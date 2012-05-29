We found a line of string long enough to connect my tin can in New Jersey with Dan’s tin can in London, which means we were able to record a trans-Atlantic edition of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, which starts with a review of A&E’s “Longmire,” ends with the beginning of our summer-long “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” rewatch, and in between deals with the end of “Awake” and a “Mad Men” with much to discuss. (Dan hasn’t been able to see “Game of Thrones” yet, or else we might’ve tried some “Blackwater” chat.)
The line-up:
“Longmire” (00:01:45 – 00:11:00)
“Awake” finale (00:11:00 – 00:26:15)
Listener Mail (00:26:15 – 00:36:15)
“Mad Men” (00:37:35 – 01:01:20)
“Buffy” Rewatch Part I (01:01:30 – 01:25:10)
Yes! I literally finished watching “Welcome to the Hellmout”/”The Harvest” a couple of hours ago, so I’m looking forward to this. Downloading!
I was hoping that Blackwater warranted a podcast discussion. I hope it gets folded into next weeks presumed end of season discussipn.
Agreed. If Dan hasn’t seen it yet, that’s fine. I just hope that it doesn’t get completely ignored in the discussion of the finale next week.
It won’t get ignored. Promise!
-Daniel
You could have a regular feature where Dan explains the plots of CW shows and Alan laughs.
Cillian Murphy’s name is definitely pronounced with a hard C. (I’m from the same town as him.)
I think it is funny that both Alan and Dan thought that Joan’s partnership stake wouldn’t be worth much if Jaguar found out that Lane embezzled $3,000. Shows that they both have no clue about the business world (nor should they, I guess, they’re pop culture journalists). As if it would amount to some kind of business page scandal if the CFO of a tiny advertising firm stole the equivalent of $21k today. First of all, not enough money for the NYT or WSJ to even bother reporting on. Second, even if a journalist would have bothered to report it, do you really think any of the parties involved would allow the world to know about it? Don, Bert, Roger, Pete and Joan would have what motive for making it public? Certainly Lane wouldn’t make it public, and would probably resign and ask that the partners not prosecute – and they wouldn’t because they all know they owe him a solid for extracting them from the old Sterling Cooper.
A silly think that comment about, but what are you going to do?
A silly thing to comment about…
Rory and Logan broke up in the second-to-last episode. So he’s her last boyfriend on the show, but she didn’t “end up with him.”
I thought Roger’s motivation for not stepping in was that he believed if Joan didn’t want it to happen, it wasn’t going to happen. His opinion on the idea changed when Pete said that she wasn’t against it. He may not trust Pete, but I also don’t think he believed Pete would be able to convince Joan to do something she didn’t want to do. If Joan had come to him and said something, I think he would have discouraged her, and that also would have revealed whether or not Pete was being honest, but otherwise, it was her decision to make.
Roger and Bert are figure heads right now and are not exactly bring in enough business like Pete to challenge him sinc he is the bread winner. Lane is stealing money and again like Roger and Bert not as valuable as Pete. Don is the only one who is on par with Pete and even he has had a bad year. He is getting out Drappered by Ginzo, he has been called as being on love leave by Bert and according to Ken’s father in law no one wants to work with don because no one trust him. Don has allowed himself to be seen as a joke and as Alan said it has been a good 2 seasons since we got a classic Draper pitch and I think Don is frustrated because deep down he knows that he is at the mercy of Pete and his amoral ways.
The fact is the whole agency is relying on Pete to bring them out of the darkness (as a business) and into the light, can any of them really question him at this point? We shall see what happens from now on…. I think Don’s frustration comes from the fact that he has let this situation happen and seems powerless to stop it.
Amrit, I don’t think that’s what’s stopping Roger & Bert. They are still the longest lasting partners, and have been fine going against Pete before. I happen to agree with WeebeysPlastidFish. Roger likely has no problem going head to head with Pete. Heck, Lane punched him out a few weeks ago and he’s fallen far from grace! So I think they would be just fine challenging Pete and likely think less of him that you do (even if you are largely right about what he’s bringing to the company these days).
