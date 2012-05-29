We found a line of string long enough to connect my tin can in New Jersey with Dan’s tin can in London, which means we were able to record a trans-Atlantic edition of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, which starts with a review of A&E’s “Longmire,” ends with the beginning of our summer-long “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” rewatch, and in between deals with the end of “Awake” and a “Mad Men” with much to discuss. (Dan hasn’t been able to see “Game of Thrones” yet, or else we might’ve tried some “Blackwater” chat.)

The line-up: