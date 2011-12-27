Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 109: Worst TV of 2011, plus ‘Angry Boys’

We spent last week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast counting down our favorite shows of 2011. Now it’s time for the reverse, as Dan and I discuss some of our least favorite shows of the year. Think Dan might have a few more words to say on the subject of Mario Lopez? At the end, we also review HBO’s new Chris Lilley mockumentary series “Angry Boys,” and even if you’re not a Lilley fan, I would suggest listening to the end for some good end of the year wisdom from Dan.
[The only real spoilers are for “Dexter” between 48:00 and 52:50.]
The line-up:
I agree with your critique of “Angry Boys,” but you are plain WRONG about “Summer Heights High!” SHH is a masterpiece… and not just comedically.
Haven’t made it to that part of the show yet, but I have to agree about SHH. Ja’mie and the way she embodies perfectly the shitty, shallow teenage girl alone raise the show to genius level, and Mr. G and Jonah are just as fully realized and hilarious. I’m only about halfway through Angry Boys, but I’m not too crazy about it. It’s still funnier than a lot of other shows, but it’s just missing something unidentifiable that SHH (and Lilley’s first show ‘We Can Be Heroes’ to a lesser extent) had in spades.
I don’t think this is showing up in iTunes yet.
If you subscribe, it will. For some reason, iTunes is much slower to display some podcasts to people who aren’t subscribers. No idea why that is, but it is.
The Danish version of The Killing wrapped everything up at the end of the first season. The (slightly weaker, but still good) second season was a completely different arc, and mostly new characters.
The first season of the Danish version had 20 episodes in total and was split into two halves of 10 episodes. They was a gap of six months between the two halves (though it was originally intended to be closer to 9 months).
Sure, but it was still one season, just with a break.
It aired over 10 weeks in the UK, with no gap, and the DVD set has all 20 episodes.
I subscribe, and it’s not showing up for me either.
It’s there now.
No idea why it takes so long. It really shouldn’t. But I’m glad it’s up!
This was one of my favorite podcasts to date. You two are very entertaining when you start ranting.
the NBA season finally begins and not one word about it? SHAME ON YOU!
I can neither confirm nor deny that this podcast was recorded early and, thus, before the start of the NBA season…
I just watched a commercial for Angry Boys, and I don’t want to draw too many conclusions from an ad. But, god damn, that seemed pretty racist.
Dexter is actually Deb’s adopted brother, not her stepbrother. I agree with everything else you said about that show in the spoiler section of the podcast. I haven’t watched the show for a few seasons now, I keep up by reading online recaps and it’s more than enough.