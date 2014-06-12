‘Fargo’ vs. ‘Hannibal’: Which drama’s greatness is more improbable?

Over the weekend, I was in Austin for the third annual ATX Television Festival, featuring lots of panels, parties and other opportunities for passionate TV fans to rub elbows with both one another and, at times, the people responsible for their favorite shows. As happens at an event like this, there was a lot of talk about TV both during the panels and between them, and one of the recurring questions (even before the screening of this week’s episode) was this: How in the world does “Fargo” not only exist, but exist at the level of quality it’s at?
And that, in turn, led me to a related question: Which show’s greatness is more improbable: “Fargo” or “Hannibal”?
Now, I’m not wondering which show is better, but how steeply the odds were stacked against each to function as even good television, let alone as two of the best shows of what is turning out to be another incredibly deep year for quality television. It makes precious little sense that either of these properties has been turned into a great TV show, let alone that both have, because the qualities of their predecessors would seem to defy this kind of adaptation. Yet here we are, somehow, twice in the same spring.
The question came up again the other night on Twitter (this time, I was the one asking it, with other critics responding), and I thought it was time to look at the issue in greater depth. I think I know what the answer is, but I’ll lay out the case for each, going back and forth, and then let you guys decide.
For “Fargo”: Hannibal Lecter has been the subject of many successful adaptations by multiple storytellers (even Brett Ratner’s “Red Dragon” is decent, if not at the level of “Silence” or “Manhunter”), whereas the Coen brothers’ “Fargo” is a wholly unique creation, and their voice in that film and others has never been successfully imitated (though many have tried before, including an unsold “Fargo” pilot – with Edie Falco as Marge – in the late ’90s).
For “Hannibal”: The number of previous Lecter adaptations works against it, as do all of the serial killer imitators we’ve seen on the big and small screens since “Silence of the Lambs” hit theaters. The genre in general, and this character in particular, were completely and utterly played out.
For “Fargo”: The fact that Thomas Harris’ books led to an entire cinematic genre suggests it’s a durable, elastic idea. “Fargo” is a crime story, itself a durable genre, but the nature and tone of that story in the film, and now the show, is so specific and so delicate that even now you will find people arguing about the film’s meaning. (Were the Coens celebrating the people of Minnesota, or mocking them?) Three years ago, before either show went into development, I could have more easily imagined someone making at least a competent “Hannibal” than a competent “Fargo.”
For “Hannibal”: “Fargo” has Billy Bob Thornton, who’s both a familiar face and a man who’s worked with the Coens before (and in snowy terrain, in “A Simple Plan”), plus the known and liked Martin Freeman as its other male lead. “Hannibal” is working with a relatively obscure foreign actor in Mads Mikkelsen who speaks in a thick accent and another in Hugh Dancy who at least is good at pretending to be American (and to have Asperger’s or something like it).
Also for “Hannibal”: Though some of the “Fargo” TV characters are loosely modeled on ones from the movies (Molly as the Marge stand-in, Lester as Jerry Lundegaard), they are for the most part Noah Hawley’s own creations, and he can do whatever he wants with them. “Hannibal” has to take an incredibly famous character in Hannibal Lecter, a slightly less famous but in some ways even more imitated character in Will Graham, and find a new take on them, while still staying roughly inside the framework that will take these reimagined characters to the events of “Red Dragon,” et al.
For “Fargo”: Fuller has a road map to play with, even if he can take as many detours as he would like. Hawley had to invent this story out of whole cloth, and find a way to expand the basic idea (small-town Minnesota cop does surprisingly well investigating a brutal crime spree) over 10 weeks, pausing to allow characters to discuss parables, logic puzzles, the Lost Boys of Sudan, and whatever else is on Hawley’s mind.
For “Hannibal”: The detours Fuller takes are incredibly strange and imaginative – not just the weird methods of the killers Will hunts in the midst of his larger game against Hannibal (corpses turned into beehives, trees, mushrooms, etc.), but the esoteric philosophical discussions that Hannibal has with Will, Jack Crawford and anyone else he meets. It is a bizarre damn show.
Also for “Hannibal”: It is a bizarre, disturbing, incredibly violent damn show, and yet one that airs on a traditional broadcast network in NBC. You expect FX to take risks like “Fargo,” but you don’t expect to turn on NBC and see a collage of dead bodies made to resemble a giant human eye.
I could keep going, and I imagine the quantity of arguments for “Hannibal” would be higher, and yet I keep thinking that the answer is “Fargo,” because that first reason is ultimately the one that matters most. Enough people have told good to great stories with Hannibal Lecter or characters like him to know that it’s possible, even if the approach Fuller is taking is more idiosyncratic than most. But the Coen brothers’ “Fargo” is such a specific work that Hawley’s ability to create something that is both like it(*) and yet its own thing seems to me the more unlikely achievement.
(*) At the “Fargo” Q&A I conducted in Austin, I asked Hawley how he avoided the show coming across “like a bad Coen brothers cover band,” which inspired Allison Tolman to later suggest they call such a band “The Faux-en brothers.”
What does everybody else think? I’ve embedded a poll below, but I’m also curious to read arguments for either side. Both shows are wonderful, but which show’s wonderful-ness surprises you more?
I think I’m choosing Hannibal mostly because, even with Bryan Fuller at the helm, my first reaction upon learning of the show way back when was, “Ugh. Really? That seems horrible.” I was always going to tune in for at least a couple of episodes (’cause Fuller), but I was approaching it with active dread (and not the kind you’re supposed to feel in a horror-ish show).
Fargo was more a case of, “…kay? I guess?” I couldn’t have hoped for the show to be as great as it is, but I never feared a complete abomination of a show.
I guess I feel like Fargo gone wrong would be more bland/uninteresting (and maybe embarrassing-by-proxy to see someone attempt to emulate the Coens and fail miserably), while Hannibal gone wrong would very easily be completely awful – not just bad, but uncomfortably exploitative in the way that many serial killer shows are.
…and it occurs to me now that I’m judging more based on the hypothetical worst case scenarios, rather than the odds of the shows actually succeeding – which might be slightly beside the point of all this.
I’m gonna go with Hannibal on this one. I just finished my binge of the second season (holy hell, by the way) and was going back to read on some old write ups about it on AV Club. In this journey I found the initial articles about the show being produced and the comments broke down like this:
90% of reactions were: “Sounds terrible. I wonder how quickly this will be cancelled.”
10%: “Oh Bryan Fuller is doing it, I guess it could be interesting, but boo NBC.”
I even went back and read your initial review Alan and you noted your own reservations going into the show. If we’re measuring who had higher standards to live up to, it would definitely be Fargo. People would remember that failure longer than Hannibals. Hannibal could’ve been bad and cancelled and no one would’ve batted an eye. But Hannibal being one of the best dramas on TV is far more improbable than a show from a network that consistently generates compelling content.
I don’t know if I ever believed that Hannibal would be a failure as it had Bryan Fuller as creator and showrunner from the start, and his track record is flawless. The Hannibal franchise has been directed by four different directors and they all proved that it was possible to leave their own signature on the material, and so Fuller creating his own thing always felt to me as something probable (except, obviously, for the fact that is airing on NBC – which’s indeed the most mindblowing thing of all).
Fargo, on the other hand, had a guy I never heard about as a showrunner and it was adapting something that depended completely on the Coen brothers unique style. If I wasn’t taking into account the network bureaucracy and politics, I’d say Fargo is far more surprising to be good than Hannibal.
As stated here earlier, I was such a huge fan of the film, I gave the TV FARGO little chance to be more than moderately amusing. And please note, I’ve not seen a single minute of Hannibal … so the following is truly 100% biased. But what Mr. Hawley has done with these characters, the ever-snowbound setting, the shadow of doom over the landscape, and the incredible figure that is Lorne Malvo … has just blown me away. Malvo is every bit as cunning, as lethal, and as captivating as Anton Chigurh — with a slightly better sense of humor, and hairstyle.
I think it is the little surprises and touches of homage that the show pays to its big (screen) brother, that delight me every week, taking my focus — if only for a second — away from the gloom that lives around every corner of Bimidji. In this latest episode, I don’t recall taking a deep breath for 75 minutes, save for the surprise revelation I had, that this beautiful Asian wife Linda was conversing in one of the more “effective” Minnesnowtan accents I had heard throughout the 9 week run. Plus, now “I” want to order a HIT on Lester for committing the ultimate sin of selfishness that led to her death.
FARGO is riveting … I cannot wait for the 90 minutes that is ahead of us on Tuesday nite.
“Malvo is every bit as cunning, as lethal, and as captivating as Anton Chigurh — with a slightly better sense of humor, and hairstyle.”
I probably won’t persuade you to watch Hannibal (it’s certainly not for every one). But one of the great things is how Mads Mikkelsen’s performance is so unlike his predecessors. Understandable, since he’s in a very different position and we have a lot of time to see him and how he interacts with people.
I was more surprised that Hannibal turned out to be not only good but genuinely great. The adaptations had been on a downward trajectory as far as quality is concerned, arguably from Manhunter on (although I do like Silence). The Hannibal film was dumbed down and compromised, Red Dragon was a pointless retread that turned Will Graham into a bland cop, and Hannibal Rising was a bloated backstory that was much better told in flashbacks in the novel Hannibal. After Rising, I was pretty sure I was done with the character outside of revisiting the novels and films I already enjoyed, and but for the glowing reviews I would have skipped the series entirely. It was nothing I expected, so far beyond what I thought could be accomplished with such a familiar cast of characters.
Fargo, on the other hand, seemed as likely as any show to be great. Could it live up to its namesake? Who knew? But with that cast and those simple, evocative trailers I was very optimistic. Unlike the overexposed Hannibal franchise, Fargo never seemed as limiting an idea, and it wasn’t burdened with the baggage that comes with five movies, five books, musical adaptations, numerous parodies and ripoffs, and a character reduced to caricature in popular culture.
I think Hannibal was more surprising. My thoughts come from the track record of each network. FX has been putting out many quality shows that for a Coen brothers remake to make it to air it had to be pretty special. With the amount of crap NBC let’s hit the airwaves there was no guessing Hannibal would be good, much less IMO the best show on television.
Not going to vote. I love them both. And I think just a tiny bit unfair as Hannibal had to prove itself no fluke with an even more brilliant second season. I have great faith, from the evidence that is season one of Fargo, that Noah isn’t winging it, that he’s plotting this out like a great puzzle. But we need to see season two. (Yay! Great TV!)
For me, the important difference isn’t the source material. It’s your last point. FX has leeway to make thrilling and weird things. Broadcast TV isn’t known for breaking new ground (at least in the modern era of television).
I will have to vote for Fargo. There is such a strong attachment to the film among its fans that I could imagine the mockery being pretty thick if the TV version was nothing more than a weak reimagination of the film. The degree-of-difficulty is much higher here. The fact that Hawley was able to dip his toe into the Fargo world while creating something very unique and compelling on its own is very impressive.
Unlike most of you guys I was excited about both shows since they were announced. Both have been so much better than anyone would have expected. A point could be made that Hannibal has delivered consistently over 2 seasons while we have only seen 1 season of fargo.
As for which is better we’ll have to let lorne malvo go head to head with hannibal.
Hannibal, simply because it’s on a major broadcast network. Not only do the networks tend to try to dumb down their shows (Hannibal is anything but dumb), but NBC has allowed the very violent nature of the show to be a secondary aspect of the plot. I’m utterly riveted every week by the cat and mouse game played by Wil, Hannibal, and Jack, and these are almost always very quiet, dialogue heavy scenes. As many many people have pointed out, Hannibal is a cable show — I’d argue an HBO-level cable show that happens to be on a broadcast network. Fargo may be surprising, but FX is at this point known for putting out good shows and the source material was excellent. Why are we surprised that Fargo turned out to be pretty darned good?
And there’s your next poll, Alan. Hannibal vs Lorne in a head-to-head battle.
This is a hard vote – because obvious biases will come into play based on which show you like more. I voted for Fargo, mostly because I like the show JUST a bit more and because it seems to have a much more commercial appeal that Hannibal. So based on that, I think it deserves the vote. I was having a discussion last night with some friends when I mentioned Fargo and they all were shocked that both I said it was so good and that they had heard it from others. Hannibal Lecter himself has such a strong commercial appeal that I don’t think others would be as surprised by its greatness.
Either way – splitting hairs. Two great, great shows!
>and because it seems to have a much more commercial appeal that Hannibal
But… that wasn’t the question
I had identical “ugh” reactions to the first ads I saw for both shows. I have enjoyed Fargo with some reservations but loved Hannibal from moment one.
Still, it’s unfair to judge one against the other yet. Fargo hasn’t even finished its first season, while we have two full platters of Hannibal.
As for the improbability of greatness, Fargo seems to have the edge because of the idiosyncratic and tricky/difficult/delicate natures of the Coens’ movie and its tone, characterizations, and performances.
All that said, Hannibal has elevated nearly every aspect of the canon created by Harris and his adapters. I mean that in the sense that everything Fuller has done is richer and more interesting than what came before, but also that the remainder of the canon — even Demme’s Silence of the Lambs — has been informed and enlivened by what Fuller has done.
I don’t think the same can be said about Fargo.
Fargo might be more inherently difficult to adapt, but I’m betting Hannibal will end up with a far superior and more-lasting body of work.
I voted for Hannibal, and I did my best not to let the merits of their respective quality enter into the decision (I would give Hannibal the edge there, but I love both shows). The reasons for that decision have already been laid out both in Alan’s article and in the points that several of the commenters above me have already made. Fargo was an acclaimed movie from a highly idiosyncratic pair of writer/directors, and so Noah Hawley managing to capture the spirit of their original creation while building his own characters and story (not to mention writing all 10 episodes himself) is a truly remarkable feat. But I never feared that a Fargo miniseries would be bad, especially when I saw that it would operating with the relatively large degree of creative freedom available at FX. The ceiling for the show has been extremely high, but I think that the potential floor was never quite as low. Had Fargo not been successful, I think most people would have shrugged and said “well, that was an interesting experiment, but it didn’t work”. It would have been forgotten relatively quickly, but hardly despised.
Hannibal, by contrast, could have been a flat-out disaster. It’s true that working with such established and iconic characters may have given Bryan Fuller a stronger base to operate from. But adapting beloved and familiar source material creates expectations among viewers that are hard to cope with, especially when the characters and stories in question are seen as tired and played out due to multiple previous adaptations and imitators. When I first heard that NBC was going to make a Hannibal Lecter show, my exact thought was “It’s going to be a cookie-cutter serial killer procedural that trades on a famous brand name in order to get a higher degree of publicity.” I thought that I was going to loathe the show. Instead, it’s my second-favorite program on all of television.
So there’s all that, and then you look at the content and images that Hannibal puts on the screen every week. There’s a reason that some of the more conservative TV stations across the country have refused to air the show, because this $#!% is insane. If the series wasn’t being produced with international funds that allow NBC to simply air the show and not micromanage its investment, Hannibal could have easily been driven into the ditch by skittish executives make the show more palatable to a mainstream, by which I mean less ‘vividly disturbing murder tableaus and thorough examination of psychological horror” and more ‘run-of-the-mill killers terrorizing women and scary men in masks jumping out of the shadows wielding knives’. We’ve seen what a terrible version of Hannibal might look like. It’s called “The Following”, and it’s every bit as foul as Hannibal is beautiful. When I contrast that with what a bad version of Fargo might have looked like, there’s no contest.
Both shows are great and truly remarkable accomplishments. But Hannibal navigated a thinner tightrope over a deeper abyss than Fargo had to deal with.
“Hannibal,” because it’s doing what it’s doing on a broadcast network and NBC has such a terrible track record with these attempts to play necromancer with dead properties. “Fargo” was always working with more development freedom. I actively expected “Hannibal” to be terrible and would never have watched it if it wasn’t for reviews like Sepinwall’s. “Fargo” I was always at least curious about, even if my expectations weren’t sky high.
Fargo functions as good TV because it does a great job of employing a style with which we’re familiar and which is currently popular, i.e. the Coen brothers’ world of evil irony.
Hannibal functions as good TV because it employs a style rarely seen anymore, a Peter Greenaway world of beautiful gore. Greenaway and the Coens both came of age in the late 80’s/early 90’s, but the fact that the Greenaway style failed to break through into the contemporary zeitgeist, makes Hannibal more surprisingly great.
I just recently started watching Greenaway’s films, and while I haven’t seen his notorious cannibalism one, I certainly agree. I’m hoping in season 3 of Hannibal, while Will is institutionalized for depression, he sees a vision of a decomposing Stag a la “Zed and Two Noughts”. They’re very unlikely to use Nyman’s score, but I’d be giddy if they did.
No contest for me. It’s Hannibal all the way. My expectations for this series were very low. I couldn’t imagine why anyone would want to go back to mine the well-worn ‘Hannibal” character. I was completely surprised by the way B. Fuller and company has reinvented this story. The casting is flawless. Mads Mikkelsen’s performance is such a fantastically refined, understated and effective Hannibal – so different from preceding interpretations. But the thing that hooked me immediately is the striking tone of the show with the surreal, dream-like sequences blurring reality and at times showing us all sorts of subconscious thoughts and desires of the characters. It makes all the mind-games going on work on a very different level. I don’t think I have ever seen anything like this before on television. And, in spite of the horrific, murderous “art installations”, this is one really visually beautiful TV show. And it’s on a network – that in itself is mind blowing.
I am most certainly enjoying Fargo because it has delivered what I had hoped to see. They have captured the tone and spirit of the movie which is no small feat. The performances are all outstanding especially Billy Bob Thornton who is blowing me away as Malvo. But in my opinion, they have re-created a world where Hannibal has totally reinvented one.
‘Hannibal’ must deal with the constraints of the six act structure and has only 42 minutes (hour with ads) in which to tell its story every week. Showrunner Shawn Ryan**, who has worked at FX and broadcast networks, described FX shows as a teaser and four act structure.
FX also gives it showrunners the freedom to run long as needed for its story (e.g. most recent episode was an hour and fifteen minutes with ads). Noah Hawley has options available to him that Bryan Fuller doesn’t. He can do the slow build.
When a show is expected to run for multiple seasons, how do you dole out your story? I’m astonished at how generous Bryan Fuller is in his story telling. Whether he can go six seasons is a huge question, but he’s holding nothing back. And sure season 3 will be a reboot of sorts, but he’s still got to play within the universe he created in the first two seasons.
‘Fargo’ is a mini-series. Noah Hawley doesn’t have to worry about what his story will look like and what his characters will be doing in season two or a season three. He can start fresh with new characters and a new story that aren’t constrained by what went before.
Given the constraints that Bryan Fuller faces, I’d have to vote for ‘Hannibal’ here.
** There’s a podcast out there in which Shawn Ryan discussed with Maureen Ryan and Ryan McGee the challenges showrunner face. The six act structure imposed by broadcast networks is his number one creative issue and one he says that TV critics don’t write much about. He’s talked to other showrunners and he doesn’t feel he’s alone in his complaint about the difficulties of having to work within the six act structure.
I honestly do not understand the gushing love for Fargo. I find the show unbelievably contrived, the characters one-dimensional, and so much of it completely improbable. Fish falls explained with tornadoes — in the middle of winter when all the lakes of Minnesota are frozen over? Malvo systematically killing 20+ mob guys and not one gets a shot off or escapes? Lester’s brother has no alibi at all for the night of the murders? Lester faces no charges for not coming forward about his brother’s “murders”? The chief is so blind he cannot see the evidence before him? I suppose this will all be explained away with the whole Malvo is the Devil (so subtly hinted at with his pie in the Garden of Eden line this past episode), but I cannot see what everyone loves so much.
Why would you watch the entire season if you feel this way? Makes no sense to me
I agree with all of your complains (at least to a significant degree), but what the show does well makes me put up with it.
@Don’t Get It
I stayed with the show because I thought the first few episodes were good and I was hoping it would continue in that vein. I didn’t, but because I was past the half-way point, I figured I might as well see how it ends. For me, the show is not slice of greatness everyone else seems to believe it is, but a C+ show redeemed by adequate camera work and a few good actors and set pieces. I know I am in the minority on this, but comparing this with other acclaimed shows, I don’t see it matching up. Sure, it is better than most network TV, but that is a low bar to hurdle.
You’re not alone, Rick. I don’t get it either, but then again I don’t get why certain movie franchises make hordes of money either. For me, I can’t see past the wholesay theft of original ideas from the Coen Brothers films, and little or nothing truly original in this series. It’s a long series of tropes casually borrowed from truly one-of-a-kind auteur filmmakers, and it’s truly depressing that the fans of this show think it’s cute that Hawley is liberally stealing ideas from far more talented artists. I’d love to see Hawley attempt to make something wholly original, and see it judged on its own merits rather than this weekly treasure hunt to find whatever element he repurposed and inserted into this extended remake of a TV series.
