Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 103: Comedy catch-up

#Modern Family #The Office #Parks And Recreation #Homeland #Community #It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia
Senior Television Writer
11.21.11

The

As a bookend to last week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast drama catch-up, Dan and I decided to check in on how we’re feeling about a whole bunch of comedies right now, which means another mega-podcast touching on lots and lots of shows, plus a brief revisit of “Homeland” in light of what happened in last night’s episode.

The line-up:

“How I Met Your Mother” (01:35 – 10:50)
“2 Broke Girls” (10:50 – 19:05)
“New Girl” (19:05 – 25:00)
“Suburgatory” (25:00 – 30:05)
“Modern Family” (30:05 – 34:50)
Justin Verlander winning AL MVP (34:50 – 37:50)
“Happy Endings” (38:05 – 42:50)
The shelving of “Cougar Town” and “Community” (42:50 – 52:00)
“Community” (52:00 – 01:01:25)
“Parks and Rec” (01:01:30 – 01:08:50)
“The Office” (01:08:50 – 01:19:14)
“Always Sunny” (01:19:20 – 01:23:55)
Listener Mail: Miscasting vs. Bad acting (01:23:55 – 01:28:45)
“Homeland” (01:28:50 – 01:38:00)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

