Press tour is over, but before I left the warmth of California, Dan and I recorded another Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, running down the second half of the tour, reviewing several shows debuting over the next week and a half (the podcast is taking next week off while Dan goes to Sundance), and we even got on Skype later in the evening to talk briefly about a frustrating Golden Globes telecast.
Also, apologies for the various football-related interjections during the podcast. Giants-Packers was on in the background, and I couldn’t help myself in a couple of spots.
The line-up:
And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.
No Southland? Season three ended so, SO well, I’m anxious to see what happened to John, Ben and Sammy.
If we get a SB 42 rematch, I’d love to see Simmons as a guest star on the podcast.
That won’t happen. Bill Simmons isn’t allowed on other Podcasts/Radio Shows unless it’s part of the ESPN family.
I thought the rule was espn talent was not allowed on radio stations in markets where there was an espn station, without prior permission.
You would think that the four letter would make an ecception for someone that was a semi regular guest on the bs report.
Of course, simmons might decide for himself not to do it, but thats a different story.
I just watched Smash onDemand. I thought it was great. Great writing, acting, characters.
Totally agree. Hit the ground running perfectly.
Maybe I’m in the minority, but I for one was surprised at the end of the “Modern Family” pilot to find out that the three families were connected. Thanks for not ruining the surprise back then.
If you want to talk about sports, just do it. At least you’re not threatening to devote regular segments to Spartacus which has put everything in perspective for me and I imagine many others. ;)
just listened to the podcast – What? couldn’t get the rights to the Dirk Diggler version? cheapass podcast
[www.youtube.com]