Chicago Code/Ride-Along may be able to fill my Homicide needs.)
I like Detroit 187 too (started watching because I’m from that area). I’m glad it’s still hanging in there, but I don’t have my heart set on a second season given the weak ratings.
No Ordinary Family (I have hope that it will get better… but it’s not great right now) and The Event (mindless fun) are the only two new shows I still watch on the networks. Terriers is my favorite show on right now, period.
After watching at least the pilot of every new cable and network show, I’ve stuck with the following:
No Ordinary Family – Heroes-lite. Let’s hope it doesn’t descend into suckitude like that show did.
Raising Hope – biggest surprise of the season for me and Garret Dillahunt is awesome.
Terriers – Terrific showcase for Donal Logue. Too bad the ratings mean it won’t get a second season.
Boardwalk Empire – The best new show to come along since Mad Men. This show alone was worth the additional $10 a month for HBO. Everything else is icing on the cake.
I think we are the only people left on the planet watching Rubicon; it got exciting..er…”exciting” the last couple of episodes. The fact that I’m hanging on means it’s doomed for sure.
I watched Rubicon in its entirety too…but it’s season is over now and Alan was asking about shows you are STILL watching (that are, obviously, still on the air…)
When I first read Alan’s post, Rubicon was the only show that came to mind. I think that (and bing’s comment) was answering the question (albeit indirectly), and was quite telling about the new fall season.
When asked to name new fall shows that we’ve stuck with, if only show that comes to mind is a late summer 12-13 episode cable show that’s already finished its run, that means that the fall shows are not very interesting.
Husband and I loved Rubicon – watched every episode at least twice. I hope it is renewed so I can say we “still” watch it.
Also love Terriers.
I caught an episode last week of Better With You, which I found funny enough (although so did my roommate, who claims the Real Housewives and the Kardashians are appointment television, so that was a bit shameful). I won’t make a point to watch it, but it’s fine background noise.
I will say that after giving up on The Event after two episodes, I’ve recently found myself slowly catching up on it with On Demand. Jason Ritter and Blair Underwood are charming enough to solve a lot of the show’s problems, and the storyline is doing a better job of keeping me interested. I was fine giving up on it when I figured it would get cancelled, but once it got picked up I figured I’d give it another shot. We’ll see if that holds through the upcoming holiday hiatus.
I’ve been watching “The Event” too, after giving up on it after the pilot. I watched the last three back to back to back and I’m pretty sure that’s the way it *should* be watched. I decided that I kind of love Jason Ritter and whatshername girlfriend after the scene in the most recent ep where they encountered the conspiracy theorist. I just loved their reactions to her overly dramatic “you can’t handle the truth” blabbering. Jason was all “whatever” and they just kept giving her looks like “yes, we’ll be in danger but we already are in danger and have given up on giving a crap about it so *talk*”. I enjoyed them very much at that moment.
I liked that scene too – it felt like a direct response to a lot of the criticism of Lost when Ritter was like “Use your words, lady!” (I forget the exact line). We always wanted people to ask direct questions on Lost, and here we have a character saying “Don’t tell me things are mysterious and dangerous – tell me *what* things are mysterious and dangerous.” Obviously that’s a small part of the overall show, but I appreciated it.
I like Detroit 1-8-7 and Chase. Hawaii Five-O is okay. I haven’t seen Blue Bloods yet.
Detroit 187 totally reminds me of Homicide & NYPD Blue put together. I love it & not ashamed of that unabashed devotion to something that will probably get canceled.
Of the network shows, the only new ones I am still watching are Raising Hope and Better with You. They aren’t on the level of a Cougar Town or Community but both are very amusing, and improving every week. Cable – Boardwalk Empire, obviously. It’s amazing and helping me get over my Mad Men withdrawl!
In addition to Terriers and Boardwalk, I’ve been watching The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret. I think it was a BBC show first, but now that it’s airing in the US and I get to enjoy it, I’ve been loving every episode.
It’s a co-production of IFC and Channel 4. It’s going to start airing in the UK in a few weeks after it’s wrapped up here.
Nothing, I have finally decided I can not watch Network dramas and can only tolerate network comedies. After seeing, The Wire, The Sopranos, and comedies like Entourage, Curb Your Enthusiasm, etc. I can no longer take the watered down censored network shows anymore, sadly.