It seems most likely to me that Roger thought it would never happen, and if it did then it would be because it’s what she wanted with or without his approval since she made it abundantly clear not very long ago that she did not want or need his help running her life.
As for Don . . . He’s not a joke. He has still made strong pitches and is who the agency follows. Can you imagine Pete inspiring the whole agency with that Jaguar speech? I can’t. Pete is a good SALESMAN. That is all. It is important. However, Don is a leader. He’s in a funk and needs a jolt somehow, yet he has not totally lost it and had Don stayed in the room, or talked to Joan before she slept with Herb, we have a different story.
I agree Pete is bringing home the bacon and Don is frustrated about Pete’s increasing power (and path following Don’s from a few years ago), what happened with Peggy, Megan, Joan, Michael Ginsberg, Betty & Sally, and who knows what else. Wait until he finds out about Lane, or that his name is in a rather large check for something he does not remember signing off on and in fact never actually wrote. A lot is changing and there is a lot of uncertainty for the future, some of which he does not even know about. Yet.
-Cheers
Ep 131 doesn’t seem to be on iTunes yet…
I think the biggest problem about the Joan storyline for me was how much this affects the previous Mad Men canon and character relationships therein. I tend to agree with the Linda Holmes position Alan mentioned in his review in the sense that it seems to tarnish the idea that these people (outside of Pete, who is a pure misogynist and has always viewed women merely as objects) actually ever truly respected her, and that just never seemed to be the case before this episode.
The idea that Lane, Roger, and Bert have so little respect for Joan that they would even consider asking her to do this just completely undermines all of their interactions with Joan throughout the history of the show. It’s not that they’ve now lost respect for Joan because she made partner in this way, it’s that in asking her to do this, it shows they never really had any in the first place (outside of Don… the one redeeming part of this story for me was Don’s crushed reaction to seeing one of the only women he truly admires do what he thought she was incapable of doing, particularly given his familial relationship with prostitution).
They wouldn’t have asked her though and they made that clear at the beginning of the meeting. It was after Pete said that he had already asked her and she wasn’t against it that they agreed to it. Like the old joke that Alan mentioned in his review, at that point, to them, it wasn’t about whether or not she would do it, it was about how much she would do it for. If she was already open to it for a certain price, they weren’t disrespecting her by giving her an offer.
I don’t think it shows that they never respected her, because hearing that she was open to it could have changed their opinion of her. They respected her in the past, but they probably also thought she wouldn’t do that. Or, considering that the four of them have more of a “stomach for the realities” of running a business than Don, they didn’t lose respect for her, they just saw her differently and accepted that, like they’ve all done in their own ways, she would make a sacrifice for the business.
Don probably didn’t doubt for a second that Joan could do it, but he was the only one who got that being willing to do it wasn’t the same as doing it. Pete is someone who accepts the lows he’s capable of doing as part of who he is and continues to do them. Roger, Lane and probably Bert don’t really embrace them the same way Pete does, but they still see them as necessary evils in their business. Don sees them as moments of regret to try to avoid or run away from. I wonder if he’ll try to teach Joan the hobo code.
My gf is watching Buffy for the first time, and I’m rewatching a bit with her.
I’m finding that I don’t love Willow nearly as much as I used to, mainly because HIMYM Lily is such a pill.
This makes me sad.
And I hate Xander because of stuff he does later. It kind of sucks.
“James Spader needs to call me” was outdated even in 1997. It stuck out like a sore thumb, but I love it.
I’ve been trying to avoid spoilers, but is “Awake” worth watching beyond the awesome pilot? I have them all on my DVR.
Anonymous freelancers? You guys didn’t recognize Dale as one of the freelancers? He worked at Sterling-Cooper, and has been in at least one episode of every season of Mad Men (except season 4).