Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 112: Press tour, ‘Justified,’ ‘Touch’ & ‘Unsupervised’

Senior Television Writer
01.16.12 9 Comments

The

Press tour is over, but before I left the warmth of California, Dan and I recorded another Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, running down the second half of the tour, reviewing several shows debuting over the next week and a half (the podcast is taking next week off while Dan goes to Sundance), and we even got on Skype later in the evening to talk briefly about a frustrating Golden Globes telecast.

Also, apologies for the various football-related interjections during the podcast. Giants-Packers was on in the background, and I couldn’t help myself in a couple of spots.

The line-up:

Press Tour Week Two (00:00 – 44:35)
“Justified” (44:40 – 51:40)
“Unsupervised” (51:40 – 57:15)
“Touch” (57:20 – 01:06:00)
The Golden Globes (01:06:45 – 01:15:00)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

