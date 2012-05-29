Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 131: ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer,’ ‘Longmire,’ ‘Mad Men’ & more

05.29.12 6 years ago 20 Comments

We found a line of string long enough to connect my tin can in New Jersey with Dan’s tin can in London, which means we were able to record a trans-Atlantic edition of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, which starts with a review of A&E’s “Longmire,” ends with the beginning of our summer-long “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” rewatch, and in between deals with the end of “Awake” and a “Mad Men” with much to discuss. (Dan hasn’t been able to see “Game of Thrones” yet, or else we might’ve tried some “Blackwater” chat.)

The line-up:

“Longmire” (00:01:45 – 00:11:00)
“Awake” finale (00:11:00 – 00:26:15)
Listener Mail (00:26:15 – 00:36:15)
“Mad Men” (00:37:35 – 01:01:20)
“Buffy” Rewatch Part I (01:01:30 – 01:25:10)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

