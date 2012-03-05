Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 118: ‘Breaking In,’ ‘Bob’s Burgers,’ ‘Game Change’ & more

It’s Monday, which means you get a brand-new, hour-plus edition of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, with a lot of time spent on FOX comedies, plus HBO’s McCain/Palin movie “Game Change”(*), some mail, and even a bit on the Grantland “Wire” March Madness bracket.
(*) Traditionally, my blog has had a pretty staunch No Politics rule, which I implemented after everyone on the old blog melted down and couldn’t behave during the run-up to the presidential election that “Game Change” depicts. There’s obviously no way to discuss “Game Change” (which I’ll also have a written review of later in the week) without politics entering into it on some level, so I’m going to trust you all and hope that everyone manages to be more civil this time around. And, if not, I’ll simply shut down comments on this post (and/or the written review, depending on where the bad behavior is). You can disagree with each other without attacking each other – or, for that matter, politicians with whom you don’t agree – and if you can’t do that, discussion shuts down. Period.
The line-up:
RE: seasons to skip, Season 6 of Scrubs (plus half of season 5). I always say if you could go back in time and magically cut Scrubs down to a 5 season show [eliminating half of Elliot’s boyfriends, J.D.’s son conceived by PE (the mechanics of which I still don’t understand), and half of JD/Elliot’s breakups], you have one of the best sitcoms of the ’00s, if not TV history.
OK, TV history is obviously pushing it, but it was a very good show but could be much improved by cutting out some unnecessary story lines.
I agree. I know a lot of people loved season 5 of Scrubs, but to me that was the season where it began to decline. I think part of that was due to the fact that the show was held til midseason and being made in a bubble. Frankly, I’ve felt the same thing happened with Cougar Town when it came back from its hiatus last year. In both cases the shows got weirder and weirder and I stopped finding them as enjoyable. I know a lot of people think Cougar Town is at the top of its game right now, but I think the show is manic and unfocused and, like with Scrubs, getting too weird for my taste.
I think most of the stuff after season 3 is pretty forgettable.
I’d get rid of season 7 of scrubs first.
Oh, wow, B.G. Klein, definitely. I forgot it went 8 seasons (not counting the spinoff season). 7 is completely erasable, but 8 is such a great recovery.
Fifth season of The West Wing.
I thought of that one, definitely. It took Wells a very long time to figure out how to make the show work without Sorkin, and that early stretch was bad bad bad. Though killing season 5 would mean killing “The Supremes,” which is the episode where I felt he figured things out, and one of my favorite non-Sorkin eps.
Sure, season five wasn’t a complete disaster, but losing it would be a net positive.
You could cut everything after “Crime … Boy, I don’t know.” with the possible exception of the 25 arc.
Alan, i think you and dan will end up wrong about breaking in – just like you were about happy endings. Actualy i like both shows for the same reasons…i enjoy hangin with the cast of characters and both have a quirky sense of humor….though happy endings is much more rapid fire. The storylines dont matter as much as i enjoyed the performances of the people on the show.
NatX – I’ll put this very nicely: We weren’t wrong about “Happy Endings.” Go back and watch the pilot. Go watch the second and third episodes. I’ve watched them multiple times and my opinion hasn’t changed in the slightest. I liked a lot of the cast members and felt that the writers didn’t know what to do with them. The writers have, largely, figured out what to do with the actors. And kudos to them. And Alan and I have, multiple times, discussed the evolution of our feelings towards the show.
But when we weren’t positive about those first few episodes? We weren’t wrong. Or, to put it a different way, my opinion hasn’t changed. What changed my opinion was that subsequent episodes got better.
All we can do is give our reviews based on what is available to us and be open enough to either stick with shows and reevaluate as necessary. But those first three or four “Happy Endings” episodes didn’t magically become good just because later episodes became good. The first season of “Parks & Rec” hasn’t magically become good. And the first eight episodes of “Breaking In” won’t magically become good.
Not sure why I feel the need to get defensive on this, but apparently I do.
-Daniel
ha ha… thanks for the response dan. while i would agree that happy endings definately got better after the first three episodes, i would say that the elements that made it work later on were there from the very beginning and they were able to build on those things. for example i think they had the brad and jane dynamic pretty well from the beginning. what was also evident from the first three episodes was style of humor. for me i saw enough of what i liked and the potential to keep me watching from the pilot on.
i guess i see the same thing in breaking in. while it is not a perfect show or among my top 5 comdedies… that and happy endings were among my favorites of new comedies last year. – Like happy endings ,i enjoyed the actors and the quirky humor that the show has. for some reason christian slater knighting brett harrison with a samurai sword and saying “there can be only one” always cracks me up. not a funny joke on paper necessarily but the way slater delivers it makes me laugh. i found similar moments with most of the other actors.
anyway, we’ll see what happens but i’m glad it’s back.
contrast this with mad love where i loved all the actors on it, and really wanted to like the show but just kind of fell flat.
I haven’t listened to the podcast yet, but I think, for the most part, you should skip Buffy after Season 3. While you miss seeing Hush, the Halloween episode and the singing episode, I think ending the show after graduating HS makes the most sense.
I’d also be tempted to say Season 1 of TNG and the Seventh Doctor. And the last 3 seasons of Mission: IMpossible after Barbara Bain and Martin Landau left.
No way should you skip Seasons 4-7 of Buffy!! That would mean no Tara + Willow, hardly any Anya + Xander, no ‘The Body’, ‘Restless’, ‘Superstar’, ‘Storyteller’, ‘Conversations with Dead People’, ‘Selfless’, ‘Fool For Love’, ‘Chosen’ or ‘The Gift’ plus a lot of other fantastic episodes! The good points in Seasons 4-7 far outweigh the bad and certainly none warrant skipping entirely.
Funny you should mention Buffy – my current viewing project (since there is nothing current I am following since “Chuck” ended) is catching up on the later seasons I missed the first time around.
Just finishing S5, I have to completely agree with Kevcurtin – While the show becomes much more inconsistent both in plot and characterization, the best episodes (usually the ones where Joss plays with the format, like “Hush”, “Restless”and “The Body”) have a much more visceral impact than anything in the first three seasons, and are rightly placed among the best that scripted television has ever offered.
Of course, that doesn’t excuse Riley and Adam, but it’s no reason to ditch the entire seasons!
I’m honestly not surprised about Bubbles being a 7, he absolutely shouldn’t be, and they’re wrong about that, but I remember that Bill Simmons during his Wire podcasts, such as his podcast with Whitlock, was down on Bubbles as a character, so it’s not too surprising to me, even if its completely ridiculous as Bubbles is easily in the top 8 Wire characters for me.
As for my feelings on the bracket, while I agree with you Dan that Prez should absolutely not be an 8 seed, it’s really tough to put him ahead of Avon.
The most brutal matchup to my eyes is seeing two of my 3 favorite characters in the entire show facing off in round 2 with Cool Lester Smooth facing off against Stringer. Stringer vs. Lester should at least be a final 4 matchup.
Given the brackets, my final 4 would probably be Omar, Bunk (or McNulty, that’s razor thin), Bunny (again… real close with Prop Joe), and Stringer.
Mike – I wouldn’t have seeded Prezbo over Avon were I assigning seedings, but given the nature of the seedings, Prezbo feels like a sneaky 8 and I could justify picking that as a big upset…
-Daniel
I haven’t listened to the podcast yet, but I thought the seedings were atrocious. Bunk Moreland’s a one, but Jimmy McNulty’s a three? Avon Barksdales a one, but Lester’s a, what, four? Daniels is a six?! It’s worse then the BCS!
The great Michael Schur did his own rankings in response to the aforementioned atrociousness:
How do you think these seedings are Dan?