I don’t think it’s fair to call it “stealing”. They have the permissions of the Coen’s and rather explicitly acknowledge the influence. But at the same time Hawley is telling his own story. He’s less original than Fuller, not because he’s re-using characters or storylines from the source material (in that respect he’s more original than Fuller), but simply because his show is more like other shows.
I will say Hannibal solely based on the network it airs on. NBC’s recent track record of releasing quality dramas is piss poor while it seems FX has introduced one quality drama after another.
Hannibal is a great show. Fargo is a somewhat enjoyable but mediocre one. Case closed, at least for me.
Though I’m confused about how to vote. In my mind, Fargo is NOT a great show, thus it should get the vote of its greatness being the more improbable.
Does “A Simple Plan” have a Coen brothers connection, other than a similar style?
Billy Bob Thornton was in “The Man who Wasn’t There” by the Coens.
Love both shows, but I think “Hannibal” had the longer odds, considering the state of serial killer shows on television. The more I think about HOW the show is terrific, the harder it is to fathom. “Fargo” as a television show seems to share some roots with “Breaking Bad” as well as the wider Coen brothers catalog, whereas I’ve never seen anything quite like “Hannibal” as it exists now.
Or maybe I read that wrong…he has worked with the Coens and has also worked in snowy terrain in another movie.
Any way, interesting arguments for both shows.
No, A Simple Plan is Sam Raimi. Who does have some early connections with the Coens, and they did work on each other’s early films to some degree and collaborated on Crimewave.
I’m going Hannibal due to it being on NBC (since FX has been on a roll lately), the overdone serial killer genre, and the cast Fargo had assembled caught my eye from the very beginning while I didn’t have an opinion on Hugh Dancy (did love Mads Mikkelsen before hand). Just happy that they are both spectacular and some of my favorite shows now
I prefer Hannibal by a sizable margin, but I ultimately agree with you that Fargo being good is more improbable. In addition to your many good points, we already knew Fuller was capable of really distinctive visions (even if I didn’t care for the first two shows he created), although on the other hand those were original concepts (I gave up partway through the Mockingbird Lane pilot). My understanding is that Hawley worked on “Bones”, which I haven’t seen much of but seems like a rather generic procedural.
The question sort of presupposes that the two are comparable in quality. But I don’t think they are at all.
I love Fargo. It’s fully cinematic (quite an achievement for a TV series), it has A-List stars and near perfect production and storytelling. I find it tremendously entertaining. Really good parts contribute to a really good whole.
But Hannibal is a work of art. It will stick with me forever. It’s also perfectly adept and cinematic, but far more subtle and artistically ambitious. The sum is way more than its parts. It’s not just as good as a movie; it’s as good as some of the greatest movies.
Alan, I think the answer lays in David Simons thesis that you can judge a shows greatness once it is finished or you have a longer look at what the show has to offer.
Fargo has burned through a lot of plot and we will have to see how they handle season 2. Hannibal is the same but I can see Hannibal having more material then Fargo and thus is more likely to last the test of time.
I would go with Hannibal because I think they can create something deeper and more resonant with the same characters. Who is to say Fargo can get an awesome villain like Malvo (Thorton) again? We know Hannibal will be awesome year after year.
The same goes for True Detectives, how the hell are they going to replace good old Rust Cohle?
Great series both of them or three, the debate at a certain point is moot but I still love that we can talk about it. Great stuff.
I pretty much crapped out on Fargo early on. Should I get back on the train? Liked Billy Bob Thornton though.
From a different perspective it is not such a great surprise. People simply like intelligent, challenging, well made TV, regardless on what it is based. Lets hope the networks actually start believing this as well. If the audience gets served with more and more of these kind of shows they will only grow in popularity and might even level the playing field to the same amount of shows as your standard dumbed down procedural
Alan,
1) I think you have to take into account the higher degree of difficulty with Fargo being a single limited series with these characters, and Hannibal running multiple seasons.
Considering Fargo the series, is just using Fargo as a jumping off point to it’s world building, and even then the series will conclude after 10 episodes.
Hannibal has a greater difficulty of staying true to the characters of the the books/movies, all the while slightly shading them differently than any previous other adaptation, so they are not just complete copies.
