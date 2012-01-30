I am back from California. Dan is back from Sundance. We are both back where we need to be, which is to record a new episode of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which we belatedly review HBO’s “Luck,” praise the debut of Comedy Central’s “Key & Peele,” then spend a whole lot of time saying goodbye to podcast favorite “Chuck” before doing a brief Super Bowl preview in which we failed to come up with a decent podcast bet.

The line-up: