Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 113: ‘Chuck’ finale, ‘Luck’ & ‘Key & Peele’

01.30.12 44 Comments

I am back from California. Dan is back from Sundance. We are both back where we need to be, which is to record a new episode of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which we belatedly review HBO’s “Luck,” praise the debut of Comedy Central’s “Key & Peele,” then spend a whole lot of time saying goodbye to podcast favorite “Chuck” before doing a brief Super Bowl preview in which we failed to come up with a decent podcast bet.

The line-up:

Dan’s Sundance (02:00 – 07:00)
“Key & Peele” (07:00 – 14:30)
“Luck” (14:30 – 33:40)
“Chuck” (33:40 – 01:25:20)
Super Bowl Preview (01:25:30 – 01:34:45)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

