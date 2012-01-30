I am back from California. Dan is back from Sundance. We are both back where we need to be, which is to record a new episode of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which we belatedly review HBO’s “Luck,” praise the debut of Comedy Central’s “Key & Peele,” then spend a whole lot of time saying goodbye to podcast favorite “Chuck” before doing a brief Super Bowl preview in which we failed to come up with a decent podcast bet.
The line-up:
Dan’s Sundance (02:00 – 07:00)
“Key & Peele” (07:00 – 14:30)
“Luck” (14:30 – 33:40)
“Chuck” (33:40 – 01:25:20)
Super Bowl Preview (01:25:30 – 01:34:45)
Re the Bet:
If the Giants win, Dan should never be allowed to say “terrier’s come out an play-ay.” or “feces my Dad says”. I know they are a bit dated, but they still come up occasionally – and always ALWAYS annoy me – and have never been funny.
Ooh that’s a good one…if the Giants win Dan doesn’t get to change show names anymore (Tres Rios, etc.) That would be rough
if alan would put up never saying “smash williams” again, that might make me roor for the pats and belicheat.
Pair that up with Dan never mentioning the outrigger again, and you’ve got a bet!
But that leaves Alan free to talk about it unchecked!
Fun podcast. I’d suggest go with the bet that if Dan wins Alan has to watch season 2 of VDiaries. If he likes it he can see more and catch up and if not then of course at least he sampled it and can talk about it in general.
I never saw more than a few minutes of season 1 and had little trouble following season 2 once I got into it. Things become obvious as it goes on. I’m still watching VDiaries week to week and it’s still not an issue.
I don’t expect Alan will become a fan but he’ll probably appreciate the craftsmanship and it’s good for a critic to be aware of what is going on in the tv world.
Or I dunno, maybe you’ll find a joke Dan should retire instead. ;)
Really not trying to wind anyone up by asking this but is the Chuck hysteria over now or should I give it another week?
There are chuck-hysteria vaccines available at most chain pharmacies…
Imagine what Alan’s blog will be like when Parks and Rec is canceled.
I’d need something more along the lines of a deployable gas to free everyone else from its clutches. I’m an old Farscape fan so I totally get the obsession with a cult tv show aspect but when its not a show you care for or about it kind of renders the blog unreadable for a while. So I’m just checking to see if what passes for normal service has been resumed.
During the interminable discussion about Chuck using the intersect to restore Sarah’s memory, 15 minutes in, I looked at the show notes and saw the Chuck segment going on for another hour! That’s longer than they spent talking about the Breaking Bad finale. Almost bailed at that point, but fast forwarded to the end. The Chuck stuff should have been its own podcast (like what Mo and Ryan did on their podcast) so that its small audience (self admitted by Dan and Alan) can indulge, and the rest of us can be spared.
Nedd, we also put “the Chuck stuff” after the reviews of new shows, and before the sports segment that other people complain about. If you turned the show off once Chuck began, it’s the same as if we had just done it as a separate show.
Just irritated because I was driving and thought I had another hour of Firewall goodness, enough to get me to work. Try finding and playing another podcast while driving. Must of lost my head…
Nedd – It was more the *series* finale-ness of the “Chuck” finale that led to the full hour. You can be sure that when “Breaking Bad” wraps up its series run, we’ll do every bit as much podcast coverage. Assuming we’re still alive.
In any case, we won’t talk about “chuck” at all next week…
-Daniel
There was no hysteria of any kind on the podcast. It was a fairly routine, enjoyable wrap up of a major finale. The kind that often happens with shows that Alan and Dan follow.
Hey! I totally agree with the critism on the intersect-memoryrestoring-irenedemova-issue.
they could have done it another way and though even more satisfying to all the people who aren’t happy with the ending:
showing that chuck wants sarah to have a her own will and own love for him as you propelled by finding that out himself. (ergo letting the viewer in a better mood in the end because it was his choice). bypassing the pc with the pron-virus is ok in my eyes, it serves the purpose.
but using the glasses in no way is a problem, they are still there. also because it’s like the ring of lord of the rings. nearly everybody wants to use it in someway. so easily done: she proposes the pron-virus (purpose of memorising served) and it just doesn’t work, so he has to use the intersect or in someway the glasses to defuse the bomb, for example the unique devices (or the three keys) in the glasses. well kind of cheap, but well.
also: I think there is little problem with the understanding from the producers to the magic of an series-ending and thats ONE cause of the whining about it: the people often identify with the persons you see more than expected (and love disney movies) and I think it has a lot to do with the overall mood the people are watching. your life situation and so on. if you watch that ending with your wife/girlfreind/lifepartner whatsoever in your bed, on the couch, at the beach or just in your mind, your are MUCH MUCH more comfortable with the ending
than you would be sitting alone in your room and hoping for your “alter ego” to become happy. you don’t “need” the hope sometimes, you already got it but it really is sometimes important to people. well just saying.
to my solution with the interesect and so on at the beginning of my comment: I had a really nice way to everyones satisfaction, but I forgot it while typing. :-(
ah yeah what i forgot:
I think in couple of month weeks or maybe a year, the people complainning think in a much different way about the ending while watching it than today
Re the “Chuck” finale
I was extremely disapointed. On the whole the two hours were just fine, but after watching, rather painfully for “Chuck,” Sarah have her memories raped, the Sarah-Chuck aspect was all that I was really focused on in the finale.
And for me, the ball was dropped.
It wasn’t about Sarah’s growth as a person, which I suppose was maintained, but Chuck and Sarah’s growth together over 5 years, which was wiped out completely. Morgan did not regain his memories, and although Sarah remembered some nuggets, there was nothing present sufficient for me to believe her memories were coming back.
The ending was “happy” in the sense that Chuck and Sarah still had a future, but for the viewer the essence of their relationship was the past we experienced with them, which appears permanently gone (at best ambiguous).
For a definite finale, a long time in the works, notice wise, on a show generally known for happy-type endings, this didn’t do it for me, and left me quite sad.
– J
I think “narrative clunkiness” is a tremendous understatement. Most of this last season had a sort of “Bert Macklin, FBI” vibe, with plot points being pulled out of vaious body orifices and then dissapearing at random with no rhyme or reason.
My objection to the amnesia storyline is that it’s not only unnecessary, but it’s an incredibly lazy way to punt the ending of the show without dealing with the last of the Chuck and Sarah issues, including how Sarah is going to deal with post-spy life and all that.
You articulated well something I’d been thinking but couldn’t put into words. The problem with Chuck’s last few episodes was that instead of addressing the larger issues – in this case Chuck and in particular Sarah adjusting to possible retirement and transitions in their lives – what they did is create a temporary new problem gave that resolution and called it a day.
I didn’t need an intersect baby or a white picket fence and all that but at least that kind of resolution addresses the show in a more fundamental way in keeping with its history and looks to the future.
I’d only disagree about this season overall though, a few episodes were very good like Bo Derek and Santa Suit. If they had ended on one of those I’d have been happier.
In fact, compared to what we got I’d have been fine with just ending with Chuck kidnapped and Sarah newly having the intersect. It would have been ambiguous but more in keeping with the spirit of the series.
Any chance the podcast will be posted in iTunes? I keep checking, but the newest episode shown is January 16.
I subscribe and got it shortly after it was posted there yesterday. You might try that.
I’m having the same problem, it’s not showing up in iTunes and I also subscribe.
Tone can be difficult to convey on the net so I just want to make clear I wasn’t being sarcastic above. I thought it might solve the issue. You could try pressing refresh in the lower right but I imagine you guys have already done that.
Still not there in itunes…
I wish I knew what to say for those of you who still haven’t gotten the podcast in iTunes. It’s bizarre that it would be there for some of you, but not for others and since I don’t do anything different from week to week when I upload, the whole darned thing is a mystery…
-Daniel
I’ve been hearing complaints for the last few weeks from people about various podcast issues, from big name shows to mom and pod podcasts. Maybe we wonder if it’s just something at the Apple end of things.
In regards to the uproar in Chuck fandom, I honestly don’t think the majority of viewers feel negatively about the finale. I agree with Dan and Alan that it was a happy ending and I didn’t have a problem with it.
But, it’s natural that the unhappy ones are going to be the most vocal. I’ve been avoiding forums since the finale because I don’t want my final memories of the show being all the unpleasantness that’s going on.