Exactly! The only network shows I’m still watching are the Sitcoms: Modern Family, Community, the occasional Family Guy.
For Drama, real characters and biting story, you have to watch Cable. Network stuff is terribly diluted for the lowest common denominator.
I would say that The Good Wife is about as close as network comes. Not a perfect show, but a very good one with some endlessly engaging performances.
Terriers is the only one I love. I certainly appreciate Boardwalk Empire but it’s leaving me cold. Not yet thoroughly engaged. And still following but have mostly lost interest in The Event.
Also want to mention a reality show – Teach: Tony Danza on A&E, which I find fascinating.
I’m the same, Alan. No new network shows this year. I also just removed Glee from my watch list because it’s been downright horrible. I was only watching for the music, but at least last season the plots weren’t as bad.
As for Terriers, I’m mixed on that show. Whenever I watch it, I enjoy it. But when I see it in my Hulu queue, I just don’t leap to watch the next episode. It’s always a struggle.
Other shows that are on the fence – The Office, Parenthood, HIMYM. Seriously, TV has had a really precipitous change in quality in the last two years (I don’t have HBO, so I can’t watch BE, though I will definitely watch on DVD).
Other than the two you mentioned the only new shows that I enjoy are Luther (BBC-A) and the revamped Sherlock (PBS). Terriers is by far the best of the bunch though.
I still DVR Hawaii 5-0 but I blame that on my ADD and need for bright colors and flashing lights…i.e. the same reason I still DVR and watch CSI:Miami
>If somebody sings the praises of a show you find to be an abomination, you can note your disagreement without attacking the other commenter as history’s worst monster.
yeah, I watched the Rally on TV. ;-) (I read the signs on the internet.
There are more shows I am still recording than still watching. Hawaii 50 for the brother. Better With You I’m behind on but actually watching – I don’t love it like Committed but it’s okay.
I don’t hate Oursourced (it’s sweet at times) or Feces My Dad Says (I could like it – I tend to watch it sooner rather than later, and live if there is not a rerun of Grey’s Anatomy to watch instead.
The Event probably won’t get watched (I watched the pilot) No Ordinary Family, might.
I’m looking for my fall chart but all I can find is an ep guide to Scrubs and a CSS cheat sheet that never helped.
Thursday is now the trainwreck night. 7 or 8 shows in 3 hours.
I don’t see anything else on the Grid, [tviv.org] that we added. (and the only part of 50 I care about is the theme song)
So, was that 3 shows? all sitcoms?
Terriers is the only new show that I am really loving, although I keep watching Detroit 1-8-7 mostly out of my love for the city and the interesting ensemble. And of course Lone Star…
I would be watching Terriers, or at least trying it, except that as far as I can tell, it’s not showing in Canada.
Otherwise, I’m watching Boardwalk Empire, and I’ve somehow seen all of No Ordinary Family. I don’t think it’s good, exactly, but it’s OK background. I find, though, that it’s the kind of show that if I ff a little too much through the commercials, it doesn’t feel worth it to back up to catch everything. That’s not really a good sign.
Terriers and Boardwalk Empire are the only new shows I’ve been watching.
Network TV has really gone down the tubes this year. Although it finally give me plenty of spare time to catch up on Deadwood.
i’m behind on Terriers but intend to get caught up. if it gets canceled, it may not be the highest priority.
i’m very invested in Boardwalk, and Walking Dead definitely has my support.
that’s it. shows i checked out and gave up:
Lone Star
Running Wilde
No Ordinary Family
definitely a pretty weak season, but the highs have been very high.
Nothing. Absolutely nothing. I can’t even think of a year where I didn’t find one thing interesting…and it saddens me.
The Event and No Ordinary Family both lost me after a few weeks – the former because it was on at an inconvenient time for my DVR, and the latter because the story seemed to be treading water in a boring way.
I am still hooked by Nikita though. I remember Alan’s criticism of the show being that he just didn’t have interest in watching another spy show, which makes sense, but they’ve really done a good job with both the characters and layering the intrigue in a mostly believable way.
I hope it sticks around because it’s been the surprisingly enjoyable show for me this year. Good for the CW.
Agree with most everyone else, been a pretty crummy season for new shows. I’m a big Boardwalk Empire fan…and that’s about it I guess. Have been enjoying the second seasons of Community and Eastbound and Down though, and I’ve been taking this time to catch up on Louie through Netflix, so not a completely wasted Fall TV season.
