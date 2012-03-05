Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 118: ‘Breaking In,’ ‘Bob’s Burgers,’ ‘Game Change’ & more

It’s Monday, which means you get a brand-new, hour-plus edition of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, with a lot of time spent on FOX comedies, plus HBO’s McCain/Palin movie “Game Change”(*), some mail, and even a bit on the Grantland “Wire” March Madness bracket.

(*) Traditionally, my blog has had a pretty staunch No Politics rule, which I implemented after everyone on the old blog melted down and couldn’t behave during the run-up to the presidential election that “Game Change” depicts. There’s obviously no way to discuss “Game Change” (which I’ll also have a written review of later in the week) without politics entering into it on some level, so I’m going to trust you all and hope that everyone manages to be more civil this time around. And, if not, I’ll simply shut down comments on this post (and/or the written review, depending on where the bad behavior is). You can disagree with each other without attacking each other – or, for that matter, politicians with whom you don’t agree – and if you can’t do that, discussion shuts down. Period.

The line-up: