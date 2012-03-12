Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 119: ‘Community,’ ‘Missing,’ ‘The Walking Dead’ & more

03.12.12

The

It’s Monday, which means you get a brand-new, hour-plus edition of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which we talk a bit about the return of “Community,” discuss Ashley Judd’s new ABC drama “Missing” and catch up with recent episodes of “The Walking Dead,” “Justified” and “Parenthood” (whose finale we would have discussed last week had we been less groggy).

The line-up:

“Community” (00:02:03 – 00:11:25)
“Missing” (00:11:25 – 00:21:40)
“Parenthood” (00:21:40 – 00:37:25)
“Justified” (00:37:25 – 00:47:00)
Listener Mail: Last week’s “Awake” twist and stuff (00:47:20 – 00:51:25)
Listener Mail: Funny dramas (00:51:30 – 00:56:30)
Listener Mail: Coach on “New Girl” (00:56:30 – 00:59:15)
“Walking Dead” (00:59:50 – 01:11:00)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