I think Nikita is the only one I’m still watching, though I may catch up on Undercovers at some point.
Boardwalk Empire and Terriers only.
I like Boardwalk Empire a lot. I think it has an interesting story and great characters. I would like to see the pace pick up just a little bit as I think it is just a touch slow.
Terriers is good and I watch it, but I’m not in love with it.
Haven’t picked up any new shows. May drop in on No Ordinary Family on On-Demand. Playing more WoW.
Enjoying “The Defenders” much more than I thought I would.
Sticking with “No Ordinary Family” for Chiklis and Chiklis alone. I think “Blue Bloods” is actually improving, but it should focus much more on Wahlberg character.
I actually walked away from a couple of veterans this year — House and Lie To Me finally lost me. Teetering on Amazing Race.
LTM has been especially terrible this season. I almost want it to get renewed again so I can see what they do to make it a totally different show next year. It seems like every season brings a shift in the personalities and dynamics of the entire team for no apparent reason. In season four maybe they’ll abandon the concept all together and all go work at a bank or something. It’s a strange show and not the least bit enjoyable this season.
Frankly – I really enjoy “No Ordinary Family.” That’s it as far as new stuff. I think “Terriers” is wildly overrated, but then I feel the same way about “Breaking Bad” and all of the sophomore comedies that mostly just bore me.
The new shows I checked out were No Ordinary Family, Raising Hope and Running Wilde. I also watched the Outsourced pilot too see how horrifying it really was.
Only one I’m sticking with is Running Wilde, I actually find it funny and the Arrested Development sensibility is innately funny enough that the execution doesn’t have to be as good as it was on AD.
I got worn down by Chiklis’ utter sincerity on NOF, wasn’t interested in either of kids and got bored of the writers re-emphasising the main conceit of the series every week.
Raising Hope is ok, but just not worth sticking with, really?
Dunno why that comma and question mark are there at all
I’m with you: Boardwalk Empire and Terriers are the only new shows I’m still watching. I tried out many network shows, but I have little patience for them. I’d rather spend that time watching great older shows that I missed – I’m currently in the first season of Homicide.
The only new show I’ve been watching consistently this season is “Better With You.” It’s nothing revolutionary but it makes me laugh enough and I really enjoy Joanna Garcia (have since her “Reba” days) and Jennifer Finnigan.
I watched the pilots of “The Event” and “No Ordinary Family” and plan to catch up over my December break from school. Neither struck me as “must see” but I’ll at least give them a few more episodes now that they’ve been renewed. And even though its cancelled, I might watch the remaining episodes of “The Whole Truth” simply because I miss seeing Maura Tierney on my TV every week (though maybe my time would be better spent with “ER” DVDs).
I don’t have cable at school but “Boardwalk Empire” is at the top of my list of shows to watch once it hits DVD.
Would like to see an ambitious producer remake “The Whole Truth,” which is actually a decent idea, with an actor who doesn’t suck the life out of every single thing he has ever done. Rob Morrow is just atrocious.
The Event has been a surpise. I think it is better then it gets credit for
Terriers and Boardwalk Empire.
Still watching “Running Wilde,” mostly because I don’t hate it and it’s nice to have some filler 30 minute filler shows. In the interest of full disclosure “Hellcats” is also being DVRed but that’s for the girlfriend and I try and avoid having to even half-watch it.
No Ordinary Family – just deleted all episodes that had built up on my dvr.
I still enjoy Hawaii Five-0 (probably for the eye candy), but it does sit on my dvr a little while before I watch it.
I have Mike & Molly on the dvr still, but it feels like a chore to watch it. I think I may have been holding on to it for my Melissa McCarthy love from Gilmore Girls.
I really enjoy Better With You (love JoAnna Garcia) even though it’s pretty formulaic.
I’ll continue watching Nikita and Raising Hope, they’re my favorites of the new season.
Given up on: Outsourced, Hellcats, Chase.
Yikes I watch too much tv.
If we’re mentioning cable shows as well, I’m catching up on Terriers and will be sticking with The Walking Dead. Don’t have HBO so no Boardwalk Empire for me.
The only new network show (I also watch Terriers on cable) I really am loving is Hawaii Five 0. I did love Lone Star also but……..