Mike – Schur’s seedings are VASTLY better than the Grantland seedings. I still have quibbles — I’d have Prezbo as a 4 or 5 seed at the VERY worst — but those quibbles are much more along the lines of conversation/debate, rather than ridicule and incredulity, which I felt for the Grantland seedings… Yeah. Schur knows his stuff, as we all know…
-Daniel
Schur also remembered that there were women characters in the Wire. That’s one huge improvement over Grantland’s seedings.
I understand the sort of devotion to commiseration that might lead someone to suggest wasting 23 hours of their lives so they can share a few serial killer jokes on messageboards, but seriously, the knowledge that I could skip that whole second season of ‘Friday Night Lights’ probably kept me from giving up on the show completely.
J – Because of the writers strike, that season was only 15 episodes long, so figure 43 minutes per episode and that’s only 10.75 hours wasted to make a few serial killer jokes on message boards.
And I’d consider that time well spent!
-Daniel
Sure wish I’d known this awhile back when I watched it, turned me off to the whole show…now I know to go back and finish the run, but it certainly soured the buzz
Okay, I’ll say it. Someone has to: LOST season 6.
And that someone would be wrong.
You may not have liked season 6 but how can you expect someone to watch 5 seasons then stop watching after that huge cliffhanger?
Seasons 3 and 5 of Dexter. One could literally just go from the season 2 finale to season 4, and you would not miss a single thing. I’m not even sure that the Jimmy Smits character has even been brought up again outside of that season.
I stopped watching Dexter after the horrendous 5th season, but seeing as how almost nothing happened/changed, I feel confident that it is a skippable season. If the Julia Stiles character ever returned then obviously this would change things.
You guys talking about season 2 of Friday Night Lights (and how the show recovered splendidly well) instantly remind me of 30 Rock. Season 4 is a turd, there must be only five episodes worth a damn of those 22. But then came season 5, which’s amazing and hysterical and made me feel the love I only felt for the show during season two. And season 6 has been great too.
Hey, were going to get at least moderately positive reviews of Missing from you two, right?
Because either way, I sense another round of River/Falling Skies-style vehement disapproval of it (and disagreement w/ any positive reviews) is coming, if my bead on the show is in any way accurate.
skippable seasons:
buffy s5 (that was the one with willow as big bad, right?)
lost s5
its always sunny s6
frasier had some bad seasons at the end but the last one was quite good again
dexter s3, s5 and s6 (except the last 5 minutes of s6)
curb your enthusiasm 5+6
Funny how people can have completely different opinions. Season 5 of Lost was my second favorite, behind season 1.
Buffy 5 was Gloria, 6 was the nerds/evil willow
The Big Bad in Buffy S5 was Glory – and while the season was inconsistent, it was definitely NOT skippable (even if only for “The Body”!).
While It’s Always Sunny season 6 had some stinkers, I wouldn’t call the whole season a loss. “The Gang Buys a Boat” and “Who Got Dee Pregnant?” are both classic episodes. There were a number of other decent-good episodes as well.
-The “My Name Is Earl” coma half season
-The previous season of HIMYM
-Others are smaller arcs (Chuck S4) or just bad streaks (Scrubs in parts of 5&6)
The coma half season is On Demand right now, and I wanted to skip it, and there’s a lot that’s dumb about it, but there are also a lot of great throwaway jokes in there.
I enjoyed “Earl” while it was on, but it was at best ephemeral entertainment, and if you didn’t watch it in its initial run, the whole damn series is “skippable.”
Oh, Alan. Deputy LEO! Not Eli.
Sorry!
Alan, I’m curious to see if you watched the Goonies/Comic-Con episode of ‘Breaking In’ because I felt that was an episode where they used references as jokes. It was also one of the strongest eps in my opinion.
Did not see that one, no.
Seasons to skip:
Enterprise – I pretty much ignored the 3rd season (the “Xindi” episodes) while it was happening. I never did follow what all that “sphere-builders” stuff was about. (I know cynics will say the entire serious should have been ignored, but there were some good episodes, particulary those which referred to or fleshed out things we knew from the other Star Trek series.)
Drew Carey Show – when they were working for that internet-based novelty company.
Happy Days – after Richie left, and Joanie and Chachi had become the “center” of the show, they were spun off. So outside of the Cunningham parents and Fonzie, they were left with just cousins and nephews and whatever remaining in Milwaukee.
Skippable:
* Angel Season I
They basically re-booted the premise after the 1st season and there’s nothing important you’ll miss that can’t be covered by a “previously on”.
* Seinfeld Season VI (yeah, I said it!)
You could make an argument to keep The Couch, The Race, & The Gymnast, but the rest of the season is just wheel-spinning. (especially compared to Seasons 7-8)
*Friends Season VI
All season long they were afraid to do anything because they thought they were getting cancelled, so the whole thing just sort of drags. Even the showcase midseason 2-parter (the alternate universe) is funnier in theory rather than execution.
*Amazing Race Family Season (VII)
Complete misfire
But the first season of Angel has Doyle!
So glad you didn’t “discuss” I hate my teenage daughter. I saw the first 5 minutes of that show. Someone needs to tell the morons who run the laughtrack machine that it defeats the purpose if every hilarious line such as “hello”, or “I’m leaving!” is followed by raucous laughter. Either that, or they have the stupidest studio audience ever assembled!
I liked Breaking in a lot its first season, not as much as Raising Hope or New Girl, but I like the cast. I just hope they don’t ruin it with Megan Mulally, she always plays such a one note character, but she is good in small doses (like in Parks). I’m afraid they’re going to overdo it.
Skippable seasons? How about season 6 of 24 (Jack had to disarm about 25 or 30 nuclear weapons? Maybe there were only 5, I started to become disinterested after the 1st one actually went off—and then it was just treated as an inconvenience—and Jack yelled a lot). Season 5 was the first one I watched, and was fantastic (nerve gas). My wife and I went back to see season 1 on DVD, and were bored halfway through and couldn’t finish. Then we saw season 6 and were thoroughly disappointed. We didn’t try any other “days” so for all I know, maybe most were skippable except for season 5.
I shared the same fears about Megan Mulally, and, after seeing the first episode, I think those fears are justified. There were definitely some good bits to tonight’s episodes, but I felt it was generally a train wreck, and certainly Megan was a big part of that. I was really looking forward to the show coming back from the dead… now I just hope it improves quickly or its resurrection will be short-lived.
This is the first episode of the podcast I’ve heard…is Dan on the verge of tears, or is that his normal voice? I had to turn it off after the first few minutes…his visceral dislike of Megan Mullally felt like it was on the verge of becoming a crying jag. I felt bad for him.
Also, I’m not sure “it would have improved if they improved it” is a particularly keen insight. “Rebooting” a show is a delicate business…you can’t just scrap the whole thing without alienating fans, but you have to make enough tweaks to bring in new ones. I hope that the show continues to focus on the relationships between the characters around the office as opposed to the “heist of the week” thing they were doing last year…the best comedy always comes out of characters and their conflicts. And the more we get to know these people, the better the chance is that we’ll like them.
I’m one of those who liked Breaking In. I grew up on Hogan’s Heroes and such, and I love caper shows, which is how I perceived this. It wasn’t the greatest show I’ve ever seen, but it entertained me. I was shocked to see it back on the schedule, because my understanding was that the ratings were terrible.
I watched last night. Hmn.. well, I’m not a fan of Megan Mullaly, but she didn’t bother me here. I knew immediately where they were going with her, because the episode synopsis in the TV guide said they were getting a new boss, but I still liked the undercover boss concept. But one of my favorite things about this series was the mysterious and all-powerful Oz, and I think they’re losing that by having the character bankrupt and desperate and under the control of Mulally. We’ll see how it plays out, but I’m concerned.