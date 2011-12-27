Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 109: Worst TV of 2011, plus ‘Angry Boys’

12.27.11 16 Comments

The

We spent last week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast counting down our favorite shows of 2011. Now it’s time for the reverse, as Dan and I discuss some of our least favorite shows of the year. Think Dan might have a few more words to say on the subject of Mario Lopez? At the end, we also review HBO’s new Chris Lilley mockumentary series “Angry Boys,” and even if you’re not a Lilley fan, I would suggest listening to the end for some good end of the year wisdom from Dan.

[The only real spoilers are for “Dexter” between 48:00 and 52:50.]

The line-up: 

TV’s Worst of 2011 (02:30 – 01:02:00)
“Angry Boys” (01:02:05 – 01:11:10)

 

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