2) Further on first point, we’ve all seen shows fall apart after a dynamite first season. Hannibal has kept up its quality for 2 seasons, 26 episodes, and the S2 finale gave no red flags that season 3 would deviate from that excellence. Fargo only has to remain excellent for 10 episodes, then can be done with these fantastic characters without having to try to set up a season 2 arcs, then deliver on those.
3) Casting the leads of the show. Hannibal had a MUCH MUCH higher degree of difficulty, considering bigger stars are willing to sign on for limited series (True Detective, Fargo, etc.), but are hesitant to tie themselves to a potential series. They both knocked the casting out of the park either way, but Hannibal was working from a smaller pool of choices.
Yeah, Hannibal’s a book series, so there was way more groundwork for multi-hour stories already existing, entire characters from the books they can still introduce after two seasons, etc. Fargo was just 2 hours so a lot more had to be extrapolated. Though, as a result, it’s a lot less related to the movie and is basically just a loosely related great story with a similar initial premise.
Hands down its Fargo. After that episode with the snow and Molly gets shot, it had me sold.
For me it’s clearly Hannibal. The argument I would use is the show being on NBC rather than FX. Every episode I’m shocked that such a great show is airing on a network.
I’m voting for Hannibal. I read all the Harris books, and got progressively disgusted so that I swore off Hannibal Lecter forever. I scoffed at the idea of a TV show on this topic, even with Bryan Fuller at the helm. But enough people told me, “Hey Frank, you HAVE to see this thing.” They were right. It’s a masterpiece, and now I have to worry every season that NBC is going to lose its nerve and cancel the thing.
I tried with Fargo, I really did. It just didn’t do it for me. Maybe I need to give it a second chance. I think Hannibal works better for me because it’s not meant to be a real story about a real town full of realistic people. Lecter is a god, a dark, evil god, and the show is an allegory about the capricious cruelty of an omnipotent being. I didn’t get the same sense from Fargo, and so Lorne didn’t work as much for me. Also found myself missing Frances McDormand.
I guess I’ll have to seek out Fargo again… maybe.
So although I’ve not seen Fargo, I’ll chime in anyhow.
It is easier for me to think of it terms of the probability that each are an event that would occur, in the form that they do. That would include ‘greatness’ (which I’ll just grant for both) but other relevant and related stuff too.
In a nutshell, I’d place Fargo’s prob. at about 2%. And Hannibal’s? Maybe 0.2%.
IOW 49 out of 50 chances, Fargo would be expected to fall short of where it is (presumably at); whereas 499/500 the same would hold for Hannibal.
Now I obviously just made those numbers up – but in my mind, they sound sorta right. At least somewhat relatively, and that’s the key.
I *do* appreciate the difficulty of capturing Fargo’s essence, which happens to be one of my favorite films. But in the end, I imagine Fargo more like the leafy seadragon ( [www.youtube.com] ) and Hannibal like the freakin’ mantis shrimp! ( [www.youtube.com] ) ;)
Working against Hannibal for me was:
– It was a network show, a cop show at that. The most cliche-filled genre on TV year after year.
– It was a prequel, and there had been no such thing as a good prequel.
– It starred a British actor playing an American. Not that there haven’t been great cases like that in TV (see Hugh Laurie or Domonic West), but that’s the sort of lazy stunt casting tv tends to lean on to simulate gravitas in its lead.
– It appeared to have a “black police chief” which conjured up fears of more network tv stereotypes. (See The Following, Crisis, The Blacklist, Homeland, etc.)
– It was created by a writer, while established as talented and unique, didn’t seem to have a deep interest in something as inherently pessimistic as a serial killer show.
– It was another serial killer show in that flood of serial killer shows that year, starting after The Following which had already ruined me to the idea.
– Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter might be a top 5 all time cinema villains lister. Could anybody play the role and make it his own without always being compared to Hopkins?
But Hannibal ended up being a thorough joy in all regards, definitely by the back half of season one if not sooner.
I am amazed at how good Fargo is but having never seen the movie and with respect for FX’s track record, plus a very encouraging looking cast, it isn’t as surprising for me that it has turned out to be superb.
Trying to reply to someone that I can duplicate the words. Loved the movie Fargo. I barely gave it chance and friend was loving it. It is a masterpiece. The music so haunting. The snow, I love snow. Those blinding scene.s
