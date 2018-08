Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 103: Comedy catch-up

As a bookend to last week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast drama catch-up, Dan and I decided to check in on how we’re feeling about a whole bunch of comedies right now, which means another mega-podcast touching on lots and lots of shows, plus a brief revisit of “Homeland” in light of what happened in last night’s episode.

The line-up:

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.