The comments to the Chuck finale is the internet version of what happens when people visit restaurants. If you liked the finale, or at least didn’t have too much trouble with the ending, you’ll post once. If you hated it, you’ll post 10 times!
I thought it was an uplifting ending. Perhaps it would have been nice to see a flash forward where the team was together again, and I didn’t need to see the picket fence or a baby. I wholeheartedly agree with you guys. When I think of my favorite 5 or 6 episodes of Chuck, The pilot, vs. the colonel, vs. the Ring, vs. the beard, other guy, phase 3 they are among the best episodes of any I’ve seen on TV for any show. I think Alan has said that he never saw an episode that he hated. I’ll agree with that, this show may have wavered at times, but overall remained consistently great over its run. Thanks for all your support for the show, we nerds tend to think alike.
Dear Spytv, I’m one of the fans who wasn’t completely satisfied with the finale and I posted comments on the review of the finale and on the post mortem interview Alan did with Chris Fedak and I even wrote an email for the podcast. And you know what, expressing my feelings in those posts helped me accept the way the show ended (of course I only speak for myself and I don’t know if writing multiple posts has helped other people)and now I’m at peace and satisfied. And it’s not that I didn’t like the finale (I think that both are terrific episodes of Chuck), it’s just that I think that this particular storyline (amnesia) would have worked better in previous season (maybe as a 3-4 episodes arc in season 2). I agree with you when you say that you didn’t need the picket fence or the house with the red door, I just think that the Chuck and Sarah characters deserved a slightly happier ending, knowing that they’ll both always be there for each other and love each other, but hey this is just one guy’s opinion (this show has always been good with cliffhangers because it used them in a way that didn’t leave the characters in some sort of danger or unresolved situation, but gave up fans the chance to imagine new exciting futures for them, while this time Chuck and Sarah are left in a bit of a not easy spot).
I read in an interview that Chris Fedak and Josh Schwartz had the finale planned this way from the beginning of season 5 and like I said earlier, now I’m fine with it.
One more thing I want to say: I think the writers could have done the beach scene without using the amnesia storyline (maybe the last mission of Carmichael Industries goes bad and Chuck and Sarah are discouraged because they think they can’s escape the spy world and go to the beach together to gather their thoughts and decide that they can in fact leave their old life behind and start a new one; and it could have been Morgan who brought up the Demova virus, because he was the one who fried his computer in the pilot).
But I want to make clear that I am at peace now with the way Chuck ended and in no way does the finale lessen the way I think of this show. I loved this show from the beginning and the one thing I regret is that I only discovered it last summer and therefore didn’t have a chance to take part in the sandwich revolution. I will never get tired of watching episodes of Chuck.
On a completely different note: I think I found the last Chuck plothole: why would Sarah the superspy (the person who can only think about her next mission and doesn’t trust anybody but herself) ever believe the mumbo-jumbo that Quinn fed her about Chuck and Carmichael Industries?She doesn’t remember the guy and still she trusts him after watching just a little bit of her old mission log? I mean, doesn’t she want to know what else is there on the mission log seeing as it was Quinn who used the remote to stop the DVD? And why didn’t she do some sort of background check on the story that Quinn told her?
Although I have to admit that the fact that she only got to see the whole mission log after her scene with Chuck in their dream house made that particualr scene (the mission log scene) all the more powerful.
Anyway I want to thank Alan once again for everything he has done for this show and also all the fans that went out and fought for it and bought sandwiches, because you gave a late discoverer like me the opportunity to enjoy 5 wonderful seasons and 91 great episodes instead of just two season.
Thanks so much
I forgot: GO PATS!!!!!!
And Spytv, if you read this long post of mine, I would like to hear your thoughts about it
Thanks again
Well, since you’re a PATS fan, you must be OK on some level.
I can’t rebut your points about your disappointment with aspects of the finale because I don’t necessarily disagree with any of them. I admit, it might have been nice to see some glimmer of the happy ending after the beach scene. I didn’t like the fact that Ellie and Devon pretty much said “Gee, it sure is a bummer that Sarah’s gone. Well,…gotta go!” On the other hand, Morgan stuck around, and that moment with Chuck was pretty great. I loved Morgan’s “use the force…” type speech to find Sara, together you would believe those guys have superpowers. No matter what you say about the ending, if a show can bring a grown man to tears, it must be pretty special.
