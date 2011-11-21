Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 103: Comedy catch-up

As a bookend to last week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast drama catch-up, Dan and I decided to check in on how we’re feeling about a whole bunch of comedies right now, which means another mega-podcast touching on lots and lots of shows, plus a brief revisit of “Homeland” in light of what happened in last night’s episode.
The line-up:
“How I Met Your Mother” (01:35 – 10:50)
“2 Broke Girls” (10:50 – 19:05)
“New Girl” (19:05 – 25:00)
“Suburgatory” (25:00 – 30:05)
“Modern Family” (30:05 – 34:50)
Justin Verlander winning AL MVP (34:50 – 37:50)
“Happy Endings” (38:05 – 42:50)
The shelving of “Cougar Town” and “Community” (42:50 – 52:00)
“Community” (52:00 – 01:01:25)
“Parks and Rec” (01:01:30 – 01:08:50)
“The Office” (01:08:50 – 01:19:14)
“Always Sunny” (01:19:20 – 01:23:55)
Listener Mail: Miscasting vs. Bad acting (01:23:55 – 01:28:45)
“Homeland” (01:28:50 – 01:38:00)
Regarding “How Mac Got Fat,” the structure and premise of it were reverse engineered. All Skinny Mac scenes were from an unaired season 6 episode. For proof, you can see a clip from it in this season 6 promo:
[www.youtube.com]
Presumably, they didn’t think much of the initial episode and decided to pick its bones and fashion a flashback episode out of it. All the fat Mac stuff was shot in season 7. That’s why there’s two credited directors.
ALynch – I had, indeed, wondered about the two directors and I’d just assumed one was the person who directed the Skinny Mac scenes, but I hadn’t given thought to their intended origins… Good times!
-Daniel
Alan, not sure how you can make a case for an MVP on a fourth place team in the era of 4 teams in the postseason. I’m very disappointed in your intimation that Jose Buatista deserved it over Verlander…the Blue Jays could have finished in front of the Orioles without Buatista.
Pitcher’s should NOT be in contention for MVP, that’s what the money is for! (Actually I meant that’s what the Cy Young’s for)
Yes he won 25 games but if that’s what the criteria is going to be you could find 1 maybe 2 players per team to “won” more than 25 games for their team.
bad choice.
Justin Verlander did not win 25 games for his team. He happened to be the pitcher of record in 25 games that his team won. Was he an important factor in most or all of those wins of course but he didn’t win any of them by himself. Also no has ever even gotten close to winning 25 games for his team. Since 1900 15 games is the most anyone has won for his team.
All that said Verlander was a perfectly acceptable choice for MVP unless of course as you say one believes pitchers shouldn’t win. If they are eligible he definitely had a good enough season to deserve the award
It’s not like I WANT to see the alt narrative on Suburgatory, but there is NO getting around it every time I watch.
Is Whitney really worse than 2 Broke Girls? I finally saw (part of…) 2 Broke Girls last night and I couldn’t believe how terrible it was. The two main actresses both sounded like they were reading cue cards of rejected sitcom jokes from decades past.
What are you talking about, Two Broke Girls is efing awesome.