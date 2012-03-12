It’s Monday, which means you get a brand-new, hour-plus edition of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which we talk a bit about the return of “Community,” discuss Ashley Judd’s new ABC drama “Missing” and catch up with recent episodes of “The Walking Dead,” “Justified” and “Parenthood” (whose finale we would have discussed last week had we been less groggy).
The line-up:
“Community” (00:02:03 – 00:11:25)
“Missing” (00:11:25 – 00:21:40)
“Parenthood” (00:21:40 – 00:37:25)
“Justified” (00:37:25 – 00:47:00)
Listener Mail: Last week’s “Awake” twist and stuff (00:47:20 – 00:51:25)
Listener Mail: Funny dramas (00:51:30 – 00:56:30)
Listener Mail: Coach on “New Girl” (00:56:30 – 00:59:15)
“Walking Dead” (00:59:50 – 01:11:00)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
Linsanity? Pumpkin? That makes less sense than Jeff Gordon’s epic collapse in the 2011 Chase…
I’d certainly be on board for a while. My sense of humor has been very much “shaped” by continuously dosing up on Adult Swim…
If I remember my history correctly, Eleanor Roosevelt was actually more closely related to Theodore Roosevelt than Franklin was. And since Eleanor and Franklin were distant cousins, that means that both Eleanor and Franklin were related to Theodore both by blood and by marriage.
Crazy.
Latvia – right next to Flatvia.
Sorry, I just had to introduce that joke from an episode of All Grown Up.
Interesting conversation about humor in drama.
It was well noted, I think, that Battlestar was almost completely humorless. That really brought the show down for me. As the seasons wore on the show’s lack of any lightness or wit just made it more and more oppressive. It was too the point where I’d almost dread watching the next one, even though I really wanted to see it.
I’m struggling to see how you’d wring much “humour” out of a show whose premise is the struggles of a handful of survivors of the near-total genocide of the human race on the run for their lives. I actually thought there was a fair amount of humour in BSG, though it tended to be situational, character-driven and pitch black. YMMV, of course.
I’m struggling to see how you’d wring much “humour” out of a show whose premise is the struggles of a handful of survivors of the near-total genocide of the human race on the run for their lives. I actually thought there was a fair amount of humour in BSG, though it tended to be situational, character-driven and pitch black. YMMV, of course.
Let it be know there are many people who love March Madness and quirky meta, pop culture obsessed TV shows.
I share Alan’s disdain for an NCAA tournament without a team from New Jersey.
I thought that Noah Emmerich whispered to Rick that Lori was pregnant. Wasn’t that what was implied?
“It takes a big man to admit when he’s wrong. I am not a big man.” -Fletch