Regarding plot holes, I’m of the opinion if you’re going to let plot holes on Chuck get to you, after watching this show for 5 seasons and now the final episode, man when are you going to learn your lesson?! Yes, obviously Sara should have asked more questions, but then again, I don’t know all the side effects of a mind-wiping intersect flash card system either! Who knows, maybe Quinn implanted a false memory, I try not to get too heavily into that stuff. Dan may as well ask whatever happened to the governor.
I checked out this show based on the first promo “Uh oh,…computer emergency” and thought it was the best pilot for a TV show (and one of the best episodes of a TV show) I’ve ever seen. Instantly hooked. I think I’m just a couple years older than Schartz and Fedak, but sometimes I swear they were reading my mind and writing for me. I used to PLAY missile command—I was cheering during Tom Sawyer. I only found blogs because I couldn’t (and still can’t) understand why anyone wouldn’t be watching this show after such a great second season. That’s how I stumbled on Alan’s blog. Thanks for having a reasoned opinion. I’ve checked out a couple other blogs, but have refrained from commenting. Some of the comments are so toxic it wouldn’t be worth trying to argue.
First of all thanks for your response.
I didn’t let the plot hole get to me, I just thought it might be fun pointing it out. In fact when I was watching the first four seasons of the show I never noticed them: I was too busy having fun and caring about these characters.
I discovered Chuck last summer when I stumbled upon some clips on youtube: the first one I saw was the one in “Chuck vs the angel de la muerte” when Chuck flashes on dancing skills and dances across the hall with Sarah and takes out the wrong bad guy, immediately followed by the one when he flashes on the guitar skills in the season 3 opener and I thought: this seems fun. After watching the pilot I thought: this is definitely fun and it has been this way ever since.
Even though I didn’t always get all the references to the 80’s movies and Tv series and whathaveyous I still had a ton of fun (I was born in the mid 80’s and I’m Italian and for example I have never seen “Spies like us”).
One last thing: I completely agree with you about the Morgan stuff (Morgan is at his very best when he’s supporting Chuck and helping him out: another great example of this is when he’s quarterbacking Chuck’s proposal) and the fact that this show is special.
It’s wrong to talk about plot “holes” in Chuck. It’s more like Chuck plots are made out of some kind of netting material and we should about where the plot is rather than where it isn’t.
One last word about Chuck and the podcast and then I’m done. With respect the ratings dropoff from S2, I think Alan and Dan, as well as a lot of the hardcore Chuck fans really underestimate how bad parts of Season 3 were.
As I’ve mentioned before, I decided to try the show out last year and watched the entire thing, from the first episode through the middle of S4, over the course of about two months. And I have to say, some of those S3 episodes really made me angry about the way the was messing we me as a viewer. Had I been watching those shows in real time, waiting a week or more from one to the next instead of having the next one ready to watch right away, I might have just deleted the show from DVR and been done with it.
It’s one thing to let the story of a relationship develop and grow at its proper, organic pace. It’s something else again to play Lucy and the football over and over and over again with the “will they – won’t they” nonsense.
Yes, I’ve seen this argument before, and yet other shows, most recently Castle and Bones have a “will they, won’t they” dynamic, and yet maintain viewers. I find those shows too procedural to watch (and I’ve seen at least 5 or 6 of each), but could it be that people don’t mind those types of relationships when the remainder of the show is static? I personally didn’t mind the dance between the Chuck leads because I thought it was pretty obvious where they were going with the story. I really liked season 3, it had some of the best episodes of the series. Chuck has always mixed things up between comedy (mostly) and drama, and had lots of character development. Maybe that’s why people wanted Chuck and Sarah together at a quicker pace, of course the ratings fell even faster (unfairly) after they were together….so maybe keeping your leads apart is actually better!
I don’t watch either of those shows, but I’ve watched a lot of TV in my life and seen plenty of these “will they – won’t they” (WTWT) storylines to form some reasonable opinions on ones that work and ones that don’t.
First of all, I think that the more screen time that’s devoted to the WTWT, the fewer episodes you’re able to drag out the storyline before viewers get annoyed. I don’t watch Bones, but most procedurals don’t devote a lot of time to their serialized content so I assume there wasn’t an overwhelming about of WTWT going on each week. There were stretches of Chuck where there was a huge amount of shmoopy, sad, Chuck and Sarah mopery every episode.
Second, and maybe the biggest thing that pissed me off about the Chuck/Sarah WTWT, is that you have to play fair. You can’t keep having stories where it seems like the couple has gotten together or will get together only for it to not happen or fall apart at the last minute. Like I said, it’s Lucy pulling away the football. Most people aren’t Charlie Brown. After they land on their back a couple times, they’re just gonna pack up and go home.
I just don’t think any substantial number of “shippers” left because of the Will they won’t they. You yourself admit being angry, but still watching, through season 4. They were together by episode 13 of season 3. There were only 1 or 2 episodes where Shaw hooked up with Sara that drove some people nuts, as if they’ve never seen a TV show before, and the episodes leading up to them getting together were fantastic. I don’t get what there was to feel angry about. I think it’s possible that some of those people left once the leads were together (maybe?) and went on to rail at other shows with Will they Won’t they storylines. I also think people that expected this comedy to morph into a spy drama were the ones that tuned out. I kept looking at it as a comedy with great action and had a great time. Maybe if you (or me) were Charlie Brown, we would pack up and go home, yet as observers we know what’s going to happen when Charlie Brown goes to kick the football, and nevertheless we still watch.
One of the best decisions they made with Newsradio was to have dave and lisa become a (secret) couple in the first episode, removing all the romantic tension from the get go.
You can look at the ratings for S3 if you don’t believe me. The first episode got 7.7 million viewers with a 3.0 demo. Episode 13, where Chuck and Sarah consumate their love got 5.8 million and a 2.1 demo. The following episode gets little bump up and then the ratings drop off precipitously and continue to fall until the end of the seaon.
I think a lot of people got tired of waiting for the Chuck/Sarah thing to happen and left during the first part of S3. A lot of the remaining viewers bailed after the ball dropped because they got what they wanted or didn’t like the followup or whatever.
Or maybe the Shaw arc was just that bad. Could be both.
And I don’t think it’s fair to call people who were waiting on Chuck and Sarah “shippers”. This wasn’t some ancillary thing, it was a main, driving theme of the show from early in S1 onward. A lot of the show’s appeal, quite frankly, was the awesome chemistry between Zach and Yvonne.
I think the ratings went down after season 2 more because the show abandoned its core concept, that he had this information in his head, he was the brains and she and Casey were the brawn. But then the show shifted to become essentially a superhero show in which the intersect was very different and gave powers. It just wasn’t the same series after that Kung Fu moment. I’m not saying it was terrible, it definitely had enjoyable moments and episodes after that, but it fundamentally changed and that turned some people off.
Well, the ratings for the first couple episodes were huge, relatively speaking, so I think a lot of people were interested in the idea Chuck as a superhero. I was very excited about the possibility Chuck becoming the hero of his own story.
I don’t think the concept of the malfunctioning/unreliable Interesect worked at all. It worked almost like a reverse Deu Ex Machina, where you were always expecting it to fail at the worst possible time and for no concievably understandable reason.
I think once they started down the road with multiple intersects and more people being able to load and use the intersect, that was a path to destruction. Chuck having the Intersect, with his brain being uniquely suited to load and use it, was the special thing about his character. In fact, other people trying to load an Intersect could get their brain fried. By the end of the show, anyone could load the Intersect and the whole idea of him being special was tossed in the trash.
I was actually very interested in something that was hinted at (and then thrown away, of course) late in season 2. The idea that the Intersect, Chuck’s original Intersect, had more uses/abilities/powers that Chuck could use if he learned how to access them.
That would have been a better path for S3 I think. Chuck slowly unlocking more power and learning to use it. Maybe having to deal with the physical effects of using his Ninja Intersect skills because his body wasn’t in shape to use them.
Breaking Bad fans – this is great. [www.collegehumor.com]
I got it ! If our Patriots beat those lucky, lucky Giants, Dan should be forced to do a weekly review of all “Are you there, Chelsea?” episodes (including retro reviews of the episodes already aired).. that’ll be painful enough for him, and really fun for the rest of us. =)